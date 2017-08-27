Another Nagin: Houston Mayor Told People NOT To Evacuate – Now, Panic…

Despite the repeated warnings from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for people to consider evacuating the Houston area ahead of the anticipated flooding from Hurricane Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to social media on August 25th and instructed residents NOT to evacuate.

Two days later, August 27th, the residents of Houston are trapped, panicked and rescue efforts are ongoing.

“I think it is important for the local officials who have the authority and responsibility for this to be the ones to make the call, I can be suggestive, of what I would do, is if I was living in the Houston region, as I once did, I would decide to head to areas north of there,” said Governor Abbott.

Officials in Harris County responded by urging people not to heed Abbott’s advice, and to shelter in place.

(link)

 

  1. georgiafl says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Houston Mayor is Pro-Abortion and embraces all the rest of the Democrat leftist agendas… so his mind is not geared toward protecting human life.

    This means he just doesn’t have a protective mindset to cause him to plan ahead, consider what to do in emergencies for the citizens of Houston – which is a FLOOD PRONE city on the coast of the GULF OF MEXICO which IS a hurricane factory!!!

    Federal law should require viable Emergency plans, protocols and procedures for any FED FUNDS to be forthcoming.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      August 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      I’m listening to FOX. Breaks my heart. One family left its small dog on a pool raft. Imagine, the rain falling on this little dog on a raft with nothing to eat and nobody to help it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lindenlee says:
      August 27, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      Unless I am mistaken, Nagin took $250k+ from the feds to formulate an evacuation plan for New Orleans, and then never spent any money or time putting it into effect. Another black-run city with completely incompetent politicians.

      Like

      Reply
  2. JAS says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Please, if you can, go to the Salvation Army and donate. I happened to be in Orlando when Charlie hit and could get back to Tampa airport except by going south through all the devastation. It was incredible.

    I like donating to the Salvation Army because all your money goes to the specific cause. Your money is sure to go to Texas relief. And most importantly they have food trucks! that means at least one hot meal and cold water for people with nothing left. They spread out and feed people then go back, re-stock and do it again.

    All it takes is to see what I saw after Charlie. It changes you. I donated $1000 that time through my company. I am doing it again for Texas. From their website:

    “FORTY-TWO mobile kitchens and two field kitchens have been deployed by The Salvation Army in Texas following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm is the most damaging weather system to hit the mainland United States in more than 13 years. Meteorologists estimate that up to a metre of rainfall can be expected in some areas as the weather front slows and meanders close to the Texas coast. Catastrophic flooding is expected, along with structural damage to buildings and infrastructure such as power lines and water supplies.”

    http://www.salvationarmy.org/ihq/home

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. testpointwp says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Houston streets are designed to flood. In Florida this is known as a “Miami gutter.” The streets slope towards the middle and carry water to the bayous. This system works reasonably well for short thunderstorms.

    Anyone who has lived in Houston knows that in a heavy or prolonged rain the streets become impassable. Given the size of Harvey and the early predictions of the amount of rain, it was 100% predictable that people would be stranded if they didn’t have a plan.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      August 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Yes, I remember years ago when Houston decided to lower many of its streets so the water would drain there. I thought then it was a stupid idea that was just waiting for a catastrophe to prove how idiotic these people were! I kept saying, “But that’s where the people need to be DRIVING to evacuate!” Yeah, STOOOOOPID doesn’t really cut it, does it?

      Like

      Reply
  4. socialdave2015 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    The Houston Dummycrat couldn’t risk an evacuation because it would expose his/their failure to have a functional EMA plan. Like New Orleans there will be deaths directly related to this failure, of course it will be the elderly and infirm that will pay with their lives.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      August 27, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      Locals are now saying the mayor should have at least called for evacuations of nursing homes and homes along the bayous that are prone to flooding even in lesser rain storms. He could have advised anyone in a low lying area to leave, but he likely wanted to be a typical arrogant Democrat and not agree in the slightest with a knowledgeable Republican governor.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Nunya Bidness says:
        August 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm

        My thoughts precisely. It will work however, because the media blame Trump and Abbott and ignore the Mayor not ordering evacs. A lie repeated becomes truth.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Fake Nametag says:
          August 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

          The difference this time is, after they try to pin it on PDJT, he will loudly retweet the idiot mayor’s own statements to his tens of millions of followers. The media won’t control the narrative this time.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Aguila2011 says:
        August 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

        He couldn’t make a decision because there was no “consensus.” Duh!

        Well, Mayor for two decades. People get what they deserve if they keep voting for the same dummy.

        Like

        Reply
      • greenmakescents says:
        August 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

        We just watched an interview with Texas AG Paxton. How he could put Turner in the same breath as Governor Abbott is mind boggling, also Rep Culbertson praised Turner. I am dumbfounded!

        Like

        Reply
  5. Biggyrat says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    My guess is that a large number of those trapped by flood waters are not native Houstonians. We all know, the best hurricane preparedness plan is a full tank of gas. Leave a couple of days before the shtf and take a mini vacation in Arkansas or Oklahoma.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. seventhndr says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    In my opinion, this was a conscience act to cause a disaster (“never let a disaster go to waste”).

    Democrats remember how they were able to hang Katrina around Bush’s neck. Why else would a demonrat mayor FIGHT to keep his citizens IN harm’s way?

    It won’t work this time, but you can bet that was/is the plan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. andyocoregon says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I see Sunset today is at 7:49pm CST in Houston. The darkness will make rescue efforts a lot more difficult. I’ve heard alligators and snakes have been spotted in the floodwaters. I’d sure hate to deal with critters like that at night.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Scarlet says:
    August 27, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    What in the hell is wrong with Democrats? Seriously. They’re all idiots! With an attitude!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. A.M. PETERS says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    wow i didnt know this >

    Like

    Reply
  11. TigerBear says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    “Local leaders know best! ”

    Really, serious?! THen why are your residents under water and weren’t evacuated as the Governor suggested?

    Prayers for Texas

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. youme says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    The city is slowing dying

    Like

    Reply
  13. youme says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  15. All American Snowflake says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Ol’ hardhearted Snowflake that I am, I find it difficult be generate much sympathy for the walk-behinders and 911 callers.

    I live in the shadow of an active volcano which blows approximately every 200 years. It’s been over 200 years. I attend a disaster preparedness class every year and am something of a prepper, myself. Stupid Snowflakes think all they have to do is call 911 and the Red Cross comes straight to their door.

    In the real world the it’s a good plan to think for yourself instead of waiting on Big Brother or ─>Her to come save you.

    I have a cap with the words, “We don’t call 911” and a 45 depicted on it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mary Wilson says:
      August 27, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      I’m not in hurricane country, either. I live where we get winter. It amazes me how many people don’t keep a stock of candles, matches, canned foods, extra blankets, and vitamins on hand. A little bit of preparedness goes a long way, no matter what the emergency.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • janc1955 says:
        August 27, 2017 at 9:15 pm

        I live in the desert southwest. Hot-as-hell for 3 months of the year, but otherwise, no acts of nature to worry about other than if we get a hard rain (which blows right through, always), there will be some flash flooding because the ground can’t absorb the water fast enough. Not much in the way of pests, either, which is a yuge benefit for those of us who have pets. No need for flea/tick or mosquito preventives.

        Like

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        August 27, 2017 at 9:24 pm

        I live in hurricane country now. But I will say, I’d happily take being trapped inside by 15 feet of snow slammed up against the windows and doors, with a toasty wood stove going, some candles and cans of tuna for a week over this flooding stuff. This is just nuts. These people are losing so much.

        Like

        Reply
      • Nan says:
        August 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

        Me too. When Katrina hit, my sister read me a list of hurricane necessities and l concluded we were prepared better than many in hurricane country.

        Like

        Reply
  16. Concerned Virginian says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    http://www.houstonspca.org/
    http://www.abc13.com/ has list of multi-use shelters
    http://www.galvestonhumane.org/
    The Red Cross shelters will NOT take animals unless they are crated.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Dee Jones says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Long time lurker coming out. Why do Americans watch teevee and know a disaster is coming your way and still sit there and wait and see how it goes? I understand many do not have the means to leave, but if you do and you know what is coming why would you stay and wait for an evac order from ,gov? When did we stop thinking and counting on ourselves?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • WeeWeed says:
      August 27, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      I know, right?? Welcome Dee!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mary Wilson says:
      August 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      That amazes me, too. If those who can get out or prepare themselves will do so, it makes life much easier for emergency staff to take care of those who can’t.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      August 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      Midwesterner here, but I believe lots of people try to wait it out because they are worried about looters, and in fact, we have already seen some stories of looters who got caught, thinking that the home would be empty due to evacuation.

      Also, leaving home and going to a hotel can be an extra expense for a family on a tight budget, and many just hope that they can get by without spending the money.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. youme says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Like

    Reply
  19. youme says:
    August 27, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Unbelievable. NOW the Mayor is advising people to get out now or hunker down.

    This is the same A$$ who thought it would cause a traffic jam if he advised people to leave on Friday when the roads were CLEAR.

    per FOX News, TV.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. andyocoregon says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    KHOU tv station off the air due to flooding in their offices. If you can endure the commercial at the start of this video, you’ll see it was worthwhile to watch, I always just mute the commercials and turn the sound back on for the videos.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Steven Hitt says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Houston is the far left and the embarrassment of Texas and God may be hitting them upside the head with a two by four to get their attention that things need to change.

    Like

    Reply
  23. youme says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Robert Gendron says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    AA nitwit…trump takes the hit. believe it.

    Like

    Reply
  25. omyword says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    So Houston just had to be PC and elect a demogoofball as mayor. Maybe, just maybe they will learn and elect a leader instead of a politically correct icon. This man and his gang around him just put 7 million people in jeopardy. His lack of vision and preparedness shows his utter incompetence. But in reality, Houston will probably double down on their poor choices and elect another demowit. New Orleans after Ray Nagin, elected Landrieu. Kin to the demowit Mary Landrieu who was defeated and lost her senate seat. This guy is every bit as bad as Nagin was, who last I heard is now a convicted felon. Knowing Houston and the people there, I am befuddled as why this keeps happening.

    Like

    Reply
    • azfederalist says:
      August 27, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Nah, they’ll figure out a way to blame Trump. Just like Katrina — dem mayor, dem governor, but it was Bush’s fault. … and the flippin’ media will go with that slant

      Like

      Reply
  26. daughnworks247 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Remember the last Mayor of Houston?
    She was the first public lesbian Mayor, who wanted to censor ministers sermons?
    Remember?
    Huckabee started a campaign and swamped her with bibles.
    She ACTUALLY wanted ministers and priests to submit their sermons approval.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Really hope somebody gets these people *soon*. Small children on a roof overnite = very dangerous:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    The Hope and Change fools are the worst ever.

    Like

    Reply
  29. daughnworks247 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    For over a DECADE, I kept pics of Mayor Nagin and LA Governor Blanco on a dart board in our game room. I just recently replaced the pic with one of Charles Gasparino.
    Looks like I’m going to need a pic of the Houston Mayor.

    Look, I grew up in New Orleans. Every family on our street had a map of the Gulf of Mexico on the utility room door, where we plotted hurricanes. We ALL had an evac plan. When you live there, you know.
    I will NEVER forget the “deer in the headlights” look on Kathleen Blanco’s face when she FINALLY, three days later, allowed the Feds into Louisiana. We were sitting on the MS border but could not cross until the Governor allowed it.
    Thankfully, after Katrina, the Governor and President declare emergencies beforehand.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      August 27, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      Charlie Gasparino. LOL. Love it. And Yeah, add this Stuck-on-Stupid Mayor.

      Like

      Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      August 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

      I live in NE Alabama near an old Army base. FEMA had people sitting here waiting to go before the hurricane made landfall.
      I ran into a large group of them before the storm hit at Walmart getting their personal items & meds to take with them. They were expecting to be deployed the next morning. They were waiting for the storm to hit & see where the damage was. Well, the next day, some of them were still here and were shocked that they hadn’t gotten the order to go.

      Like

      Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Just love this one tho. Hope these peeps and their home gets saved:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Rockport Mayor: “If you don’t leave, write your name and SS# on your arm”.

    Houston Mayor: “You’ll be fine, Yo, Stay put.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      August 27, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      I just saw a Fox reporter tell a woman that there was some heat on the mayor for not ordering an evacuation & if an evacuation order was given, would she have left. She said Yes because this is ridiculous. She said she would have gathered her whole family together & been gone long time ago.
      She also said she moved to where she is last Wed.

      Like

      Reply
  32. 4sure says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Houston loves its liberal mayors. Cesspool of Texas.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Tejas Rob says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    I don’t understand why so many, including Texans, seem to think the only way out of Houston is 45 north to Dallas. I live in North East Texas and can drive to downtown Houston and never hit a main road.

    We’re a huge state with plenty of room, plenty of hotels, schools for shelters, etc. This is Texas, if you need help just ask. Especially in the smaller towns.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. JIM says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    The people of Houston have spoken, elections have consequences, remember?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Wow. Now ANOTHER Houston Area Politician (John Culberson, R. ,TX Congress? Not sure if he’s TX state or federal) saying basically, it would have been “Impossible” to evacuate Houston cuz it’s “too big”.

    You hearing this Houston peeps? Sounds like a lot of your politicians down there are saying “Get out of Houston when this is all over. This city is too big to ever evacuate for ANY reason”.

    WTF is the matter with these imbeciles? They’re saying, well since it’s not easy or ideal, we just won’t do anything At All!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • NickD says:
      August 27, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Are these nitwits too thick to understand the concept of an evacuation in prioritized stages or steps? I.e., people at highest risk for flooding or medical issues evacuate first? God help me, these people are thick-headed morons.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  36. Rick Turner says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Sly is more interested in taking down monuments that doing his job he was elected for.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Some Houston Firefighters blaming Mayor for handling this badly. per FNC

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    People on FNC keep talking about a Mandatory Evac. The Mayor did NOT need to order Mandatory . BUT! He could have At.Least. issued a Voluntary Evac so that people *might* have taken this seriously.

    What he did instead was say “Chill, people. No problems here. Stay Put.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      August 27, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      You know, even if, only the people who heard that they should evacuate, because many didn’t know anything about anything, it still would have helped the situation for them to be gone. SMH

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        August 27, 2017 at 10:57 pm

        Exactly. Some of these people that have been interviewed have family within a few hours drive inland and would have thought “What the heck, might as well go” if the Mayor had said anything other than “Stay Put.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  39. trapper says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Everyone in the country who has been watching the Weather Chanel has known since Thursday that Houston was going to get 30+ inches of rain over a 5 day period.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. MaineCoon says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    IMO this major breached his fiduciary duty and is guilty of criminal negligence leading to death(s). He should be charged.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

