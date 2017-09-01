Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45 pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing from the Brady room. Approximate start time 2:45pm – 3:00pm EDT:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing from the Brady room. Approximate start time 2:45pm – 3:00pm EDT:
Hee hee, the beating is about to begin…no mercy Sarah. 😈
Looks like some of the circus clowns are on vacation. Never enough of them though. First question, “Sarah, why do you wear those shoes to the circus?”
Our Lion 🦁 is going to tell Paul Ryan and the rest of the POS Republicans and their master, The CoC, that they can stick a banana where the sun doesn’t shine! They better save their time and money on trying to save DACA and anything else for their illegals! Here is the President’s position:
1) Illegals in the flood area are welcome to food, water and shelter for a limited time. They won’t get a penny from the Federal Government for anything else.
2) At some point today or tomorrow, DACA will be discontinued! Our President will choose the no renewal process. Meaning on a continuous basis over the next two years, those 800,000 current DACA recipients will fall off the rolls daily. That will be his way of justifying having heart ❤️. In two years DACA will be officially DEAD 💀.
3) All Western Union transfers and all other types of transfers from the US to Mexico and other Central and South American countries will be taxed at 5% on every dollar.
4) In the meantime, Democrats, CoC, Uniparty Republicans will be begging him to make a deal on the DREAMERS Act. Our President will ask for the moon and the sky if he even wants to consider it. RAISE Act, Kate’s Law, Sanctuary Cities Bill, WALL Funding etc. would have to be included in such a possible deal.
5) E-Verify will become the Law of the Land now that welfare recipients have to show they are actively seeking work. Plenty of jobs needed for Americans.
Oh boy, buckle up!!
😂😂
That Western Union proposal was ingenious. Maybe the fastest way for Mexico to pay for the wall.
This one article tells you everything you need to know about the UNIPARTY! I added more than usual because it is from the WAPO.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/09/01/moderate-republicans-pitch-daca-fix-but-are-short-on-votes/?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.4f256142c50e
From the article linked above:
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and other Republican leaders in Congress on Friday urged President Trump not to terminate an Obama-era program that has allowed nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants to live and work in the country without fear of deportation.
Ryan said in a radio interview that it was up to Congress to determine the fate of the immigrants enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which offers two-year work permits to those who have been in the country illegally since they were children, a group known as “dreamers.”
But the House speaker said the undocumented immigrants “are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home. And so I really do believe there that there needs to be a legislative solution.”
In recent days, the president has reportedly been split between competing advice from his advisers. Immigration hardliners, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have said the program would lose in court while moderates, such as Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, have said terminating it would be a political liability.
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) also said he had lobbied the president not to rescind the program. In a statement, Hatch said Congress must provide “a workable, permanent solution for individuals who entered the country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here.”
Trump is weighing a decision to phase out DACA by ending new applications and renewals but allowing those currently enrolled to finish their two-year work permits. Under that scenario, more than 1,000 DACA recipients would lose their jobs each day through 2018, according to a study from the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning think tank, and Fwd.us, an immigrantion advocacy group.
Meanwhile, a small number of congressional Republicans are pitching a “conservative Dream Act” as a fail-safe, writing their own version of a Dream Act bill in 2010 that offered a path to citizenship for dreamers but failed in the Senate.
Yet it’s far from clear that Republicans could wrangle the votes to pass that bill in the House — or where it might fit in a crowded September session already thrown off by Hurricane Harvey.
Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), who represents a Denver swing district, said Thursday that if Trump ends DACA he would use procedural maneuvers to force a vote on the Bridge Act — an encouraging sign for Democrats, who long said that they need just a handful of Republicans to join with them to force a vote on such legislation.
Several other Republicans in diverse swing districts, including Reps. David Valadao (R-Calif.), Jeff Denham (R-Calif.), Will Hurd (R-Tex.), Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), have said they would support seeking protections for DACA recipients.
In the Senate, the Bridge Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who have said that it would likely have the support to pass.
In the House, the math is trickier. Coffman said on Twitter that he would use a discharge petition, a tactic that can send a bill to the floor without the approval of the committee, a way to rescue legislation that the majority party does not support. In theory, the Bridge Act could come to the floor, and pass, if 23 Republicans joined Coffman and every House Democrat to support it.
Most House Republicans, however, share the president’s opposition to DACA and to legal status for undocumented immigrants. In 2010, just eight House Republicans voted for the original version of the Dream Act; only two of those Republicans, Florida’s Ros-Lehtinen and Diaz-Balart, remain in Congress. In 2015, 26 House Republicans voted against an amendment that would have defunded DACA; six have since left the House, although several were replaced by Democrats.
At the moment, Coffman’s Bridge Act has just 12 Republican co-sponsors. A separate rewrite of the Dream Act, the Recognizing America’s Children Act sponsored by Curbelo, with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) drafting a companion bill in the Senate, has just 18 co-sponsors, all Republicans. Both bills would go against a pledgeSpeaker of the House Paul D. Ryan has made to conservatives — that no immigration bill would get a vote without majority support from the majority party.
So tell me why the United States ( read citizen taxpayers) is responsible to make life easy for these lawbreakers.
They need to go back to their birth countries.
It is up to their birth countries to make the transition process ” comfortable” for them, if the taxpayers of the birth country feel like it.
Let their birth countries fund some kind of transitional government program these DACA snowflakes can suck off.
We have paid for the education and most likely much of the health care of these “Dreamers”.
We owe them nothing.
Zuckerberg let it slip through a study that if these DACA’s were shipped back 700,00 jobs would open up.
700 THOUSAND JOBS.
The Congresscritters who vote to try and make these illegals legal will be voting to end their political careers and I do believe a good many of them know this.
If they don’t perhaps we should remind them.
DACA has been declared unconstitutional like many of Obozo’s executive policies.
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-rules-daca-is-likely-unconstitutional-218012601.html
The Executive has the Constitutional Right to terminate and deport all those under DACA. Deportations can happen and should happen before Congress passes a law affecting those under DACA.
Kris Kobach said if the President doesn’t end Daca it will go to the SC and the Pres. will lose, and his base will be cheering on the decision. Many states said they will sue the administration if it is not terminated since it is not legal.
Tuesday, September 5th, AG Paxton from TX and 9 other AGs are going back to Judge Hanen’s Federal Courtroom (nickname The EXECUTIONER). If our President doesn’t do what they asked, they will file the paperwork and AG Sessions will NOT for a second fight the case! Hanen will throw it out and DACA DIES!
That is the reality for our President and the rest of the POS!
Linda, this is an excellent point! Texas and 25 additional states have filed with the courts and is expected to review the constitutionality DACA possibly in Sep/Oct. This is why PDJT will make an announcement on DACA on Tues.
Thank you RED!
Folks all of this is nonsense!
Folks DACA is 💀! All of this is smoke and mirrors! Please read the information below and you will realize why our President has only two decisions he can consider. 1) Allow no more permits to be renewed and it will phase out daily over two years. 2) Let it end immediately and throw the permits out.
He will take option 1 and that will justify his heart ❤️! He will explain that what Barry from Hawaii did was unconstitutional. He will explain that they will lose the case in Federal Court and that Jeff Sessions has informed him that his DOJ will not fight Judge Hanen’s decision. He was able to by time for those that recently had their permits reauthorized for the first time or renewed. That was the best he could do.
He will than say that Congress needs to focus on the follow:
RAISE Act (which will change the face of immigrants for generations to come from Mexico and Central and South America to China, all of Asia, India and Eastern Europe). This will kill the CoC’s dream of Family Immigration.
Kate’s Law
Sanctuary Cities Bill
WALL
And if they are willing to put a package with all of that, he would consider voting in favor of the Bridge Act.
This is ALL about leverage! The Uniparty and the CoC are truly FU….KED and they absolutely know it! 65% of Americans want immigration cut from 1 million to 500K. The Love ❤️ the RAISE Act, Kate’s Law and to a lesser extent Sanctuary Cities and the WALL!
https://thekatynews.com/2017/06/29/ag-paxton-leads-10-state-coalition-urging-trump-administration-to-phase-out-unlawful-obama-era-daca-program/
From the article linked above:
“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” Attorney General Paxton wrote. “Just like DAPA, DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress.”
In their letter, Attorney General Paxton and the multi-state coalition urge the Secretary of Homeland Security to phase out the DACA program – by rescinding the 2012 DACA memorandum and ensuring that no new DACA permits are issued and no existing DACA permits are renewed in the future. The request does not ask the federal government to remove any alien currently covered by DACA, nor does it ask the Trump Administration to rescind DACA permits that have already been issued.
Attorney General Paxton and the coalition promised to voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit challenging unlawful deferred-action programs currently pending in district court if the Trump Administration agrees by September 5 to rescind DACA and not renew or issue any new DACA permits in the future. “Otherwise, the complaint in that case will be amended to challenge both the DACA program and the remaining Expanded DACA permits,” the letter states.
Texas was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, and Idaho Governor C.L. Otter.
People who are in this country illegally should never be granted citizenship. That should be for the people who came and respected our laws. There is absolutely no need to give them that right. They can live here and function without it. The only thing they cannot or are not supposed to do is work for the Federal Government as a civil servant or vote. The only reason to give them citizenship is so they can vote for Democrats which they would do overwhelmingly. I cannot understand the Kamikaze stupidity of Republicans wanting to do the same. How stupid can they be?
Read your 2nd to last sentence again, you answered your own question.
I love it Fleporeblog…………………………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Playboy reporter looks like he’s drunk
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s still upset about this cover:
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 7th Graders are assembled and ready to go!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Apologies to 7th Graders. I student taught 7th and 8th and frankly, that’s who these people remind me of.
BUT! In all fairness to 7th and 8th Graders, at least they did not hold the whole country hostage with their nonsense. Big Difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Delay due to Gov. Abbott news conference, per Steve Lookner at RSBN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am sure a majority of the questions will be on DACA and how cruel this Administration is. Throw in a few complaints about Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and the wall and we will have a three ring circus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Red absolutely! Check my post above from the WAPO article! Republicans are beyond disgusting!
Three in a row – no matter how many times Sarah tells them – nothing until Tuesday!
LikeLiked by 3 people
For the eleventyeth thousand time, no info on DACA, the announcement will be TUESDAY!!!!
LOL – there must have been at least 6-8 questions – asked differently – thinking they would get a different answer – numbnuts!
😂
Don’t watch these anymore because the behavior of the press being allowed to continue with no consequences is just too frustrating. Watched a bit of video from yesterday’s presser. I heard so many cell phones ringing and buzzing while folks were speaking from the podium. Are there ANY rules in the press room anymore?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe they should restrict it to actual journalists. That way she would only have a couple of questions each day.
I want to start a petition to revoke all current WH Press Credentials and to vet alternative recipients.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DO IT! GREAT IDEA!
I will gladly sign your Petition!
Legal immigration
PTrump wants something in return for daca . There is nothing free.
I will be very disappointed if these DACA’s are allowed to stay in any form, for any reason.
This is setting a very bad precedence.
The children of citizen’s have dreams too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sounds like a no on Daca
TPP – NOPE
Paris Agreement – NOPE
NAFTA – NOPE
DAPA – NOPE
DACA- NOPE
ObamaCare – NOPE
Wall- YUP
Tax Reform- YUP
Am I leaving something out?
Infrastructure – YUP
Daca more important than Texas to the reporters
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again, they show their affinity to Illegals over Americans Citizen….. or even illegals stuck in ‘cane in Houston!
Now on to poor Approval Ratings Polls!
Sick sick people. Again, apologies to 12 year olds. My bad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liberal: Wow, I can’t believe Trump is going to send all those DACA kids back to Mexico. How are they going to live there? What a heartless sob.
Man on the street: Yeah, its really a f***ed up hellhole down there.
Liberal: What a racist you are! Mexico is a culturally rich tapestry with a glorious history! Why don’t you get out of your redneck, xenophobic trailer park and learn about the world!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s called cognitive disconnect.
In the middle of one of the biggest natural disasters in US history, Press stuck on DACA.
Anyone surprised?…….Thought not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nope. Some even wanted to open the TX border completely during the hurricane. Gotta take care of the “disaster” south of the border. News didnt report any hurricane damage south of the border. “Not gonna happen folks!”
UniParty shows their true colors: Thom Tillis, Jeff Flake and Paul Ryan are RINO turncoats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Think Rubio’s on that train , too, right?
And they called Tillis a conservative in the media circus today.
They haz no idea at all of how screwed they is. Not a clue.
Darron Shaw smackdown! So goes it for the polls!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why the pi$$ poor Press peeps don’t bother me.
They help us by highlighting just how BAD the US MSM *is*.
They will NOT talk about Texas, because the news coming out of there is too GOOD for the scope of the disaster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love that Sarah shot down the Fox poll, as well!
LOL
Wonder how many questions Sarah will get regarding the bombshell that Comey had already written his exoneration of Hillary before he even spoke with the “witnesses” … I know……. 0
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why doesn’t the president believe in Fake Polls
Because… President Hillary!…. The polls
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Explain the “trap” ….thanks.
GOP reveals AGAIN that they’re more cozy with Obama policy and all their previous campaign promises were lies.
Trump will use this to leverage them. He’s baiting them to come out in the open to provide more ammo against them with conservative voters. That battle isn’t against the DEMS, it’s against the GOP, IMO. Trump is taking it to them and they haven’t the slightest clue.
2018 is months away. GOP regulars are gonna have some reckoning to deal with. Trump’s gathering firewood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
don’t underestimate the delusion of the GOP establishment, they actually believe the fake media polls. Ryan wants to run in 2020
Folksthe Democrats are DEAD 💀! Our Lion 🦁 will be in all 10 states that he won that a Democrat Incumbent is up for reelection in 2018! These 10 Democrats are going to die a slow death 💀! They are mortified that he will be having rallies in everyone of their states.
I ❤️ this man so much!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Indeed!!
🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸
Hell yes the information DACA illegals will be used to round them up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable – guy working really hard in Texas is a Dreamer? Asked what the President is going to do in the next three days? Are these people braindead?
LikeLiked by 2 people
DACA…DACA…DACA – they just won’t quit! On Tuesday, kiddies!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry reporters, the President has stated many times once you give a group amnesty then more will come and hide out until the next amnesty. The only way to stop the illegal immigration for good is to make clear if you come you will be deported no matter what.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t care, Nick – they are like little robots repeating the same things over and over – what’s a Press Secretary to do?
Good idea postponing Daca decision so that it doesn’t interfere with Texas visit tomorrow
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
First embrace ANTIFA, then DACA.
Republican policy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Illegal Immigration is even a more Hot-Button issue than Obamacare in my opinion. Whooooo-Boy were people pissed about the GOP going back on their Obamacare promises. How do ya think they’re gonna take embracing Obama policy regarding illegals? I say, not too good. What you think? LMAO
Hahahaha! Full Crazy Pants!
OUR President is truly a genius!
Just finished and all I have to say is:
I ❤️ and respect Sarah!!
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think maybe Sarah should make a ‘recording’ of her answer and PRESS REPLAY, Minnie?
She surely has the patience of a saint!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Minnie!
Lamestream’s motto is DACA Make Illegals Great Again!
http://www.wnd.com/2014/07/children-crossing-border-obama-will-take-care-of-us/
LikeLiked by 3 people
They do, Fluffy? Who knew? We did!
But the difference is NOW it’s going to be on Full Beautiful Living Color Display for all the regular voters that aren’t as highly engaged as Treehouse folk.
More PR against the lying GOP is a good thing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup – in Living Color – Americans are getting edumacated quickly by the ‘lying’ press – now, they prolly think all of the networks are ‘Fake News’ – LOL
GOP wants Trump to lose his base. They would rather have a demoncrats president
This is gonna be the New Message WRT Trump and the Hurricane: He’s going down to Texas again on Tuesday so that he can “Reset the Non-Empathy Message”.
Bank it.
not Tues…..Sat…….sigh.
I gave up caring about (much less respecting) mudslime media a long time ago.
Even before the Trump Train was coming ’round the corner.
🇺🇸 🚂 🦁🚂🇺🇸
We are not winning. We haz won.
Az in Zimmerman. In the end. The rules. Those dang old rules. Will defeat Rosey/Sessions/Muelley and their horrid scheme.
