President Trump Springfield Missouri Speech on Tax Reform – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump travels to Springfield Missouri today to kick-off a speech promoting tas reform as a goal for the soon to return congress. The White House said that the address is not expected to delve into policy details, including specific tax rates. Instead, Trump is expected to make the case for why he believes changes to the tax code are needed to give people a better chance of achieving the American dream.

“The president is going to lay out his vision to bring back Main Street by reducing the crushing tax burden on our companies and our workers and also to restore our competitive advantage by repairing and reforming our badly broken tax code.” The speech is anticipated for 2:30pm EDT:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream link – RSBN Livestream link – Alternate Livestream link

