Defense Secretary Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dunford Deliver Statement on North Korea…

If you’ve followed the entire strategy for a while you’ll note President Trump has no intention for direct military conflict with the DPRK. There’s simply no reason to use military intervention when the reality is: China driving N-Korea behavior to gain economic leverage.
The key to resolution is to defeat the economic objectives of Beijing. However, for purposes of providing the cornerstone for the Trump Doctrine, the military option must always remain available and visible. The military option enables the economic leverage.
Secretary Tillerson is in Texas today and after calling numerous ASEAN allies he is communicating via phone and video links with the White House. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman James Dunford appeared together outside the White House today to deliver a statement after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.
Secretary Mattis said: “Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.”
Mattis said Washington was not looking for the “total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea. But as I said, we have many options to do so.”
Maybe they got some Nork Subs.
We win this round when the USS Pueblo shows up in Pearl Harbor.
Iconography is important.
Dang 🙂 Yes. And play their song as she enters port
0700 there. Should be able to see some debris in the sea
The military industrial complex and globalists beating the drums of war. No American blood for Korea. America First.
Wait a minute, is it not North Korea who is threatening us by aiming missiles at us, telling us how they will wipe us out, capturing our own Americans (yes, idiotic they were, but still ours, unfortunately), and beating drums about going to war against us continually? And you’re blaming military and globalists? I suggest that you go back the few weeks and read some of SD’s writings about PDNK. It’s all about Red China leveraging against us economically.
OOF.
How many gut punches can Little Kim take?
We could all get in line?
The military options are a “big stick”. Of course, so are the economic measures that President Trump alludes to. No one in the administration is exactly “speaking softly”, but I think China and NK are getting the idea anyway.
Our years of fasting and prayer are being answered.
As we continue in prayer today, this National Day of Prayer, may we look to El Elyon, The Most High God:
I will go before you and level the exalted places,
I will break in pieces the doors of bronze
and cut through the bars of iron,
I will give you the treasures of darkness
and the hoards in secret places,
that you may know that it is I, the LORD, the God of Israel, who call you by your name.
~ Isaiah 45:2-3 [ESV]
Jehovah Elohim
El Shaddai
Etc.
That was absolutely beautiful–thank you so much!
What is the U.N. capable of doing at this point? Is this just to collect public statements from around the globe?
Yep but it looks good that our President is seemingly willing to follow the path.
The UN is capable of putting an international stamp of approval on a total trade ban with North Korea, in effect an international blockade that would further isolate China and Russia should they be caught violating it. The noose further tightens around both of them.
“What is the U.N. capable of doing at this point? ”
Nothing.
Our MAGA President Trump is going to show that they’re ineffective bed-wetters sucking their fingers under the blanket.
Having trouble downloading Twitter threads. To read this post by Thomas Wictor, click on the pic.twitter.com/j2OEhrMXTa link.
Thanks, interesting tweets.
Love love love me some Thomas Wictor!
I know nothing about Wictor but have heard great things about him from the treepers. What I don’t like is when anyone purporting to be pro-Trump puts out negative/fake news for discussion. FAUX news does this constantly.
Let’s promote and discuss all the great stuff that is actually happening in the White House instead of giving fake news articles like these more mileage than they deserve.
There are an awful lot of missles and bombs reaching max shelf life. Tomahawks, ICBM’s, guided bombs. Pull the nuclear warhead for recycling and put in a convential warhead. DMZ and 50 miles North could look like surface of the moon pretty quickly.
So we’re supposed to know next missle “test” doesn’t have a Thermonuclear (H-bomb) warhead? Oh, we’re supposed to allow the first strike.
According to even people in our own country yes. Then theyll still bend over. Afterwards they will continue blame Trump in perpetuity.
But thank God snowflakes arent in charge.
Kim and the Chicoms won’t commit suicide. There will on be threats.
Sundance, please excuse my awkwardness, this is my 1st time posting. My question is this… You have said repeatedly that China sees no difference between War/Peace, Yin/Yang, etc… so my question is, how far does China push these events with NKOR? Is there not also a possibility that China simply allows NKOR to go nuclear??? (And no pun Intended)
North Korea is already nuclear. Because China is already nuclear.
China and North Korea are analogous.
Ideally I’d like to see the United States conduct a nuclear test and not announce it beforehand. It’s been like 25 years since we conducted one. But I’d settle for the announcement that we’re reinstalling fusing equipment on all B1 bombers.
Who has been babysitting our nuclear arsenal and how do we know they haven’t been compromised by some of the America-haters that infiltrated the past administration?
So. The North Koreans’ have a Hydrogen Bomb and maybe an ICBM or two with which to strike the US. So let’s think about the possible targets. Honolulu, LA, San Francisco, maybe Portland Or. Huh. All Leftest places that love Socialism/Communism. They love beating up anyone that isn’t a Socialist, Communist or Anarchist. OK. Nuke them. You’d be doing us a favor.
Please don’t.
I live in Hawaii, and many good people live in those places, too.
Maybe the minorty of residents there aren’t constitutionalist thinkers/voters, but we are still human beings worth protecting.
minority = majority
I’m in Seattle. God Bless you.
Good point, I’m in Oregon, similarly dominated by leftists in the cities, but lots of non-leftists trying to raise their voices and be heard. Even some of the “liberals” aren’t so thrilled with the leftists in charge. Wrong to paint all with the same brush stroke.
Say what! Where to even start refuting your contention!
No one thinks North Korea has reentry vehicle technology.
I love the 3 Generals who surround Trump, particularly Mattis and Kelly.
Whatever Trump does, he has to keep those two around.
This statement by Mattis takes Trump off the hook. Trump doesn’t have to tweet anything, doesn’t have to talk fire and fury. Mattis did if for him.
The more that Trump can be Don Corleone letting his “family” handle the dirty work, the greater his status and aura will become. Let others handle the dirty work while you rise above it all, and hug kids in Houston.
What if China can not dictate to the Norks, or they refuse to listen?? Is it a good idea to put all our eggs in the China Communist Basket?
Exactly. So we’re putting economic pressure on the world’s number one manufacturing nation and expecting it to suddenly crumble and cave in to our wants…all the while NK steadfastly moves closer and closer (two years away, one year, or maybe even just months) to marrying nuclear weapons with a delivery system that can reach the CONUS. My bet is NK will reach its goal before we reach ours with China.
The language of this whole fiasco is confusing — we have military people saying we will not be threatened, yet, NK is very close to having a workable system to strike our mainland…is that not a threat? Our generals seem to want to identify an action, like shooting at Guam, as a threat — it’s not a threat when you’re shot at, it’s an act of war. But they don’t seem to consider possession of weapons of mass destruction that can be shot at our nation to be a threat. “But we won’t be threatened!” is their mantra. So if these military maestros mean what they say, then the possession of such weapons by NK should be cause for military action against them.
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs reminds me of the USN Admiral talking about the USN ship rammings. Both do not stand at attention. They look like rag dolls. Another gift from O?
Dunford looked weak, feminine, holding his hands like that and had that Romney wussy embarrassed look on his face. Not confidence inspiring.
TOP 5 WEAPONS OF U.S: THE BIG GUYS-DOOMSDAY WEAPONS
Defense Updates
As I read these posts by Sundance on this NK topic, I visualize a knowing smirk 😏.
On this Day of National Prayer, even ( or should I say especially) in light of the total disaster wreaked on Texas, war drums and evil voices pound and scream louder, and Gen. Kelly rules the Oval Office. With so many rogue domestic and foreign interests controlling our government’s actions, I pray that President Donald J. Trump is surrounded by angels in the shadows, guarding his every move.
For the first time in over two years, I personally saw the President yesterday without his MOST trusted man, Director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller, who is ‘reported’ to be quitting for ‘financial reasons’. To me, that is more alarming than North Korea’s antics. I saw Schiller protect the President as the US SS scratched their butts.
Every single incumbent in Congress MUST be removed, unless they stand up NOW to be counted as 100% supporters of POTUS’ agenda. We need a nationwide recall of traitorous elected officials, a PURGE of the Pentagon and rogue intel agencies. As a late forty-something female, I’m not exactly “the right stuff” to be criticizing esteemed Generals, Admirals, Congressional officials and the like, but they all swore a sacred Oath, they break it at their peril.
I assure you that I mean no disrespect when I say that this is the type of post that assumes that President Trump is not capable of making his own decisions and having stellar instincts.
He is. And he does.
Trust Trump.
