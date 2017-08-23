President Trump Delivers MAGA Patriotic Keynote Speech To American Legion…

President Donald Trump gives a keynote speech to the National Convention of the American Legion and signs the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act:
It is both sad and amusing to read peoples comments elsewhere that “the only thing President Trump has accomplished is redecorating the Oval Office.”
They obviously don’t pay attention to the important stuff he does LIKE THIS!
80% of the voters listen to the fake news of cable or the big 3 networks, also hiding all the President’s accomplishments. It’s truly sad that they just don’t report the news without the biased agenda. I love our President more with each passing day.
Me too, citizen817, and we aren’t alone.
AND they think the News is fake.
Only 6% of Americans trust the media – survey
A year later…
60% of Americans believe MSM reports fake news – poll
New Poll Shows More Americans Trust the White House Than the Media
The first survey from 2016 is the one to look at.
“A survey of more than 2,000 adults released on Sunday showed that trust in the media has dipped to dramatically low levels. About 52 percent of respondents said they have “some confidence” in the press, while 41 percent said they have “hardly any confidence.”
“Over the last two decades, research shows the public has grown increasingly skeptical of the news industry,” the report from the American Press Institute reads. “The study reaffirms that consumers do value broad concepts of trust like fairness, balance, accuracy, and completeness. At least two-thirds of Americans cite each of these four general principles as very important to them.” […]”
citizen,
I refuse to believe 80% of the voters listen to “news of cable…”.
might want to check your sources.
Donald Trum won The Election.
He did not win the election because people listened to the lies and deceit of the fake news of cable.
I do agree w/you that its sad that they do not report the news, but we now have options, and I do not think msm told folks how to find tickets to the Phoenix Rally. Nevertheless, it was packed,
Info ab reality is all over.. the will to find it is free.
Believe me, the media now is 10x worse than anything the soviet union would have dreamed of. They just completely omit good facts, demean and twist every statement and create fake narratives. It is just 1000% pure propaganda. And now Fox has joined in.
This has created a rift between me and my family because they watch all this stuff and get riled up while I only read the CTH. I cannot convince them to come to sites like this because they are ‘biased’ when the opposite is true.
It is a bizarro world we are are living in.
Man, that’s rough.
Liberals in my family follow the fake news, but haven’t disowned me due to political differences.
Same here. We try to avoid any major blow ups. I can discuss calmly and rationally and even concede some places where we agree, but being the liberals they are, their emotions get the better of them and they disintegrate into yelling and crying if people–me– don’t agree with them completely. I am in avoidance mode with family libs just to keep the peace and hope they finally see the light some day from other sources than me. Sigh, very sad to say the least, but it is what it is.
Sadly a rift also exist between me and my family and friends.
They watch and read the media outlets.
They have absolutely no knowledge that…
1 million jobs have been created under PDJT.
The stock market has hit historic highs.
Unemployment for black Americans has dropped significantly.
More people have been weaned from food stamp because they have jobs.
Illegal’s crossing the border are cut about 30, 40 %
When I confront them with those facts I always hear the response, “I didn’t hear that on the news”.
CiscoKid, the same here about my family not aware of the good President Trump is doing. One sister quickly replies with untruth as facts & I choose not to argue. I realize several years ago when it comes to politics she knows it’s so because she follows information on CNN. Doesn’t want me to contradict her. I wait for the day of the truth being told. I wait.
Merely ask them, “As an American,what is it you want for yourself, Trump does not want made available for you”?
If they say, “More this, more that”. They lose.
If they say, “Less this, less that”. They lose.
Remember, the question is for them personally and not what they think it should be or not be for someone else. …..Libtards with their insecure controlling issues always think they know what is best for everyone else (as long as it is someone else’s money) Lol
Share with them this great list that one of our Treeper’s is updating for us (this was from a post on August 12th so we know there are more items that will be added):
Delilah says:
August 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Thank you for keeping us updated, Sundance. With your help, I’ve been keeping up with my list of Trump Accomplishments and just added this as well.
If it’s okay to post that here…if not, please erase, whichever is your preference.
Thank you, Sundance.
JUST SOME OF POTUS TRUMP’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS (Originally Created by Unseen)
As you read this remember Pres Trump is donating his paycheck. He gets nothing from us for all of this work.
*Stopped Hillary Clinton from becoming President
*KILLED TPP
*$350+ billion deal with Saudi Arabia ($110 billion in arms $250 billion in trade/investment) creating 100,000’s of jobs in both countries, historic.
*Pulled out of PARIS ACCORD
*Had a major victory on sugar exports from Mexico. Made Mexico drop the exports % and the amount of refined sugar. Will help our sugar industry and the US sugar mills that produce refined sugar from raw sugar.
*Notified Congress of NAFTA renegotiation on May 18th. Talks can start 90 days later on Aug 16th, 2017
*China Trade deal opening up beef and LNG gas as well as giving a way to get 1 billion Chinese credit scores so the USA can offer them credit. Trade deal was done in record time.
*Slapped more than $2 billion in fines on China and Canada for illegal trade practices.
*the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reached agreement with Chinese officials on final details of a protocol to allow the U.S. to begin the beef exports to China (6/12/17). The first beef has been imported to China (06/30/17 and Sec Perdue cut and ate a USDA prime rib in China)
*REOPENING KORUS trade deal per Sarah Sanders press briefing on 06/30/17)
*Unemployment rate 4.3% U3 and 8.4% U6
*Proposed a $1 Trillion infrastructure project
*Stock Market at Historic Highs (as of 6/11/17 Dow up 16% NASDAQ up 19.5% since election day)
*US homes prices climb at fastest pace In 3 years per CNBC.
*Jobless claims hit 28 year low in Apr
*OPEC broken can no longer set prices due to USA energy production unleashed
*Secured $50 billion investment from Japan
*Secured $20 billion investment from Exxon in Gulf coast
*Gasoline at $1.95/gallon in Central NC (lowest price at this time of year since 2005 for entire US 06/30/17)
*Repealed 14 Obama regulations via CRA saving $ billions in costs to the economy
*Atlanta Fed sees 3.6% growth in 2nd qrt
*Federal debt is 130,455,438,424.64 billion LOWER since Dec 30th 2016 (as of 06/24/*per treasurydirect.gov
*Federal surplus was $182 billion at end of Apr (unexpected)
*Consumer and business confidence at record highs
*North Dakota experiencing a boom since Dakota access pipeline finished (500,000 Barrels now flowing through pipeline per day)
*Keystone pipeline construction ongoing
*Mining, steel and oil/gas jobs booming
*Mines reopening
*600,000+ JOBS created since Jan1st (per BLS) 800,000+ per ADP
*Directed Dep’t of Commerce to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing
*Launched United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
*Cut 1.6 billion costs from Air Force one and F-35 airplanes.
*Regulatory freeze on all federal governmental agencies
*Making agencies cut 2 regulations for each new one.
*Saw the opening of the first NEW COAL MINE IN PA in YEARS creating 70 jobs at the mine and more than 400+ supporting jobs in the community. (06/10/*Per foxnews.
*Coal for Central Appalachian coal has increased 8.95% this year. Increasing the economy for SE OH, SW PA, VA, MD and WVA
*Maine unemployment at 32 year low. The State dept of unemployment forced to layoff people because of lack of claims
*Food Stamp spending is down almost $1 billion per month and $12 billion per year per USAD
*Black unemployment at a 17 year low in May at 7.5% per Bureau of Labor Statistics. (06/24/17)
*Coal mining rose 19% in USA for first 5 months per US energy Department
*1st qrt GDP revised up to 1.4%
*USA now pumping 500k more barrels of oil per day since Dec 31st. Now at 9.3 million bpd. 3rd in the world only 1.2 million bdp behind Russia and Saudi Arabia
*USA is the world leader in natural gas production
*Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index rose to 57.8 last month from 54.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals that factory activity is increasing (07/03/17)
*15 of 18 manufacturing industries posted growth in JUNE per ISM (07/03/17)
*Authorized DHS to hire 10,000 ICE officers & 5,000 border patrol agents
*Secured funding for more immigration judges for deportation cases in 2017 budget
*Ended “catch and release” policy
*ICE arrests up 40% as of May
*ICE arrests are 75% criminal illegals as of May
*Ice Arrests for non criminal illegals up 150% as of May due to sanctuary cities polices making Ice go to the home instead of the court houses
*70%+ decrease in border crossings of illegal aliens in JAN,FEB,MAR,APR) 64% down in MAY
*No Cuban refugees seen by Coast Guard in Apr first time in 7 years
*Open bidding and plans submitted for the WALL. Finalists selected, prototypes to be unveiled this summer per CBP official/Breitbart news.
*6ft chain linked fences being replaced by 20ft hardened steel fencing at border
*More than 1400 gang members have been arrested by ICE
*This year the U.S. has already deported 398 MS-13 gang members back to El Salvador – compared to only 534 for all of 2016
*Texas has passed a law outlawing sanctuary cities
*Foods stamp requests by ILLEGALS D O W N
*The Trump administration has moved to reopen the cases of hundreds of illegal immigrants who had been given a reprieve from deportation by Obama
*Started construction on the wall.
*Travel ban EO cut refugees to 50,000. Has been blocked by courts so far.
*per Breitbart Sec Kelly has refused to expand H2-B visa program in FY 2017 Update 06/22/17 Sec Kelly will expand the H2-b visa program for a limited number of businesses that are in danger of failing and can’t find employment per breitbart.
*Pres Trump Sec of DHS ended DAPA (06/16/17)
*Refugees dropped by half entering the USA in first three months of Pres Trump’s admin over Obama’s admin. (6/24/17 per Washington Times)
*6,000 MS-13 gang members arrested in first 5 months
*66,000 mostly criminal illegals arrested by ICE in first 5 months
*Kate’s Law passed the House 06/29/17)
*No Sanctuary Cities Law Passed the House (06/29/17)
*Authorities have arrested an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States and around the world
*DOJ issues new sentencing guideline to enforce tougher laws on drug dealers
*DOJ stops Obama’s slush funds
*Massive raids on gangs going on across the nation
*More arrests for voter fraud in 2017 then anytime in recent history.
*DOJ and DHS ordered to take on transnational criminal gangs
*No tolerance for violence against LEO with a signed EO
*Fired FBI director who is and was a nutjob.
*Confirmed Wray for FBI director
*Nominated 21 conservative judges to the federal court
*AG Sessions dismantling the Obama legal doctrine brick by brick at the DOJ per Bloomberg (06/29/17)
*Operation Broken Heart lead by the DOJ arrested over 1,012 sexual child predators across the nation bringing 69,000 cases against them. (06/28/17)
*AG Sessions has asked for an extra $26 million to hire 300 prosecutors devoted to gang violence and deportation cases per Bloomberg (06/29/17)
*Confirmed Gorsuch to SCOTUS
*Signed 39+ Laws so far
*Signed more than 30+ EO
*Reviewing the Obama land grabs
*Reviewing and repealing Obama’s regulations
*Obamacare repeal and replace passed House stuck in Senate
*Tax cuts and reform moving through Congress
*Submitted 2018 Budget that cuts spending and give a pathway to a balanced budget in 10 years.
*Returned power to make decisions on “transgender bathrooms” to states
*Instituted 5-year lobbying ban for all Executive branch appointees
*Instituted permanent lobbying ban for foreign governments for all Executive branch appointees
*Banned aid helping foreign countries provide abortions (Mexico City Policy)
*Formed Commission on voter fraud led by VP Pence
*Returned the mission of NASA to space exploration
*Installing aspects of extreme vetting at points of entry to the USA
*signed Two bills into Law on June 2nd that makes it easier for family members of slain LEO to get benefits and that helps hire Veterans as LEO
*Sec of VA is starting process to combine the DOD and VA medical records to improve Veteran’s health. Massive shift in government policy.
*Pushing a massive overhaul of our FAA Air Traffic control….
*House votes to roll back Dodd Frank goes to the Senate
*Senate votes for VA accountability act. Goes to House passed house 06/13/17 major victory for Trump agenda signed into law on 06/23/17
*Pushing an apprentice program to train skilled works to fill 6 million open positions.
*The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend the country’s financial regulatory framework, 80% of which will be done from the executive side and does not need Congress. MAGA!!!!!
*Signed EO to reshape the education system of the USA to include votech and apprenticeships
*Did away with rules requiring the Federal government to report on the Y2K bug 17 years after 2000.
*President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating an accountability and whistleblower protection office at the Department of Veterans Affairs.(04/ 27/2017)
*Sec Zinke moves to purge the Interior department of Obama holdovers (6/16/17 per Washington post)
*Energy Department eliminating the Office of International Climate and Technology
*22 federal agency task force formed to help the rural America fight regulations and lack of prosperity led by Sec Perdue
*Environmental Protection Agency has ended a nearly $1 million program that provided gym memberships for employees
*5-0 in special elections (GA6 primary, KS, MT, GA6 final election, SC)
*Sec Kelly dropped many “Pro-Obama Islamic groups from funding” Groups that pushed for sharia law and closed muslim communities within the USA. (06/23/17 per breitbart)
*TRAVEL BAN upheld by SCOTUS by 9-0 ruling. Extreme vetting will now become law of the land.
*ScottPruitt signed #WOTUS proposed rule, supporting @POTUS order to restore the rule of law.
*Travel BAN now in full effect across the world. (06/29/17)
*Signed agreement to construct oil pipeline into Mexico
*Opening up LNG centers to ship LNG across the world (06/29/17)
*Introduced 6 point plan to unleash American energy (off shore, Nuclear, coal, NG,Oil, renewable) (06/29/17)
*President Trump Signs EO Reviving The National Space Council (06/30/17)
*Pentagon halts Obama’s transgender plan (07/01/17 per Breitbart)
*Sec Devos has stopped two obama regulations from going into effect which would have harmed for profit colleges. The Gainful Employment rule and the Borrower Defense rule (06/30/17)
*On May 4th, 2017 Pres Trump signed the Religious Freedom EO ordering his admin among other things to not enforce the Johnson amendment.
*Reduced White House expenses by $22 million by reducing staffing levels form Obama levels. Doing more with less.
*Secured a 34,000 Arab force to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria
*Sent 3 carrier battle groups to NK to pressure them on nuclear program, installed THADD in SK and Japan
*Working with China on NK
*Sent Navy to south China Sea to secure sea lines
*Fired 60 Tomahawks after a gas attack
*Got the G7 countries to agree that a nation has a right to control migration and immigration
*Had G7 countries agree NK was a threat
*Had G7 nations agree that Trade should be fair as well as free and that nations can punish non-fair trade
*Had NATO agree to pay more and got more countries to pay their fair share of defense pact
*Have met with more than 100 of the world leaders many at the white house
*Pulled out of Paris Accord and freed the USA from the economic Slavery Obama sold us into
*Surrounded ISIS in Iraq and Syria strongholds
*Have killed the ISIS commander in Afghanistan and reduced their strength by 2/3rd in Afghanistan
*Dropped the MOAB on ISIS killing more than 90 ISIS fighters
*First sitting POTUS to pray at the Western Wall
*Restarted peace process between Israel and PLO
*Visited the land of the three major religions in the world
*Opening of center to defeat radical Islam in cyberspace during Saudi Arabia visit. One orb to find them in the darkness and bind them.
*Gave powerful speech in the heart of Islam about the need to reform Islam and drive out the radicals
*Had G7 countries agree that refugees should stay as close as possible to home country and be returned when the threat is gone
*Got the Arab nations to cut ties to Qatar for funding terrorists. Massive historic shift in diplomatic actions in the Muslim world.
*Started the assault on Raqqa in Syria to defeat ISIS on June 6th 2017.
*Got Romania to up it’s NATO funding to 2.1% of GDP
*Has the Special Forces helping relieve siege in Philippines.
*Will visit Poland and Central Europe during 1st week of July before G20 meeting
*PLO has stopped the payments to terrorists families. Major change in PLO policy.
*Pres Trump’s State department secured the release of American citizen Otto Warmbeir from NK without paying $400 million ransom
*Pres Trump admin secured the release of American citizen, Aya Hijazifor, from Egypt Jail without paying $400 million ransom.
*Obama appointed Ambassador to Qatar “quit” during the biggest Crisis in Qatar’s history. What was she hiding?
*Gave Sec Mattis authority to set troop numbers in Afghanistan to turn the tide of the war. 06/16/17 .
*Rolled back Obama’s Cuban policy. 06/16/17
*Canada promised to increase defense spending by 70% (06/16/17)
*Gulf Countries sent Qatar a list of demands to defund terrorism, reject the Muslim brother hood so Qatar can return to the fold, direct consequence of Pres Trump’s trip to the middle east. Qatar has since rejected these demands setting a possible military conflict (updated 06/30/17)
*NATO countries (excluding the US) increase defense spending by 4.3% from last year per daily mail and breitbart(06/30/17).
*Per Iraq military Mosul has fallen. ISIS no longer controls the city. Just a couple pockets of resistance left per independent (06/30/17)
*Imposed Sanctions on major China Bank for it’s funding of North Korea and has declared the admin will work to cut North Korea off from access to the US financial market. (06/29/17)
*approved a $1.42billion arms deal with Taiwan (07/02/17)
*Reached out by Twitter to offer help to save baby Charlie Gard (07/03/17)
*Billions of dollars in investments & thousands of new jobs in America! An initiative via Corning, Merck & Pfizer:
*U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has almost doubled the amount of cocaine seized this fiscal year compared to the year before.
*For the first time ever, the United States will be able to export rice to China. China is the largest consumer, producer, and importer of rice, as the nation eats the equivalent of the entire U.S. rice crop in under two weeks.
*The Trump Administration has essentially “abolished” the practice of deferring deportations for illegal aliens in immigration court, a new report claims.
*”Six months in – it is the hope of GROWTH that is making America FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS RICHER.” -Stuart @VarneyCo
*Manufacturers’ record-high optimism reported in the 1st qtr has carried into the 2nd qtr of 2017 via @ShopFloorNAM:http://45.wh.gov/ZtRRMt
*U.S. immigration agents planning nationwide raids to arrest teenagers who are suspected gang members – Reuters
*Walmart Unveils Manufacturing Plan to Create 1.5 MILLION New AMERICAN Jobs
*Apple supplier Foxconn has agreed to a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin that will create 3,000 new jobs!
*President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy…
*Reached a deal to have the 2028 Olympics held in Los Angeles
*US Employers Add 209,000 Jobs in July, Unemployment at 4.3%
*Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has announced that it is planning a second manufacturing plant, this one in Michigan
*Gallup Poll: Reaches Highest Level of Small Business Confidence in Decade
*Jobs Openings at All-Time High 6.2 Million
*Poll: 69 percent think economy is in ‘good’ shape
*ICE Busts 36 Sex Offender Criminal Aliens in Sanctuary City
*Trump’s Interior Secretary Opens More Federal Lands To Hunting And Fishing http://truepundit.com/trumps-interior-secretary-opens-more-federal-lands-to-hunting-and-fishing/ …
*Signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense. Another $1.8 billion will go to core VA health programs, including 28 leases for new VA medical facilities.
Thanks Delilah and Flep!
I have, to certain family members and friends, began this list and it goes like this: “Fake news. You need to get out of your bubble, What HAPPENED to you, That’s not what I heard. But buck up everyone, because the more crazy the left gets with this antifa stuff? The more these people are coming to me and striking a neutral and friendly tone. The biggest line of bull I’ve heard yet is that Hillary (may her name be etched in Hell), isn’t treated right because she’s a…(can you guess?)…woman. To this, I really don’t know how to respond because I truly love this family member and would light myself on fire to save them, but I had no idea just how zombified they’d become. Any helpful suggestions as to that? (Besides knocking sense into them, lol)
Share with them the Super Predator comments she made about blacks when her husband was President. Share with them everything Ivanka is doing for not only women but everyday Americans with the Apprenticeship Program. None of those things would be possible if her father wasn’t the President.
Thank you fleporeblog. I will. 🙂
Thanks to both of you!
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for the other day!
Mahalo!
Now we are energy independent people!!! This is a huge deal!
A few quick observations:
1. Always love hearing him say “You’re fired!”
2. He talked about taking on terrorists on the internet. This is the stated goal of the facility with the glowing orb thing in Saudi Arabia.
After only 8 months in office, Trump has made good on many of the issues he campaigned on. And more is on the way for sure. Veterans were a top priority of the campaign. Cutting regulations and unleashing the Energy industry was another. Imagine, in an alternative universe, if the GOP was behind him…would be awesome. But reality is, like the previous article, they are bought and paid for by people against the interests of the American worker.
Why is BB directing traffic to Politico anti Trump comments and stories?
They claim that WH leakers attacked Trump’s Phoenix speech…if SO, where is General Kelly on this deal…if it is WH staff…then the General needs to deal with it NOW.
November 6th, 2018 will be the demise of the democrat party.
And phoney Republicans.
Lucifer from AZ will be gone, Flake and Heller will be primared! If TN could run someone with a reputation, Bob Corker will be gone as well!
Truer words have never been spoken before!
MEDAL of HONOR.
Folks, I humbly submit, they don’t come any better, America’s best of best.
Watched it on FBN as I cannot take any of the other propagandistas. The speech was a great tribute to our Veterans and unifier for our country. The audiance was respectful but applauded where THEY thought appropriate. Perfect setting for the bill signing.
Trish did not interrupt, in fact she sounded a bit choked up when she came in at the end me too. PDJT does have that effect at times.
I have never in my lifetime been so emotional watching a President that speaks about our military, its active service members and its veterans. Our president loves those that are country fighting and have fought for this great nation. What he has done for the VA and the military in less than 8 months in office is completely breathtaking.
Don was so proud to be honored and to stand by our President. He also wanted our President to know he is doing an incredible job and that he had no doubt our President will have an additional four years to accomplish everything he needs to accomplish.
I also think Secretary Shulkin is the perfect person for the job. He took our President’s 10 point agenda and is knocking them off one by one.
Fle, you nailed what I was trying to say above and in greater detail. Don couldn’t wait to praise PDJT. You can hear him as he came on stage. How humble! Don the hero praising POTUS.
Red it is remarkable! There is no way in the world you could script something like that!
LikeLike
The MSM can’t hide the truth from free thinkers. We don’t drink kool aide!
Grin.
All Sheriff Joe did was enforce the existing laws.
He didn’t steal and release classified information like traitor Manning, who was pardoned by backtrack.
Heh-heh-heh!!!!
We are Trump voters.
Hear us roar!!!
And that army of lions is armed with the TRUTH.
Or in the case of that LEO…
It is hard to believe that a man that has lived that life that Mr Trump has can relate so well to the common man, and care so much for the ideas that America stands for, that he willingly puts aside his lifestyle to help ensure that others may achieve his heights. It kind of reminds me of another man that did the same thing some 240 years ago.
Listened in the car, and thoroughly enjoyed this!
I’m a proud Englishman but I’d give up my citizenship in a heartbeat just to be led by a leader like Trump and call myself a Yankee!!! Yeah aw
“Drain the Swamp”, the Medal of Honor recipient said. The veterans (hopefully the military too) have got POTUS’s back.
PT has won the hearts and soul of the military with his last 3 speeches.
