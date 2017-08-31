Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and Texas Governor Abbott Visit Texas Recovery Areas…

The Trump administration is pushing every federal agency to lean forward and get all available resources to the people and communities in Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Rescue, Recovery and Relief efforts are ongoing as flooding continues to lessen in some areas, but worsen in others. President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to return to Texas on Saturday.
FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) teams are strategically located throughout the region and all available resources have been opened to Texas Governor Greg Abbott; it’s quite remarkable how proactive their efforts have been.
Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, the general “we got this” attitude of people in Texas is leading to fast, effective, responsive and inspiring solutions. Today Vice-President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and multiple Cabinet Officials traveled to Texas to visit the communities most impacted by the storm and flooding.
I think it’s in this video that Gov. Abbott declares Sunday Sept 3 (this Sunday) a Day of Prayer in Texas.
Spread the word, let’s all join them in this- across the country.
Never saw Joe Biden do anything close to what Pence does.
We have a great POTUS, a great leader. I’m also very impressed by Gov. Abbott. VP Pence and his wife are also doing a good job.
So proud of the Trump administration!
But was VP Pence….compassionate? And what kind of shoes was Mrs. Pence wearing?
The questions from AP,Bloomberg and some other hack were par for course..I would think even a non-Trump type would find some of these political questions unseemly.., but I doubt it…
The ends justify the means, always.
In all seriousness, the Trump Administration appears to have provided an incredibly well coordinated response to this. I have been impressed. He has had ALL of his Cabinet peeps on board if there is any part of the response that is their responsibility. SBA, Agriculture, Homeland Security, FEMA, EPA, HUD, you name it.
Honestly, you know we never saw anything like this from that group of the lame, the halt, and the blind that Obama assembled for his Cabinet.
Excellent. I like the fact One America News covers the entire press conferences and doesn’t cut out like the Fake News. They covered every single Trump campaign rally/event as well….
The Fake News can’t wait to get back to interviewing themselves and blabbering about the latest talking point plugged into the TelePrompTer for their Fake narratives….
MAGA
I wish my cable company carried the !
*them
Do your feet hurt yet? You been wearin’ those heels non-stop, girlfriend *wink* 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has the Bush family assisted in Texas? How about Glenn Beck or Alex Jones?
With Irma on the way, even at 30% chance of landing in the US., at people preparing in Florida at all?
https://mobile.twitter.com/MJVentrice/status/903420674131333122/photo/1
I think I saw that Glenn Beck’s listeners had donated a million dollars to his Mercury charity to help Texas flood victims.
I was personally hoping the flood hit GW Bush’s house, but I guess they are in Dallas. I know that is not Christian. But honestly, I feel so betrayed by GWBush I just can’t get past it yet.
Even if it gad, the family has multiple homes in a few states and out of country. But I get the sentiment. Reagan brought on Sr in good faith and you know how that turned out. Jr. Same same.
Wow VP Pence and Karen is so Awesome…
Trump and Melania returning…Bet that beats any other presidents attention to a disaster.
The MAGA “party” is going to gain tremendously by the way the Administration and the Texas government is handling this crisis. The Democrats, UniParty, Republican establishment elites pale by comparison. …..not to mention the fake-news media.
