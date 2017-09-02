Saturday September 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Saturday September 2nd – Open Thread

  1. Keln says:
    September 2, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I’m thinking about heading to Texas tomorrow to help out where I can. I’ve got a Jeep and I can bring a lot of things. Does anyone down there, especially near Houston, know how I can help and who to hook up with and what to bring?

  2. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    September 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Credit to Treeper WSB who created a WH petition for rotating press pool. WSB posted link under Sarah Sanders Sept. 1 thread for those interested. Much appreciation for the sharp minds, creative efforts and bright souls here.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    September 2, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Happy Caterday, Treeprs. Special thanks to all the Texas rescuers who are making such spendid efforts to save the kitties and puppies (and despite their age, they’re all kitties and puppies to me).

  4. millwright says:
    September 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    FWIW, make a quick visit to Bill Whittle’s Right Angle channel on YouTube for some insight on not only the relief efforts in Houston, but connections to agencies and organizations doing the work.

  6. 70scarrestoguy says:
    September 2, 2017 at 1:27 am

    What’s happening at the Eiffel Tower?
    Somebody mentioned to me that French police are searching for an armed person & they found a very suspicious package which prompted shutting down the tower. Apparently tourists are trapped inside & freaking out expecting they’re about to be bombed.

