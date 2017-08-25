August 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #218

Posted on August 25, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to August 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #218

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. SandraOpines says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Petition update: We are now at 27,000 + Signatures. I did find one other person who is promoting the petition, Mike Tokes.

    It isn’t moving fast enough to suit me, but we are making progress. Sign, RT, share on all social media. Thank you

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Good news. They’re arresting some of the “Peace Activists” from the past week. From Laguna Beach, L.A.Times link at article:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/20-year-old-alt-left-thug-ohio-arrested-sucker-punching-black-conservative-rally-video/

    And the fool from last nite in AZ who got knocked in the nuts:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/busted-anti-trump-protester-hit-balls-tear-gas-canister-arrested-phx-police/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    This is why T45 hired General Kelly, and reason he cherishes military personnel and all his American sons of every stripe and color.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • chicagodeplorable says:
      August 25, 2017 at 1:07 am

      Thank you, Keebler. I had not seen this before. Love me some Kelly!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        August 25, 2017 at 2:27 am

        Kelly doggedly investigated to find out what happened. You can tell he would not advise Trump to consider lives lightly. They are not too different there!

        Like

        Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      August 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Dear God in Heaven! What brave and honorable men we have been blessed with! Chills and tears as I read this. So proud of them and that they were Americans!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • piper567 says:
        August 25, 2017 at 1:28 am

        Katherine,
        yes, they are very special…make us so proud and grateful.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • geneticallycatholic says:
        August 25, 2017 at 1:38 am

        Very brave and very honouable men. May their souls rest in peace and behold with joy Our Heavenly Father.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        August 25, 2017 at 2:22 am

        Katherine, you accomplished a lot for these two marines by working so heroically to put a CIC in the White House who would have them and their peers shine the way they deserve. Trump learns from the lessons shared by Kelly in dismissing combat troops too early from Iraq and wants a positive outcome for lives negligently lost in arbitrary war. We’ll finally see results for these marines! Thank you to you too!

        Like

        Reply
  11. rumpole2 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly kicked a can of tear gas at officers………29-year-old Joshua Cobin….

    PERFECT!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:41 am

    The GOP Establishment is going to die a slow death 💀 over the next year! It will start on September 26th in Alabama. Mo Brooks’ 19% that voted for him will break heavily for Moore. Meaning Moore will win going away by double digits. This will be played by the MSM as a rebuke on our President. However, the Swamp Creatures and our President will know the Truth!

    Folks our President rightfully backed Luther Strange because Luther has voted 95% of the time in favor of our President’s agenda. The problem for Luther is that the people of Alabama HATE Mitch McConnell and his Super PAC run by Karl Rove. Luther also screwed himself by making a deal with the Devil by saying he would never vote to lower the threshold from 60 to 51 votes in the Senate to pass legislation. In return McConnell has thrown already $10 million dollars 💵 towards Luther. The people of Alabama have heard from Roy Moore and Mo Brooks that they are Anti Establishment and more importantly Anti McConnell. Both men said they would vote for 51 votes in the Senate to pass legislation and would NEVER vote for McConnell to be the party leader.

    Come next August, Flake, Heller and Bob Corker (if he even decides to run) will be primared!

    Look what is happening to Jeff Flake in AZ! In this case the people of AZ are backing our President.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/poll-az-sen-jeff-flake-trailing-gop-primary-challenger-kelli-ward-double-digits/

    From the article linked above:

    A statewide Arizona survey of 400 likely Arizona 2018 General Election voters shows Republican incumbent Senator Jeff Flake fourteen points behind his primary Republican opponent Kelli Ward.

    Q.If the primary election for United States Senate were held today, would you vote for [Rotate] Jeff Flake or Kelli Ward?

    28.2% – Jeff Flake
    42.5% – Kelli Ward
    5.1% – Some other candidate
    24.2% – Don’t know, Refused

    Folks this Alabama race has got the Trump candidates smelling blood in the water in TN! Bob Corker will be primared the same way Flake and Heller will!

    https://amp.tennessean.com/amp/594374001

    From the article linked above:

    Joe Carr, who has twice challenged Tennessee Republicans in Congress over the last three years but lost both primary races, is now weighing a run against U.S. Sen. Bob Corker in 2018.

    Sensing an anti-establishment undercurrent again, the tea party-aligned former Tennessee state representative from Lascassas confirmed he’s thinking about challenging Corker, R-Tenn., for the Republican nomination.

    Carr said he gets “calls and messages on a daily basis” encouraging him to do so. He said his candidacy would have an appeal “in the age of Trump,” predicting 2018 would not be kind to incumbents.

    “Like Donald Trump, I speak my mind. I know what I believe. I know why I believe it,” Carr told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee. “I believe I can articulate it, which generates a lot of interest.”

    Fellow Treeper and one time Governor of Alaska has endorsed Danny Tarkanian in NV! Plus Mitch the Bitch is going all in on Heller! I thank God for that because Mitch’s endorsement is the kiss 😘 of DEATH 💀!

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/24/exclusive-sarah-palin-endorses-danny-tarkanian-against-dean-heller-in-nevada-senate-race/

    From the article linked above:

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorsed Danny Tarkanian for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, an endorsement Palin and Tarkanian provided to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release.

    “Danny Tarkanian is a conservative outsider who will support the ‘America First’ policies our nation needs to survive and thrive, including building the border wall, ending sanctuary cities, and finally repealing Obamacare,” Palin said in the statement endorsing Tarkanian, provided exclusively to Breitbart News. “Commonsense Conservatives in Nevada and across America need to unite and help win this critical fight. I strongly endorse Danny Tarkanian for the United States Senate and look forward to helping him win this important election.”

    Tarkanian’s race against Heller comes as Heller, a far-outside-the-mainstream establishment Republican, has not stood with President Trump on most issues. For instance, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Heller “bragged about his dissent against the Republican-backed health reform bills” and he “stated he would continue to uphold” support for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty for illegal alien youths.

    In addition, Heller announced his opposition to the idea that President Trump would pardon Arizona’s former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

    “I’m not from Arizona, I see this from a distance and I read it, so on, so forth,” Heller said of Trump’s position on Arpaio, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I just want to make the point that the president was going to come to Phoenix yesterday and pardon him, and chose not to do so. And I certainly hope that’s the position that he has in the future.”

    Polling data on the race suggests that Tarkanian has a chance to topple Heller in Nevada, should he gain momentum moving into the next several months. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, is likely to fight as hard as he can to save Heller—but endorsements from major national conservative figures like Palin open the door to a potential upset.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. crossthread42 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Russian nuclear bombers fly near N. Korea in rare show of force
    MOSCOW — Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown a rare mission around the Korean Peninsula at the same time as the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises that have infuriated Pyongyang.
    http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-nuclear-bombers-fly-near-n-korea-in-rare-show-of-force/ar-AAqCOrA?li=BBnb7Kz

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. margarite1 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I work in the tax department of a very well known company.and today overhead a conversation going “maybe the Republicans will throw him out”, “no, the Republicans will never do that” …..then on my return trip I heard them discussing the emoluments clause. These are not stupid people but they’re hoping for ways for Congress to get rid of Trump. Problem is, I think most of Congress is thinking the same thing.

    What Trump has in his corner is 63,000,000 of us loyal, pissed off, and determined people defending him and ready to vote for him again. I hope we can hang together and give him a decent Congress – despite the GOPe’s best efforts.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 25, 2017 at 1:01 am

      In a little over a month and a half he will also have a 3% revised 2nd quarter GDP and a newly minted 3rd quarter GDP of 4%! Our President will flaunt that everyday for over a month in their faces! Hard to give BARACK credit when he never ever was able to get our GDP over 3% once in 8 years!

      I killed the messiah’s disciples on tweeter with REALITY!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 25, 2017 at 1:04 am

      In case you want to give them a heart attack, leave this article on their desks.

      http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/trump-factor-federal-reserve-atlanta-predicts-massive-3-7-gdp-third-quarter/

      From the article linked above:

      Barack Obama was the only U.S. president in history who did not deliver a single year of 3.0%+ economic growth.

      Obama averaged less than 2% growth in his years in office.

      According to Louis Woodhill, President Barack Obama left office with the fourth worst economic record in US history.

      Assuming 2.67% RGDP growth for 2016, Obama will leave office having produced an average of 1.55% growth. This would place his presidency fourth from the bottom of the list of 39*, above only those of Herbert Hoover (-5.65%), Andrew Johnson (-0.70%) and Theodore Roosevelt (1.41%).

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      August 25, 2017 at 2:11 am

      Dem Voters – what’s left of them- are gonna be knocked flat on their backs when none of the latest “theories” about Trump being gone pan out. At some point they’ll clue in it’s not gonna happen and it will destroy them.

      They Really.Believe. this stuff. All of it. The newest “how Trump leaves office” theory/gospel is this thing that Repubs will get rid of him for them.

      When that doesn’t happen, they’ll move on to the next theory.

      These peeps are certifiable.

      Hey , where’s that guy with the Office Harpies? He still around?

      Like

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        August 25, 2017 at 2:23 am

        I actually had a conversation with a dem lunatic today. He was convinced Trump would be removed from office by years end. Would not answer when asked, “by who?”

        Like

        Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Wrote this last night in reference to the latest Repeal and Replace possibility:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/24/august-24th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-217/comment-page-1/#comment-4301908

    Was so happy to hear KAC speak about it on Fox & Friends yesterday morning:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Joe Knuckles says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:05 am

    I see Nancy Pelosi has graduated from the Biff Tannen school of mixed up metaphors. She says you are not allowed to cry “wolf” in a crowded theater. Next is she going to tell us the parable about the little boy who yelled “fire!”?
    I really wish she’d make like a tree and get outta here. 🤠

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Scott Baio doubles down on Trump support: ‘I don’t give s–t about Hollywood liberals’
    http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/08/23/scott-baio-doubles-down-on-trump-support-dont-give-s-t-about-hollywood-liberals.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. MadeMan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Wow. Didn’t know this. 238 days. Thats like 2/3 of a year. Getem out. Out. Trump’s transgender military policy makes perfect sense. I’m just curious if the soldiers who are “no longer transitioning” and so called “fully transitioned” get to remain
    ———————————–
    Average Transgender Soldier Unable to Deploy for 238 Days

    The average transgender soldier will spend 238 days recovering from sex change surgeries and unavailable to deploy, according to an Obama administration study.
    The Trump administration’s transgender ban places deployability as a determining factor into whether to admit transgender individuals into the military. The White House outlined guidelines to implement the ban within six months in a memo to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

    The ability to be deployed to war zones or bases around the world is an issue for transgender soldiers who undergo taxpayer-funded sex change operations, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.
    http://freebeacon.com/national-security/average-transgender-soldier-unable-deploy-238-days/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. TexasRanger says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:52 am

    This is How Ronald Reagan Handled Protesters

    Video 01:59 Minutes

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. MadeMan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. wheatietoo says:
    August 25, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Kris Paronto is a good man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      August 25, 2017 at 2:29 am

      If Kaepernick had been able to get the ball in the end zone with a first down on the freaking 7 yard line and less than 2 minutes left in the super bowl to win the game, it would have capped a comeback win from 22 points down and he would be a legend and would have no trouble getting a job. But no, he had to try the same damn play to the same player (his homey, who helped run Alex Smith off the team) three times in a row. Then he did the same thing in the NFC title game the next year and went downhill after that, the fact is that he is a bonehead. He’s not smart enough to be an NFL quarterback. He was great as a change of pace guy with the blazing speed, but that ship has sailed. He’s done.

      Like

      Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      August 25, 2017 at 2:29 am

      Very moving. Sums it up real well. Thanks for posting.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s