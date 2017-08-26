President Trump Holds Hurricane Harvey Cabinet Meeting…

WASHINGTON – President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with the Cabinet secretaries and other senior administration officials on Saturday to discuss the government’s Hurricane Harvey response and recovery efforts.
The president directed officials to “stay fully engaged” and prioritize saving lives of those affected by the Category 4 storm, according to the White House Press Office. Trump directed his team to work in support of the governors of Texas and Louisiana, and offered his prayers to any Americans in harm’s way.
“President Trump emphasized his expectations that all departments and agencies stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives,” a White House statement read. “He reminded his team that the full impacts of this storm will occur over the next few days with heavy rains and flooding.” (read more)
WHITE HOUSE – This storm will likely be very destructive for several days. The President encourages people in the path of this dangerous storm to heed the advice and orders of their local and State officials. The President’s highest priority is the safety of the public and of first responders. Those who ignore evacuation orders could be putting both themselves and first responders in danger. We encourage all Americans in the affected areas to be prepared, including by visiting Ready.gov, which provides preparedness plans and important links to information. (link)
Now that’s leadership.
Joining the President in prayer for all those affected by the hurricane.
He is doing a GREAT job with this disaster.
When I remember how many days it took Bush to respond to Katrina, the difference is night and day. I will never ever forget watching all the reports out of Louisiana..days of it and NOTHING from Bush. All those people struggling and dying…. ugh.
Well done, Mr. President!!!!
ABC news tonight already starting the narrative of “People are asking us have you seen FEMA or the National Guard?” Curiously, the “reporter” never answered the question. These people have no shame. Whatever President Trump does is never going to be good enough they are just waiting for him to mess this up.
Predictable and pathetic. They can’t even keep politics out of it with a life threatening storm. They are below scum.
In republican administrations, FEMA must act as a personal concierge for every single person affected by disaster.
In reality, FEMA is nearly useless in all disasters, and private enterprise is much more capable at responding:
Wal-Mart to the Rescue
Trying to do a replay of Hurricane Katrina and hang it around President Trump’s neck. This is pathetic. These people are pathetic. Yeah, and if there were FEMA and National Guardsmen out doing their duty in the elements as the storm hit the same media would accuse the president of putting their lives at risk. If only for the fact I have a big screen TV there would objects thrown through it already. The MSM are total scum and errand boy for the Democrats and the Deep State.
I just couldn’t get over some of the “conservatives” upset that POUTS wasn’t doing enough and that he needed to do more than just signing the emergency declaration he signed yesterday, blah blah blah. It just seemed like nothing more than a bunch ridiculous hysteria because of the way the response to Katrina was handled. Some of you probably know what I’m referring to (i.e. POTUS’ response yesterday to what Grassley had said and a few others) Yes, it is expected of a president to tour hurricane damage but they can’t do it when the conditions are unsafe. People needed to quit hanging this man out to dry and give him a chance to do his job. Have people forgotten that this same man toured the Louisiana flood damage last year and helped move supplies with Franklin Graham and the Samaritan’s Purse team while pulling money out of his own pocket and giving it to people who didn’t have homeowners insurance to cover the damage and also by buying a truckload of supplies with his own money.
Sorry folks, I just had to vent a little bit. 😉
God bless all of the individuals in both Louisiana and Texas who are being affected by this storm. They will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. I wouldn’t be in their shoes for anything. Myself and many others here live in hurricane alley and know what it’s like to go through one but I’ve never seen damage to this extent up close and I pray I never will.
Glad to see our President is going to stay on top of the recovery effort. I knew he would. That’s how he rolls.
So nice to have responsible leaders holding the government, monopolies and private industry responsible. Watch as the electricity gets turned on quickly and the Extreme Media says roads are still flooded.
PDJT’s enemies, and they are legion, have been salivating just waiting and watching to pounce on anything they can construe in a negative light. They want something so bad that they can use to bludgeon him with. He’s too smart for them and on top of this game.
And Governor Abbott has taken EVERY opportunity to praise the Federal response—at every news update !
It is important to keep in mind Trump will never have support of the crooked, corrupt media. The media and crooked, corrupt politicians are “owned” by establishment UniParty elites. The “owned” media as well as “owned” politician’s first regard is that of the “owners”. What is most important, vital things for this Country are being done without them……..Also, everyone who supports Trump (and more on the way everyday) are an essential part of it.
Grassley is surely worth a couple of million.
They’re all scared about another Katrina. The only thing Bush did wrong during Katrina is that he didn’t fight back after people started trying to score racial points. Gentlemen’s rules don’t apply anymore.
