Git R’ Done Texas – Redneck Army Rescues National Guard…

Even the fine patriots within the National Guard need rescuin’ every once in a while. Who ya’ gonna turn to when it gets beyond the scope of the guard? Bubba and the Git-R-Done Redneck Army… that’s who. ‘Merica! Enjoy:
Capitalism -vs- Govt. Boo-Yah !! Git-r-Done…
Booyah!
#TexasStrong 💖💖💖
Yeehaw!
Dear God, I love America.
So much awesomeness.
Amen!
I know thousands of guys here on Kauai that would soooooooo want that truck!
That 4WD Monster SUV is freaking AWESOME!!!
Any man worth his testosterone wants that truck!
OK and the other one is pretty awesome also.
In most states that awesome truck is illegal.
I know thousands who would like to be on Kauai.
Awesome!!!!!!
This is AMERICANA at its best! I said this the other day and I absolutely stand by it. I live in NYC and travel back and forth every other weekend to Jacksonville, FL to be with my wife and daughter. We live 20 minutes from the Georgia border. My father-in-law after 25 years still calls me a Yankee (he likes me more because Trump comes from Queens, NY) and flies his Confederate Flag on his flag pole.
People down South are the least racist people you will ever find! Schools integrated for the most part. People are so down to earth and pleasant to one another. In NYC, we have some of the most segregated schools because of zoning. People are racist not only to blacks but to Hispanics and vice a versa. The north may have fought for ending slavery but 150 years later, they have gone in the absolute different direction!
So true from a Southern Boothill Missouri Boy. Our high school was integrated in the mid 60″s
Oh yeah..when I lived down there, the people used to tease me for being a Yankee while they invited me to come over for barbeques, go to ballgames at the Astrodome, go running with them at Memorial Park, and have a great time together. I loved it there. I would move away from this godforsaken state in a heartbeat.
NY, when I lived in NM as a kid, we always had our interstate rivalry with Texas, but all in good fun… we shared a lot demographically and ideologically. Just something special about that part of the Southwest. I miss those days.
Thanks Flepore! This Georgia girl will take that as a compliment any day. Right now I’m living about 20 minutes from the Georgia border (Florida) and trying to make my way back home to the mountains on the Ga/Alabama line.
Thanks for this article sundance and for the very nice post about the south flepore.
And where is that big loser Matt Wuerker and his employer Politico, who ran that disgusting cartoon smearing southerners and religious people.
He portrayed the National Guard as saviors (and they do excellent, life saving work) and over weight, white, southerners as ignorant, religious, helpless, losers.
Honestly can the press get it more wrong.
God Bless America.
God Bless everyone doing all the real work in Texas!
AMEN Fleporeblog! Well said. And we are getting’ mighty tired of people living in mansions in Malibu and penthouses on Fifth Avenue whose brats wouldn’t recognize a public school if it landed on top of him or her that we are the Racists. We are not. What these people are seeing is reflections of their own interior. Most Southerners don’t see color; we see behavior and attitude. I doubt there’s a real Southerner who wouldn’t give you a ton of John Kerrys for one Ben Carson, a ton of Hillary Clintons for one Herman Cain. And we’d heap rather live next door to Carson and Cain than Clinton or Kerry. This race crap was ginned up by Barack Obama in an effort to consolidate power for him and his Leftwing/NeoMarxist party.
When I go back to Ohio, there will be at least one person that I come
across that will make an over the top, racist comment. The wild thing
is that, uniformly they believe that the south is racist. When I tell them
that the midwest is about 30 years behind on race relations, none of
them believe me.
Dayton, Ohio was WAYYYY segregated for decades. One side of the
Miami River was white, the other side was black. There was very little
crossing of that river by most of the whites I knew. The house I shared
in with other college guys was one of 3 homes with whites in our area.
Our neighbors were nice. The ones on the main drag ( Salem Avenue,
near Grand), not so much.
^^^THIS – right on yy4u!!!^^^
As a Daytona Beach native, third generation, transplanted to NYC 12 years ago I can certainly attest to that.
There was a letter posted on facebook a few weeks ago by a woman from NY who took a round trip from Houston to Alabama. She talks about the race relations while on board the plane & when they stopped to eat in Montgomery, Al. and how she witnessed “Southern Hospitality”. She said she had been nervous about her trip but afterwards she said nobody in NY would have shown the kindness that she experienced in the south.
“This is America; these are the race relations of most Americans.
Helping each other — hand in hand — in all different shades of love and skin color.
It breaks my heart the media is doing everything they can to convince us otherwise.”
http://roseynews.com/trip-of-kindness/
too funny… I had a customer who lived just south of the Georgia Border, She owned 13 different Paper related businesses in China (she is Chinese as well her husband is an American Lawyer and they have 3 children under 8) She said that one day her 4 year old daughter came home from kindergarten and asked MOM: are we Wedneck or we Yankee? She said: we WEDNECK… she was always a great customer and a wonderful personality!
Been thinking about retiring in TX. Now I’m convinced it’s a place for me after witnessing the strength, faith and patriotism of Texans…helping their fellow citizens. That’s what America is all about.
Alpine Tx is ranked in the top ten nationally of best places to live for retirees.. Go visit you’ll see why..
LikeLiked by 2 people
My rule of thumb – if the town sounds German in origin, it’s probably in a great location. They picked all the pretty places in the 1840’s. 6th generation “Texan” with a german last name.
My husband is German, and our son married a Garland TX girl. So now our German last name is spreading in Dallas which is where they live now. Got me two Texas granddaughters!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, stay out of the Houston area, totally blue. Austin, San Antonio too. Dallas/Ft.Worth probably still red.
I like that it seemed as if they were aww…almost got it out and then? Then the guys were like – hold up, got another over here.
I LOVE my Country!
GOD BLESS TEXAS! OUR MIGHTY PRESIDENT TOO!!
I praise the Lord Jesus Christ I am so blessed to be a middle class American… humbled deeply by it… somedays I tell my kids… just sip a clean glass of water… we are blessed in this country to simply have clean, running, pure water… Thank you Lord so much 🙂
Amen 🙏
Amen!!
Those guys are thrilled to help!! God bless each one and their monster trucks!!😀
imagine the carbon footprint
Politico will be talking about the redneck carbon footprint tomorrow………..
If you’re rusty on your Francais, it translates to
“God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas”
31 victims so far and not one “neo-notzee”.
Meanwhile France is busy surrendering to the moslem hordes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is absolutely awesome. Wish I had a poster.
I wanted to highlight what twitterer Nia had to say, as it’s at the bottom of that photo and might get overlooked:
Remember when Americans stood in solidarity with #CharlieHebdo after their tragedy? Well, they’re finally saying merci.
A story on it here:
‘God drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas’: French magazine Charlie Hebdo prints controversial cover depicting Harvey victims as white supremacists
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4839070/Charlie-Hebdo-depicts-drowning-Harvey-victims-neo-Nazis.html
Satan exists! he clearly works at Charlie Hebdo.
In an Escalade, no less.
Right on
Americans line up to volunteer to help and help any way they can. I can’t imagine any single one of those guys ever thought that their monster trucks would ever be used for anything but having fun in a mud hole. I thank God for these men and others like them.
We got a problem, let’s fix it.
That’s all you need to say. I sincerely wish I lived 1000 miles closer to Texas. I’d be there. As it is, I can send some money.
🙂
Reminds me of my electrical engineer dad who bought our dairy farm to teach brother and me responsibility [milking 80+ registered Guernseys at 4am and 4pm] after a heavy snow storm in Maryland who had to crank up the huge John Deere to pull the MD-VA Co-op milk truck out of the snow…
New bumper sticker ….Trump – Git R’ Done!
Someone should tweet this one to General Mattis and get a video of the grin spreading across his face when he watches it 🙂
I can’t wait to see this monster4 x 4 on CNN… oh wait… You know for years grease-monkey type hobbies have always been poo-pooed by the Thurston Howell the 3rd types, and now maybe all the Thurston’s in Blue-States we get theses good folks have hearts as wide as Texas, get-R-done, and can save your bacon. Gosh I love this country, I bet dollars to donuts PJDT, gets the 4×4 dudes too…
Brother always said……Wanna short bed truck with mag wheels, gun rack, and a girlfriend with hair up to here………
T E X A S
Another view of the crowds lining the streets in Corpus Christi waiting for President Trump’s motorcade on Tuesday.
M A G A
Thanks for the video Deplorable Vespucciland.
I love seeing the crowds of people of all ages.
Little kids, moms and dads, older folks.
This is why we are going to win and win big.
Their side has a few whiny yuppies, beta males and Zuckerberg types.
None of these people on their side have any real fight in them.
They think they are movers and shakers because Obama stroked their fragile little egos.
When they come up against an alpha male like Pres Trump with millions and millions and millions of Americans who are in it to win for their posterity, they don’t have a chance.
240 ton quarry dump truck
LOL, that’s like driving a building!!😂😂😂
Such a relief to enjoy these feel good videos. The trauma of Harvey has shown the true American Spirit. Regular people doing extraordinary things warms the heart. Good job guys!
Longer version — Raw Video.
You can see more of the monster truck Redneck Army here in attendance.
Just a passing thought, wheatietoo, I’ll bet those tires and special suspension, etc. on those monster trucks cost more than the truck itself. Ahhh, boys with their toys – love ’em. 😉
Oh yeah, they have to basically do a rebuild on the truck to create a ‘monster truck’.
It’s not cheap.
Amazing, aren’t they.
I think they are an underappreciated Art Form.
How do you get them bikini gals up into the cab, tho?
Inquiring minds want to know.
The ladies probably get any assistance they need, from the gentlemen in attendance.
Heheh.
God bless them!!
My wife is a Texan and she just beams with pride when she see’s this stuff. Ya gotta `love it. Texan’s reaction to to this disaster is driving the libs even crazier. Should give kudos to all who have responded.
Acosta would say something about “damned deplorables”.
Oh, Hell Yeah!
Anderson Cooper discovers a Monster Truck doing rescues.
‘Merica!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
What, do those boys have a pressurised cabin or supplemental oxygen way up there?
The danger in my experience is the attachment point on the towed / snatched vehicle failing, the tower can get a face full of shackle and plate.
Danger lurks around every corner.
Indeed it does. Almost as if nature wants to eliminate the careless before they breed and pass the gene on.
Never been much for 4 wheel drive or monster trucks but DAMN, that truck has some ass on it to pull that heavy thing out of the water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
God be with you and all the good people you come in contact with 🙏
Thank you – not sure when I will be called to serve as they run a security check ( good news) and I will pass as I volunteer at the VA with ” No Vet Dies Alone” .
I am thinking it will be a couple of months when they need to replace crews . I can help with clean up – cooking and landscaping .
Wonderful !
Not sure when I will be called . We will see.
The Army should bring back the old BARC units from the Korean/Vietnam era. They would be useful in times like these.
One of God’s small creatures shivering and terrified, what a heart-rending story amongst all the others. Probably posted already on one of the other hurricane threads but this one moved me enough to post. Poor little guy.
‘He looks traumatized’: Heartbreaking video shows a trembling possum taking refuge on a Houston bridge in the pouring rain, as Hurricane Harvey devastates the area around him
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4834092/Video-shows-possum-taking-refuge-Hurricane-Harvey.html
