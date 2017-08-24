Hurricane Harvey – Central Coast of Texas Stay Alert…

Hurricane Harvey is quickly intensifying over warm water in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds now exceed 85 MPH and strengthening is expected. Harvey is anticipated to carry a massive amount of rain.

People in the path of Harvey should complete their hurricane preparations in the next 24 hours. [Timeline and possible path below] Considerable inland flooding is also possible.

National Hurricane Center

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to High Island Texas

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* Port Mansfield to Matagorda Texas

* North of Matagorda to High Island Texas

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* South of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan Mexico

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located by reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 24.4 North, longitude 93.6 West. Harvey is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17km/h). A turn toward the northwest is expected later today, and

Harvey’s forward speed is forecast to slow down during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the middle Texas coast on Friday and make landfall Friday night or early Saturday, and then stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast, and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane by

Friday before it reaches the middle Texas coast. (Advisory LINK HERE)

As most long-time CTH readers are aware we have multiple readers and commentators with extensive familiarity and experience dealing with hurricanes, their impacts and the issues in the aftermath.

Feel free to use the comments section below to reach out with questions or concerns. If there is anything CTH can do to assist anyone in/around the area of greatest concern we will make every effort to do so. ~SD

