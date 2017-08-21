August 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #214

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
“Our president deserves the opportunity to propose his agenda and do so without the attempts by those who opposed him in the primaries, in the general election and beyond to distract the administration and the American people from these most important policy issues — jobs, economic growth, and national security,” Mnuchin wrote.
“Some of these issues are far more complicated than we are led to believe by the mass media, and if it were so simple, such actions would have been taken by other presidents, governors, and mayors, long before President Trump was elected by the American people,” he wrote.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/20/steve-mnuchin-defies-yale-critics-over-donald-trumps-charlottesville-response/amp/
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Have you visited the Breitbart recently? A lot of promoting Bannon articles……not much MAGA agenda. I think it’s a wishful thinking on our part that he would fight for MAGA.
LikeLike
Patience. Bannon just returned Friday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR rf121
Mercer is Bannons Boss
Mercer supports PDJT
Mercer just put up millions to oust Jeff Flake AZ from senate.
What are people thinking?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Man…I guess that 24X7 news is a disease…
LikeLike
Good grief. He hasn’t been in place more than a day and you’re already complaining? So sorry the world doesn’t understand or follow deadlines known only to you, apparently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I’m going to be forced to take up drinking!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try some Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka and Club Soda.
LikeLike
GFT vodka?
LikeLike
I’m sorry if I offended you with my observation and opinion. For our sake I really hope I’m wrong on this. Is McMaster really a black hat? I don’t know. If he is, Breitbart is fighting for MAGA. It seems like they are obsessive about getting rid of him.
LikeLike
Me? No you didn’t offend me at all. McMasters I have no idea on, at this time I have to trust PDJT on McMasters still having a job. Bannon and PDJT are still on the same page. Bannon will do more for PDJT on the outside of the White House since he will not have to hold back. I think they are preparing for #War with Rhinos/D. Gearing up for 2018 elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Breitbart article, yes, today… is very devastating and lengthy on McMasters. Bannon said one thing to mainstream about supporting Trump and then another thing to conservatives about the presidency being over immediately before that. Everyone mixes up the nuance and hears what they want to hear. Wendy is being practical and questioning. Please don’t gang up on her when she has the perfect right to comment on a legit issue. You are suggesting that Bannon is on the same page as Trump when it’s quite apparent that they disagree on McMaster as of today.
LikeLike
They don’t have to promote MAGA, that’s self evident at this point.
I want Bannon and BB to set fire to the Swamp and the supporting ecosystem!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We worked real hard for 2 days to get this petition to 100K signatures and we succeeded. The Trump Train was fired up and ready to rumble with this one.
We need more of these petitions! We need someone to write them and let us know. The Trump Train is hollering for BLM and CAIR to be formally recognized as Terrorist Organizations also
Raise a glass to the Trump Train! Choo choo baby!
LikeLiked by 23 people
Now THAT’s What I Call UNDER BUDGET AND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE! WELL DONE, PEDES!!! #MAGA
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! Sandra Opines 4Trump and all others who pushed this, through your efforts, just about every page here the past couple of days offered an opportunity to log in and vote.
Such a commonsensical petition. Figured it would get 100k signatures by Sunday evening.
Congatulations!
choo choo baby
MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2017/Aug/20/LiveLeak-dot-com-024_1503281427-C-JiNIMXsAEuk99_1503281435.jpg?IladYObtazbkawARLhX8UQzhnPl_6zcHNBvA0nlQcM8q3RjdhO7K7niamtC-XC9e&ec_rate=499
LikeLike
https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2017/Aug/20/LiveLeak-dot-com-60c_1503285729-21083_1503285734.jpg?lA7kPoPtt2TTECcb3CPE245Glss9UQ6xutRW1an3EkhpYW2YK8Cgi4vkc948V3uE&ec_rate=499
LikeLike
Great news! Thank you for promoting this so hard, Sandra. Without your posts, I would have never seen it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
McCain . . . the quintessential shipwreck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This can’t be right. These people are the stars and the media darlings of both the left and the right. The peaceful ones that never cause any problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ANTIFAers and BLMers do not want peace.
They want violence and riots
LikeLiked by 4 people
These are the people whom the Democrats want in their tent…all of them are welcome including BLM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
H3LL Obama gave hundreds of millions to many BLM organizations and leaders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our tax dollars hard at work. Here’s the jobs Barky created!
LikeLike
The BLMers and ANTIFAers are still using our taxpayers funds to destroy America.
LikeLike
As Antifa says “Liberals get the bullet too.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch
LikeLike
Antifa members consist of disturbing, destructive, violent, paranoid delusional behavior, no different than ISIS.
LikeLike
Yet the left seems to swear by them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thankyou Nigel Farage!
CNN sucks so bad that even people from around the world are calling them out!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My Senator Marco Rubio supports these people. Would like an answer from him about the 4 officers attacked in Fl this past week. Suspect that killed 2 of the officers admitted to being a member of BLM! I want a statement from RUBIO on this matter.
LikeLiked by 7 people
ANTIFAers and BLMers ==Destroy America with Violence
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
The President speaks to the nation tonight after a celestial eclipse and a tragic incident at sea. With 4% growth possible and a “coup” afoot, so many possibilities await us. May he continue to inspire and educate us! Without a doubt the last 7 months have shown us that President Trump will be considered one of the greatest Presidents and MAGA! Hope he talks about the Universe and how we must invest in our country, our families, and ourselves first!
LikeLiked by 8 people
In response to Thomas Wictor shut-down. Class!
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s great news for Thomas Wictor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here’s the full vid. This is so disgusting. Dems, RINOs, MSM ***HATE*** good American people and want us all dead. They WANT turmoil.
Support the decent politicians who are against this divisive crap and throw the rest under the bus. The whole Dem Party, and nearly half of the Republican Party needs to go. Primary all these RINOs who support Leftist/Globalist Violence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s great.
The whole Charlottesville thing was scripted.
And the ACLU was in on it too…they helped to make sure that the ‘white supremist’ part of the show was given a permit.
The whole thing was a Setup.
LikeLike
Setup from the word go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats, RINO, Silicon Valley and fake msm donot care even about Antifa demand and what they want. But they want to use antifa and BLM to create unrest so can blame everything on PTrump. Russia was supposed to finish presidency and impeachment. Now race and antifa will finish presidency. In winter war on women by PTrump is coming soon near your theater to watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Next Narrative off the assembly line is “Trump is mentally ill.” It will go on endlessly. We never make them pay for it. Until we do, it won’t stop. Are you listening, Sarah Sanders and rest of useless communications team? Make. Them. Pay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I received an email from a friend of mine that loves data as much as I do. He had some great data points that shows how much we are truly winning! The national current party registration is Dem 28, Rep 28 and Ind 41. This was a 4 point swing in the past two months. I actually believe that we will see another 4 point swing by November 2018 in favor of Republicans.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/15370/Party-Affiliation.aspx
I agree with you that todays “narrative news” culture has no bearing in reality, nor even any interest in conveying something close to reality—it is pure propaganda. On the other hand, for those who live by facts and data, something big is clearly happening well under the media radar.
Looking at the relatively few states that publish recent “time series” voter registration-by-party data, we can see that the Democrats—who are supposedly so energized in their resistance to Trump—are tanking. For example, between November 8 and May 16, coming off the election “high”, registered Democrats in Pennsylvania fell by an astounding 166,353 while Republicans fell by 65,401, leaving a net +100,952 for Republicans.
In Florida, from December (date unspecified) through July 31, Democrats lost 79,846 while Republicans lost just 26,923—a net +52,923 for the GOP.
In New Mexico, from January 31 to July 31, Democrats fell by 42,283 while Republicans lost 31,952—a net +10,331 for the latter. In Iowa, January 3 to August 1, Reps are +9,118 on net.
Even in super-deep-blue Maryland, for January to July (dates not specified), Repubs are +21,651 relative to Dems.
Whereas in deep-red Kentucky (which has more registered Dems than GOP, go figure), just from April 17 to August 15, Repubs actually *increased* their numbers (in absolute not relative terms) by 9,991, while the actual Dem roll diminished by 2,358 in that same four-month period, leaving the GOP +12,349 on net, an average GOP net gain of 3087 per month.
Likewise, in West Virginia, from March 31 to July 31, Dems are down 9,038 in absolute terms while Repubs lost just 846—a net gain of 8,192 for the GOP in four months, or 2,048 per month.
In Oregon, the Dems lost 12,062 from March to July (dates unspecified) while the Repubs lost 7,660, a Repub net gain of 4402 in four months.
What does this mean? One could spin it by saying that Dems are younger, more mobile, and more likely to move out of state, but the fact that Dems are losing registered voters (and losing more of them) in every state, even at the peak of primary season, and even as their Mainstream Media screams 24/7 that our President is the KKK and it is their duty to “resist”, means, if nothing else, that a critical mass of Dems is either (a) not buying the BS, (b) demoralized as they don’t see any kind of leader or positive agenda on the Dem scene, or (c) both.
Then there is something going on with “Russia.” In recent days, solid mouthpiece MSM outlets from NPR to Newsweek have been overtly preparing their audiences for a disappointment in the Mueller investigation—i.e. “Trump is guilty, but Mueller probably won’t find anything, so don’t get your hopes up.” This is a huge difference from as little as ten days ago. A sea-change that sudden, extreme, and broad-based simply must be the result of some kind of deliberate leaking or expectation management within Mueller’s team or The Powers That Be. This doesn’t just happen by accident.
I just wanted to share my above thoughts with you, as I know you’d appreciate the perspective. For better or worse, I think it’s obvious that Trump will survive, that he will not face an overwhelmingly Democratic congress after November 2018, and that he has a good shot (whether or not he’s aware of it) at finishing the self-demolition of our deceased “uniparty” system. It astounds me how many people do not realize what is going on as far as that self-demolition is concerned. After 17 years of falling living standards, our nation is fairly screaming for non-ideological, non-PC, “outsider” leadership. 2020 should be interesting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And if indeed they are preparing for a big let-down in the Mueller witch hunt, that would explain the deep insanity of the last week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for a great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some footage here that I had not seen before.
Trump speaks at 2:12…but the rest of it is good to see too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The endorsement of violence from the left is meant to condition their side to accept violence. They want a civil war. This is how it starts. They want us to take the bait and escalate it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2017/Aug/20/LiveLeak-dot-com-09e_1503276534-hqdefault7_1503276542.jpg?GnK25zmYeD37VWfYS5-8gMIm4QaP8Xgl2qJPcxkmTWd6rEsSG0wFAeWaHMbZCxJu&ec_rate=499
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a shame the whole department was larger. Look at all those tax dollars we are now saving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw that on oann couple days ago. Trump said he was going to cancel it too. More winning.And they thought we would be upset. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish the left and especially AntiFA understood this:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
God Bless them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2017/Aug/20/LiveLeak-dot-com-a79_1503280130-Cnncooperslave_1503280147.jpg?XGyG-LWX39cra2JNem-z75G-zpe5vGXJwH5jc-hCXuwnbnRwzA4jdEgXGlFSjMYd&ec_rate=499
LikeLike
CNN are now clearly involved in a subversive attempt to replace the USA with a communist state. All the evidence with antifa points that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not very original.
Question is…why did they use this old Logo?
Did they think that no one would notice that it has been used before?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just confirms they’re not sending their best or stupid people is accurate. Better yet this is most likely their best so they won’t last long. The girl getting killed in VA. was a big mess up on the plan.
LikeLike
Oh, I think they have been wanting that to happen.
They have been working very hard to Provoke Violence.
They have declared that ‘Trump supporters are violent’…so they have set out to create proof of it.
They want ‘martyrs’ on their side…to hold up as “innocent victims”.
LikeLike
What has me puzzled is PDJT keeps referring to it as a murder. VA Gov is very nervous about this, did you notice the state police came out and called his hand on his story about hidden weapons in the park?
LikeLike
In Charlottesville, the Nazis and Antifa were the same people. Take a look.
https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2017/Aug/20/LiveLeak-dot-com-0c4_1503276545-g0f_1503276565.jpg?4j0Nf5QeHFpScya2pWc0BXK2zPGC2HBdcV13q73YQf1ps1i5Uivt1cjexyAJ3vH5&ec_rate=499
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can somebody track that guy down like they did the bike lock attacker?
LikeLiked by 1 person
4chan working on it,
LikeLiked by 5 people
I tried the lind numerous times and keep getting message that hotlink time has expired. Can you paste the title of the article so I can try to find to read please. Thank you takeadeepbreath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link doesn’t work.
LikeLike
More wonderful winning for our President and our Country!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/another-record-president-trump-cuts-more-us-debt-for-a-longer-period-of-time-than-any-president-in-us-history/
From the article linked above:
President Trump now can claim the longest and largest decrease of US Federal Debt in US history.
When President Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017 the amount of US Federal Debt owed both externally and internally was over $19 Trillion at $19,947,304,555,212. As of August 17th the amount of US Debt had decreased by more than $100 Billion to $19,845,188,460,167.
No President in US history has ever cut the amount of US Debt by this amount and no President has resided over a debt cut like this ever.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You have boundless energy.
Thanks for taking the time to keep all of us up to date with all the data you put together.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope I do not sound dumb but I just have a question, If Antifa was found to be a terrorist organization what happens then?…what would the significance of this be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haul them in for questioning………….follow the $$.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then the DOJ can get warrants and use govt resources to surveil them & watch their every move.
They can access their bank accounts…see where the money trail leads.
LikeLike
Antifa’s marchers, organizers and funders are headed for jail on charges of domestic terrorism. The law is very clear. The intimidation & destruction Antifa has carried out, the signs they display, their public statements and social media posts incriminate them.
As per Thomas Wictor on Twitter: “the term ‘domestic terrorism’ means activities that–
involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
appear to be intended–
to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”
The whole world has seen Antifa carry out and brag about all of the above, with the exception of assassination and kidnapping. They’ve done all they need to do to go to jail for a very long time. And with Trump in charge, you can bet it’s going to happen.
How long it will take will depend on how long it takes to build and AIR TIGHT case. No reason to rush. We want the charges to stick.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Bannon’s first victim may be H.R.McMaster. When PTrump came back to the WH tonight a reporter yelled out about the destroyer mishap and loss of sailors and Trump replied “That’s too bad.” Looks like no one informed him of what was going on.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/20/source-mcmaster-fails-to-brief-trump-before-thats-too-bad-error/
LikeLike
Yawn. Obviously he tweeted out a fuller response after he was briefed. Overuse of fake outrage makes everything reporters say meaningless.
LikeLike
Hey Sundance!
Just wanted to say I noticed and appreciate that you posted no ‘super explosive’, ‘amazing take-down’ videos supplied by the Lone Stream Media today! Gotta say, my Sunday was richer for not being subjected to that tripe!!
Let’s make it a regular thing!? MAGA 🇺🇸😎👌🏾
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK folks. Time to vote.
The left is fully engaged pushing the Resign hashtag. I don’t know why they expect a hashtag to work but they keep on trying. smh
LikeLike
Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. Eph 6:11
LikeLiked by 1 person
By day the Lord directs his love, at night his song is with me— a prayer to the God of my life.
Psalm 42:8 NIV
LikeLike
Well that figures, doesn’t it.
LikeLike
The solar eclipse is today/tommorow depending on where you are. Please be careful with your eyes.
Im a bit worried bc my 4 yr old starts school tommorow. I will have to request they stay inside. I dont think the school has thought about it .
Safety tips:
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232312
Cth post:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/18/dont-wreck-your-car-during-the-eclipse-and-other-advice/
LikeLike