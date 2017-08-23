Oh Justin, My Justin…

Posted on August 23, 2017 by

Justin from Canada has a problem:

[…] Trudeau’s Liberals need to gain support in Quebec […] “The government is in a real quandary over this,” said a third source familiar with official thinking….

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada fears a huge surge in asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States, putting political pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a 2019 election, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The number of migrants illegally entering Canada more than tripled in July and August, hitting nearly 7,000. Haitians, who face looming deportation from the United States when their temporary protected status expires in January 2018, accounted for much of the inflow.

Two sources familiar with Canadian government thinking said citizens from El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras, who are slated to lose their U.S. protected status in early 2018, may also head north.

“There is concern we’ll see a huge increase, mostly from Central America,” said one source.

“The question is, which group is next, and how are we going to deal with it, and what is the impact on Canadians?” added the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. (read more)

Life comes at you fast, eh?

“Justin, what day is it?”, said Donald.

“It’s another day when you win”, answered Justin.

“Don’t worry, we always have NAFTA”, replied Trump

“Yea, wait, wha?…”, stuttered Justin.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Canada, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Illegal Aliens, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Oh Justin, My Justin…

  1. sundance says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. First Last says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Every time I see this girly man I expect to find him playing games on his cell phone.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. ECM says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    I am in Canada, and was remaking to some MAGA-sympathetic Canadians that, ironically and indirectly, Canada is going to get some MCGA via Trump.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Awwwwwwwww Don’t tell me that Justin’s love affair with the illegals and refugees is over.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Wendy says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I see where MS-13 is going to head now. It ain’t to the south. LOL

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. littleflower481 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    The French Canadians are very much into their culture/language, etc. Somehow, I can’t see them wanting to be inundated by immigrants…but, I do believe Haitians speak French, or a form of it, maybe that is why they are going to Quebec/Montreal? Wondering if that means they are coming through Maine, where there has always been a significant number of people of French Canadian descent. The climate in Canada would be very harsh for Haitians…they’ll freeze to death!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. TwoLaine says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    All they want is jobs Justin. They just want to provide for their families. Irregulars don’t create problems, they create jobs, remember?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Alison says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    They’re lucky it’s Haitians & not barbarians from a few countirs I won’t name (sort of like POTUS didn’t name those Stinkin’ Senators last night)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Life is hard when you have be responsible like a REAL ADULT isn’t it, Justin.

    Someday maybe you will grow up and actually understand what responsibility is all about.

    …………HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂 I crack myself up!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    And then little Justin said, “OK amigos we’re strong enough now…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Scarlet says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Honest question. Does Canada have as big of a social welfare system as the US? Do you get as many freebies w/o work?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • takeadeepbreath says:
      August 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Yes, they do. But the system was designed for a culture that predominantly wants to work, and abuse was going to be minimal. That has been tested to the limits these last 10 years. It’s going to get worse now.

      You find that colder nations have more generous welfare systems, because the climate and geography dictates it. You can’t really have people going to work with dead frozen people on the streets.

      Like

      Reply
  12. janc1955 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Geez, whazzup w/liberal Canada? Put yer money where yer mouths are, people! Time to open your arms, hearts, and wallets to all your new irregular citizens and don’t be slow coughing up those public benefits they “deserve” and feel entitled to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Binkser1 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Justin will have to put on his big girl panties to deal with this.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    We should see if Canada wants to go dutch with us on a wall. Seems like a good time to ask, eh?

    Poor Mr. Socks, illegal irregulars are painful. Yes, by all means get more Liberals in, we have some extra Liberals laying around here, doin’ nothing……please take them too.

    Like

    Reply
  15. emet says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Perhaps CTH could publish and distribute a guide to Canada for potential migrants, where the free stuff is , pro bono legal help, etc

    Like

    Reply
  16. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Here is another one to add to your collection Sundance

    Like

    Reply
  17. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    This is one of the funniest political situations going on right now. Karma Karma Karma.

    They really do have a privileged and entitled school boy in charge of the nation at a really important time for Canada.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s