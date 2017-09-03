Trump Shows Glimpse of Wolverine Teeth to South Korea…

President Trump has hinted at deconstructing a trade deal with South Korea. Geopolitical “experts” clutch their pearls at the possibility of President Trump targeting S-Korea at the same time that North Korea threatens the region.

WASHINGTON – President Trump confirmed Saturday that he was talking with advisers amid reports that he had instructed aides to prepare to withdraw the U.S. from its free trade agreement with South Korea. “I am. It’s very much on my mind,” Trump told a reporter covering his day trip to Texas and Louisiana when asked if he was talking to advisers and would do something in the coming week. (more)

Media pundits join in deep sighs of concern. Oh noes, he didn’t..

CTH laughs.

People need to get their mind right with the entire principle behind ‘America-First’ and looking out for America’s best interests. It wasn’t so long ago that South Korea was snarking back at POTUS Trump, the United States and were dismissive about paying for THAAD missile defenses etc.

Given the nature of the less than appreciative prior position by Moon Jae-in, what better time is there to renegotiate a trade deal with South Korea than the exact moment when South Korea is in a heightened state of vulnerability?

Do you really think President Trump is going to give up moments when U.S. transactional leverage is the highest? Just to keep polite diplomatic appearances? Where was the national security foresight of Moon Jae-in when he was snarkily dismissing the security offered by the Trump administration?

This fundamental disconnect on when leverage is greatest, and when to use it, is why people continually miss President Trump’s instinctual capability as an apex predator. This fundamental truism also highlights the ridiculous nature of those who use historic prisms to view a modern president who is staunchly ‘Ameria-First’.

If you want us on your team, we don’t arrive without terms for our participation. Period.

Is it nice to leverage South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in when he’s at his most vulnerable? Probably not. Are we concerned about ‘nice’ given the nature of the recent lack of appreciation? Not-so-much. Is it brutal to leverage a better U.S. trade outcome against the backdrop of the current national security situation in Southeast Asia? Possibly. So what?

Additionally, when the defender of liberty shows his Apex Predator tendencies, there’s another benefit….

….Do you think NATO and European Allies are not paying attention to what happens when Moon Jae-in takes President Trump’s U.S. defense, protection and financial interests for granted, meanwhile there’s a carnivorous ‘bear’ on their own doorstep?

Think about it as more trade deals are later negotiated.

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is also finding that the United States is not a reliable ally any longer–you threatened them with a trade war yesterday. https://t.co/XeTUVbfeoG — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 3, 2017

This is not an opportune moment for the President of the United States to embarrass South Korea and threaten it with a trade war. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 3, 2017

South Korea has been dealing with NK for decades. Trump has only been doing so for 7 months. Maybe he should listen more. https://t.co/Wb30D6qCG1 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 3, 2017

US withdrawal from South Korea trade deal is wrong at any time, but plainly stupid at this time. Allies in crisis. https://t.co/FJCkSIMLYQ — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) September 3, 2017

Trump Plan: “Scare North Korea into submitting to me.”

Trump Result: “Scare South Korea into appeasing North.” — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 3, 2017

This is no time to lecture South Korea or suspend free trade agreement. Best way to deter North Korea is to stand firmly with Seoul+Tokyo. https://t.co/IfxnmVZCC3 — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) September 3, 2017

What TV screens in South Korea and Japan look like right now. pic.twitter.com/WLpj4VErQ5 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 3, 2017

No better time to strike a better trade deal folks. Leverage, we have the best leverage. No better time.