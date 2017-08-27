Pride of Texas…

Posted on August 27, 2017

Texas in one picture:

Volunteers helping people…  America

Nearly a quarter of Texas’ population lives in areas covered by a federal disaster declaration as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.  Gov. Greg Abbott says 18 counties are now covered by the disaster declaration approved by President Donald Trump. There are nearly 7 million people in those counties, including the nation’s fourth-largest city of Houston.

254 Responses to Pride of Texas…

Older Comments
  1. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    The arms of God reach you through the hearts of good people.

  2. Carrie says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I hope that picture wins some kind of award.

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    At this point just praying for the rains to stop!

  5. fleporeblog says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Just completed breathtaking to view all those pictures and videos! This is America! This is what makes us the greatest country in the world!

  6. budmc says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:12 pm

  7. georgiafl says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:14 pm

  8. NannyG says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I can’t believe that some feminists went ballistic over photos like this one.
    Called it male-something.
    Apparently deleted their tweet.

  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Texas is such an awesome state
    Texans are such awesome people

  10. listingstarboard says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    So where are the liberal celebrities like Michael Moore, George CLooney, Alissa something or other, Mark Ruffalo, Cher, Kathy Griffin, Amy adipose Shumer? Do they not care about the people in Texas? They can’t see fit to donate and tweet support of the citizens of Houston? Put your money where your mouths are you hypocritical bags of crap–here is your chance to “do good for your fellow man” .. GET OUT YOUR CHECKBOOKS!!!

  11. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Mayor said no need to evacuate.

    Who in their right mind listens to a mayor’s advice about evacuating or not!?

    This is symptomatic of years and years of brainwashing by politicians and lib media that government can be trusted, government will come to your rescue, government knows best, etc.

    That useless mayor ought to be fired and run outta town. 😡

  12. Regina says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:21 pm

  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Reporter on the Weather Channel is in Dickinson now showing a small armada of people on their jet skis transporting folks out of harm’s way . . . as the sun sets over the Lone Star State.

  14. lizzieintexas says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I will say one thing about all local media covering this live, they are helping not hurting. Time and time again they are rescuing or getting first responders notified about needs.

  15. Minnie says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    🇺🇸 America 🇺🇸

    Exceptional, steadfast, loyal, true!

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    So proud to be an American ❤️

  16. georgiafl says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:17 pm

  17. Dora says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

  18. B Woodward says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    What is really bad is that a number of the computer models that are forecasting Harvey’s track are projecting that Harvey will head South, go back into the Gulf near where it made landfall, spend a day or two out over the Gulf, and then come back onto land somewhere near Houston. Today an Austin weatherman said that the rainfall that Houston has already received could double when Harvey comes back in and hits Houston a second time.

    Here is a video that has a forecast of Harvey’s track (not from the Austin station). The forecast starts about 33:30 minutes into the video (or about 14:30 from the end)..

    Say a prayer

  19. Regina says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:24 pm

  20. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Like Minnie said “God does work in mysterious ways”

  22. NickD says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Bryan/College Station update: (I’ll keep this brief, as Houston demands our focus)

    8″ inches accumulated over most of the county over the last 24 hours; up to 16″ in part. Waters had receded earlier but the rain seems to have increased in the last 3 hours. At my second-floor apartment, wind has been pushing rain under the door. Several state highways in county and area closed due to flooding. A&M cancelled Monday and Tuesday classes.

    And praying for everybody in Houston!

  23. Kent says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    All of us is stronger than any of us…..

  25. Tejas Rob says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Some Liberal snowflake on Twitter has been triggered by this photo.

  26. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Earlier today I saw a volunteer on his boat out rescuing people. His T-shirt said “Southern Conservative”. Put a smile on my face. 🙂

  27. Sandra-VA says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    And… the Shame of Texas:

    Just unreal.

  28. NYGuy54 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:52 pm

