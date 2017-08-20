Justin From Canada Now Trying to Stop “Irregular” Migration…

The Canadian Prime Virtue-Signaler, Justin Trudeau, appears to be backtracking on his pledge for a borderless open society in Canada.
Since telling the world they would take in all refugees regardless of consequences, well, all the refugees started showing up. Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated. Quite a change in position.
MONTREAL (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who once took to Twitter to welcome Syrian refugees into the country, said on Sunday that there would be “no advantage” to entering “irregularly.”
“Canada is an opening and welcoming society,” he told reporters in Montreal following talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. “But let me be clear. We are also a country of laws. Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage. There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”
Earlier this week, government statistics showed the number of migrants illegally crossing the border into Canada from the United States more than tripled in July.
More than 3,100 people walked across the border illegally in July to file refugee claims and were arrested, up from 884 in June, the federal government said. (read more)
Baby Trudeau is a brain-dead little progressive jackwagon. Bigly so. So does he plan to send the “refugees” back to the USA? That might be an interesting experiment.
They said the Prime Minister of Canada is wise; but it’s not Trudeau……..
ISWYDT 🙂
Predictable !
And “illegals” have turned into “irregulars”.
Ya pick them up at the illegal outlet… like so much by the pound…
Does this mean we can rebrand our illegals as irregulars and send them home…..Man sometimes I wish I was a leftest it so much easier to live in the land of labels.
Let’s rebrand budget cuts as program enhancement then everyone would support it.
How about rebranding military budget expansions as force realignments
Police funds could become protest support.
Mannnnnn this is easy
You mean like an irregular sweater where one arm is longer than the other and therefore the price is discounted? Are these illegal aliens with deformities? Wow – what a jerk Trudeau is to discriminate against people unlike himself.
Is this anything like Rocky telling Paulie he was…. “mentally irregular”?
Change the language when it no longer works for you. Illegal Aliens became undocumented immigrants, now they become irregulars. I wonder if we will see regular illegals as opposed to irregular illegals. Soon it will be like genders we won’t know what’s what.
ha ha ha. Exposed!
It’s all good until they flood your borders, Justin.
Perhaps he’ll build us a northern border wall…
if enough irregulars keep coming, maybe even a southern one!
Check valve style…you can go out but not come back in!
Typical left wing political idiot…do as I say, not what I do….
“The Canadian Prime Virtue-Signaler, Justin Trudeau, appears to be backtracking on his pledge for a borderless open society in Canada.”
I believe he prefers to be formally addressed as Princess Justina Trudeau.
Oh, hahahaha, Scott – good one!!!
scott467: That is priceless! You must be a deplorable homophobic hater, right?
“Justin From Canada” is a catch phrase that is even more deadly than “low energy Jeb”. It’s just a brilliant piece of camouflaged snark – once heard, it cannot be forgotten. It’s not overtly rude, and sort of sounds almost friendly, but is ultimately totally demeaning. PDJT is so good at these things…
Exactly! In business it’s like “Bob from the mailroom”.
Please, Canada, build a wall. We’ll even pay for it.
…since Mexico is paying for ours.
“Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated.”
Irregular?
Who’s he calling ‘irregular’?!?
Whatchoo talkin’ about, Willis?
IKR, irregular?? as in not normal? Oh that’s gonna go over well Justeenieweenie
Mr. Sparkles 😂😂😂
Giggle, snort, spit.
LOL! Sweet Fe!! Love it!!! Giggle, snort wheeze😎
😂🤣😂😎💥
NO HUMAN IS IRREGULAR!
Not if they take Metamucil.
LikeLiked by 10 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Good one Sentient!
Justin Airhead’s words should be played over nd over every time an openb orders “activist” runs for office with their hearts in their sleeves…
Perhaps harsh realities of life are beating some common sense into this man. He should call Bannon or Trump for advice.
Jeesh
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
The word play is pitiful is it not..
As a youngster in my career, a veteran of many years shared with me a quote I have used many times.
” Idealism increases in direct proportion to ones distance from the problem”
Brilliant old guy he was, born in N. Ireland. He Worked in N. Ireland, Hong Kong, Ontario and B.C.
He was White, and spoke Cantonese, Mandarin and Irish (lol)
Forty years later I still go to his well of wisdom.
Trudeau..he really is a tragic.
God bless PDJT.
” Idealism increases in direct proportion to ones distance from the problem”
Exactly.
My quote of this half of the year so far…l
“There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”
________________
They don’t need no stinking rules, lol!
You said free room and board…
And here they come!
Welcome to it!
Wait til they try to give ’em badges!!!
“Badges?!, we dont need no stinkin’ badges!!” 🤠😎😁🤠
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
He was for it before he was against it! LOL
Going to give Justin a whole new perspective on Sweden & Germany and the path they led him down.
I sure hope our boarder patrol folks aren’t Democrats. If they are, the Irregulars will be right back here, pronto! I heard the Irregulars are Haitians from USA, fleeing because Trump plans to deport them. Have you heard him declare anything about Haitians?
I think the French Canadians have something to do with this; they are into preserving their culture and language and this might be seen as a threat to them.
You cannot make this stuff up. Now, this is rich!
“Diversity is our strength” will be remembered as one of the biggest fairy tales of the 21st century…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Gov Jay: Would someone please forward your message to General George Casey?
I hate the phrase “Make no misstake” so overused and to hear that twerp Trudeau use it, makes me sick.
So how come the transnational progressives aren’t calling him a lying racist and tearing down Canadian statues?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wait till our SJWs turn on him..our immigration guru is a Somali, and I am not kidding.
Oh vey, a Somalian immigration guru….you poor Canadians. SMH. I’ll be keeping Canada in my prayers.
Give it a few months. That’s how long it will take illegal immigrants to wreck Canada’s non-existent economy.
Declane..Probably directly proportional to the degree NAFTA is S%^&canned.
“Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated.”
_____________
Justy… what’s this I hear about you calling people ‘irregular’?
What is that, some kind of rayciss dog-whistle to white supremacists?
This looks very bad for you, Justy…
WTH? I thought BO mentored this kid. Huh. Either he did a poor job of it, or Justin From Canada doesn’t hate Canada as much as BO hates the US.
S.A. Your B.O did a fine job of ” grooming” our boy P.M.
Then the unexpected, and cataclysmic happened. PDJT exploded on to the world scene.
Our boy wonder was caught with his pants down, or dress if you wish.
Great stuff this isn’t it. Your Lion is having an impact not just in your country, but the reverberations are being felt around the world.
I like that!!!
Cheers S.A.
Great day to be a CTH enthusiast is it not.
God bless PDJT.
I want to feel bad for PM but he is of age.
Compared to Trump, Justin is an innocent college girl with stinky fingers.
Canada is part of the Americas. I just wish for Canada’s sake that Justi would get his stuff in order and let Canada experience being great.
I would like to have some compassion for this guy……………..but, not a chance. Bwahahahah. ” We are also a country of laws. Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage.” I’m sick of hearing the liberal canadians snark about how we Americans are so mean and ugly to these poor immigrants who need our compassion. Hope they get up to the numbers we had coming in. :p
Friends inferred hubby and I, or maybe the larger US in total were racist…actual comment to us:
“I work with a guy thats black, he seems very nice” ….me in my head, huh? You gotta be kidding me????
That’s a pretty sad comment from your friends. SMH. I’d be like ‘dude, really?’
Yep! You just cannot believe what we endured, ive posted about it b4, but completely clueless…
Laughing and chanting at me “build that wall build that wall” ummmmm, guess who is having the last laugh, dont get me wrong Cold Anger, I dont throw it back at them …cummupance much? LOL….oh and there was this….
“I had a friend in college who read the koran to me, it was very soothing” HUH? FREAKIN what??? I have never heard him EVER say anything like that about the Bible💖 smh
Antifa better get on this before this racism gets out of hand!
Just one more Trump fatality by their own hand.
Oops!
USA illegal aliens are now Justin’s illegal aliens at his Invitation! How’s globalism working for you Justin?
Please build a wall!
This from a dude with pink socks.
Are they mismatched ‘irregular’ pink socks or just iregular iregular?😂🤣😂😉😎
Always mismatched, that’s Sparkles for ya 😂🤣
Would irregulary mean walking on hands as in a handstand with feet in air balancing…that kinda irregular??😎
They are Catholic, Animists, and Voodoo adherents. They are NOT MUSLIMS.
Pajama Premier can’t have those NOT MUSLIMS coming in. Even if they do speak a dialect of French.
And that’s the UGLY Truth about Pajama Premier. His bosses told him Muslims.
Justin expanded on his statement “This applies to Canada only, the US should continue to take all their irregulars because “well that’s who they are”.
What is so sicking is the ability of the left to completely forget what they said previously, even if it is completely opposite to what they say the believe!
Pass me the bucket I feel sick… great countries being led by I.D.I.O.T.S, people, please wake up💤
Sending a copy of – “Legal Immigration For Dummies” to PM Trudeau
Irregularly = ILLEGALLY
Justin Trudeau is a communist. He is following the UN’s orders to change the demographics of Canada to an Islamic majority. Islam is the UN globalists choice for a single, one world religion as the Koran does not allow for any kind of personal freedom.
No freedom. That my friends is a perfect fit for the globalists and the reason for the infestation of Islamic savages across Europe and into America under the communist Obama.
Trudeau is NOT backtracking. The problem he has is that most of the people flooding across the Canadian border are not muslims. They are therefore not wanted. Deliver a million or so muslims and Trudeau will welcome them in with open arms.
Can T45 have an impromptu Rally at the WH tonight as a primer for Tuesday’s rally in AZ…Tuesday’s rally is gonna be EPIC!! I cannot wait!!🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
Regressive Theories… they sound so good until they make contact with reality!
Trudeau wants only muslims, the ones flooding the border are christians
Irregularity is our strength!
Betcha he saw the Doctors Without Borders invasion ferry chugging up the Ottowa River getting ready to dock when he changed his mind.
The Marxist community organizer is a professional agitator… his protege Justin Trudeau is only an amateur…
“Irregularly?”
Is he kidding? Hey, Justin they’re called illegal aliens.
Name me just one wussie liberal that lives the life they preach and expect others to live. Just one, please.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!
These idiot politicians keep changing their words thinking people are as stupid as they are and do not see that what is being said is being said in an “Irregular” way… “Irregular” is code for ” Holy Crap we are being over run !
Are they fleeing persecution or are they BRINGING persecution? They need to go back and fix up their hellholes
He’s got a domestic problem as Canadians are fiercely nationalistic…laid back too, but not in regards to free loaders! Most hard working people know the way out of poverty is working and dreaming in that order.
When all those refugees walked across the Canadian border, they were confronted by the police and asked if they entered illegally. They answered yes and were arrested and transported to an Olympic stadium for holding. Now Canada says they aren’t welcome. It looks like the refugees that took Justin-from-Canada’s words to heart have given the US Immigration Service reason to refuse them re-entry in the USA. According the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website, any criminal activity (illegal border crossing, for example) can deem refugees “inadmissible”.
https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-asylum/refugees/questions-answers-refugees
From the link above:
“Even if an applicant is determined by USCIS to be a refugee, refugees must be admissible to the United States. An applicant can be found “inadmissible” to the United States for a variety of reasons, including criminal, health, or security-related grounds.”
This story is funny but at the same time it makes me a little sick to my stomach. A situation that did not need to happen in the first place.
Our immigration system is none of Canada’s business. I don’t know what advantage “Justin from Canada” thought he would obtain for his own country by virtue signaling against our President, but now he is expected to put his money where his mouth is. He could have avoided this issue by just keeping quiet. He could have simply enforced his country’s OWN immigration laws without opening himself up to ridicule. Now as a consequence he has a huge problem on his hands.
It’s a good thing there are so many alternative words to use. Can’t use “illegal” right? I’m thinking they had to really work at it to come up with irregulars though. To me, that word reminds me of the American revolution as Paul Revere repeated “the regulars are coming out.” I suppose the term ir/regular may not hold the same meaning for Canadians. Lots of words they could have used. Unlawful? Nope. Unwanted? Nope. Inappropriate? Ehhh… Unexpected? Says too much. Incandescent? Makes no sense. “thanks but no thanks.” Too many words. “Regifted immigrants?” Tacky… I dunno..
Good term… irregulars. I figured the liberal youngster would possibly “see the light”.
