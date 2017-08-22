Thunder-buckets of Stupid – ESPN Pulls Game Announcer Robert Lee Because His Name Is Too “Triggering”…

If ever you doubted that ESPN was the sporting epicenter of liberalism, well, consider this the day you can put those doubts to rest.

In what can only be considered the most ridiculous, over-the-top, example of political correctness running amok ESPN has pulled a college football announcer from the game between William & Mary -vs- the University of Virginia because his name is Robert Lee.

Seriously, you just can’t make this stuff up.  Oh, and Robert Lee is Asian (pictured left) but even his ethnicity couldn’t save him from the executive level stupidity and delicate sensibilities of ESPN.

The executives in charge of programming and broadcasting actually had a meeting to decide that an Asian guy named Robert Lee was just too triggering.  Here’s the statement from ESPN:

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.” (link)

  1. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    This seriously needs to go viral. I think it will just remind people why so many in droves have stopped watching NFL games and these other channels. People are so sick to death of their PCness.

  2. Tim Tarr says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Ahhahahaha Robert Lee Grand dragon of ESPN.

  3. Atticus says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Oh my!
    You just can’t get this stupid!

  4. bullnuke says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I’m sure The Onion is jealous. Curious…how does he pronounce his last name?

  5. Judith says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Nothing surprises me anymore. I used to host Super Bowl parties. Now I never watch football. I don’t watch movies. I don’t attend plays. And I don’t miss being lied to and insulted. I don’t miss their bs at all. In fact, I feel a lot better now!

  6. indiana08 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    *face palm* Sometimes, I feel like I live in the move “Idocracy”.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocracy
    “The former Washington, D.C. has lost most of its infrastructure, with people living in plastic huts called “domistiles”. The human population has become morbidly stupid, speaks only low registers of English competently, is profoundly anti-intellectual, and individuals are named after corporate products.”

  7. Gil says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Ah. Overflowing thunder buckets of stupid. My good Lord….

  8. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Beam me up Scotty…just..no words. I want the old days of ESPN…in the 70’s…A FULL screen of NASCAR racing with no damn bars of statistics covering 3/4 of the damn screen. Just RACIN’ RACIN’ RACIN’ I stopped watching 2 years ago.

  9. rumpole2 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Confucius say…
    ESPN got the Wong Fook Hing guy!!

  10. Former lurker says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Thank the Lord that Keith Jackson retired in time.

  11. flova says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Did you know car dealers are being pressured not to sell white cars in Virginia? White cars are racist.

  12. wyntre says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

  13. Josh says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    No words other than just laugh at the stupidity in front of our eyes.

  14. jsal says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Turn off all sports, buy nothing, just stop feeding the beast.

  15. RuckusTom says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Ole Robert, I say Robert, Lee’s going to have himself one hell of a, I say hell of a, discrimination lawsuit if he so desires.

  16. bullnuke says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    “What in the wide, wide world of sports is a-goin’ on here”

  17. MisterPasta says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I wonder if this Robert Lee is from the South…….of Korea.

  19. Michelle says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    I’m an attorney. Why oh why am I struggling when these high paid ESPN attorneys let this happen? Why oh why??? How I wish I could represent this man.

  20. Jeff says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    WTH!!! Maybe he is “South” Korean???

  21. bullnuke says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Robert Lee should go full Bruce Lee on MSESPN.

  22. MAGADJT says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    This is why they got Trump. This is why they will get more Trump.

  23. bullnuke says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Mike Lee…what say you?

  24. freepetta says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Unbelievable

  25. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    It makes perfect sense to me. BLM members, social justice warriors, college students & most democrats have no idea who Robert E Lee even is. All they know is they’ve been told to hate him by their handlers

    We all know they’re totally brainwashed & brain dead half wits, so why wouldn’t they believe a young Asian kid might be a Confederate general who’s running around trying to enslave blacks, a rogue Confederate general who just so happens to call college football games too?

    I mean, these morons were “educated” in our public schools, so why wouldn’t they think that?

  26. MrE says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I think Sum Ting Wong.

  27. Mike diamond says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Bruce Lee,??? All Asians with last name Lee??? My gosh its the twilight zone ! Let’s replace all Robert Lee monuments with Andy griffin and barney fife monuments!!! The left would still not be happy!

  28. Scott S says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    One of ESPN’s long-time studio football announcers was Tom Jackson. In case you didn’t know, Stonewall Jackson’s first name was….wait for it….Thomas.

  29. Mike diamond says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    No more Sara Lee pound cakes at wal-mart???its too funny!

