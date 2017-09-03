Trump Shows Glimpse of Wolverine Teeth to South Korea…

President Trump has hinted at deconstructing a trade deal with South Korea. Geopolitical “experts” clutch their pearls at the possibility of President Trump targeting S-Korea at the same time that North Korea threatens the region.
WASHINGTON – President Trump confirmed Saturday that he was talking with advisers amid reports that he had instructed aides to prepare to withdraw the U.S. from its free trade agreement with South Korea.
“I am. It’s very much on my mind,” Trump told a reporter covering his day trip to Texas and Louisiana when asked if he was talking to advisers and would do something in the coming week. (more)
Media pundits join in deep sighs of concern. Oh noes, he didn’t..
CTH laughs.
People need to get their mind right with the entire principle behind ‘America-First’ and looking out for America’s best interests. It wasn’t so long ago that South Korea was snarking back at POTUS Trump, the United States and were dismissive about paying for THAAD missile defenses etc.
Given the nature of the less than appreciative prior position by Moon Jae-in, what better time is there to renegotiate a trade deal with South Korea than the exact moment when South Korea is in a heightened state of vulnerability?
Do you really think President Trump is going to give up moments when U.S. transactional leverage is the highest? Just to keep polite diplomatic appearances? Where was the national security foresight of Moon Jae-in when he was snarkily dismissing the security offered by the Trump administration?
This fundamental disconnect on when leverage is greatest, and when to use it, is why people continually miss President Trump’s instinctual capability as an apex predator. This fundamental truism also highlights the ridiculous nature of those who use historic prisms to view a modern president who is staunchly ‘Ameria-First’.
If you want us on your team, we don’t arrive without terms for our participation. Period.
Is it nice to leverage South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in when he’s at his most vulnerable? Probably not. Are we concerned about ‘nice’ given the nature of the recent lack of appreciation? Not-so-much. Is it brutal to leverage a better U.S. trade outcome against the backdrop of the current national security situation in Southeast Asia? Possibly. So what?
Additionally, when the defender of liberty shows his Apex Predator tendencies, there’s another benefit….
….Do you think NATO and European Allies are not paying attention to what happens when Moon Jae-in takes President Trump’s U.S. defense, protection and financial interests for granted, meanwhile there’s a carnivorous ‘bear’ on their own doorstep?
Think about it as more trade deals are later negotiated.
No better time to strike a better trade deal folks. Leverage, we have the best leverage. No better time.
Lil Kim: “Hahaha we got those imperialist pigs to fight each other! Ha- hey China what wrong?”
China: “Sorry Kim, he threatened us with stopping all trade. We can’t do this anymore.”
Lil Kim: “What?! China prease!”
We need to up our game as a Country relating to industrial espionage. The Korea’s are exceptionally good at it. They will snaggle your business out from you before you can file for bankruptcy.
Maybe all those twits on twitter should listen more… for crying out loud, smh…
Sundance,
I love reading your explanations!
Isn’t it amazing how these journalists and “experts” require the US to behave by Marquis of Queensberry rules, while ignoring what South Korea has done?
nick burns, one of the all time sellouts from our vaunted diplomatic corps. Guys like him are why we have the problems we do. Time to go away, traitor.
