Sunday Talks: Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert -vs- CBS Major Garrett, Ongoing Hurricane Harvey Activity…

August 27, 2017

President Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert appears on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ to discuss the ongoing efforts to assist the people in the impact zone from Hurricane Harvey.

  1. A2 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Mr Bossert is a safe pair of hands. Clear explanation of priorities, help the people first, local governments queue up and take your turn.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. The Boss says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    This guy Bossett is good. Doesn’t take the bait on Houston “not being evacuated”. That deal will play out much differently than the lightweight Major Garrett and his producers and handlers think.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      August 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      Major Garrett tried several times to trip up Tom Bossert, but he wasn’t having it. Bossert didn’t allow Garrett to slip in his little dirty digs without a clear positive response. And, of course, Garrett had to bring up the Arpaio pardon. That’s why this network is referred to best as See B.S.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • mswords000 says:
      August 27, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      He gives a lot of good information and talks about complex problems in an understandable way, even in that pressure situation with the snarky questions.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. georgiafl says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Bossert stood up strong against Major Garrett’s assertions/propaganda points.

    “He is clearly wrong.” was one answer that shut Garrett down.

    Bossert also defended the Presidential Pardon without flinching, ducking, hedging.

    Bio – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Bossert

    Bossert is doing an excellent job as HS advisor assisting DHS acting director in this catastrophic situation with Hurricane Harvey.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    This will get worse before it gets better.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. litlbit2 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I must repeat as it has been said by many. Exposed daily sometimes hourly from almost everyone on MSM thinking they are a reporter or important.

    You can not fix stupid. Issue a pink slip! Major my a$$.

    Like

    Reply
  6. jrapdx says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Bossert is excellent, calm, factual, not sugar-coating the difficulties but at the same time manifests optimism that the task can be accomplished if all players do their parts. A good outcome relies on local governments carrying the ball after it’s handed to them, but you know if they drop it the “media” will be quick to put the blame on President Trump. Let’s keep a good thought they all act responsibly in the best interests of their communities.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. littleflower481 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    He’s very good. Great answers and responses…why can’t they all respond to the bait this way?? I feel good about him.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Texian says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Houston is going into what will be a long night for many. Some are not used to what is being experienced. It’s rough but it’s all gonna be ok.

    Right now the center of circulation is moving northest instead of south the past few hours. The center of circulation is northeast of Victoria TX.

    Like

    Reply
  9. listingstarboard says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Minor Garrett is a Major Azzwipe

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. blessdog says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Bossert – like a BOSS!
    he did a segment of a WH daily briefing a few months ago and handled the clown thug puppet reporters like 2nd graders…

    reminds me of Tom Hagen, Don Corleone’s consigliere ‘o’

    nice too, to see that @ssclown garrett rendered neutralized and speechless
    LOVE how prepared Bossert and the WH is
    prayers to Texas

    MAGA!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Texian says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    I haven’t watched it all, but right off the bat Bossert fell into the classic liberal reporter tactic of setting the narrative as being “true.” (Stephen Miller is good at foreseeing this trap). At the :52 second mark, Garrett puts for the narrative that the “patting on the back was premature..” Bossert needs to notice these inevitable traps. Instead of agreeing he could have denied that premise due to the fact that ‘positive team support is essential from the beginning in such efforts’.. or something of the sort.. Don’t get sucked into it. Don’t ever agree with a reporter’s supposition unless you have devastating return fire for it. I know I’m armchair quarterbacking but he does need to know and be prepared for these things when going into the pit.

    Like

    Reply
  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Bossert is the kind of surrogate Trump needs now. Not grandiose, knows his place, stays on script, does not throw verbal bombs.

    Good asset to have.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

