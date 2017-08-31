Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 31st 2:45pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for August 31st. Start time is approximately 2:45 – 3:00pm EDT
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Libestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for August 31st. Start time is approximately 2:45 – 3:00pm EDT
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Libestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
I absolutely love the preview image on the top video!
Her look of total disdain for the Fake News reporter asking a question is perfect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You and I must share a brain (don’t worry, I don’t use it much)
Here is how I described that image a week ago:
“The frown, the head tilt, the cocked eyebrow, the look in her eyes. It’s worth a thousand words of disgust and exasperation with a dash of disbelief at the intentional stupidity she witnessing.”
Sarah is awesome 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox news reporting the Trump Administration is ending DACA.
Look for an especially angry, outraged, unhinged, and highly partisan press corp today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
These morons that are trying to defend DACA actually are making a case of the benefits to Americans by getting rid of DACA. They can’t even lie to the American people with their BS!
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/08/31/zuckerberg-group-700k-american-job-openings-daca-ends/
From the article linked above:
A study by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization revealed that if an Obama-created amnesty program for young illegal aliens is ended, it would open nearly 700,000 American jobs.
Zuckerberg’s FWD.us group – a pro-immigration lobbying group – released the study with the intention to show the hardships of ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where more than 850,000 young illegal aliens have been given temporary amnesty would have on the American economy.
The study unintentionally revealed how many more job opportunities American workers would have if President Trump were to repeal DACA, as he promised his supporters he would do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s outrageous that 700.000 privileged white males will get a job! reeeeeeeeeeee
LikeLiked by 3 people
Breaking news ya’ll and it’s good!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent 👍
Thanks for posting Pam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice update
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm
LikeLiked by 9 people
Damn. Who’s the doll face on the top? Hubba hubba!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good one!
DWS really does look like the Gill-Man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do a Slestak from Land of the Lost.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
My 7 YR Old grandson said the dad of one of his friends left (from here in VA) for maybe a month for Texas relief effort. Heavy traffic heading to east Texas. All kinds of cleanup and construction people. Utility workers from all over. That’s America at its best.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Is Gov. Abbott in a wheelchair? Is that permanent or a recent accident?
LikeLike
Permanent. The governor’s been in a wheelchair since his youth.
LikeLike
wow. I had no idea. Thanks for the info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Permanent, he’s been in a wheelchair since the 80’s
LikeLike
if he was a demoncrat the media would run fluff pieces about it every election
LikeLike
LIVE NOW !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I prefer press BEATINGS, and they don’t necessarily have to be brief either!!!
Go Sarah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s very difficult to visit Twitter anymore because of all the vitriol and hate spewing from the alt left comments.
LikeLike
This guy from FEMA is sharp and doesn’t get rattled … nice
LikeLiked by 10 people
He IS good, isn’t he.
The Press thought that, since he’s been with FEMA forever, they could get him to trash POTUS. But he didn’t bite. Not a nibble. He set ’em straight.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dumbazz “Journalist” = Undocumented
Our guy = Illegal
Gotta love it
LikeLiked by 7 people
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Press corp more concerned about illegal immigrants affected by storm than US citizens.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are burying themselves more and more! You gives a flying fu…….k what happens to them. They are here illegally. They are entitled to NOTHING! Love his answer!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This guy is really really good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr.Bossert is stellar!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just thinking he is fantastic! Whoa! Get him and Stephen Miller in the same room and the press would be totally annihilated!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Man this FEMA guy is a real Think-on-Your-Feet Truthteller. Totally throwing it back in the Press face, POLITELY reprimanding them for making illegals feel too scared to seek help.
WORD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
All they appear to be concerned about is MONEY – when they are still busy with RESCUE and RELIEF – questions like ‘how important is it’ and ‘are you concerned’ – now, they are attacking COORDINATION – stressing ‘what went wrong’ – what a bunch of nonsense!
What is the administration’s thinking GOING FORWARD? Idiotic questions – resources are there if needed – another ‘how important’ question – still concerned about illegal immigrants – how about AMERICANS – Bossert is handling these questions quite well – we are not going to starve anyone – but, NO BENEFITS will be going to illegal immigrants –
As usual – the question/answer portion of this press briefing is painfully lacking in substance – however, Bossert has definitive answers to ‘what if’ questions – concern for illegals too much!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scum reporters only want to ask gotcha questions about DACA. They’ve already forgotten about the storm…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ABC on Skype Moron was completely unprepared for who he had to deal with. Sad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep – So tell me what needs you have now? I will relay them. He sits there….umm ummm nothing right now….and cowers away..
LikeLiked by 5 people
The reporters seem like they aren’t humans but more like robots. Robots that have missing AI. Or just intelligence for that matter. 3 or 4 of the same questions that were already answered…They look so stupid – like usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t listen, trump! Too busy trying to get their faces on the tube!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Three times – the same question – just rephrased – about DACA – nincompoops – they don’t listen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President donating 1 million dollars to Texas.
I knew he would, I said it yesterday
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gee … PDJT will donate $1.0 million of personal money. guess BHO and Billy will pony up soon, right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one!
LikeLiked by 3 people
redlegleader68 says:
Gee … PDJT will donate $1.0 million of personal money. guess BHO and Billy will pony up soon, right?
_________________________________________
What rump donates $1.0 million ???
Did not Morning Joe’s Mika say “POTUS is not compassionet and not even human..?”
Joe and Mika maybe you should cough up $1.0 million each to show us how human you are or compassionet.
LikeLike
President Trump has donated his entire presidential salary and now $1 million to Harvey relief. Hillary would have continued her scheming from her State Department days and pocketed millions in ill-gotten gains by now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How much you wanna bet that a lot of his wealthy friends will be donating a fortune to TX., too.
After seeing how these people, from the ground up, have reacted to this catastrophe, I know I would.
If I was a 20 year old right now who was itching to get out and “see the world”, I’d be heading to Texas to help them with the re-build.
Forget traveling to Europe and the stuff we did when I was that age. Go experience what it’s like to rebuild communities from the ground up!
Kind of envious of these kids now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, not even some shouted questions at the end … They got nothin’ but DACA…DACA…DACA. And I can’t even make it rhyme with Russia.Russia.Russia. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it would be best to just give a report and skip the questions. Flawed press corp in so many ways…and I am being really kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how she said the President wanted suggestions from THEM on charities to donate. to.
Crickets.
You know not a damn one has donated.
Governor Huckabee has a comment:
Mike HuckabeeVerified account @GovMikeHuckabee 34s34 seconds ago
@realDonaldTrump pledges $1million of HIS own money to flood victims; hey @CNN is THAT empathetic enough for you? How much is CNN giving?
LikeLiked by 1 person