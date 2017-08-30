Wednesday August 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thanks clarity is always welcome
The Lord will give strength to His people;
The Lord will bless His people with peace.
Ps 29:10-11
Harvey
I’ve lost all I own in this terrible storm,
All my possessions, my home and my car.
But through it all, I’ve managed to keep
My most precious possession, by far.
“Naked I came from my mother’s womb,”
Job said, “and naked I will depart.”
“The LORD gave and now has taken away;
I praise the name of the Lord with my heart.”
I’m not concerned with what others may say,
I’ll never blame the Lord for my loss;
For He is my Creator and my God,
And He purchased my life on that cross.
All my possessions are rubble and straw,
And will count for nothing on that day
When I am called to account for my life;
For my thoughts, words and deeds, I’ve nothing to say.
All my righteousness, as I stand before God,
All, yes all, will be given by His Son.
For all that I’ve done is like filthy rags;
And all that I thought good will be undone.
The precious possession I’ve managed to keep
Is my faith in God, for He is my King.
He’s given me all I had in my life,
And now that it’s gone, it’s to Him I’ll cling.
Though I was rich – it surely wasn’t so –
I’d be a fool if I’d made wealth my goal.
For it would be a poor bargain indeed
To cling to my wealth, but lose my own soul.
You may think it odd, but I still give thanks,
As I stand here both hungry and wet.
Thanks to God for His mercy and His grace,
For forgiving my sins, and paying my debt.
Amen and blessings
Carl, that was beautiful.
So beautiful. Wish Texans could read this. Amen.
Bc, There’s a good song in there !
BLACKLIST AMERICA AND THE WHITE SUPREMACIST BLACK CHURCH
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s blacklists must be stopped.
August 30, 2017 – Daniel Greenfield
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267734/blacklist-america-and-white-supremacist-black-daniel-greenfield
Got an update:
My house will be okay. The waters started receding JUST in the nick of time.
However, my grandmother’s house is completely flooded out, in well over a foot of water.
She herself is okay–she’s been living with us ever since repeated falls and injuries left her unable to care for herself. But you can imagine how she feels about losing her home.
The house wasn’t insured for floods, either. The contents were, but not the house itself.
And then there are the three cats that she kept there, and we periodically went there to feed and clean up after them. Who knows how they’re doing.
❤
keep the Faith, Texas & Louisiana
and all who are in Harvey’s path.
Received BAD news over at Daily Caller earlier this evening… attempted to block a troll and a Disqus notice popped up saying I couldn’t block because I had reached my LIMIT!!! Since when was a limit ever mentioned when they added that feature? BB and DC are crawling with trolls. Now what?!! 😡
