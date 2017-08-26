August 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #219

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
It already is the “best presidency ever.” 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hey Bob, absolutely RUN in 2018 so you can be humiliated…haaaaaa.
LikeLiked by 5 people
http://tndp.org/2017/08/ppp-senator-corker-approval-rating-34/
I have a feeling Corker’s 34% is going to match Mitch’s 18% soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Petition update: as of this post there are 32,485 signatures.
Sign, RT, share everywhere! Lets Defund AntiFa and other Democrat thuggery!
LikeLiked by 8 people
People are probably afraid to sign. After the IRS and DOJ going after every day Americans exercising the Constitutional rights and seeing the government go after them and even with President Trump in office there has been NO JUSTICE……
Yeah, people are still scared. And who can blame them? Waiting for the ACLU to do something? SNORT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
….exercising their Constitutional….
Sorry, I get a little worked up about this. Still makes me mad….cold anger. Yep, cold anger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These White House online petitions are a waste of time at best and a potential for alphabet agencies’ abuse at worst. They do no good. We need to wake up! The Democrats have not and will not accept our president. Along with the crooked press they will attempt to impeach Trump. Wake up!
LikeLike
It wouldn’t surprise me to see the names of those signing certain petitions on the No Fly List.
LikeLike
Waiting for trump to do something!
LikeLike
Signed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I signed immediately!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump signs ban on transgenders serving in military
http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/aug/25/donald-trump-signs-ban-transgenders-serving-milita/
The ban basically orders Mattis to further study the issue for troop readiness, doesn’t kick anyone out….but stops any new recruits. It also stops funding reconstruction surgery unless already in progress.
LikeLiked by 12 people
excellent news !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reads like the President and I have similar opinions on military transgenderism ! Personally I don’t care about an enlisted’s sex ( or sexes) issues “except when those issues interfere with the individual’s fitness for duty, or impact, ( physically, logistically, or fiscally ) their unit’s combat posture. ” ! It doesn’t take too much imagination to foresee catering to the “special needs” of a minority would have a significant impact, not only upon military budgeting/resource allocations, but upon field operations .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fantastic day. Looking forward to the upcoming week for Team Trump. And praying for the people of Texas.
Glad the Oval Office is rid of those horrid stripes and glad Team Trump is back to regular order, with daily press briefings and the like.
I think the White House staff shake-up is about finished. Now we can settle in and get back on message and back on offense.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Report: Mueller Investigating Flynn’s Possible Involvement In Scheme To Obtain Clinton Emails From Hackers
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/25/report-mueller-investigating-flynns-possible-involvement-in-scheme-to-obtain-clinton-emails-from-hackers/
I don’t know if Flynn did or didn’t, but why would it be a crime to try to find Hillary’s 30,000 deleted emails (via opposition research firm) from hackers as long as you weren’t involved with the hacking?
And, btw, why wasn’t the MSM trying to do the same? Or the FBI for that matter?
LikeLiked by 10 people
More interesting to many is Podesta was listed, of course it’s buried by MSM but here is a taste:
“Mercury, which has prominent Republicans among its senior partners, had worked on the Ukraine lobbying project with the Podesta group, led by Anthony Podesta, brother of John Podesta, who led Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign”
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/us-politics/ct-mueller-subpoenas-lobbying-firms-russia-investigation-20170825-story.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
… last line in that article says basically that it’s good news for Trump supporters if this is all that Mueller’s finding to dick around with
(paraphrase of course, for a little added color)
LikeLiked by 6 people
… sorry, not the dailycaller article but last line in this Zero Hedge article
Mueller Reportedly Probing Flynn’s Role In Attempt To Find Hillary’s 30,000 Missing Emails, WSJ
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-25/mueller-reportedly-probing-flynns-role-tracking-down-hillarys-missing-emails-wsj
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely nothing wrong with a little “color”…. ; )
LikeLiked by 2 people
It should not be a crime for a military officer to recover government property.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In my opinion, this is the same virus infecting this Catholic school that has infected Europe. The virus causes the host to lose its mind and slowly commit suicide. FTA:
“An independent Catholic school in San Anselmo, California, has sparked the ire of some parents after officials removed and relocated a large number of religious statues, reportedly including those of Jesus and Mary, in order not to alienate children of other faiths.”
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/aug/25/calif-catholic-school-removes-alienating-religious/
LikeLiked by 8 people
They want to be so inclusive that they are no longer Catholic?
LikeLiked by 8 people
That seems to be the situation. SMH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can not even express in words how angry this makes me… this country has lost it’s mind.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am Catholic and this is disgusting for it is just an excuse for NO ONE is offended…they just want to REMOVE GOD from all things! Then the Devil takes over and we are lost!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m not a Catholic but I believe I have more respect for their beliefs and traditions than these Catholics do. It is awful. Pandering.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is a very wealthy area in Marin County, where the public schools are highly rated. I assume the families that can afford to live in this expensive area and send their kids to a catholic or private school have money to burn. This is not about being inclusive to some poor, oppressed minorities. It’s either communists or Muslims taking the place over. There are some very wealthy Muslim enclaves in the Bay Area. I know of one development in San Ramon where the homes average 2.5 million dollars that has become a magnet for wealthy Muslims.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is insane. I am not Catholic but never in my long life have I ever been offended by a statue. I want it to stop and we are powerless to do so. It feels like we are living in an alternative reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. Our society has lost its collective mind. And there seems to be no end. No end in sight.
LikeLike
Folks notice the RATS that have tweeted this evening from the State of AZ that call themselves Republicans. Lucifer decided to put out a statement about the pardon.
So did Mr. Snowflake ❄️
Dean Heller from NV decided to open his trap a few days ago.
Dean Heller just vomited his dinner at the McConnell fundraiser especially after saying what he said about Sheriff Joe in the article below!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/24/exclusive-sarah-palin-endorses-danny-tarkanian-against-dean-heller-in-nevada-senate-race/
From the article linked above:
Tarkanian’s race against Heller comes as Heller, a far-outside-the-mainstream establishment Republican, has not stood with President Trump on most issues. For instance, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Heller “bragged about his dissent against the Republican-backed health reform bills” and he “stated he would continue to uphold” support for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty for illegal alien youths.
In addition, Heller announced his opposition to the idea that President Trump would pardon Arizona’s former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
“I’m not from Arizona, I see this from a distance and I read it, so on, so forth,” Heller said of Trump’s position on Arpaio, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I just want to make the point that the president was going to come to Phoenix yesterday and pardon him, and chose not to do so. And I certainly hope that’s the position that he has in the future.”
All 3 POS have a few things in common. They want open borders, DACA to become the law of the land and all three voted in favor of the Gang of Eight Amnesty Bill.
Lucifer was feeling like he was king 👑 when he was the deciding vote to kill the Skinny Repeal Bill. He decided a day or two after to say he had spoken to Crying 😭 Chuck about bringing the Gang of Eight Bill back from the DEAD 💀. He said the President can veto it yet they will still be able to pass it and he would have to sign it like he did the Russian sanction bill.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/03/mccain-wants-congress-to-pass-gang-of-eight-amnest-bill/
From the article linked above:
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wants Congress to pass the Gang of Eight’s comprehensive amnesty bill when he returns to the Senate after getting treatments for brain cancer.
Referring to the “Gang of Eight” bill, McCain told the Republic on Thursday that he wanted “to reintroduce the same package that was passed through the United States Senate and never taken up in the House.”
“Immigration reform is one of the issues I’d like to see resolved,” McCain reportedly added. “I’ve got to talk to him (Schumer) about when would be the best time. I think there are all kinds of deals to be made out there. I really do.”
While Rubio will most likely calculate how potentially teaming up with McCain again will impact his potential political future, McCain may want a comprehensive amnesty bill to be a lasting legacy not only for himself but for his late friend Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA), with whom he introduced the McCain-Kennedy immigration reform bill.
Lucifer can take his Gang of Eight Bill with him to HELL when he dies! Not only will he take that bill with him but he will take DACA as well! House Republicans have told the “Maverick” that his final wish will go up in flames 🔥 earlier today by rejecting soundly (only 6 morons signed it) not to sign a letter Mark Zuckerberg wants to give to the President to save DACA.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/25/six-gop-reps-publicly-defend-daca-amnesty/
From the article linked above:
Only six of the 242 House GOP legislators signed an August 22 letter urging President Donald Trump to preserve former President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty for 800,000 illegal immigrants.
Looks like Lucifer is going to die a miserable death 💀 given the fact his dreams of Amnesty and DACA are about to go by the waste side!
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump appears likely to pull the plug on DACA, the Obama-era program allowing young people who came to the U.S. illegally as children to remain here, several government officials said Friday.
Trump is said to be weighing whether to let DACA gradually expire or end it immediately, but the officials said it is not yet clear which option Trump may choose.
The program “continues to be under review,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, told reporters Friday.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Who cares what McCain and Flake think. My garbageman has more integrity than either of them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I think Trump would be ok with that time limited DACA if he could get something from the Dems in exchange. They don’t seem willing to deal at all on anything.
I don’t want to say anything bad about McCain since he is terminally ill, do I’ll just say his true colors are showing.
McCain and Flake? Really Arizona? What were you thinking when you sent them to DC? Is Arizona that far gone?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They will deal Bigly for DACA! The President knows it and will ask for the moon and sky!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Giving up DACA is a betrayal to the people that voted for PDJT. That’s is a million illegals and chain migration to follow. And it is a draw for future illegals to follow the template. Get here, wait it out, and get amnesty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Schumer has said “no deals” on DACA. I think they are fine calling Trump a white supremists for ending DACA. That seems to be their stratagem right now
LikeLike
I on the other hand, am happy to lambaste #TraitorMcCain every chance I get…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time you call McCain “Lucifer”, I laugh. I agree McCain is evil and tells lies just like his father Lucifer, so maybe we should dub him ‘Lucifer One Vote Jr.’
‘
LikeLiked by 7 people
Somebody needs to tell Jeff Flake that Presidential pardons ARE part of the judicial process!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wendy– just stop it ….Stop it I say !!!!!!!…FACTS are not allowed in a discussion about FAKE GOP’s or liberals ; )
LikeLiked by 4 people
So much information – thanks.
Lucifer wants to destroy what he can of this earth before he descends to his kingdom. Why anyone would ally with this lame duck is astounding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Immigration reform is one of the issues I’d like to see resolved,” McCain reportedly added. “I’ve got to talk to him (Schumer) about when would be the best time. I think there are all kinds of deals to be made out there. I really do.”
You wouldn’t get health care passed.
You aren’t talking about tax cuts or tax reform.
And you are not bringing up infrastructure or any other thing to help the country.
But you’re finding all kinds of time and energy for immigration Reform. That seems to be more on your mind than the cancer or the treatment is.
I want tax reform. That leads to better jobs and more income for Americans.
I want tax cuts. That puts more money in everyones pocket and helps give working Americans a big break.
I want an infrastructure bill passed.
I want the wall because it’s better to keep or try to keep illegals, drugs and put a halt to human trafficking.
I did not vote for nor do I want, immigration reform put before any of the things just mentioned.
That conversation will happen when we are done removing criminals, gang members, and drug dealers here illegally.
It will also be had when we are dead sure we can control who is crossing the border illegally into America.
Close the border down completely, deport the garbage, then we will talk about reform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller Seeks Grand Jury Testimony from PR Execs Who Worked With Manafort
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/amp/mueller-seeks-grand-jury-testimony-pr-execs-who-worked-manafort-n796066#ampshare=https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mueller-seeks-grand-jury-testimony-pr-execs-who-worked-manafort-n796066
And
Media Buries Podesta Group Highlighted in Group of PR Firms Subpoenaed by Mueller
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/media-buries-podesta-group-highlighted-group-pr-firms-subpoenaed-mueller/
I know Manafort might be corrupt, etc….but this still seems like they just want to punish people who worked to get Trump elected. This stuff seems to pre-date campaign connections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
T45 can pardon Manafort and himself like he did with Arpaio because everyone knows the Rosenstein-Mueller muhRussia witch hunt is a joke and unconstitutional.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two Incredible Leaders! One is our current President the other would be my choice to replace him and continue to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 8 people
What a difference between P44 and P45. Barry from Kenya/Hawaii would be golfing instead of making sure Texas gets the help they will need pronto.
LikeLiked by 9 people
So true and so sad!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Both Flake and McCain attacked Trump for pardoning Sheriff Joe…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course they did. I would expect nothing less from those bums.
Flake will lose his seat soon, and
McCain will meet his maker soon enough. The only way I want to see songbird is like this…
LikeLiked by 7 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both may have brain issues…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheriff JOe’s crew did a great job on the Obama birth certificate. Next up : Investigate McCain’s role in the Forrestal fire
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expose both. Soon,
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think there is something not yet disclosed about what Arpaio found on Obama BC…..just a gut feeling….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Political witch hunt, same as done to D’Souza. Democrat Party’s specialty is mob rule and terrorism. Not much has changed since the KuKluxKlan. Still lynching and making up reasons for the lynching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
How low can liberals go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cohn needs to concentrate on the job he’s been hired to do. He’d do well to understand that it’s antifa and the Soros Occupy Wall Street Democrats who are his sworn enemy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
They have their faces covered because they are ashamed of themselves and don’t want any of their friends and relatives to recognize them doing these detestable activities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freak Nation ……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really don’t understand the young Leftists in America.. Don’t they know they are supporting the Deep State.. an entity that would just as soon round them up by draft and send them to fight on the other side of the world in their latest staged theatre.. and with one hand tied behind their backs so they don’t win..
No more cheeseburgers, musclecars, girlfriends, or innocence of sanity.. only death and destruction.. I know of around 58,000 guys who would have gladly traded places with you.. and let you fight the Deep State wars you Leftists support..
LikeLike
I never knew girls participated in stuff like that. How odd. Learn something new everyday.
LikeLike
This really burns me up. So much for Freedom of Speech. The radical left has discovered if they make enough credible threats, they can get just about any conservative rally or speech cancelled.
http://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/california-city-denies-permit-marxism-rally-49417724
LikeLiked by 2 people
Criticism of Marxism is to communists what criticism of Islam is to Muslims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How to push back? How to freely exercise protected rights?
LikeLike
British Spy Linked To Trump Dossier Ordered To Testify In Buzzfeed Suit
Christopher Steele, the former British spy behind the now-infamous Trump dossier, has been ordered by a U.S. District Judge in Florida to provide a deposition in a multi-million-dollar libel case brought against BuzzFeed.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-25/british-spy-linked-trump-dossier-ordered-testify-buzzfeed-suit
LikeLiked by 6 people
Suggest Treepers take a minute and leave a little twitter note for Flake and McCain. I just did.
McCain has his linked to POTUS with a bunch of negative messages on it, so it certainly would be beneficial to POTUS also to do pro-POTUS replies to McCain that also go to POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is this Lickinpooper guy?
On another note, I doubt that Lucifer writes his own tweets. He probably surrendered his twitter account to the Dems a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When VOX is scared 😳 that is a great thing! They tend to be on top of the Healthcare issue for all the wrong reasons. What scares them about the Graham/Cassidy Bill is the fact that their is a coalition that includes Cruz and Lee, Dean Heller, the House Freedom Caucus and Lucifer himself. Getting to 50 YES votes is a really good possibility.
https://www.vox.com/health-care/2017/8/25/16205880/voxcare-meme-explains-september-obamacare-cassidy-graham-heller?yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
First, one health care lobbyist who had spoken recently with Republican staff told me there’s a real fear that if Congress were to pass a bill to stabilize the Obamacare markets, President Trump would veto it.
But another factor complicates this even further: Cassidy-Graham-Heller, the last plan standing to repeal and replace Obamacare.
The hope for any actual action in September — and there is abundant skepticism around Washington that such action is possible — depends on many conservatives at the Capitol letting go of their Obamacare repeal dreams while at least one plan to overhaul the law is still drawing breath. The proponents of a bipartisan solution will have to convince them to set that aside and come into the fold.
That’s why Cassidy-Graham, which Sarah explained in great detail, is lingering. GOP leadership has shown no interest, but the rank-and-file conservatives who campaigned for years on repealing Obamacare know it’s still out there, and they’re curious.
As Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) rightly put it, it’s “the only game left in town.” The Freedom Caucus chair is interested. So is the White House, where Trump still hasn’t let go of the failure of Obamacare repeal, as he reminded us just yesterday.
We’ve even picked up on rumors that the senators are trying to get their ducks in a row for an early September rollout of Cassidy-Graham — the very same week that the health committee is holding its stabilization hearings.
Here’s my point: Serious people in Washington are already talking about the possibility that a stabilization bill needs to be veto-proof. It’s going to be hard to win such an overwhelming majority — two-thirds of both the House and the Senate — when you still have this distraction that promises a path toward repeal.
Somebody alert Dean Heller. The left-leaning CBPP did its best to evaluate Cassidy-Graham, using what we know about the not-quite-yet-finalized bill and previous CBO estimates. The chart tells the story: deep cuts to health care spending, including Medicaid. Which makes it all the stranger that Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), who opposed previous Republican bills over Medicaid cuts, has lent his support to this plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES! Love it, Flep.
We may get this done after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meuller is getting desperate, it would seem. That’s my feeling based upon the new developments that seem designed to try to get something on both Flynn and Manafort. That includes, I believe, the Podesta Group subpoena. Because PG worked with Manafort.
What I think this means is that Team Mueller hasn’t gotten anything from any other leads. Nothing. So they’re still apparently trying to slap some indictments on Manafort and Flynn and get them to say bad things about Trump or whatever.
If Flynn and Manafort hold tight, my guess is Mueller is done. There was some rambling awhile ago about supposedly getting more FBI agents to testify about supposed obstruction, but if those agents were not present in the Trump-Comey conversations then all they would add is hearsay.
Trump can, of course, pardon both Manafort and Flynn should they face charges. Much as Bill Clinton pardoned Susan McDougal, I believe.
Flynn and Manafort need to stay quiet. If they do, seems a very real chance that the Mueller fishing expedition could be over before it begins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the info on McDougal and the Clinton impeachment case. McDougal would not answer questions about Clinton, I think it was, and Clinton pardoned her before he left office.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_McDougal#Whitewater_grand_jury_and_civil_contempt_of_court
If what McDougal says is true (not sure if true or not), then she felt she was going to be hit with a perjury charge for simply telling the truth.
LikeLike
Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch has a new video out on You Tube. Sorry I don’t know how to link a video but it was interesting to say the least. I’m sure some helpful treeper will see this and post it for me, as that’s what treepers do! Thank you in advance! I haven’t seen it posted yet, but if it has been, nevermind!!😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Those guys do a great job at Judicial Watch.
LikeLike
So they smuggle drugs and everything you can imagine, not just people. This is the 3rd tiger I have read about in just over a year with smuggling connections to southern california. One had to be put down because someone tried to declaw it like a housecat. This one is just 6 weeks old. Poor thing.
Lots of questions to be asked.
BUILD THE WALL, SAVE A TIGER.
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/nation/2017/08/24/authorities-arrest-driver-smuggling-baby-tiger-cub-into-u-s-otay-mesa/598877001/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone should take a minute to See this , it pretty much confirms Charlooteville car crash was staged and Heather Heyer is not deceased
LikeLike
Some of my favorite Treepers were talking about the Letter of Credits (re: Story about Ven oil being blocked with no banks to issue credits to pay for it) and how they used to type out these documents and how every document had to be perfect…I loved reading those.
When I was 14-15, I used to go to my Dad’s office to help him at his office, and this one Saturday He said he was going to show me how to use a Dictaphone and transcribe a letter he needed to go to an Insurance Company. I started at 8 AM… First I had to listen to the tape with the head set and use the pedal on the floor to go forward and backward to hear the recording and make sure I heard the words correctly… so far so good but it took a l-o-n-g time… He had “state of the art” office equipment which was a IBM Selectric ; )
So I start typing the letter, ( read chicken pecking- I had never even used a typewriter before- Dad had a habit of throwing me in the deep end of things. ; ) I had to use white out for mistakes..and there were a lot of them…..then I thought oh nooooooo he will not like the white out– so typed it again…more mistakes– typed it Again and AGAIN and Again and it was a pretty long letter…( or a least it seemed that way ) I was getting so frustrated.. by this time I finished the letter had little holes in it from trying to fix it with white out that was not really dry and typing over it. I knew I could not bring it to him like this…
So I tried one more fresh piece of paper…. I typed really slowly- no mistakes. I was done and there were no mistakes ! YAY ME !!! FINALLY!!!! wooooooo hoooooooooooo !!!! No white out….Deep sign of relief…. by now it is 4 PM …
So I went downstairs to bring to my Dad for him to sign….with a big smile on my face, I proudly handed it to him to read and was watching his face as he read it…..He stopped reading it aloud.. my heart stopped…. and He said….. “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !! I did not say ” I do not wish to appear as Mr. Shrewd, I said ” I do not wish this to appear to be misconstrued”.
My face literally fell at the prospect of having to do the dang thing again…. Dad looked at me….saw my chin quivering – eyes filling with tears and said, ” you know what baby girl ? leave it like it is. He signed it and I put it in the envelope with a stamp … ; )
Shortly after that I started a babysitting business… no typing required ; )
LikeLike
“He (Rohrabacher) told the Daily Caller that Assange may deserve a pardon for the information he has, and told the Orange County Register the content was “earth-shattering.” He declined to tell the Examiner if he was given physical files to hand over, but implied he had not.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/critics-fear-dana-rohrabacher-creating-wikileaks-back-channel-to-trump/article/2632649
LikeLiked by 1 person
In case there’s any doubt about uniparty political blocking of a duly elected President who incidently won by massive margins hidden by proven voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike