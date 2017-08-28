Man Who Claimed Stabbing Due To Haircut Faked Entire Story – Now Arrested…

You may have heard of the guy in Colorado named Joshua Witt who claimed he was stabbed for having a neo-Nazi haircut earlier this month. The claim gathered national attention and was widely distributed by social media and by MSM.

Well, the entire story was faked.

Yup, he made it up. Mr. Witt stabbed himself. He was just arrested.

Fake hate.

(Via Denver Post) Sheridan police arrested a man after he admitted cutting himself and making up a story about being stabbed by someone who asked if he was a “neo-Nazi.”

Joshua Witt, 26, told police on Aug. 16 that he was stabbed in the hand by a man who approached him outside the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant at 3502 River Point Parkway. Witt told police the man asked if he was a neo-Nazi and then tried to stab him. Witt claimed his hand was injured as he tried to protect himself. Witt, a U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate who lives in San Diego, posted photos of his injured hand on his Facebook page and shared the fake story about being stabbed. Witt’s report followed blanket news coverage of a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va., that turned violent. One woman who was protesting the Unite the Right demonstration was killed when a white supremacist drove into the crowd. (read more)

There are a great deal of unstable people in the world. They cluster on both the extreme left and the extreme right of the political continuum where antagonism and extremism reign supreme.

When something appears way too far over-the-top it carries a strong likelihood of being entirely fake. That’s part of the reason CTH attempts to quickly review the overall dynamic behind the story and not discuss these more outlandish claims. “Fake Hate” stories are a very frequent occurrence.

Be of good cheer. Most people are entirely reasonable, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it because the most lucrative media stories are always on the extreme…

Advertisements