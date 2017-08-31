Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 31st 2:45pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for August 31st.  Start time is approximately 2:45 – 3:00pm EDT

49 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 31st 2:45pm Livestream

  1. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 31, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I absolutely love the preview image on the top video!
    Her look of total disdain for the Fake News reporter asking a question is perfect.

    • anaveragejoesite says:
      August 31, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      You and I must share a brain (don’t worry, I don’t use it much)

      Here is how I described that image a week ago:
      “The frown, the head tilt, the cocked eyebrow, the look in her eyes. It’s worth a thousand words of disgust and exasperation with a dash of disbelief at the intentional stupidity she witnessing.”

      Sarah is awesome 🙂

  2. albrevin says:
    August 31, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Fox news reporting the Trump Administration is ending DACA.

    Look for an especially angry, outraged, unhinged, and highly partisan press corp today.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 31, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      These morons that are trying to defend DACA actually are making a case of the benefits to Americans by getting rid of DACA. They can’t even lie to the American people with their BS!

      http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/08/31/zuckerberg-group-700k-american-job-openings-daca-ends/

      From the article linked above:

      A study by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization revealed that if an Obama-created amnesty program for young illegal aliens is ended, it would open nearly 700,000 American jobs.

      Zuckerberg’s FWD.us group – a pro-immigration lobbying group – released the study with the intention to show the hardships of ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where more than 850,000 young illegal aliens have been given temporary amnesty would have on the American economy.

      The study unintentionally revealed how many more job opportunities American workers would have if President Trump were to repeal DACA, as he promised his supporters he would do.

  3. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Breaking news ya’ll and it’s good!

  4. Summer says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Nice update

  5. El Torito says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Hmmm

  6. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

  7. duchess01 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    LIVE NOW !!!

  8. Laura says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Well, I prefer press BEATINGS, and they don’t necessarily have to be brief either!!!

    Go Sarah!

  9. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

  10. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:07 pm

  11. redlegleader68 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    This guy from FEMA is sharp and doesn’t get rattled … nice

  12. redlegleader68 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Dumbazz “Journalist” = Undocumented
    Our guy = Illegal

    Gotta love it

  13. albrevin says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Press corp more concerned about illegal immigrants affected by storm than US citizens.

  14. catmom says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    This guy is really really good.

  15. G3 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Mr.Bossert is stellar!

  16. sunnydaze says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Man this FEMA guy is a real Think-on-Your-Feet Truthteller. Totally throwing it back in the Press face, POLITELY reprimanding them for making illegals feel too scared to seek help.

    WORD.

  17. duchess01 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    All they appear to be concerned about is MONEY – when they are still busy with RESCUE and RELIEF – questions like ‘how important is it’ and ‘are you concerned’ – now, they are attacking COORDINATION – stressing ‘what went wrong’ – what a bunch of nonsense!

    What is the administration’s thinking GOING FORWARD? Idiotic questions – resources are there if needed – another ‘how important’ question – still concerned about illegal immigrants – how about AMERICANS – Bossert is handling these questions quite well – we are not going to starve anyone – but, NO BENEFITS will be going to illegal immigrants –

    As usual – the question/answer portion of this press briefing is painfully lacking in substance – however, Bossert has definitive answers to ‘what if’ questions – concern for illegals too much!

  18. snarkybeach says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Scum reporters only want to ask gotcha questions about DACA. They’ve already forgotten about the storm…

  19. redlegleader68 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    The ABC on Skype Moron was completely unprepared for who he had to deal with. Sad.

  20. trumpthepress says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    The reporters seem like they aren’t humans but more like robots. Robots that have missing AI. Or just intelligence for that matter. 3 or 4 of the same questions that were already answered…They look so stupid – like usual.

  21. duchess01 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Three times – the same question – just rephrased – about DACA – nincompoops – they don’t listen!

  22. fedback says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    The President donating 1 million dollars to Texas.
    I knew he would, I said it yesterday

  23. redlegleader68 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Gee … PDJT will donate $1.0 million of personal money. guess BHO and Billy will pony up soon, right?

    • FofBW says:
      August 31, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Good one!

    • singingsoul says:
      August 31, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      redlegleader68 says:
      Gee … PDJT will donate $1.0 million of personal money. guess BHO and Billy will pony up soon, right?
      _________________________________________
      What rump donates $1.0 million ???
      Did not Morning Joe’s Mika say “POTUS is not compassionet and not even human..?”
      Joe and Mika maybe you should cough up $1.0 million each to show us how human you are or compassionet.

  24. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    President Trump has donated his entire presidential salary and now $1 million to Harvey relief. Hillary would have continued her scheming from her State Department days and pocketed millions in ill-gotten gains by now.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 31, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      How much you wanna bet that a lot of his wealthy friends will be donating a fortune to TX., too.

      After seeing how these people, from the ground up, have reacted to this catastrophe, I know I would.

      If I was a 20 year old right now who was itching to get out and “see the world”, I’d be heading to Texas to help them with the re-build.

      Forget traveling to Europe and the stuff we did when I was that age. Go experience what it’s like to rebuild communities from the ground up!

      Kind of envious of these kids now!

  25. redlegleader68 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Wow, not even some shouted questions at the end … They got nothin’ but DACA…DACA…DACA. And I can’t even make it rhyme with Russia.Russia.Russia. 😉

  26. trumpthepress says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I think it would be best to just give a report and skip the questions. Flawed press corp in so many ways…and I am being really kind.

  27. missmarple2 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I like how she said the President wanted suggestions from THEM on charities to donate. to.

    Crickets.

    You know not a damn one has donated.

    Governor Huckabee has a comment:

    Mike Huckabee‏Verified account @GovMikeHuckabee 34s34 seconds ago

    @realDonaldTrump pledges $1million of HIS own money to flood victims; hey @CNN is THAT empathetic enough for you? How much is CNN giving?

