Oh Justin, My Justin…

Justin from Canada has a problem:
[…] Trudeau’s Liberals need to gain support in Quebec […] “The government is in a real quandary over this,” said a third source familiar with official thinking….
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada fears a huge surge in asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States, putting political pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a 2019 election, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The number of migrants illegally entering Canada more than tripled in July and August, hitting nearly 7,000. Haitians, who face looming deportation from the United States when their temporary protected status expires in January 2018, accounted for much of the inflow.
Two sources familiar with Canadian government thinking said citizens from El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras, who are slated to lose their U.S. protected status in early 2018, may also head north.
“There is concern we’ll see a huge increase, mostly from Central America,” said one source.
“The question is, which group is next, and how are we going to deal with it, and what is the impact on Canadians?” added the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. (read more)
Life comes at you fast, eh?
“Justin, what day is it?”, said Donald.
“It’s another day when you win”, answered Justin.
“Don’t worry, we always have NAFTA”, replied Trump
“Yea, wait, wha?…”, stuttered Justin.
Thanks SD – that was perfect! Made my day and almost demoed my keyboard!.
Love Love it —Retweeting LOL
😂
Hey SD – I need someone to check my math here:
Every time I see this girly man I expect to find him playing games on his cell phone.
“Canadian Prime Minister and Candy Crush World Champion Justin Trudeau”
😂👍🏻
I am in Canada, and was remaking to some MAGA-sympathetic Canadians that, ironically and indirectly, Canada is going to get some MCGA via Trump.
Awwwwwwwww Don’t tell me that Justin’s love affair with the illegals and refugees is over.
I see where MS-13 is going to head now. It ain’t to the south. LOL
The French Canadians are very much into their culture/language, etc. Somehow, I can’t see them wanting to be inundated by immigrants…but, I do believe Haitians speak French, or a form of it, maybe that is why they are going to Quebec/Montreal? Wondering if that means they are coming through Maine, where there has always been a significant number of people of French Canadian descent. The climate in Canada would be very harsh for Haitians…they’ll freeze to death!
Maybe Hillary will take them in. LOL
That should be interesting since I think that is the area that most of the Muslim Refugees have settled in.
But just think how much potential their bobsled team will have up there!
All they want is jobs Justin. They just want to provide for their families. Irregulars don’t create problems, they create jobs, remember?
BWAAAAAAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!! Yeah right
BAAAHHHAAA!!! Wow I guess that shoe really hurts when you put it on the other foot eh Justin?
Oh you mean those governmental jobs that enable one to cash government supplement checks and live off the government..
They’re lucky it’s Haitians & not barbarians from a few countirs I won’t name (sort of like POTUS didn’t name those Stinkin’ Senators last night)
Life is hard when you have be responsible like a REAL ADULT isn’t it, Justin.
Someday maybe you will grow up and actually understand what responsibility is all about.
…………HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂 I crack myself up!
And then little Justin said, “OK amigos we’re strong enough now…”
Honest question. Does Canada have as big of a social welfare system as the US? Do you get as many freebies w/o work?
Yes, they do. But the system was designed for a culture that predominantly wants to work, and abuse was going to be minimal. That has been tested to the limits these last 10 years. It’s going to get worse now.
You find that colder nations have more generous welfare systems, because the climate and geography dictates it. You can’t really have people going to work with dead frozen people on the streets.
Geez, whazzup w/liberal Canada? Put yer money where yer mouths are, people! Time to open your arms, hearts, and wallets to all your new irregular citizens and don’t be slow coughing up those public benefits they “deserve” and feel entitled to.
Justin will have to put on his big girl panties to deal with this.
We should see if Canada wants to go dutch with us on a wall. Seems like a good time to ask, eh?
Poor Mr. Socks, illegal irregulars are painful. Yes, by all means get more Liberals in, we have some extra Liberals laying around here, doin’ nothing……please take them too.
Perhaps CTH could publish and distribute a guide to Canada for potential migrants, where the free stuff is , pro bono legal help, etc
Here is another one to add to your collection Sundance
This is one of the funniest political situations going on right now. Karma Karma Karma.
They really do have a privileged and entitled school boy in charge of the nation at a really important time for Canada.
