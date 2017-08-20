Justin From Canada Now Trying to Stop “Irregular” Migration…

The Canadian Prime Virtue-Signaler, Justin Trudeau, appears to be backtracking on his pledge for a borderless open society in Canada.

Since telling the world they would take in all refugees regardless of consequences, well, all the refugees started showing up. Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated. Quite a change in position.

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who once took to Twitter to welcome Syrian refugees into the country, said on Sunday that there would be “no advantage” to entering “irregularly.” “Canada is an opening and welcoming society,” he told reporters in Montreal following talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. “But let me be clear. We are also a country of laws. Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage. There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”

Earlier this week, government statistics showed the number of migrants illegally crossing the border into Canada from the United States more than tripled in July. More than 3,100 people walked across the border illegally in July to file refugee claims and were arrested, up from 884 in June, the federal government said. (read more)