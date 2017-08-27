Another Nagin: Houston Mayor Told People NOT To Evacuate – Now, Panic…

Despite the repeated warnings from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for people to consider evacuating the Houston area ahead of the anticipated flooding from Hurricane Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to social media on August 25th and instructed residents NOT to evacuate.

Two days later, August 27th, the residents of Houston are trapped, panicked and rescue efforts are ongoing.

“I think it is important for the local officials who have the authority and responsibility for this to be the ones to make the call, I can be suggestive, of what I would do, is if I was living in the Houston region, as I once did, I would decide to head to areas north of there,” said Governor Abbott. Officials in Harris County responded by urging people not to heed Abbott’s advice, and to shelter in place.

BREAKING: Houston mayor: More 2,000 calls for rescue amid flooding, city's convention center opening as shelter. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2017

Please use 911 for life-threatening emergencies, and 311 or the HPD non-emergency number 713-884-3131 as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/lN4yThX1fH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 27, 2017

Please only use 911 for life-threatening emergencies. pic.twitter.com/SSmdlcJecE — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 27, 2017

There are a number of stranded people on our streets calling 911 exhausting needed resources. You can help by staying off the streets. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 27, 2017

