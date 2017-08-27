Another Nagin: Houston Mayor Told People NOT To Evacuate – Now, Panic…

Despite the repeated warnings from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for people to consider evacuating the Houston area ahead of the anticipated flooding from Hurricane Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to social media on August 25th and instructed residents NOT to evacuate.
Two days later, August 27th, the residents of Houston are trapped, panicked and rescue efforts are ongoing.
“I think it is important for the local officials who have the authority and responsibility for this to be the ones to make the call, I can be suggestive, of what I would do, is if I was living in the Houston region, as I once did, I would decide to head to areas north of there,” said Governor Abbott.
Officials in Harris County responded by urging people not to heed Abbott’s advice, and to shelter in place.
Houston Mayor is Pro-Abortion and embraces all the rest of the Democrat leftist agendas… so his mind is not geared toward protecting human life.
This means he just doesn’t have a protective mindset to cause him to plan ahead, consider what to do in emergencies for the citizens of Houston – which is a FLOOD PRONE city on the coast of the GULF OF MEXICO which IS a hurricane factory!!!
Federal law should require viable Emergency plans, protocols and procedures for any FED FUNDS to be forthcoming.
I’m listening to FOX. Breaks my heart. One family left its small dog on a pool raft. Imagine, the rain falling on this little dog on a raft with nothing to eat and nobody to help it.
Unless I am mistaken, Nagin took $250k+ from the feds to formulate an evacuation plan for New Orleans, and then never spent any money or time putting it into effect. Another black-run city with completely incompetent politicians.
Please, if you can, go to the Salvation Army and donate. I happened to be in Orlando when Charlie hit and could get back to Tampa airport except by going south through all the devastation. It was incredible.
I like donating to the Salvation Army because all your money goes to the specific cause. Your money is sure to go to Texas relief. And most importantly they have food trucks! that means at least one hot meal and cold water for people with nothing left. They spread out and feed people then go back, re-stock and do it again.
All it takes is to see what I saw after Charlie. It changes you. I donated $1000 that time through my company. I am doing it again for Texas. From their website:
“FORTY-TWO mobile kitchens and two field kitchens have been deployed by The Salvation Army in Texas following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm is the most damaging weather system to hit the mainland United States in more than 13 years. Meteorologists estimate that up to a metre of rainfall can be expected in some areas as the weather front slows and meanders close to the Texas coast. Catastrophic flooding is expected, along with structural damage to buildings and infrastructure such as power lines and water supplies.”
http://www.salvationarmy.org/ihq/home
Plus I’m onboard with their faith statement….
Plus, they help addicts. With rehab and real help that they need.
Samaritan’s Purse is good too.
Red Cross is the one to steer clear of, IMO.
Agreed. Red Cross is a complete scam. Donate elsewhere.
Years ago I recall a WWII veteran saying during the war the Red Cross would charge them for coffee and donuts while the Salvation Army would give them coffee and donuts.
Salvation Army is a Christian faith-based org. Red Cross is not.
Houston streets are designed to flood. In Florida this is known as a “Miami gutter.” The streets slope towards the middle and carry water to the bayous. This system works reasonably well for short thunderstorms.
Anyone who has lived in Houston knows that in a heavy or prolonged rain the streets become impassable. Given the size of Harvey and the early predictions of the amount of rain, it was 100% predictable that people would be stranded if they didn’t have a plan.
Yes, I remember years ago when Houston decided to lower many of its streets so the water would drain there. I thought then it was a stupid idea that was just waiting for a catastrophe to prove how idiotic these people were! I kept saying, “But that’s where the people need to be DRIVING to evacuate!” Yeah, STOOOOOPID doesn’t really cut it, does it?
The Houston Dummycrat couldn’t risk an evacuation because it would expose his/their failure to have a functional EMA plan. Like New Orleans there will be deaths directly related to this failure, of course it will be the elderly and infirm that will pay with their lives.
Locals are now saying the mayor should have at least called for evacuations of nursing homes and homes along the bayous that are prone to flooding even in lesser rain storms. He could have advised anyone in a low lying area to leave, but he likely wanted to be a typical arrogant Democrat and not agree in the slightest with a knowledgeable Republican governor.
My thoughts precisely. It will work however, because the media blame Trump and Abbott and ignore the Mayor not ordering evacs. A lie repeated becomes truth.
The difference this time is, after they try to pin it on PDJT, he will loudly retweet the idiot mayor’s own statements to his tens of millions of followers. The media won’t control the narrative this time.
He couldn’t make a decision because there was no “consensus.” Duh!
Well, Mayor for two decades. People get what they deserve if they keep voting for the same dummy.
We just watched an interview with Texas AG Paxton. How he could put Turner in the same breath as Governor Abbott is mind boggling, also Rep Culbertson praised Turner. I am dumbfounded!
My guess is that a large number of those trapped by flood waters are not native Houstonians. We all know, the best hurricane preparedness plan is a full tank of gas. Leave a couple of days before the shtf and take a mini vacation in Arkansas or Oklahoma.
LikeLiked by 4 people
illegals won’t know where else to go
In my opinion, this was a conscience act to cause a disaster (“never let a disaster go to waste”).
Democrats remember how they were able to hang Katrina around Bush’s neck. Why else would a demonrat mayor FIGHT to keep his citizens IN harm’s way?
It won’t work this time, but you can bet that was/is the plan.
I see Sunset today is at 7:49pm CST in Houston. The darkness will make rescue efforts a lot more difficult. I’ve heard alligators and snakes have been spotted in the floodwaters. I’d sure hate to deal with critters like that at night.
What in the hell is wrong with Democrats? Seriously. They’re all idiots! With an attitude!
I think you answered your own question.
No. They’re evil.
wow i didnt know this >
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/
“Local leaders know best! ”
Really, serious?! THen why are your residents under water and weren’t evacuated as the Governor suggested?
Prayers for Texas
The city is slowing dying
Now for a good ending story:
http://6abc.com/dog-lost-in-harvey-reunited-with-owners-with-help-of-twitter/2347520/
I love dog stories when lost pets are reunited with their owners.
Corpus Christi evacuated their animal shelter to Dallas ahead of the storm. 🙂
Ol’ hardhearted Snowflake that I am, I find it difficult be generate much sympathy for the walk-behinders and 911 callers.
I live in the shadow of an active volcano which blows approximately every 200 years. It’s been over 200 years. I attend a disaster preparedness class every year and am something of a prepper, myself. Stupid Snowflakes think all they have to do is call 911 and the Red Cross comes straight to their door.
In the real world the it’s a good plan to think for yourself instead of waiting on Big Brother or ─>Her to come save you.
I have a cap with the words, “We don’t call 911” and a 45 depicted on it.
I’m not in hurricane country, either. I live where we get winter. It amazes me how many people don’t keep a stock of candles, matches, canned foods, extra blankets, and vitamins on hand. A little bit of preparedness goes a long way, no matter what the emergency.
I live in the desert southwest. Hot-as-hell for 3 months of the year, but otherwise, no acts of nature to worry about other than if we get a hard rain (which blows right through, always), there will be some flash flooding because the ground can’t absorb the water fast enough. Not much in the way of pests, either, which is a yuge benefit for those of us who have pets. No need for flea/tick or mosquito preventives.
I live in hurricane country now. But I will say, I’d happily take being trapped inside by 15 feet of snow slammed up against the windows and doors, with a toasty wood stove going, some candles and cans of tuna for a week over this flooding stuff. This is just nuts. These people are losing so much.
Me too. When Katrina hit, my sister read me a list of hurricane necessities and l concluded we were prepared better than many in hurricane country.
http://www.houstonspca.org/
http://www.abc13.com/ has list of multi-use shelters
http://www.galvestonhumane.org/
The Red Cross shelters will NOT take animals unless they are crated.
Long time lurker coming out. Why do Americans watch teevee and know a disaster is coming your way and still sit there and wait and see how it goes? I understand many do not have the means to leave, but if you do and you know what is coming why would you stay and wait for an evac order from ,gov? When did we stop thinking and counting on ourselves?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I know, right?? Welcome Dee!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That amazes me, too. If those who can get out or prepare themselves will do so, it makes life much easier for emergency staff to take care of those who can’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Midwesterner here, but I believe lots of people try to wait it out because they are worried about looters, and in fact, we have already seen some stories of looters who got caught, thinking that the home would be empty due to evacuation.
Also, leaving home and going to a hotel can be an extra expense for a family on a tight budget, and many just hope that they can get by without spending the money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable. NOW the Mayor is advising people to get out now or hunker down.
This is the same A$$ who thought it would cause a traffic jam if he advised people to leave on Friday when the roads were CLEAR.
per FOX News, TV.
Well, now he is okay with them evacuating when their cars are under water and the streets are too flooded to get through anyway. 👿
KHOU tv station off the air due to flooding in their offices. If you can endure the commercial at the start of this video, you’ll see it was worthwhile to watch, I always just mute the commercials and turn the sound back on for the videos.
Houston is the far left and the embarrassment of Texas and God may be hitting them upside the head with a two by four to get their attention that things need to change.
This woman has relatives 4 hours away in Central TX. but chose to stay cuz she “felt safe”. She and her daughter were rescued off of their roof.
AA nitwit…trump takes the hit. believe it.
So Houston just had to be PC and elect a demogoofball as mayor. Maybe, just maybe they will learn and elect a leader instead of a politically correct icon. This man and his gang around him just put 7 million people in jeopardy. His lack of vision and preparedness shows his utter incompetence. But in reality, Houston will probably double down on their poor choices and elect another demowit. New Orleans after Ray Nagin, elected Landrieu. Kin to the demowit Mary Landrieu who was defeated and lost her senate seat. This guy is every bit as bad as Nagin was, who last I heard is now a convicted felon. Knowing Houston and the people there, I am befuddled as why this keeps happening.
Nah, they’ll figure out a way to blame Trump. Just like Katrina — dem mayor, dem governor, but it was Bush’s fault. … and the flippin’ media will go with that slant
Remember the last Mayor of Houston?
She was the first public lesbian Mayor, who wanted to censor ministers sermons?
Remember?
Huckabee started a campaign and swamped her with bibles.
She ACTUALLY wanted ministers and priests to submit their sermons approval.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. I remember that. SMH
*their sermons for approval*
Really hope somebody gets these people *soon*. Small children on a roof overnite = very dangerous:
Those poor babies. 😦
From what I can tell on fb they were rescued hours ago.
The Hope and Change fools are the worst ever.
For over a DECADE, I kept pics of Mayor Nagin and LA Governor Blanco on a dart board in our game room. I just recently replaced the pic with one of Charles Gasparino.
Looks like I’m going to need a pic of the Houston Mayor.
Look, I grew up in New Orleans. Every family on our street had a map of the Gulf of Mexico on the utility room door, where we plotted hurricanes. We ALL had an evac plan. When you live there, you know.
I will NEVER forget the “deer in the headlights” look on Kathleen Blanco’s face when she FINALLY, three days later, allowed the Feds into Louisiana. We were sitting on the MS border but could not cross until the Governor allowed it.
Thankfully, after Katrina, the Governor and President declare emergencies beforehand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charlie Gasparino. LOL. Love it. And Yeah, add this Stuck-on-Stupid Mayor.
I live in NE Alabama near an old Army base. FEMA had people sitting here waiting to go before the hurricane made landfall.
I ran into a large group of them before the storm hit at Walmart getting their personal items & meds to take with them. They were expecting to be deployed the next morning. They were waiting for the storm to hit & see where the damage was. Well, the next day, some of them were still here and were shocked that they hadn’t gotten the order to go.
Just love this one tho. Hope these peeps and their home gets saved:
Rockport Mayor: “If you don’t leave, write your name and SS# on your arm”.
Houston Mayor: “You’ll be fine, Yo, Stay put.”
I just saw a Fox reporter tell a woman that there was some heat on the mayor for not ordering an evacuation & if an evacuation order was given, would she have left. She said Yes because this is ridiculous. She said she would have gathered her whole family together & been gone long time ago.
She also said she moved to where she is last Wed.
Every single person that that question has been asked of today has answered: “Yes! Of course I would have left!”
Houston loves its liberal mayors. Cesspool of Texas.
I don’t understand why so many, including Texans, seem to think the only way out of Houston is 45 north to Dallas. I live in North East Texas and can drive to downtown Houston and never hit a main road.
We’re a huge state with plenty of room, plenty of hotels, schools for shelters, etc. This is Texas, if you need help just ask. Especially in the smaller towns.
The people of Houston have spoken, elections have consequences, remember?
Wow. Now ANOTHER Houston Area Politician (John Culberson, R. ,TX Congress? Not sure if he’s TX state or federal) saying basically, it would have been “Impossible” to evacuate Houston cuz it’s “too big”.
You hearing this Houston peeps? Sounds like a lot of your politicians down there are saying “Get out of Houston when this is all over. This city is too big to ever evacuate for ANY reason”.
WTF is the matter with these imbeciles? They’re saying, well since it’s not easy or ideal, we just won’t do anything At All!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are these nitwits too thick to understand the concept of an evacuation in prioritized stages or steps? I.e., people at highest risk for flooding or medical issues evacuate first? God help me, these people are thick-headed morons.
Sly is more interested in taking down monuments that doing his job he was elected for.
Some Houston Firefighters blaming Mayor for handling this badly. per FNC
they aren’t the only ones
People on FNC keep talking about a Mandatory Evac. The Mayor did NOT need to order Mandatory . BUT! He could have At.Least. issued a Voluntary Evac so that people *might* have taken this seriously.
What he did instead was say “Chill, people. No problems here. Stay Put.”
You know, even if, only the people who heard that they should evacuate, because many didn’t know anything about anything, it still would have helped the situation for them to be gone. SMH
Exactly. Some of these people that have been interviewed have family within a few hours drive inland and would have thought “What the heck, might as well go” if the Mayor had said anything other than “Stay Put.”
Everyone in the country who has been watching the Weather Chanel has known since Thursday that Houston was going to get 30+ inches of rain over a 5 day period.
heh. I don’t even watch TWC and even I somehow knew that.
IMO this major breached his fiduciary duty and is guilty of criminal negligence leading to death(s). He should be charged.
