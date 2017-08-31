Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and Texas Governor Abbott Visit Texas Recovery Areas…

The Trump administration is pushing every federal agency to lean forward and get all available resources to the people and communities in Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Rescue, Recovery and Relief efforts are ongoing as flooding continues to lessen in some areas, but worsen in others. President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to return to Texas on Saturday.

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) teams are strategically located throughout the region and all available resources have been opened to Texas Governor Greg Abbott; it’s quite remarkable how proactive their efforts have been.

Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, the general “we got this” attitude of people in Texas is leading to fast, effective, responsive and inspiring solutions. Today Vice-President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and multiple Cabinet Officials traveled to Texas to visit the communities most impacted by the storm and flooding.

The spirit of Texas and the people of Texas is inspiring the nation. We are going to see our way through this crisis. pic.twitter.com/RmyE7AF8DJ — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 31, 2017

The road to recovery will be long and difficult. But as @POTUS Trump said, we will endure & we will overcome. pic.twitter.com/ORUeJ79663 — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 31, 2017

The U.S people will stand w/ you every day until this city, state & region rebuild bigger & better than ever before. https://t.co/mxtQi8uMlf — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 31, 2017

THANK YOU to all of the incredible HEROES in Texas. America is with you! #TexasStrong https://t.co/8N4ABo9Ihp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2017

