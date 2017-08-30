President Trump Springfield Missouri Speech on Tax Reform – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump travels to Springfield Missouri today to kick-off a speech promoting tas reform as a goal for the soon to return congress. The White House said that the address is not expected to delve into policy details, including specific tax rates. Instead, Trump is expected to make the case for why he believes changes to the tax code are needed to give people a better chance of achieving the American dream.
“The president is going to lay out his vision to bring back Main Street by reducing the crushing tax burden on our companies and our workers and also to restore our competitive advantage by repairing and reforming our badly broken tax code.” The speech is anticipated for 2:30pm EDT:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream link – RSBN Livestream link – Alternate Livestream link
I am 12 miles away from Loren Cook Co (great company by the way) Too bad it is for employees only to see our President.
No wonder I couldn’t find any info about it. I live 45 minutes away and would have loved to have gone. OTOH, I have kids in school and so can’t be there all day and I would not want to take my kids (just in case). The youngest are only in pre-k and 2nd grade
Maybe you could get a glimpse of him driving by when he leaves–unless you’re busy working and paying taxes, ha ha
Wish Trump would come west again, like the Conservative side of Oregon or Washington…
Agreed. Without those freaking socialists in Seattle Washington would have been red.
I will always believe that they are stealing the votes. It is hard to imagine that many illogical ignorant people living together. The same holds true for Portland and Eugene.
How about the crazies in Portland..
LIVE NOW! WOOHOO!
Cohn doesn’t deserve to be mentioned. He was able to get confirmed by Senate so President Trump could get going on economic reform. Cohn and his silly wife needs to be reminded of his place in the cabinet, and that he’s not that special. A lot of the people in his cabinet need to come to the astonishing realization that it’s Trump who is light years ahead of everyone. This includes Ivanka and Jarred, whom are there to provide moral support, not direct the President. If they can conduct their given jobs accordingly without constant cameos, it’s be more peaceful.
Cohn is not the one with the silly wife….that’s Mnuchin…..
Cohn is silly enough for everyone in his family, although they are probably silly too!
President Trump is the Comeback kid !
MAGA
Great play on words, grandmother! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Duchess01
Boy am I dense! haha
LOL
3 % GDP – Way to go President Trump !
Central theme Route 66 and Main Street America!
Congress better make a comeback before 2018 !
Or, don’t come back at all….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Absolutely
Call ’em out POTUS, loud and clear and often. They need to OWN their obstruction and pay the price.
I feel that this was his best SPEECH ever !
The biggest hamstring on the economy is public unions, and they should be dismantled by an executive order by PDJT counter-acting FDR’s manipulative EO during his reign. Deals made and perpetuated by blood sucking Democrats now keep many states and municipalities from EVAH getting out of debt as pensions take up all monies raised, depriving citizens of much needed services and infrastructure.
This is particularly difficult to swallow when Judicial Watch and others have now uncovered major election fraud, meaning we can’t even throw the ba$stads out when they continue to pass self-serving legislation that only feeds their own pockets.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/the_democrats_war_on_first_responder_services.html
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/08/chicago_had_14000_more_votes_than_voters_in_2016_general_election.html
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/voter-fraud-michigan-recount-uncovers-many-votes-37-detroit-precincts/
“We’re doing the right thing.” And that’s why we love him.
Uh, oh – Claire is in deep tapioca – lol
She needs to be voted out anyway…another pathetic Democrat
Too many of them there for too long, ben!
Love the truth bombs.
Put your money where your mouth is, Ryan! You let us down again, and you can join Claire in the OUTHOUSE!
I like that slogan…”Send Ryan To The Outhouse”
How about “The Out-House of Ousted Representatives!”
I hear Eric Cantor is the Doorman and John Boner is serving the drinks !
* Smile * – works for me!
Pallie Ryan’s paltry attempt to maintain the delusion that he’s a conservative. He never was, and clearly is not now.
Janna Little Ryan, Pallie’s wife, is a staunch progressive liberal, who voted for Obama twice, and hails from a long line of progressive liberals. Kitchen table politics; makes perfect sense once you reflect on his voting record:
http://drrichswier.com/2016/05/18/mrs-janna-little-ryan-a-liberal-running-the-show-from-the-family-kitchen-table/
Who knew, Ohio – Uniparty in the same home – Congress-Critters give me hives!
Shut up, Paul. Just. Shut. Up.
If Paul Ryan told me the sky is blue I wouldn’t believe him.
this slimy weasel better mean it.
Want to bet that’s followed with, “But I have a better way” ? Slime Ball!
“And if she doesn’t do it for you…you have to vote her out of office…if she doesn’t do it anymore, we just can’t deal with the obstructionists anymore…” MAGAusus
He called out Claire McCaskill… vote her out if she doesn’t pledge to you that she will vote for tax reform.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Chuckie will protect her when it comes to a vote if he can. We have at least 3 GOPe’s that will vote no so she can vote yes.
Likely true.
That would really expose the Uniparty and their positions, not that they care.
It would sure make things uncomfortable Mitch though.
Great Job; Great Tweets, Pam! God Bless You!
“We believe that Americans know better than Washington how to spend their own money”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice try, Paul. Now sit the hell down and shut the hell up.
I don’t think even the Democrats voting for him is going to be enough to keep him in office much longer. Open primaries are a joke.
Go to Hell Ryan you RINO. Hey Janesville, you elected a traitor who sold you out to the CoC. Get rid of him, he’s only in it for himself.
If Claire McCaskill does not vote for tax reform– she does not support the people she represents…If she does not represent the people why is she there ?
Uh, Sayit – is this a trick question? /s
I would say she is out with her protesters. Her base lives in St. Louis and KC, not Springfield.
Looks like Big Ugly has been unleashed on congress and Sen McCaskill.
America UNITED by COMMON SENSE for the COMMON GOOD will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – paraphrasing President Trump’s words –
Got goosebumples as he was speaking – we have waited a long time to hear these words – and to have a President who puts American businesses and American workers first!
God Bless President Trump Real Good!
PS This Tax Reform Plan puts American families first, too!
Me too Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! I was so moved by this awesome pro-American speech and all it’s great ideas.
You Betcha, Mia! Inspiring and Invigorating!
Don’t you know Claire the senator is pissed? She just got cornered by Trump, either vote for tax plan or voted out! Squeeze #99!
Sheriff Joe may nit be out of the woods yet: https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/08/30/legal-challenge-to-arpaio-pardon-begins/?undefined=&utm_term=.f9480ab2839a&wpisrc=nl_most&wpmm=1
wrong thread…plus can’t read WP articles unless a subscriber
I have never heard a pardon of a president being overturned.
That’s because it can’t be. The President has broad powers to pardon. Period.
it’s an opinion piece, full of wishes and hopes that Sheriff Joe will be tossed into a SuperMax (along with the reprehensible President Trump.)
Ryan and McConnell couldn’t care less. They’re not listening. They’re the legislation Nazis: “No bill for you!” What do we do about this?
Amazing speech. For everyone that didn’t see it, please watch tonight here or Youtube.
–My takeaway was THIS PRESIDENT IS TRULY TRYING TO BE UNIFYING. NOTICE HOW THERE WAS NOTHING IN THE SPEECH MEANT TO HARM DEMOCRATS. Obama used to purposefully do divisive, nasty things. Trump is TRULY trying to put something together that every American would benefit from. It’s a way to benefit all Americans and harm none. That was inspiring.
–I’m going to try to get my parents to watch the speech unfiltered without the MSM brainwashing.
–We should all do the same, just get people to watch what he said so we can build support.
Claire McCaskill got a prime time introduction to the Big Ugly.
I thought it was beautiful! 😀
