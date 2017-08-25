August 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #218

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
McConnell and Ryan should be ejected from the Party.
Period.
I wonder why the Freedom Caucus is not “vacating” the Speaker’s chair as they did to John Boehner to remove Ryan. Louis Gohmert is complaining that Ryan is the problem with moving forward so get rid him now!
Ha ha ha! You tell ’em, Mr. President.
Is our President awesome, or what?
Petition update: We are now at 27,000 + Signatures. I did find one other person who is promoting the petition, Mike Tokes.
It isn’t moving fast enough to suit me, but we are making progress. Sign, RT, share on all social media. Thank you
Excellent, Sandra! Retweeted!
Sandra, have you tweeted this to Chip? He’s the one who started/botted/promoted the other Antifa petition. @MicroChunkyChip
Micro RT’d it very early on. He may have RT’d more than once too.
Thank you!
Gyorgy Schwarz aka Soros is the public face of something bigger… imo the Antifa petition is a win but not sure timing is right to push for what Putin did, viz, kick the Bolsheviks out
Just saw this on Drudge :
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/24/expected-texas-hurricane-presents-major-stress-test-for-trump-administration/
WTF ? A President can prepare/preposition resources for a predicted nature event, TBS, but beyond that he is powerless to act until and unless the controlling state(s) government(s) requests federal assistance ! Do we have to relive the “who shot John ? ” BS ala Katrina all over again ? Yeah, its the usual alt-left media syncope ! Deity of your choice forbid they ever grow a pair and “cowboy up ” to being real reporters !
Does anyone honestly believe the rest of the media isn’t already “there” & writing the stories along the same lines as Bush-Katrina, but keeping silent until it’s time to pounce? This article primes a conservative, Trump-supporting audience to expect that if it occurs
http://www.abc15.com/news/region-phoenix-metro/central-phoenix/phoenix-police-arrest-man-who-kicked-tear-gas-canister-at-officers-during-rally
29-year-old Joshua Cobin has been arrested on three counts of aggravated assault on police and one count of unlawful assembly.
I believe young Joshua may be eligible for the rare non-posthumous Darwin Award for removing himself from the gene pool with an act of stupidity.
It was easy to identify him….his swollen balls were the size of grapefruit…..ouch
No, they were swollen to “almost the size of a ping pong ball” according to that hilarious video SD posted last night.
Are you sure he even had a set to begin with?
The man behind the infamous ‘pepper balls’ shot.
Good news. They’re arresting some of the “Peace Activists” from the past week. From Laguna Beach, L.A.Times link at article:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/20-year-old-alt-left-thug-ohio-arrested-sucker-punching-black-conservative-rally-video/
And the fool from last nite in AZ who got knocked in the nuts:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/busted-anti-trump-protester-hit-balls-tear-gas-canister-arrested-phx-police/
This is why T45 hired General Kelly, and reason he cherishes military personnel and all his American sons of every stripe and color.
Thank you, Keebler. I had not seen this before. Love me some Kelly!
Kelly doggedly investigated to find out what happened. You can tell he would not advise Trump to consider lives lightly. They are not too different there!
Dear God in Heaven! What brave and honorable men we have been blessed with! Chills and tears as I read this. So proud of them and that they were Americans!
Katherine,
yes, they are very special…make us so proud and grateful.
Very brave and very honouable men. May their souls rest in peace and behold with joy Our Heavenly Father.
Katherine, you accomplished a lot for these two marines by working so heroically to put a CIC in the White House who would have them and their peers shine the way they deserve. Trump learns from the lessons shared by Kelly in dismissing combat troops too early from Iraq and wants a positive outcome for lives negligently lost in arbitrary war. We’ll finally see results for these marines! Thank you to you too!
Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly kicked a can of tear gas at officers………29-year-old Joshua Cobin….
PERFECT!!
Sorry…..Wrong Image.
But oddly, I liked it.
What I intended….
Wrong again!!!!!!
Go away Justine!!!
Turdeau has no nuts. Sox, but no nuts.
Again.. The police marksman is to be commended for his accuracy in hitting such a very small target 🙂
Joshua Cobin
I wonder how much his gynecologist charged to fix him up.
Upon closer inspection, it wasn’t a pepper ball.
Trump gets a “hole-in-one”
The left. The gift that keeps on giving.😂
He might be lucky?
By the look of him his balls have not dropped yet?
No harm done.
Perp walk… he is NOT even limping LOL
He is 29 years old ,an adult. ,yet behaving like a rebellious teenager .When are these people going to grow up.
A 29 year old leftist is NOT a mature adult.
I fear they are like fruit that simply NEVER ripens.
Maybe a chance if he moves out of his mom’s basement?
It might help if he is sealed in a plastic bag with an apple?
The GOP Establishment is going to die a slow death 💀 over the next year! It will start on September 26th in Alabama. Mo Brooks’ 19% that voted for him will break heavily for Moore. Meaning Moore will win going away by double digits. This will be played by the MSM as a rebuke on our President. However, the Swamp Creatures and our President will know the Truth!
Folks our President rightfully backed Luther Strange because Luther has voted 95% of the time in favor of our President’s agenda. The problem for Luther is that the people of Alabama HATE Mitch McConnell and his Super PAC run by Karl Rove. Luther also screwed himself by making a deal with the Devil by saying he would never vote to lower the threshold from 60 to 51 votes in the Senate to pass legislation. In return McConnell has thrown already $10 million dollars 💵 towards Luther. The people of Alabama have heard from Roy Moore and Mo Brooks that they are Anti Establishment and more importantly Anti McConnell. Both men said they would vote for 51 votes in the Senate to pass legislation and would NEVER vote for McConnell to be the party leader.
Come next August, Flake, Heller and Bob Corker (if he even decides to run) will be primared!
Look what is happening to Jeff Flake in AZ! In this case the people of AZ are backing our President.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/poll-az-sen-jeff-flake-trailing-gop-primary-challenger-kelli-ward-double-digits/
From the article linked above:
A statewide Arizona survey of 400 likely Arizona 2018 General Election voters shows Republican incumbent Senator Jeff Flake fourteen points behind his primary Republican opponent Kelli Ward.
Q.If the primary election for United States Senate were held today, would you vote for [Rotate] Jeff Flake or Kelli Ward?
28.2% – Jeff Flake
42.5% – Kelli Ward
5.1% – Some other candidate
24.2% – Don’t know, Refused
Folks this Alabama race has got the Trump candidates smelling blood in the water in TN! Bob Corker will be primared the same way Flake and Heller will!
https://amp.tennessean.com/amp/594374001
From the article linked above:
Joe Carr, who has twice challenged Tennessee Republicans in Congress over the last three years but lost both primary races, is now weighing a run against U.S. Sen. Bob Corker in 2018.
Sensing an anti-establishment undercurrent again, the tea party-aligned former Tennessee state representative from Lascassas confirmed he’s thinking about challenging Corker, R-Tenn., for the Republican nomination.
Carr said he gets “calls and messages on a daily basis” encouraging him to do so. He said his candidacy would have an appeal “in the age of Trump,” predicting 2018 would not be kind to incumbents.
“Like Donald Trump, I speak my mind. I know what I believe. I know why I believe it,” Carr told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee. “I believe I can articulate it, which generates a lot of interest.”
Fellow Treeper and one time Governor of Alaska has endorsed Danny Tarkanian in NV! Plus Mitch the Bitch is going all in on Heller! I thank God for that because Mitch’s endorsement is the kiss 😘 of DEATH 💀!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/24/exclusive-sarah-palin-endorses-danny-tarkanian-against-dean-heller-in-nevada-senate-race/
From the article linked above:
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorsed Danny Tarkanian for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, an endorsement Palin and Tarkanian provided to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release.
“Danny Tarkanian is a conservative outsider who will support the ‘America First’ policies our nation needs to survive and thrive, including building the border wall, ending sanctuary cities, and finally repealing Obamacare,” Palin said in the statement endorsing Tarkanian, provided exclusively to Breitbart News. “Commonsense Conservatives in Nevada and across America need to unite and help win this critical fight. I strongly endorse Danny Tarkanian for the United States Senate and look forward to helping him win this important election.”
Tarkanian’s race against Heller comes as Heller, a far-outside-the-mainstream establishment Republican, has not stood with President Trump on most issues. For instance, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Heller “bragged about his dissent against the Republican-backed health reform bills” and he “stated he would continue to uphold” support for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty for illegal alien youths.
In addition, Heller announced his opposition to the idea that President Trump would pardon Arizona’s former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
“I’m not from Arizona, I see this from a distance and I read it, so on, so forth,” Heller said of Trump’s position on Arpaio, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I just want to make the point that the president was going to come to Phoenix yesterday and pardon him, and chose not to do so. And I certainly hope that’s the position that he has in the future.”
Polling data on the race suggests that Tarkanian has a chance to topple Heller in Nevada, should he gain momentum moving into the next several months. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, is likely to fight as hard as he can to save Heller—but endorsements from major national conservative figures like Palin open the door to a potential upset.
POTUS should just tweet that “Even my twitter endorsement couldn’t overcome the stink put upon Luther by the endorsement of unpopular Mitch McConnell.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump made BIG mistake backing Strange, McShame, Ryan, Ayotte, etc. Has he ever backed a real conservative?
LikeLike
😂👍👍👍
You didn’t answer my question. What conservative is in that group?
He was learning with the endorsements prior to being the President. He did the right thing backing Strange given his voting record. Problem for Strange wasn’t the President’s endorsement, he was given the Kiss 😘 of Death 💀 by McConnell and Rove. The citizens in Alabama have awaken!
4sure,
President Trump does not make mistakes like this.
He is Very Intentional.
Oh, good Lord. The man is not perfect. I support him, but I don’t worship him.
You mean like Ted Cruz?
Guess who are starting to show up in TN for speaking engagements!
Russian nuclear bombers fly near N. Korea in rare show of force
MOSCOW — Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown a rare mission around the Korean Peninsula at the same time as the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises that have infuriated Pyongyang.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-nuclear-bombers-fly-near-n-korea-in-rare-show-of-force/ar-AAqCOrA?li=BBnb7Kz
I work in the tax department of a very well known company.and today overhead a conversation going “maybe the Republicans will throw him out”, “no, the Republicans will never do that” …..then on my return trip I heard them discussing the emoluments clause. These are not stupid people but they’re hoping for ways for Congress to get rid of Trump. Problem is, I think most of Congress is thinking the same thing.
What Trump has in his corner is 63,000,000 of us loyal, pissed off, and determined people defending him and ready to vote for him again. I hope we can hang together and give him a decent Congress – despite the GOPe’s best efforts.
In a little over a month and a half he will also have a 3% revised 2nd quarter GDP and a newly minted 3rd quarter GDP of 4%! Our President will flaunt that everyday for over a month in their faces! Hard to give BARACK credit when he never ever was able to get our GDP over 3% once in 8 years!
I killed the messiah’s disciples on tweeter with REALITY!
In case you want to give them a heart attack, leave this article on their desks.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/trump-factor-federal-reserve-atlanta-predicts-massive-3-7-gdp-third-quarter/
From the article linked above:
Barack Obama was the only U.S. president in history who did not deliver a single year of 3.0%+ economic growth.
Obama averaged less than 2% growth in his years in office.
According to Louis Woodhill, President Barack Obama left office with the fourth worst economic record in US history.
Assuming 2.67% RGDP growth for 2016, Obama will leave office having produced an average of 1.55% growth. This would place his presidency fourth from the bottom of the list of 39*, above only those of Herbert Hoover (-5.65%), Andrew Johnson (-0.70%) and Theodore Roosevelt (1.41%).
LikeLiked by 5 people
The irony is these are high level accountants and strategists and they liked Obama????
I don’t get it! My nephew’s wife hates Trump and my nephew – in the financial world – said “but my portfolio is up 25%”. LOL
Margarite, your colleagues are as stupid as Harvard Professors.
Dem Voters – what’s left of them- are gonna be knocked flat on their backs when none of the latest “theories” about Trump being gone pan out. At some point they’ll clue in it’s not gonna happen and it will destroy them.
They Really.Believe. this stuff. All of it. The newest “how Trump leaves office” theory/gospel is this thing that Repubs will get rid of him for them.
When that doesn’t happen, they’ll move on to the next theory.
These peeps are certifiable.
Hey , where’s that guy with the Office Harpies? He still around?
I actually had a conversation with a dem lunatic today. He was convinced Trump would be removed from office by years end. Would not answer when asked, “by who?”
Wrote this last night in reference to the latest Repeal and Replace possibility:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/24/august-24th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-217/comment-page-1/#comment-4301908
Was so happy to hear KAC speak about it on Fox & Friends yesterday morning:
I see Nancy Pelosi has graduated from the Biff Tannen school of mixed up metaphors. She says you are not allowed to cry “wolf” in a crowded theater. Next is she going to tell us the parable about the little boy who yelled “fire!”?
I really wish she’d make like a tree and get outta here. 🤠
If we could get rid of all the old timers and get new younger thinkers we might be able to move on .We have the same in UK .here is no retirement age for politicians so Parliament is full of people who can hardly stay awake let alone represent ther electorate.Im older myself so no slur on elders I just think age limits and term limits would stop the rot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
American voters are still learning their votes can make a difference.
Term limits would be good enough. They’d probably use age limits against Trump if they could, but he’s a very healthy and active 71. Nancy’s just a few years older at 77 but they look decades apart in age.
We can’t wait for age to make career politicians retire, we need term limits.
I didn’t get where I am today by using catchphrases!! 🙂
Great! Super!
You got it…
I avoid cliches like the plague
Anybody see this one yet??? HILARIOUS
https://mobile.twitter.com/robbiebliny/status/900339258107482112
Snort!!!! 😂😂😂
That is indeed FREAKING hilarious 😂
How do you post tweets?
Get a link to the tweet and paste it on it’s own line in a comment.
Example:
“https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/900802642779267077”
Without the quotes becomes:
Oh, and I just noticed you tried in a previous comment. It has to be the link without the “mobile.” part.
Got it. Thank you
Scott Baio doubles down on Trump support: ‘I don’t give s–t about Hollywood liberals’
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/08/23/scott-baio-doubles-down-on-trump-support-dont-give-s-t-about-hollywood-liberals.html
He should run for office.
Nah, the more vocal non- Democrats we have in Hollywood, Music, Cultural stuff in general, the better.
Gawd we need these people to speak out soooo bad……..and they are finally starting to!
Wow. Didn’t know this. 238 days. Thats like 2/3 of a year. Getem out. Out. Trump’s transgender military policy makes perfect sense. I’m just curious if the soldiers who are “no longer transitioning” and so called “fully transitioned” get to remain
———————————–
Average Transgender Soldier Unable to Deploy for 238 Days
The average transgender soldier will spend 238 days recovering from sex change surgeries and unavailable to deploy, according to an Obama administration study.
The Trump administration’s transgender ban places deployability as a determining factor into whether to admit transgender individuals into the military. The White House outlined guidelines to implement the ban within six months in a memo to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The ability to be deployed to war zones or bases around the world is an issue for transgender soldiers who undergo taxpayer-funded sex change operations, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/average-transgender-soldier-unable-deploy-238-days/
As I understand it, these transgendered soldiers will never be able to “deploy” again.
This is How Ronald Reagan Handled Protesters
Video 01:59 Minutes
Too funny. This guy just screams out for memes. ESPN are such fools.
They can’t even walk their story back in a halfway believable way.
Kris Paronto is a good man.
If Kaepernick had been able to get the ball in the end zone with a first down on the freaking 7 yard line and less than 2 minutes left in the super bowl to win the game, it would have capped a comeback win from 22 points down and he would be a legend and would have no trouble getting a job. But no, he had to try the same damn play to the same player (his homey, who helped run Alex Smith off the team) three times in a row. Then he did the same thing in the NFC title game the next year and went downhill after that, the fact is that he is a bonehead. He’s not smart enough to be an NFL quarterback. He was great as a change of pace guy with the blazing speed, but that ship has sailed. He’s done.
Very moving. Sums it up real well. Thanks for posting.
