Thunder-buckets of Stupid – ESPN Pulls Game Announcer Robert Lee Because His Name Is Too “Triggering”…

If ever you doubted that ESPN was the sporting epicenter of liberalism, well, consider this the day you can put those doubts to rest.
In what can only be considered the most ridiculous, over-the-top, example of political correctness running amok ESPN has pulled a college football announcer from the game between William & Mary -vs- the University of Virginia because his name is Robert Lee.
Seriously, you just can’t make this stuff up. Oh, and Robert Lee is Asian (pictured left) but even his ethnicity couldn’t save him from the executive level stupidity and delicate sensibilities of ESPN.
The executives in charge of programming and broadcasting actually had a meeting to decide that an Asian guy named Robert Lee was just too triggering. Here’s the statement from ESPN:
“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.” (link)
This seriously needs to go viral. I think it will just remind people why so many in droves have stopped watching NFL games and these other channels. People are so sick to death of their PCness.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ahhahahaha Robert Lee Grand dragon of ESPN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my!
You just can’t get this stupid!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, yes, you can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure The Onion is jealous. Curious…how does he pronounce his last name?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s too easy:
“Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee !!!”
… cue Kek frogs or whatever
… and thanks for the setup, nuke
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing surprises me anymore. I used to host Super Bowl parties. Now I never watch football. I don’t watch movies. I don’t attend plays. And I don’t miss being lied to and insulted. I don’t miss their bs at all. In fact, I feel a lot better now!
LikeLiked by 7 people
*face palm* Sometimes, I feel like I live in the move “Idocracy”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocracy
“The former Washington, D.C. has lost most of its infrastructure, with people living in plastic huts called “domistiles”. The human population has become morbidly stupid, speaks only low registers of English competently, is profoundly anti-intellectual, and individuals are named after corporate products.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah. Overflowing thunder buckets of stupid. My good Lord….
LikeLiked by 6 people
wow, that is so cute
LikeLike
Beam me up Scotty…just..no words. I want the old days of ESPN…in the 70’s…A FULL screen of NASCAR racing with no damn bars of statistics covering 3/4 of the damn screen. Just RACIN’ RACIN’ RACIN’ I stopped watching 2 years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Confucius say…
ESPN got the Wong Fook Hing guy!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who will be next?
Not looking good for “Stonewall” Yang at the shopping network!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had a very dear friend, who has passed away. His name was Jack Jones; his full name was Stonewall Jackson Jones. I am sad he is gone but relieved he is not here to listen to this insanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank the Lord that Keith Jackson retired in time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you know car dealers are being pressured not to sell white cars in Virginia? White cars are racist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
No words other than just laugh at the stupidity in front of our eyes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Turn off all sports, buy nothing, just stop feeding the beast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ole Robert, I say Robert, Lee’s going to have himself one hell of a, I say hell of a, discrimination lawsuit if he so desires.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What in the wide, wide world of sports is a-goin’ on here”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder if this Robert Lee is from the South…….of Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Never to eat again as Sarah must be a code word for Robert.
HOW sad!
LikeLike
Never to eat again as Sarah must be a code word for Robert.
HOW sad!
LikeLike
I’m an attorney. Why oh why am I struggling when these high paid ESPN attorneys let this happen? Why oh why??? How I wish I could represent this man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WTH!!! Maybe he is “South” Korean???
LikeLike
Robert Lee should go full Bruce Lee on MSESPN.
LikeLike
This is why they got Trump. This is why they will get more Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike Lee…what say you?
LikeLike
Unbelievable
LikeLike
Unberrrievible, I believe you mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It makes perfect sense to me. BLM members, social justice warriors, college students & most democrats have no idea who Robert E Lee even is. All they know is they’ve been told to hate him by their handlers
We all know they’re totally brainwashed & brain dead half wits, so why wouldn’t they believe a young Asian kid might be a Confederate general who’s running around trying to enslave blacks, a rogue Confederate general who just so happens to call college football games too?
I mean, these morons were “educated” in our public schools, so why wouldn’t they think that?
LikeLike
I think Sum Ting Wong.
LikeLike
Bruce Lee,??? All Asians with last name Lee??? My gosh its the twilight zone ! Let’s replace all Robert Lee monuments with Andy griffin and barney fife monuments!!! The left would still not be happy!
LikeLike
One of ESPN’s long-time studio football announcers was Tom Jackson. In case you didn’t know, Stonewall Jackson’s first name was….wait for it….Thomas.
LikeLike
No more Sara Lee pound cakes at wal-mart???its too funny!
LikeLike