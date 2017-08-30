President Trump Springfield Missouri Speech on Tax Reform – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump travels to Springfield Missouri today to kick-off a speech promoting tas reform as a goal for the soon to return congress. The White House said that the address is not expected to delve into policy details, including specific tax rates. Instead, Trump is expected to make the case for why he believes changes to the tax code are needed to give people a better chance of achieving the American dream.

“The president is going to lay out his vision to bring back Main Street by reducing the crushing tax burden on our companies and our workers and also to restore our competitive advantage by repairing and reforming our badly broken tax code.”  The speech is anticipated for 2:30pm EDT:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream linkRSBN Livestream linkAlternate Livestream link

  1. booger71 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I am 12 miles away from Loren Cook Co (great company by the way) Too bad it is for employees only to see our President.

    • jmclever says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      No wonder I couldn’t find any info about it. I live 45 minutes away and would have loved to have gone. OTOH, I have kids in school and so can’t be there all day and I would not want to take my kids (just in case). The youngest are only in pre-k and 2nd grade

    • tuskyou says:
      August 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Maybe you could get a glimpse of him driving by when he leaves–unless you’re busy working and paying taxes, ha ha

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Wish Trump would come west again, like the Conservative side of Oregon or Washington…

  3. duchess01 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    LIVE NOW! WOOHOO!

  4. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:46 pm

  5. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      Cohn doesn’t deserve to be mentioned. He was able to get confirmed by Senate so President Trump could get going on economic reform. Cohn and his silly wife needs to be reminded of his place in the cabinet, and that he’s not that special. A lot of the people in his cabinet need to come to the astonishing realization that it’s Trump who is light years ahead of everyone. This includes Ivanka and Jarred, whom are there to provide moral support, not direct the President. If they can conduct their given jobs accordingly without constant cameos, it’s be more peaceful.

  6. grandmotherpatriot says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    President Trump is the Comeback kid !
    MAGA

  7. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:50 pm

  8. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:52 pm

  9. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  10. grandmotherpatriot says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    3 % GDP – Way to go President Trump !

  11. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

  12. benifranlkin says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Central theme Route 66 and Main Street America!

  13. grandmotherpatriot says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Congress better make a comeback before 2018 !

  14. rashamon says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    The biggest hamstring on the economy is public unions, and they should be dismantled by an executive order by PDJT counter-acting FDR’s manipulative EO during his reign. Deals made and perpetuated by blood sucking Democrats now keep many states and municipalities from EVAH getting out of debt as pensions take up all monies raised, depriving citizens of much needed services and infrastructure.

    This is particularly difficult to swallow when Judicial Watch and others have now uncovered major election fraud, meaning we can’t even throw the ba$stads out when they continue to pass self-serving legislation that only feeds their own pockets.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/the_democrats_war_on_first_responder_services.html

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/08/chicago_had_14000_more_votes_than_voters_in_2016_general_election.html

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/voter-fraud-michigan-recount-uncovers-many-votes-37-detroit-precincts/

  15. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:57 pm

  16. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

  17. reenahovermale says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    “We’re doing the right thing.” And that’s why we love him.

  18. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:00 pm

  19. duchess01 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Uh, oh – Claire is in deep tapioca – lol

  20. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

  21. reenahovermale says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    “And if she doesn’t do it for you…you have to vote her out of office…if she doesn’t do it anymore, we just can’t deal with the obstructionists anymore…” MAGAusus

  22. Sandra-VA says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    He called out Claire McCaskill… vote her out if she doesn’t pledge to you that she will vote for tax reform.

  23. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:05 pm

  24. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:07 pm

  25. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:09 pm

  26. reenahovermale says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    “We believe that Americans know better than Washington how to spend their own money”

    Liked by 3 people

    August 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

  28. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:12 pm

  29. Pam says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

  30. Sayit2016 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    If Claire McCaskill does not vote for tax reform– she does not support the people she represents…If she does not represent the people why is she there ?

  31. Ursula says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Looks like Big Ugly has been unleashed on congress and Sen McCaskill.

  32. duchess01 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    America UNITED by COMMON SENSE for the COMMON GOOD will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – paraphrasing President Trump’s words –

    Got goosebumples as he was speaking – we have waited a long time to hear these words – and to have a President who puts American businesses and American workers first!

    God Bless President Trump Real Good!

  33. mikebrezzze says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Don’t you know Claire the senator is pissed? She just got cornered by Trump, either vote for tax plan or voted out! Squeeze #99!

  35. paulraven1 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Ryan and McConnell couldn’t care less. They’re not listening. They’re the legislation Nazis: “No bill for you!” What do we do about this?

  36. Mia C says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Amazing speech. For everyone that didn’t see it, please watch tonight here or Youtube.
    –My takeaway was THIS PRESIDENT IS TRULY TRYING TO BE UNIFYING. NOTICE HOW THERE WAS NOTHING IN THE SPEECH MEANT TO HARM DEMOCRATS. Obama used to purposefully do divisive, nasty things. Trump is TRULY trying to put something together that every American would benefit from. It’s a way to benefit all Americans and harm none. That was inspiring.
    –I’m going to try to get my parents to watch the speech unfiltered without the MSM brainwashing.
    –We should all do the same, just get people to watch what he said so we can build support.

  37. jwingermany says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Claire McCaskill got a prime time introduction to the Big Ugly.

    I thought it was beautiful! 😀

