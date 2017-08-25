Hurricane Harvey Update – Category 3, Central Texas Landfall Anticipated Tonight…

Posted on August 25, 2017 by

Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is anticipated to impact the central Texas coast with landfall overnight Friday into Saturday morning.  Most forecasts are very concerned about the storm surge, rain and flooding that is anticipated.

National Hurricane Center HERE

  • A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
    * Port Mansfield to High Island Texas
  • A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…
    * South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande
  • A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
    * Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas
  • A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
    * North of Sargent to High Island Texas
    * South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande
  • A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
    * South of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan Mexico

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 96.3 West. Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), but its forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight or early Saturday. Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible, and Harvey is forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches the middle Texas coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

RAINFALL: Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 15 to 25 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 35 inches over  the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce total rain
accumulations of 5 to 15 inches in far south Texas and the Texas Hill Country over through southwest and central Louisiana. Rainfall of this magnitude will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak
surge occurs at the time of high tide…

  • N Entrance Padre Island Natl Seashore to Sargent…6 to 12 ft
  • Sargent to Jamaica Beach…5 to 8 ft
  • Port Mansfield to N Entrance Padre Island Natl Seashore…5 to 7 ft
  • Jamaica Beach to High Island…2 to 4 ft
  • Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield…2 to 4 ft
  • High Island to Morgan City…1 to 3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the northeast of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and
can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.  (link)

This entry was posted in Hurricane Harvey, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

255 Responses to Hurricane Harvey Update – Category 3, Central Texas Landfall Anticipated Tonight…

  1. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:36 pm

  2. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:39 pm

  3. MfM says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Video below of Trump leaving White House — nice that Bannon has his nephew’s hand. Trump has his granddaughter’s. Trump changes from right to left hand part way across the lawn. I bet it’s to have a hand free to salute. He ends up sending everyone up the stairs on ahead of him and then salutes.

    Pres. Trump going to Camp David is absolutely perfect. He and his family get away and have a full command center there to deal with this.

  4. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    It’s going to be a long night in Texas.

    Night time storms are the worst for everyone – especially 1st responders.

    I hope everyone heeded the evacuation warnings.

  5. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Latest:

  6. Andy Lundberg says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Stay Safe My Friends.

  7. maggiemoowho says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Not sure what even to say about this storm, it’s just scary. Even living here in Florida, I can not imagine what the people of Texas are going through, facing a monster storm of this size. My family and I are praying for all those in it’s path. Please stay safe Treepers and please let us know if we can help in any way.

  8. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm

  9. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Good site with updates from numerous weather experts:

    https://www.weatherbell.com/harvey-feed

  10. Just some guy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Been through 2 hurricanes and countless hurrican watches / warnings.

    99% of the time government overreacts.

    100% of the time the media hysterics are overblown. The huge red blob they show are weather maps is meaningless.

    Typically if you’re directly in the narrow path of the eye, you should worry. Otherwise, just prepare for the worst, but expect to be underwhelmed.

    • Kent says:
      August 25, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      Holly Beach LA? Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County TX? Barely even a piling left standing….

      • Kent says:
        August 25, 2017 at 6:24 pm

        One needs to see it in person to truly understand…

      • Texian says:
        August 25, 2017 at 6:36 pm

        Damn..! Somebody else knows there is a place called Holly Beach, LA. .. Unbelievable.. Holly Beach.. it is a beach.. but.. well.. hmm..

        • Kent says:
          August 25, 2017 at 6:45 pm

          The Cajun Riviera…….and…Constance Beach…(proper pronunciation kahn -stahn-suh)… Johnson Bayou….the pogey plant at Cameron!…the kung-fu of FUNK!…as in smell….

          • Texian says:
            August 25, 2017 at 7:02 pm

            “The Cajun Riviera” !! LOL.. the pogey plant.. oh man.. essence of.. words can’t describe.. swamp gas comes close though.. think dinosaur farts percolating for a million years or so..

    • crossthread42 says:
      August 25, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Dude THIS is going to make Katrina look like childsplay..
      Seriously

      • Texian says:
        August 25, 2017 at 6:39 pm

        No sir.. it won’t.. unless it stalls just offshore, or tracks up the coast just offshore.. The eye needs to be over water to keep the rain machine running at maximum..

        • georgiafl says:
          August 25, 2017 at 7:02 pm

          I’ve seen big hurricanes do as much major damage 2-300 miles inland – both wind and flood – as they do to the coast.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        August 25, 2017 at 6:39 pm

        I don’t see how that’s possible given the confluence of factors that led to such destruction in LA/MI – particularly LA/NOLA areas- especially given thi is a lower category storm.

        I could grant you the possibility that port damage in Houston could upset the entire national supply chain.

      • NickD says:
        August 25, 2017 at 6:42 pm

        I doubt it…the simple facts that the S Texan coast is less densely populated then S’ern LA and that it is not below sea level like NOLA would mitigate a storm as potent as Katrina.

    • MaineCoon says:
      August 25, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      Very bad advice. Re-read your own words after you hear of the first related death.

      Very bad advice.

      Very bad advice.

      Very bad advice.

  11. Texian says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Damaging winds are of course isolated around the core.. the tool I am using is currently showing 106 outside the north eye wall, 114mph in the southwest quadrant outside the eye wall. Honestly it is not a large storm but is fairly strong around the core that will pack a powerful punch where it lands.. Might cut a new channel in the Vinson Slough area of Matagorda Island, making a more direct route to Copano Bay.. (Copano Bay.. a personal favorite.. the view crossing the State Hwy 35 bridge.. beautiful..). The area from Port Aransas-Port Lavaca-Port O’Connor need to brace for a strong punch..

  12. NJF says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Praying for everyone that will be in this storm’s path.

    Hoping most have evacuated.

  15. rumpole2 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Apparently……

    The most important thing about Hurricane Harvey is…… it’s a test of Trump’s “competence” and Trump in general

    Imagine that…. the left and FakeNews media are HOPING for lots of deaths and damage.. and they WILL be holding Trump PERSONALLY responsible

    • NickD says:
      August 25, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      Trump said “Good luck to everybody, stay safe.”

      I sh!t you not, the Twits were up in arms, saying “what incompetence! #ImpeachTrump” because he said that and he’ll be at Camp David rather than at the WH

      I closed that tab rather quickly…

      • rumpole2 says:
        August 25, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        I see Fox News following the usual daft formula of having a LIVE reporter standing out in the wind and rain.

        Here’s hoping that Shep Smith gets a turn when the storm is at it’s worst…

        Whorealdo would be good… or Juan Williams…. my suggestion is that “The Five” set up the show LIVE on the waterfront 🙂

      • MfM says:
        August 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

        They are also making a big deal of Pence remaining in D.C. while Trump goes to Camp David. The implication is Trump is going away to play.

        They are idiots. Camp David is a better, more comfortable place to gather a number of important people to deal with this than the White House.

        • NickD says:
          August 25, 2017 at 7:35 pm

          They’re acting like Camp David is some resort…have they never heard of the Camp David Accords? Named for where they were worked out over the course of two weeks?

          Ignorant of the past, ignorant of the present, I suppose

        • georgiafl says:
          August 25, 2017 at 8:03 pm

          Trump may be monitoring WAY more than Harvey – the Middle East, NK, Venezuela, Pakistan….

          POTUS can meet there with his Generals and Intel people. There are quarters and all sorts of security, SIGINT, contact with military around the world….maybe more cyber security than the WH since O didn’t go there much.

          Heh.

    • Molly says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      IKR, Rumpole? I had to turn FOX off today. Shep is MIA. 😛
      President Trump said he will be here next week. That should be good enough for the effin’ MSN. Hoping his agencies (FEMA) make him proud.

      Praying for all in the boot of Texas.

  16. NickD says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The grocery stores here have run out of water. My gas tank is full, I’ve got bottles and pitchers of water stored, non-perishables in the pantry, and my apartment is second and third floors. I have family farther north I can head to if need be (Democrats, but still family 😉 ). Being 130 miles from the coast, my top two concerns are flooding and the tornadoes that these storms just love spinning off. Nobody had better do anything ridiculous around here (70000 college students in town), this ain’t playtime.

    Who knows, maybe class will be canceled on Monday?

  17. Dawna says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    The twit trolls are angry. President Trump has the nerve to send out a tweet noting that the hurricane was a class 3.

    I guess you can not take his advice to evacuate, stay safe ect. because he called it a class and not a category /s

  18. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Well, this was considered as an outside possibility but unfortunately now it’s become reality.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    • NickD says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      Category 4? God help us. I have friends who go to Texas A&M Corpus Christi–it sits on a bay just inland from a barrier island, almost directly in the storm’s path–and they all thankfully bugged out already

      • Pam says:
        August 25, 2017 at 7:15 pm

        I have a niece that attends there but she doesn’t live on campus. I’m assuming she’s probably traveled and is hopefully home safe with my brother and SIL (her parents) not too far from Dallas.

  19. LW says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Just became a cat4.

  20. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    SUMMARY OF 600 PM CDT…2300 UTC…INFORMATION
    ———————————————-
    LOCATION…27.7N 96.7W
    ABOUT 45 MI…70 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
    ABOUT 50 MI…85 KM SSW OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H
    PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H
    MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…941 MB…27.79 INCHES

    http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT4+shtml/252259.shtml

  21. B Woodward says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Harvey just went to a category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds and gusts to 155 mph. An Austin Tx weatherman said that he has been in the business 27 years and has never seen a storm like this. They don’t know where Harvey is going once it comes in land because there is another front coming down from the North that is causing it to stall. But he was saying that it could still be in Texas 8 days from now, and that some areas are projected to get 30 inches of rain, while a few areas could get 60 inches of rain.

    Stay safe. Many blessings.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:11 pm

  23. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:17 pm

  24. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

  25. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:23 pm

  26. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    RSBN live coverage with Steve lookner

  27. Texian says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Skeptical on cat 4.. Right now I’m seeing max at 102mph outside the east side of the wall..

  28. dizzymissl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    • Texian says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      Drama..

      Know why pirates and divers wore one solid gold earring? It was payment for a decent burial in case our bodies washed up on the beach.. take the earring then bury us..

  29. G3 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Prayers for protection and safety from the storm.
    And, God Bless our first responders.

  30. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:44 pm

  31. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:44 pm

  32. Miles Rost says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Weatherman: “We’ve never seen a storm like this!”
    Old man: “Let me tell you about this lady named Carla back in ’61…”

    Yeesh, Weatheridiots, please stop being dumb! That being said, pray for Victoria, Texas. They are going to get hit with massive flooding. The prayer is that it won’t do what they’re predicting, and stall partially inland, then go back out and aim for Houston. Pray that it just trucks on through.

