August 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #214

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

92 Responses to August 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #214

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    “Our president deserves the opportunity to propose his agenda and do so without the attempts by those who opposed him in the primaries, in the general election and beyond to distract the administration and the American people from these most important policy issues — jobs, economic growth, and national security,” Mnuchin wrote.

    “Some of these issues are far more complicated than we are led to believe by the mass media, and if it were so simple, such actions would have been taken by other presidents, governors, and mayors, long before President Trump was elected by the American people,” he wrote.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/20/steve-mnuchin-defies-yale-critics-over-donald-trumps-charlottesville-response/amp/

    • Wendy says:
      August 21, 2017 at 12:45 am

      Have you visited the Breitbart recently? A lot of promoting Bannon articles……not much MAGA agenda. I think it’s a wishful thinking on our part that he would fight for MAGA.

      • rf121 says:
        August 21, 2017 at 12:57 am

        Patience. Bannon just returned Friday.

      • ZurichMike says:
        August 21, 2017 at 1:03 am

        Good grief. He hasn’t been in place more than a day and you’re already complaining? So sorry the world doesn’t understand or follow deadlines known only to you, apparently.

        • MM says:
          August 21, 2017 at 1:05 am

          I think I’m going to be forced to take up drinking!

        • Wendy says:
          August 21, 2017 at 1:37 am

          I’m sorry if I offended you with my observation and opinion. For our sake I really hope I’m wrong on this. Is McMaster really a black hat? I don’t know. If he is, Breitbart is fighting for MAGA. It seems like they are obsessive about getting rid of him.

          • MM says:
            August 21, 2017 at 1:44 am

            Me? No you didn’t offend me at all. McMasters I have no idea on, at this time I have to trust PDJT on McMasters still having a job. Bannon and PDJT are still on the same page. Bannon will do more for PDJT on the outside of the White House since he will not have to hold back. I think they are preparing for #War with Rhinos/D. Gearing up for 2018 elections.

            • keebler AC ovfefe says:
              August 21, 2017 at 2:03 am

              The Breitbart article, yes, today… is very devastating and lengthy on McMasters. Bannon said one thing to mainstream about supporting Trump and then another thing to conservatives about the presidency being over immediately before that. Everyone mixes up the nuance and hears what they want to hear. Wendy is being practical and questioning. Please don’t gang up on her when she has the perfect right to comment on a legit issue. You are suggesting that Bannon is on the same page as Trump when it’s quite apparent that they disagree on McMaster as of today.

      • TheWanderingStar says:
        August 21, 2017 at 1:33 am

        They don’t have to promote MAGA, that’s self evident at this point.
        I want Bannon and BB to set fire to the Swamp and the supporting ecosystem!

  3. SandraOpines says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:23 am

    We worked real hard for 2 days to get this petition to 100K signatures and we succeeded. The Trump Train was fired up and ready to rumble with this one.

    We need more of these petitions! We need someone to write them and let us know. The Trump Train is hollering for BLM and CAIR to be formally recognized as Terrorist Organizations also

    Raise a glass to the Trump Train! Choo choo baby!

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

  6. M33 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    ANTIFAers and BLMers do not want peace.
    They want violence and riots

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:31 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:31 am

  10. Publius2016 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The President speaks to the nation tonight after a celestial eclipse and a tragic incident at sea. With 4% growth possible and a “coup” afoot, so many possibilities await us. May he continue to inspire and educate us! Without a doubt the last 7 months have shown us that President Trump will be considered one of the greatest Presidents and MAGA! Hope he talks about the Universe and how we must invest in our country, our families, and ourselves first!

  11. Michaele Clarke says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    In response to Thomas Wictor shut-down. Class!

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 21, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Here’s the full vid. This is so disgusting. Dems, RINOs, MSM ***HATE*** good American people and want us all dead. They WANT turmoil.

      Support the decent politicians who are against this divisive crap and throw the rest under the bus. The whole Dem Party, and nearly half of the Republican Party needs to go. Primary all these RINOs who support Leftist/Globalist Violence.

  13. SR says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Democrats, RINO, Silicon Valley and fake msm donot care even about Antifa demand and what they want. But they want to use antifa and BLM to create unrest so can blame everything on PTrump. Russia was supposed to finish presidency and impeachment. Now race and antifa will finish presidency. In winter war on women by PTrump is coming soon near your theater to watch.

    • paulraven1 says:
      August 21, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Next Narrative off the assembly line is “Trump is mentally ill.” It will go on endlessly. We never make them pay for it. Until we do, it won’t stop. Are you listening, Sarah Sanders and rest of useless communications team? Make. Them. Pay.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I received an email from a friend of mine that loves data as much as I do. He had some great data points that shows how much we are truly winning! The national current party registration is Dem 28, Rep 28 and Ind 41. This was a 4 point swing in the past two months. I actually believe that we will see another 4 point swing by November 2018 in favor of Republicans.

    http://www.gallup.com/poll/15370/Party-Affiliation.aspx

    I agree with you that todays “narrative news” culture has no bearing in reality, nor even any interest in conveying something close to reality—it is pure propaganda. On the other hand, for those who live by facts and data, something big is clearly happening well under the media radar.

    Looking at the relatively few states that publish recent “time series” voter registration-by-party data, we can see that the Democrats—who are supposedly so energized in their resistance to Trump—are tanking. For example, between November 8 and May 16, coming off the election “high”, registered Democrats in Pennsylvania fell by an astounding 166,353 while Republicans fell by 65,401, leaving a net +100,952 for Republicans.

    In Florida, from December (date unspecified) through July 31, Democrats lost 79,846 while Republicans lost just 26,923—a net +52,923 for the GOP.

    In New Mexico, from January 31 to July 31, Democrats fell by 42,283 while Republicans lost 31,952—a net +10,331 for the latter. In Iowa, January 3 to August 1, Reps are +9,118 on net.

    Even in super-deep-blue Maryland, for January to July (dates not specified), Repubs are +21,651 relative to Dems.

    Whereas in deep-red Kentucky (which has more registered Dems than GOP, go figure), just from April 17 to August 15, Repubs actually *increased* their numbers (in absolute not relative terms) by 9,991, while the actual Dem roll diminished by 2,358 in that same four-month period, leaving the GOP +12,349 on net, an average GOP net gain of 3087 per month.

    Likewise, in West Virginia, from March 31 to July 31, Dems are down 9,038 in absolute terms while Repubs lost just 846—a net gain of 8,192 for the GOP in four months, or 2,048 per month.

    In Oregon, the Dems lost 12,062 from March to July (dates unspecified) while the Repubs lost 7,660, a Repub net gain of 4402 in four months.

    What does this mean? One could spin it by saying that Dems are younger, more mobile, and more likely to move out of state, but the fact that Dems are losing registered voters (and losing more of them) in every state, even at the peak of primary season, and even as their Mainstream Media screams 24/7 that our President is the KKK and it is their duty to “resist”, means, if nothing else, that a critical mass of Dems is either (a) not buying the BS, (b) demoralized as they don’t see any kind of leader or positive agenda on the Dem scene, or (c) both.

    Then there is something going on with “Russia.” In recent days, solid mouthpiece MSM outlets from NPR to Newsweek have been overtly preparing their audiences for a disappointment in the Mueller investigation—i.e. “Trump is guilty, but Mueller probably won’t find anything, so don’t get your hopes up.” This is a huge difference from as little as ten days ago. A sea-change that sudden, extreme, and broad-based simply must be the result of some kind of deliberate leaking or expectation management within Mueller’s team or The Powers That Be. This doesn’t just happen by accident.

    I just wanted to share my above thoughts with you, as I know you’d appreciate the perspective. For better or worse, I think it’s obvious that Trump will survive, that he will not face an overwhelmingly Democratic congress after November 2018, and that he has a good shot (whether or not he’s aware of it) at finishing the self-demolition of our deceased “uniparty” system. It astounds me how many people do not realize what is going on as far as that self-demolition is concerned. After 17 years of falling living standards, our nation is fairly screaming for non-ideological, non-PC, “outsider” leadership. 2020 should be interesting.

  15. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Some footage here that I had not seen before.

    Trump speaks at 2:12…but the rest of it is good to see too.

  16. Joe Knuckles says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:47 am

    The endorsement of violence from the left is meant to condition their side to accept violence. They want a civil war. This is how it starts. They want us to take the bait and escalate it.

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:47 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:48 am

  20. M33 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I wish the left and especially AntiFA understood this:

  21. citizen817 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:50 am

  23. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 21, 2017 at 12:56 am

    CNN are now clearly involved in a subversive attempt to replace the USA with a communist state. All the evidence with antifa points that way.

  25. fleporeblog says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:08 am

    More wonderful winning for our President and our Country!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/another-record-president-trump-cuts-more-us-debt-for-a-longer-period-of-time-than-any-president-in-us-history/

    From the article linked above:

    President Trump now can claim the longest and largest decrease of US Federal Debt in US history.

    When President Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017 the amount of US Federal Debt owed both externally and internally was over $19 Trillion at $19,947,304,555,212. As of August 17th the amount of US Debt had decreased by more than $100 Billion to $19,845,188,460,167.

    No President in US history has ever cut the amount of US Debt by this amount and no President has resided over a debt cut like this ever.

  26. winky says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Hope I do not sound dumb but I just have a question, If Antifa was found to be a terrorist organization what happens then?…what would the significance of this be?

    • MTeresa says:
      August 21, 2017 at 1:41 am

      Haul them in for questioning………….follow the $$.

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 21, 2017 at 1:48 am

      Then the DOJ can get warrants and use govt resources to surveil them & watch their every move.
      They can access their bank accounts…see where the money trail leads.

    • Nibbler Myers says:
      August 21, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Antifa’s marchers, organizers and funders are headed for jail on charges of domestic terrorism. The law is very clear. The intimidation & destruction Antifa has carried out, the signs they display, their public statements and social media posts incriminate them.

      As per Thomas Wictor on Twitter: “the term ‘domestic terrorism’ means activities that–
      involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
      appear to be intended–
      to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
      to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
      to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
      occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

      The whole world has seen Antifa carry out and brag about all of the above, with the exception of assassination and kidnapping. They’ve done all they need to do to go to jail for a very long time. And with Trump in charge, you can bet it’s going to happen.

      How long it will take will depend on how long it takes to build and AIR TIGHT case. No reason to rush. We want the charges to stick.

  28. psadie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:32 am

    It looks like Bannon’s first victim may be H.R.McMaster. When PTrump came back to the WH tonight a reporter yelled out about the destroyer mishap and loss of sailors and Trump replied “That’s too bad.” Looks like no one informed him of what was going on.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/20/source-mcmaster-fails-to-brief-trump-before-thats-too-bad-error/

  29. progpoker says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Hey Sundance!

    Just wanted to say I noticed and appreciate that you posted no ‘super explosive’, ‘amazing take-down’ videos supplied by the Lone Stream Media today! Gotta say, my Sunday was richer for not being subjected to that tripe!!

    Let’s make it a regular thing!? MAGA 🇺🇸😎👌🏾

  30. deqwik2 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:43 am

    OK folks. Time to vote.
    The left is fully engaged pushing the Resign hashtag. I don’t know why they expect a hashtag to work but they keep on trying. smh

  31. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. Eph 6:11

  32. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:46 am

    By day the Lord directs his love, at night his song is with me— a prayer to the God of my life.
    Psalm 42:8 NIV

  33. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Well that figures, doesn’t it.

  34. Gil says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:56 am

    The solar eclipse is today/tommorow depending on where you are. Please be careful with your eyes.
    Im a bit worried bc my 4 yr old starts school tommorow. I will have to request they stay inside. I dont think the school has thought about it .

    Safety tips:

    http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232312

    Cth post:
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/18/dont-wreck-your-car-during-the-eclipse-and-other-advice/

