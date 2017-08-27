Pride of Texas…

Texas in one picture:
Volunteers helping people… America
Nearly a quarter of Texas’ population lives in areas covered by a federal disaster declaration as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey. Gov. Greg Abbott says 18 counties are now covered by the disaster declaration approved by President Donald Trump. There are nearly 7 million people in those counties, including the nation’s fourth-largest city of Houston.
The arms of God reach you through the hearts of good people.
That is beautiful and so true.
Amen!
Thank you, PHC 👍
I hope that picture wins some kind of award.
The man carrying the woman is a Houston Swat Team officer.
How in the heck do you know these things? Impressed!
We love our men!
At this point just praying for the rains to stop!
🙏
Just completed breathtaking to view all those pictures and videos! This is America! This is what makes us the greatest country in the world!
Amen.
… one nation under God, indivisible…
With liberty and justice for all.
He doesn’t know anything about WORK, period!
Since Lizzie Warren thinks towns in western Massachusetts are on the coast, she and Bernie make a good pair.
Go home, Bernie.
LikeLiked by 15 people
God, Please Bless and Protect our Finest and Bravest!!
How can we not love this? Pretty awesome!
Well, this in response to the15 year old searching and helping for those in need. Apologies.
They will make a positive difference in our world past this crisis. #FUTURE
Their Mama’s have raised some good boys… well done.
And Dads. We need good dads for healthy children and healthy families.
Absolutely…; )
I can’t believe that some feminists went ballistic over photos like this one.
Called it male-something.
Apparently deleted their tweet.
Yeah, lots of toxic masculinity and privilege in those pictures…
Or as normal American women think– strong men with strong backs taking care of what must be done. Merica !
Yes.. American MALES working to help people Oh the humanity!!!!!!
That man is the most beautiful, loving, and manly man in the world to me. That is why they speak hate. The picture speaks a thousand words that cannot be refuted.
Texas is such an awesome state
Texans are such awesome people
Super cool.
I replied with the rawhide song…Just couldn’t resist..
Thank you. One of my favorite songs and series. Fitting for a modern cattle drive — police cars and dogs and horses-with riders to help
I really hope that was a Chick-fil-A or a Pizza Hut they were passing…
ROFL…..
😂
Thank you, WSB, a little levity feels awesome right now.
This is an amazing reminder of just how great Americans are – thank you to all who helped guide the livestock to higher ground ❤️
It was so awesome…they are such a great state.
I don’t think Americans have been this United in a long time.
God does work in mysterious ways 👍❤️
Livestock of great importance in Texas. We love our beef but we love our stock. At least in my community. Many local ranchers selling grass fed beef to the local community. All of them family owned. This is great to see happen in Houston.
So where are the liberal celebrities like Michael Moore, George CLooney, Alissa something or other, Mark Ruffalo, Cher, Kathy Griffin, Amy adipose Shumer? Do they not care about the people in Texas? They can’t see fit to donate and tweet support of the citizens of Houston? Put your money where your mouths are you hypocritical bags of crap–here is your chance to “do good for your fellow man” .. GET OUT YOUR CHECKBOOKS!!!
“Amy adipose Schumer” lol…does she know Meghan “really needs a” Trainor?
They are busy resisting, …………decency.
Excellent observation listingstarboard. Where are all the Hollywood elites on this hurricane? When is the telethon to raise desperately needed fund for “the victims?”
Oh. It’s Texas? A Republican state! Never mind. We have better things to do.
I bet Hollywood doesn’t do squat for these Texas “victims.”
There is a thread in r/news on Reddit that is full of liberals hoping Texans die “because Texas”.
Horrific!
Mayor said no need to evacuate.
Who in their right mind listens to a mayor’s advice about evacuating or not!?
This is symptomatic of years and years of brainwashing by politicians and lib media that government can be trusted, government will come to your rescue, government knows best, etc.
That useless mayor ought to be fired and run outta town. 😡
5:10 p.m.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he hasn’t yet spoken to Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner — despite repeated attempts.
Abbott said Sunday at an Austin news conference he’d called Tuner’s cell phone “several times” to “let him know that, whatever he needs, the state of Texas will provide.” Abbott said he’d yet to hear back.
Abbott’s office later clarified that the governor had called Turner four times since Friday and left two messages, to no avail.
The governor and mayor clashed before Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday, with Abbott suggesting people in Houston might want to evacuate but Turner saying fleeing unnecessarily would clog highways for those leaving other communities facing bigger threats.
Still, Abbott said Sunday, “We’ve moved beyond whether or not there should have been an evacuation.”
The mayor also defended his decision not to order an evacuation.
“The decision that we made was a smart one. It was in the best interest of Houstonians. It was the right decision in terms of their safety… absolutely no regrets. We did what was the right thing to do,” Turner said.
http://www.chron.com/news/texas/article/The-Latest-Harvey-stationary-deluges-continue-12003222.php
He will regret it, somehow, someway. The good people of Houston or God Himself.
Another sad story of a lib who refuses to see or admit the painfully obvious and who has recklessly added to the burden of many thousands.
Yup… … It’s stunning how iberals never take responsibility for their actions.
That’s true about liberals, too. Haha!
This woman said the traffic back up in a mass evacuation could have cost lives:
So, Dummy…why didn’t you listen to your governor and evac earlier?
What an idiot…
That’s why you evacuate before the deluge; that’s why EMAs should have plans prioritizing evacuation for those most at risk, not this sh!t-for-brains, knee-jerk “stay! Better you drown and we’re forced to rescue people” course of action
Later, when appropriate, plans for evacuation must be submitted. The mayor is not a leader. Certainly not a mayor for the people. Time to start taking our cities back to the people. Even the big ones. Yeah, not likely, but imagine that.
“That useless mayor ought to be fired and run outta town”
On a rail, tar and feathered…..gone.
A la Homer Stokes, the Re-form candidate!
He is probably hiding out trying to figure out a way to get himself out of the mess he is in.
Probably trying to drum up some official looking plan that will make it look like his office had been working on disasters over the last several years.
yeah riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight…….
Maybe he can join the Mayor of Chocolate City in prison one day? Or has that idjit been released early for good behavior?
Nope he has a 10 years stretch he is doing……this is FED time he will do full bore
Reporter on the Weather Channel is in Dickinson now showing a small armada of people on their jet skis transporting folks out of harm’s way . . . as the sun sets over the Lone Star State.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate to think of those still waiting as darkness comes. Nights can be so long but we are never alone. Praying for His presence in all that are need.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen 🙏
I will say one thing about all local media covering this live, they are helping not hurting. Time and time again they are rescuing or getting first responders notified about needs.
🇺🇸 America 🇺🇸
Exceptional, steadfast, loyal, true!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
So proud to be an American ❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, boy. Why in the heck is this voluntary?
Can people actually evacuate from this area?
Evacuate where? Where is the plan?
I do not have the knowledge to to know the impact of this. I pray a hedge of protection for the innocent, supernatural protection for those that have no protection. Protection for the innocent and the righteous. Protection for my sisters and brothers.
What is really bad is that a number of the computer models that are forecasting Harvey’s track are projecting that Harvey will head South, go back into the Gulf near where it made landfall, spend a day or two out over the Gulf, and then come back onto land somewhere near Houston. Today an Austin weatherman said that the rainfall that Houston has already received could double when Harvey comes back in and hits Houston a second time.
Here is a video that has a forecast of Harvey’s track (not from the Austin station). The forecast starts about 33:30 minutes into the video (or about 14:30 from the end)..
Say a prayer
Praying unceasingly 🙏
LikeLiked by 10 people
❤️❤️❤️
One of our heroes. So thankful for our heroes that don’t seek fame. Rest well, Sir. You make us proud and serve us well. God bless!
Like Minnie said “God does work in mysterious ways”
Excellent, Kin, as it lays out that He is ultimately in control and we are called to trust in Him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Bryan/College Station update: (I’ll keep this brief, as Houston demands our focus)
8″ inches accumulated over most of the county over the last 24 hours; up to 16″ in part. Waters had receded earlier but the rain seems to have increased in the last 3 hours. At my second-floor apartment, wind has been pushing rain under the door. Several state highways in county and area closed due to flooding. A&M cancelled Monday and Tuesday classes.
And praying for everybody in Houston!
LikeLiked by 6 people
P.S. No fatalities confirmed here
Thank you for the update NickD. Stay safe. Prayers for Texas.
Stay safe, Nick. My family will keep the prayers flowing until no longer needed.
All of us is stronger than any of us…..
http://interactive.tegna-media.com/video/embed/embed.html?type=live&autoplay=autoplay&site=285
Some Liberal snowflake on Twitter has been triggered by this photo.
Earlier today I saw a volunteer on his boat out rescuing people. His T-shirt said “Southern Conservative”. Put a smile on my face. 🙂
And… the Shame of Texas:
Just unreal.
I’ll bet these thugs have been waiting for this opportunity since storm was first forecast. Too bad there are no armed store owners to remedy the situation.
And all of said Antifa wouldn’t show up to help cleanup!!
