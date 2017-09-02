Saturday September 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I’m thinking about heading to Texas tomorrow to help out where I can. I’ve got a Jeep and I can bring a lot of things. Does anyone down there, especially near Houston, know how I can help and who to hook up with and what to bring?
Houstonpetsalive.org posted a request for Hurricane Harvey Transportation Volunteers to transport displaced animals and has a form on their website. That form asks if you can bring animal crates. Heavy work gloves helpful for any outdoor work. Thank you for your thoughts of helping. I have enjoyed reading your posts and cheered the night of your Les Deplorables rally recognition.
Keln, Check in with Samaritan’s Purse, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Org. Mennonite Relief (?) and OathKeepers.Org. for just a few I can readily think of ! God Bless and stay safe ! And thank you !
Agree with Samaritan’s Purse.
https://spvolunteernetwork.samaritanspurse.org/hurricane-harvey-reponse/
At this point Houston is getting a lot of attention with all the flooding going on. May want to consider going further south where the hurricane came ashore and flattened much of several towns on the coast. Thanks and good luck!
Credit to Treeper WSB who created a WH petition for rotating press pool. WSB posted link under Sarah Sanders Sept. 1 thread for those interested. Much appreciation for the sharp minds, creative efforts and bright souls here.
Happy Caterday, Treeprs. Special thanks to all the Texas rescuers who are making such spendid efforts to save the kitties and puppies (and despite their age, they’re all kitties and puppies to me).
FWIW, make a quick visit to Bill Whittle’s Right Angle channel on YouTube for some insight on not only the relief efforts in Houston, but connections to agencies and organizations doing the work.
What’s happening at the Eiffel Tower?
Somebody mentioned to me that French police are searching for an armed person & they found a very suspicious package which prompted shutting down the tower. Apparently tourists are trapped inside & freaking out expecting they’re about to be bombed.
Happy Caturday!
Dueling Cats
