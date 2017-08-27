Sunday Talks: Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert -vs- CBS Major Garrett, Ongoing Hurricane Harvey Activity…

President Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert appears on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ to discuss the ongoing efforts to assist the people in the impact zone from Hurricane Harvey.
Advertisements
President Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert appears on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ to discuss the ongoing efforts to assist the people in the impact zone from Hurricane Harvey.
Mr Bossert is a safe pair of hands. Clear explanation of priorities, help the people first, local governments queue up and take your turn.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This guy Bossett is good. Doesn’t take the bait on Houston “not being evacuated”. That deal will play out much differently than the lightweight Major Garrett and his producers and handlers think.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Major Garrett tried several times to trip up Tom Bossert, but he wasn’t having it. Bossert didn’t allow Garrett to slip in his little dirty digs without a clear positive response. And, of course, Garrett had to bring up the Arpaio pardon. That’s why this network is referred to best as See B.S.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He gives a lot of good information and talks about complex problems in an understandable way, even in that pressure situation with the snarky questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bossert stood up strong against Major Garrett’s assertions/propaganda points.
“He is clearly wrong.” was one answer that shut Garrett down.
Bossert also defended the Presidential Pardon without flinching, ducking, hedging.
Bio – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Bossert
Bossert is doing an excellent job as HS advisor assisting DHS acting director in this catastrophic situation with Hurricane Harvey.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bossert didn’t give Garrett an INCH !
LikeLiked by 2 people
This will get worse before it gets better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sanitation, disease, crime, no tell what all problems….and worse, a Democrat mayor in Houston.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That is their major problem, even over the flooding. Because, if he had had an evacuation plan and used it, there wouldn’t be so many people to save and help.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Food and water. Porta Poties. Baby food, milk and diapers. Dog food. A place to sleep. Medical assistance. For weeks on end. What could go wrong????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just sayin, President Trump knows how to run a five star hotel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are expecting this much MORE rain.
Besides the flooded canals, there are two dams that protect Houston – twice the rain could cause them to fail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just heard they are going to start controlled release from the Addick reservoir tonight because of fear of failure. Whatever they release goes right thru the heart of Houston. Prayers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Samaritan’s Purse, Rev. Franklin Graham’s Christian Relief organization, seeks volunteers to help in the Houston and gulf areas once the storm subsides. http://www.samaritanspurse.org
LikeLiked by 3 people
I must repeat as it has been said by many. Exposed daily sometimes hourly from almost everyone on MSM thinking they are a reporter or important.
You can not fix stupid. Issue a pink slip! Major my a$$.
LikeLike
“Major my a$$”
Nope
Just: Major A$$!
LikeLike
Bossert is excellent, calm, factual, not sugar-coating the difficulties but at the same time manifests optimism that the task can be accomplished if all players do their parts. A good outcome relies on local governments carrying the ball after it’s handed to them, but you know if they drop it the “media” will be quick to put the blame on President Trump. Let’s keep a good thought they all act responsibly in the best interests of their communities.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s very good. Great answers and responses…why can’t they all respond to the bait this way?? I feel good about him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Houston is going into what will be a long night for many. Some are not used to what is being experienced. It’s rough but it’s all gonna be ok.
Right now the center of circulation is moving northest instead of south the past few hours. The center of circulation is northeast of Victoria TX.
LikeLike
Minor Garrett is a Major Azzwipe
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha! he is exceptionally hatable…
and vile, and pitiful, and loathsome
LikeLike
Is it me or are the Liberal news anchors really looking worse for wear, Jake Tapper and Major Garrett especially!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bossert – like a BOSS!
he did a segment of a WH daily briefing a few months ago and handled the clown thug puppet reporters like 2nd graders…
reminds me of Tom Hagen, Don Corleone’s consigliere ‘o’
nice too, to see that @ssclown garrett rendered neutralized and speechless
LOVE how prepared Bossert and the WH is
prayers to Texas
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I haven’t watched it all, but right off the bat Bossert fell into the classic liberal reporter tactic of setting the narrative as being “true.” (Stephen Miller is good at foreseeing this trap). At the :52 second mark, Garrett puts for the narrative that the “patting on the back was premature..” Bossert needs to notice these inevitable traps. Instead of agreeing he could have denied that premise due to the fact that ‘positive team support is essential from the beginning in such efforts’.. or something of the sort.. Don’t get sucked into it. Don’t ever agree with a reporter’s supposition unless you have devastating return fire for it. I know I’m armchair quarterbacking but he does need to know and be prepared for these things when going into the pit.
LikeLike
Bossert is the kind of surrogate Trump needs now. Not grandiose, knows his place, stays on script, does not throw verbal bombs.
Good asset to have.
LikeLiked by 3 people