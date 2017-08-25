Hurricane Harvey Update – Category 3, Central Texas Landfall Anticipated Tonight…

Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is anticipated to impact the central Texas coast with landfall overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Most forecasts are very concerned about the storm surge, rain and flooding that is anticipated.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to High Island Texas

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas

* North of Sargent to High Island Texas

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* South of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan Mexico

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 96.3 West. Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), but its forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight or early Saturday. Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible, and Harvey is forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches the middle Texas coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

RAINFALL: Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 15 to 25 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 35 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce total rain

accumulations of 5 to 15 inches in far south Texas and the Texas Hill Country over through southwest and central Louisiana. Rainfall of this magnitude will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak

surge occurs at the time of high tide…

N Entrance Padre Island Natl Seashore to Sargent…6 to 12 ft

Sargent to Jamaica Beach…5 to 8 ft

Port Mansfield to N Entrance Padre Island Natl Seashore…5 to 7 ft

Jamaica Beach to High Island…2 to 4 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield…2 to 4 ft

High Island to Morgan City…1 to 3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the northeast of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and

can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. (link)

