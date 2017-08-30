Weakening Storm Harvey Slowly Heads Northeast – Rescue, Relief and Recovery Efforts Continue…

Today appears to be the apex of cumulative rainfall for Texas. However, the downstream watershed continues to create massive community flooding and forcing ongoing rescue efforts in a widening circle East of Houston Texas. Some shelters are now being flooded.
(REUTERS) “The worst is not yet over for southeast Texas as far as the rain is concerned,” Governor Greg Abbott said, referring to the area that includes Beaumont and Port Arthur.
He warned residents of the storm-hit areas to expect flood waters to linger for up to a week and said that the area affected by the storm was larger than that hit by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in New Orleans, and 2012’s Super-storm Sandy, which killed 132 around New York and New Jersey.
The population of Houston’s metropolitan area alone is about 6.5 million, far greater than New Orleans’ at the time of Katrina. Abbott asked that the federal government agree to spend more on rebuilding Texas’ Gulf Coast than it did after the earlier storms.
Floodwaters inundated part of Port Arthur’s Bob Bowers Civic Center, forcing the residents who had sought shelter there into the bleachers, according to photos posted to social media.
A shelter in Lake Charles was bracing for about 1,500 people rescued from floods by the U.S. Coast Guard, said Angela Jouett, who is running the shelter. A line of buses arrived in the early afternoon and began to unload people who had fled the storm.
Among them was Jacelyn Alexander, 41, who woke up at 4 a.m. when the person who lived in the apartment below hers in Orange, Texas, knocked on her door to warn her the building was flooding. She flagged a rescue boat and escaped.
“I can’t move. I’m wet and tired. I’m trying to find my family,” said Alexander, who said she had last spoken on the phone with her parents early in the morning when her father told her he had declined a rescue.
[…] Texas officials said close to 49,000 homes had suffered flood damage, with more than 1,000 destroyed. Some 195,000 people have begun the process of seeking federal help, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. (read more)
I feel so helpless up here in Washington State. We’ve donated to Samaritains Purse, but that seems like such a cop out. I want to be down there helping. I just realized something.
We have neighbors and hurting people right here. I will turn my grief and energy into helping that which God has layer infront of me.
Thank you from a Texan! I am not directly impacted by Harvey, but I know this will bring out the good in people everywhere.
God bless you, both ❤️❤️
What a great idea, Mz Molly. I, too, donated to Samaritan’s purse but want to do more. I will do as you suggested.
That reminded me of a song I would love to see someone put some of these images to – remember the Hollies – He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother?
God bless Texas! Witnessing vignette after vignette of neighbor helping neighbor, strangers helping strangers, blacks helping whites, whites helping blacks, and on and on, I am not “amazed” at all. Americans are decent, loving people. Sadly, am not surprised at all how “amazed” the talking-head MSM elites are at the common decency of the American people. They need to take a good, hard look in the mirror. We are not a racist, bigoted, or selfish people.
Their constant drumbeat to the contrary has been drowned out by an Act of God, revealing the truth of the beautiful and courageous spirit of this country and our great President.
Very inspiring observation.
I am dreading what they find when the water recedes. I pray that people got out. God Bless Texas
Amazing pictures. Tells a very different story than what the MSM wants you to believe America is.
“Abbott asked that the federal government agree to spend more on rebuilding Texas’ Gulf Coast than it did after the earlier storms.”
While I know the main focus needs to remain on saving lives, things are going to start happening fast. Two-thirds of the Super Storm Sandy relief package had nothing to do with Super Storm Sandy (i.e. pork). There are many in Congress licking their chops on Houston as we speak. My bet is they’ll do the same only on steroids because of the size and scope of this disaster. They also may use this as a wedge issue against President Trump.
Please write your Congressmen and demand no pork in the Harvey relief package.
I sent this:
Dear Congressman McClintock,
As Hurricane Harvey subsides and the rescue efforts continue, Congress will be drafting a federal aid package for those cities and counties affected. As you already know, some in Congress will use this aid package for their own pet projects and political gain. As we saw with the aid package for Super Storm Sandy, two-thirds of the funds allocated had nothing to do with emergency relief. This is unacceptable! As a constituent and donor I urge you be a vocal voice against adding “pork” into the Hurricane Harvey relief package. All of Congress is being watched very closely and we will get the information about what is in this package and we will know who drafted it and voted for it. I, like many other constituents, demand that 100% of the funds allocated be for Hurricane Harvey emergency relief. Not 99.9%, 100%.
Thank you for your attention to this matter,
I used your template and changed it for my Congressman. I hope you don’t mind. Thank you.
Difference is POTUS will call them out if they do.
In fact, he should say “we need a clean bill” before they even start that c$ap.
I noticed a theme to the pics at the top. No black or white, just wet.
America – land of diversity and faith
🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
Suffering human beings 😢🙏
That bottom picture touched me, deeply.
500,000 flood cars expected after the water recedes. Don’t buy one. Watch the YouTube videos. They could end up anywhere in the U.S. Salvage titles often get replaced with new titles.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/29/a-half-million-flooded-cars-and-trucks-could-be-scrapped.html
I wrote this yesterday on a “flood” threads, but I wanted to repost it because there is little I can do but I can at least let you know that you are valued, even if you’re not in Texas helping out. I know there are guys like this, guys like I grew up with, all over this country.
“After 9/11 there was a brief period of time when people really appreciated, really valued men who could do things. The men with muscles and calluses who could do physical things that helped others, like construction guys, firefighters, cops, and other occupations like that were honored because they could do the important stuff–the life or death stuff. The stuff that matters in an emergency.
The Harvey coverage brings that back. One after another I see images of regular men, so often put down and despised in our society, who are the ones out there in the filthy, toxic flood water carrying people on their backs, rescuing dogs, saving a horse, whatever it takes. Strong, courageous, determined.
Whether our society is willing to acknowledge it or not, we owe you men a big thank you. You amaze me, you humble me, and you make me so grateful. I am so sorry for the disrespect that is usually heaped on your heads, and I am so proud of the way you rise above it and show everyone when it matters most how much we need you.
Thanks guys.”
Beautiful words Sylvia, they can’t be repeated enough.
For non tweeters:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautiful, thanks for posting.
Is that a horse to the left of the flag, under the small tree? God I hope not. Can anyone tell what that is?
Oh dear it does look like a horse :((
I fear that you’re right. I downloaded the picture and expanded it, and it looks like a horse with a saddle on, somehow tied to the fence post.
Could it be a statue or playground item (just throwing out ideas here)? Wonder if anyone could tweet Governor Abbott about it…
Thank you. I had to get off Twitter. Couldn’t take the propaganda from Both sides. Unbelievable. I miss POTUS tweets and Thomas Wictor!
LOCK HER UP!!!
Compel The F.B.I. To Release All Records Pertaining To Hillary Clinton’s Personal Secret Server Email Investigation
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/compel-fbi-release-all-records-pertaining-hillary-clintons-personal-secret-server-email-investigation
Something is very wrong here. I have tried twice, and each time I was told my e-mail wasn’t allowed to be included, and it is still in Obama’s realm, referring to him as president, etc.
Hee, hee…the take away from the pictures is that when kids want to sleep, they sleep. Disregarding any darn flood.
Engineered Climate Cataclysm: Hurricane Harvey
Missing Andrew, WTH is THIS?? No proof? No source? Come on, now! WHO’S OPINION IS THIS?
There’s a conspiracy theory for everything these days. The forecasting is the result of computer modeling. Mankind didn’t control this hurricane any more than we control “climate change”, another name for “weather”.
Meh. Lots of real fast talking there. Doesn’t let you reflect on whether the guy is speaking facts or not.
I can’t help thinking all this uplifting news watch folks help each other could be replaced with very worst… I can’t imagine looting won’t be widespread as folks return home to nothing left.I’m betting it starts up tonite……….
Having family that live in Houston has been a pretty traumatic experience. They were rescued from their home one night and spent that night in one of the shelters. The next day they were able to picked up from there and spent the next night with family in an area that did flood but not as bad. They were without power for a while but all were safe.
Yesterday they made it back to their home and found it had the first floor had been flooded with 6 feet of water. They were still rebuilding from last years flood so it could have been much worse than it was.
My cousins son spent the night at the house to protect it from looters. As if life was bad enough, people were out robbing others that have lost almost everything.
Today talking with them they seemed upbeat and ready to start with the cleanup. Joking that they are now experts since this is now the 4th time in 3 years they have been through this flooding and water damage.
They are in no way the worst victims of this storm. But like all you see and hear from these people, they will press forward and rebuild their lives.
When I asked about building supplies, food and other things they needed to get back to some kind of normal existence, I was told with a slight laugh, we have some food markets that are open and even 2 fast food places. We’ll be fine.
They just need to get to work on the clean up. The rest of everything will happen in due time.
And for the record, they have had enough. They are moving out of state and to somewhere that has no running water on their property and the new house will be up high on a mountain.
I would like to thank all of the many people here who have extended prayers and comfort during this time.
My hope and prayers go out to all the others effected by this storm and hope they get their lives back in order sooner than later.
From the link that SD provided above:
He warned residents of the storm-hit areas to expect floodwaters to linger for up to a week and said that the area affected by the storm was larger than that hit by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in New Orleans, and 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, which killed 132 around New York and New Jersey.
The current death toll is at 30. Regrettably it will rise once the water dissipates and folks can check in on love ones. The Mayor of Houston will have the lives of many Americans on his hands for overriding the recommendation of the Great Governor of Texas. Hopefully it will be less than the number from Superstorm Sandy.
I pray every night for that!
I wonder how many of those who drowned in their cars would still be alive if they had this tool? If your car door won’t open when your power door locks are on, you could be trapped under water.
