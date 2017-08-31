Git R’ Done Texas – Redneck Army Rescues National Guard…

Posted on August 31, 2017 by

Even the fine patriots within the National Guard need rescuin’ every once in a while.  Who ya’ gonna turn to when it gets beyond the scope of the guard?  Bubba and the Git-R-Done Redneck Army… that’s who.  ‘Merica!  Enjoy:

Capitalism -vs- Govt.  Boo-Yah !!  Git-r-Done

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, Hurricane Harvey, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to Git R’ Done Texas – Redneck Army Rescues National Guard…

  1. Alison says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Booyah!

    #TexasStrong 💖💖💖

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. M33 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I know thousands of guys here on Kauai that would soooooooo want that truck!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Bree says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Awesome!!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    This is AMERICANA at its best! I said this the other day and I absolutely stand by it. I live in NYC and travel back and forth every other weekend to Jacksonville, FL to be with my wife and daughter. We live 20 minutes from the Georgia border. My father-in-law after 25 years still calls me a Yankee (he likes me more because Trump comes from Queens, NY) and flies his Confederate Flag on his flag pole.

    People down South are the least racist people you will ever find! Schools integrated for the most part. People are so down to earth and pleasant to one another. In NYC, we have some of the most segregated schools because of zoning. People are racist not only to blacks but to Hispanics and vice a versa. The north may have fought for ending slavery but 150 years later, they have gone in the absolute different direction!

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      August 31, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      So true from a Southern Boothill Missouri Boy. Our high school was integrated in the mid 60″s

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Oh yeah..when I lived down there, the people used to tease me for being a Yankee while they invited me to come over for barbeques, go to ballgames at the Astrodome, go running with them at Memorial Park, and have a great time together. I loved it there. I would move away from this godforsaken state in a heartbeat.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        August 31, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        NY, when I lived in NM as a kid, we always had our interstate rivalry with Texas, but all in good fun… we shared a lot demographically and ideologically. Just something special about that part of the Southwest. I miss those days.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
    • sobriquet4u says:
      August 31, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      Thanks Flepore! This Georgia girl will take that as a compliment any day. Right now I’m living about 20 minutes from the Georgia border (Florida) and trying to make my way back home to the mountains on the Ga/Alabama line.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      August 31, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Thanks for this article sundance and for the very nice post about the south flepore.

      And where is that big loser Matt Wuerker and his employer Politico, who ran that disgusting cartoon smearing southerners and religious people.

      He portrayed the National Guard as saviors (and they do excellent, life saving work) and over weight, white, southerners as ignorant, religious, helpless, losers.

      Honestly can the press get it more wrong.

      God Bless America.

      God Bless everyone doing all the real work in Texas!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • yy4u says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      AMEN Fleporeblog! Well said. And we are getting’ mighty tired of people living in mansions in Malibu and penthouses on Fifth Avenue whose brats wouldn’t recognize a public school if it landed on top of him or her that we are the Racists. We are not. What these people are seeing is reflections of their own interior. Most Southerners don’t see color; we see behavior and attitude. I doubt there’s a real Southerner who wouldn’t give you a ton of John Kerrys for one Ben Carson, a ton of Hillary Clintons for one Herman Cain. And we’d heap rather live next door to Carson and Cain than Clinton or Kerry. This race crap was ginned up by Barack Obama in an effort to consolidate power for him and his Leftwing/NeoMarxist party.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        August 31, 2017 at 5:29 pm

        When I go back to Ohio, there will be at least one person that I come
        across that will make an over the top, racist comment. The wild thing
        is that, uniformly they believe that the south is racist. When I tell them
        that the midwest is about 30 years behind on race relations, none of
        them believe me.

        Dayton, Ohio was WAYYYY segregated for decades. One side of the
        Miami River was white, the other side was black. There was very little
        crossing of that river by most of the whites I knew. The house I shared
        in with other college guys was one of 3 homes with whites in our area.
        Our neighbors were nice. The ones on the main drag ( Salem Avenue,
        near Grand), not so much.

        Like

        Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        August 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        ^^^THIS – right on yy4u!!!^^^

        Like

        Reply
    • Billygoat65 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      As a Daytona Beach native, third generation, transplanted to NYC 12 years ago I can certainly attest to that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      There was a letter posted on facebook a few weeks ago by a woman from NY who took a round trip from Houston to Alabama. She talks about the race relations while on board the plane & when they stopped to eat in Montgomery, Al. and how she witnessed “Southern Hospitality”. She said she had been nervous about her trip but afterwards she said nobody in NY would have shown the kindness that she experienced in the south.

      “This is America; these are the race relations of most Americans.
      Helping each other — hand in hand — in all different shades of love and skin color.
      It breaks my heart the media is doing everything they can to convince us otherwise.”

      http://roseynews.com/trip-of-kindness/

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • James Alan Groome says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      too funny… I had a customer who lived just south of the Georgia Border, She owned 13 different Paper related businesses in China (she is Chinese as well her husband is an American Lawyer and they have 3 children under 8) She said that one day her 4 year old daughter came home from kindergarten and asked MOM: are we Wedneck or we Yankee? She said: we WEDNECK… she was always a great customer and a wonderful personality!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. redchick67Ss says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Been thinking about retiring in TX. Now I’m convinced it’s a place for me after witnessing the strength, faith and patriotism of Texans…helping their fellow citizens. That’s what America is all about.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Janeka says:
      August 31, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Alpine Tx is ranked in the top ten nationally of best places to live for retirees.. Go visit you’ll see why..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • azgulch says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      My rule of thumb – if the town sounds German in origin, it’s probably in a great location. They picked all the pretty places in the 1840’s. 6th generation “Texan” with a german last name.

      Like

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        August 31, 2017 at 6:12 pm

        My husband is German, and our son married a Garland TX girl. So now our German last name is spreading in Dallas which is where they live now. Got me two Texas granddaughters!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • CathyMAGA says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      Well, stay out of the Houston area, totally blue. Austin, San Antonio too. Dallas/Ft.Worth probably still red.

      Like

      Reply
  7. reenahovermale says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I like that it seemed as if they were aww…almost got it out and then? Then the guys were like – hold up, got another over here.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Maquis says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I LOVE my Country!

    GOD BLESS TEXAS! OUR MIGHTY PRESIDENT TOO!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. brschultz says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I praise the Lord Jesus Christ I am so blessed to be a middle class American… humbled deeply by it… somedays I tell my kids… just sip a clean glass of water… we are blessed in this country to simply have clean, running, pure water… Thank you Lord so much 🙂

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  10. Landslide says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Those guys are thrilled to help!! God bless each one and their monster trucks!!😀

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    imagine the carbon footprint

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. nimrodman says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    If you’re rusty on your Francais, it translates to
    “God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. chojun says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    In an Escalade, no less.

    Right on

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Steve says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Americans line up to volunteer to help and help any way they can. I can’t imagine any single one of those guys ever thought that their monster trucks would ever be used for anything but having fun in a mud hole. I thank God for these men and others like them.

    We got a problem, let’s fix it.

    That’s all you need to say. I sincerely wish I lived 1000 miles closer to Texas. I’d be there. As it is, I can send some money.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. smiley says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. mj_inOC says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Reminds me of my electrical engineer dad who bought our dairy farm to teach brother and me responsibility [milking 80+ registered Guernseys at 4am and 4pm] after a heavy snow storm in Maryland who had to crank up the huge John Deere to pull the MD-VA Co-op milk truck out of the snow…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Paco Loco says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    New bumper sticker ….Trump – Git R’ Done!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  18. woohoowee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Someone should tweet this one to General Mattis and get a video of the grin spreading across his face when he watches it 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. thesavvyinvester says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I can’t wait to see this monster4 x 4 on CNN… oh wait… You know for years grease-monkey type hobbies have always been poo-pooed by the Thurston Howell the 3rd types, and now maybe all the Thurston’s in Blue-States we get theses good folks have hearts as wide as Texas, get-R-done, and can save your bacon. Gosh I love this country, I bet dollars to donuts PJDT, gets the 4×4 dudes too…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    T E X A S
    Another view of the crowds lining the streets in Corpus Christi waiting for President Trump’s motorcade on Tuesday.
    M A G A

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Thanks for the video Deplorable Vespucciland.

      I love seeing the crowds of people of all ages.

      Little kids, moms and dads, older folks.

      This is why we are going to win and win big.

      Their side has a few whiny yuppies, beta males and Zuckerberg types.

      None of these people on their side have any real fight in them.

      They think they are movers and shakers because Obama stroked their fragile little egos.

      When they come up against an alpha male like Pres Trump with millions and millions and millions of Americans who are in it to win for their posterity, they don’t have a chance.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  21. waltherppk says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    240 ton quarry dump truck

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. bullnuke says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Such a relief to enjoy these feel good videos. The trauma of Harvey has shown the true American Spirit. Regular people doing extraordinary things warms the heart. Good job guys!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. wheatietoo says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Longer version — Raw Video.

    You can see more of the monster truck Redneck Army here in attendance.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Minnie says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    God bless them!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Travis McGee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    My wife is a Texan and she just beams with pride when she see’s this stuff. Ya gotta `love it. Texan’s reaction to to this disaster is driving the libs even crazier. Should give kudos to all who have responded.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  26. Greg says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Acosta would say something about “damned deplorables”.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Xroads says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Oh, Hell Yeah!

    Like

    Reply
  28. wheatietoo says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Anderson Cooper discovers a Monster Truck doing rescues.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Patriot1783 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    ‘Merica!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Plato says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    What, do those boys have a pressurised cabin or supplemental oxygen way up there?

    The danger in my experience is the attachment point on the towed / snatched vehicle failing, the tower can get a face full of shackle and plate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Tejas Rob says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Never been much for 4 wheel drive or monster trucks but DAMN, that truck has some ass on it to pull that heavy thing out of the water.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Texian says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    That is called “havin’ fun” in Texas.. happens every weekend actually.. Radical mud trail parks and gun ranges.. Don’t Mess With Texas..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. grandmotherpatriot says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I just volunteered with Samaritans Purse to help in Texas.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. Tejas Rob says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    The Army should bring back the old BARC units from the Korean/Vietnam era. They would be useful in times like these.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. nimrodman says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    One of God’s small creatures shivering and terrified, what a heart-rending story amongst all the others. Probably posted already on one of the other hurricane threads but this one moved me enough to post. Poor little guy.

    ‘He looks traumatized’: Heartbreaking video shows a trembling possum taking refuge on a Houston bridge in the pouring rain, as Hurricane Harvey devastates the area around him
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4834092/Video-shows-possum-taking-refuge-Hurricane-Harvey.html

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s