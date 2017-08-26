President Trump Holds Hurricane Harvey Cabinet Meeting…

WASHINGTON – President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with the Cabinet secretaries and other senior administration officials on Saturday to discuss the government’s Hurricane Harvey response and recovery efforts.

The president directed officials to “stay fully engaged” and prioritize saving lives of those affected by the Category 4 storm, according to the White House Press Office. Trump directed his team to work in support of the governors of Texas and Louisiana, and offered his prayers to any Americans in harm’s way.

“President Trump emphasized his expectations that all departments and agencies stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives,” a White House statement read. “He reminded his team that the full impacts of this storm will occur over the next few days with heavy rains and flooding.” (read more)

WHITE HOUSE – This storm will likely be very destructive for several days. The President encourages people in the path of this dangerous storm to heed the advice and orders of their local and State officials. The President’s highest priority is the safety of the public and of first responders. Those who ignore evacuation orders could be putting both themselves and first responders in danger. We encourage all Americans in the affected areas to be prepared, including by visiting Ready.gov, which provides preparedness plans and important links to information. (link)

