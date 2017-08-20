Justin From Canada Now Trying to Stop “Irregular” Migration…

Posted on August 20, 2017 by

The Canadian Prime Virtue-Signaler, Justin Trudeau, appears to be backtracking on his pledge for a borderless open society in Canada.

Since telling the world they would take in all refugees regardless of consequences, well, all the refugees started showing up.   Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated.  Quite a change in position.

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who once took to Twitter to welcome Syrian refugees into the country, said on Sunday that there would be “no advantage” to entering “irregularly.”

“Canada is an opening and welcoming society,” he told reporters in Montreal following talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. “But let me be clear. We are also a country of laws. Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage. There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”

Earlier this week, government statistics showed the number of migrants illegally crossing the border into Canada from the United States more than tripled in July.

More than 3,100 people walked across the border illegally in July to file refugee claims and were arrested, up from 884 in June, the federal government said.  (read more)

91 Responses to Justin From Canada Now Trying to Stop “Irregular” Migration…

  1. SafeSpace says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Baby Trudeau is a brain-dead little progressive jackwagon. Bigly so. So does he plan to send the “refugees” back to the USA? That might be an interesting experiment.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. Peter says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    They said the Prime Minister of Canada is wise; but it’s not Trudeau……..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. elleb77 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Predictable !

    And “illegals” have turned into “irregulars”.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Bob says:
      August 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      Ya pick them up at the illegal outlet… like so much by the pound…

      Like

      Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      August 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      Does this mean we can rebrand our illegals as irregulars and send them home…..Man sometimes I wish I was a leftest it so much easier to live in the land of labels.

      Let’s rebrand budget cuts as program enhancement then everyone would support it.
      How about rebranding military budget expansions as force realignments
      Police funds could become protest support.

      Mannnnnn this is easy

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • EbonyRapror says:
      August 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      You mean like an irregular sweater where one arm is longer than the other and therefore the price is discounted? Are these illegal aliens with deformities? Wow – what a jerk Trudeau is to discriminate against people unlike himself.

      Like

      Reply
    • Remington says:
      August 20, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Is this anything like Rocky telling Paulie he was…. “mentally irregular”?

      Like

      Reply
    • mireilleg says:
      August 20, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      Change the language when it no longer works for you. Illegal Aliens became undocumented immigrants, now they become irregulars. I wonder if we will see regular illegals as opposed to irregular illegals. Soon it will be like genders we won’t know what’s what.

      Like

      Reply
  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    ha ha ha. Exposed!

    It’s all good until they flood your borders, Justin.

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  5. MRM says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Perhaps he’ll build us a northern border wall…

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. Bob says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Typical left wing political idiot…do as I say, not what I do….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. scott467 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    “The Canadian Prime Virtue-Signaler, Justin Trudeau, appears to be backtracking on his pledge for a borderless open society in Canada.”

    ______________

    I believe he prefers to be formally addressed as Princess Justina Trudeau.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. bofh says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    “Justin From Canada” is a catch phrase that is even more deadly than “low energy Jeb”. It’s just a brilliant piece of camouflaged snark – once heard, it cannot be forgotten. It’s not overtly rude, and sort of sounds almost friendly, but is ultimately totally demeaning. PDJT is so good at these things…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. scott467 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    “Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated.”

    _____________

    Irregular?

    Who’s he calling ‘irregular’?!?

    Whatchoo talkin’ about, Willis?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. frank field says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Perhaps harsh realities of life are beating some common sense into this man. He should call Bannon or Trump for advice.

    Jeesh

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. dekester says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    The word play is pitiful is it not..

    As a youngster in my career, a veteran of many years shared with me a quote I have used many times.

    ” Idealism increases in direct proportion to ones distance from the problem”

    Brilliant old guy he was, born in N. Ireland. He Worked in N. Ireland, Hong Kong, Ontario and B.C.

    He was White, and spoke Cantonese, Mandarin and Irish (lol)

    Forty years later I still go to his well of wisdom.

    Trudeau..he really is a tragic.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  13. scott467 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    “There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”

    ________________

    They don’t need no stinking rules, lol!

    You said free room and board…

    And here they come!

    Welcome to it!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Must be a huge surge in crime to be doing a 180° flip.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Just Tea says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    You cannot make this stuff up. Now, this is rich!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Gov Jay says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    “Diversity is our strength” will be remembered as one of the biggest fairy tales of the 21st century…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. TrustyHaste says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I hate the phrase “Make no misstake” so overused and to hear that twerp Trudeau use it, makes me sick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Trialdog says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    So how come the transnational progressives aren’t calling him a lying racist and tearing down Canadian statues?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  19. scott467 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    “Now Justin from Canada is telling refugees they are “irregular” and will not be tolerated.”

    _____________

    Justy… what’s this I hear about you calling people ‘irregular’?

    What is that, some kind of rayciss dog-whistle to white supremacists?

    This looks very bad for you, Justy…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    WTH? I thought BO mentored this kid. Huh. Either he did a poor job of it, or Justin From Canada doesn’t hate Canada as much as BO hates the US.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • dekester says:
      August 20, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      S.A. Your B.O did a fine job of ” grooming” our boy P.M.

      Then the unexpected, and cataclysmic happened. PDJT exploded on to the world scene.

      Our boy wonder was caught with his pants down, or dress if you wish.

      Great stuff this isn’t it. Your Lion is having an impact not just in your country, but the reverberations are being felt around the world.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  21. auscitizenmom says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I would like to have some compassion for this guy……………..but, not a chance. Bwahahahah. ” We are also a country of laws. Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage.” I’m sick of hearing the liberal canadians snark about how we Americans are so mean and ugly to these poor immigrants who need our compassion. Hope they get up to the numbers we had coming in. :p

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • American Georgia Grace says:
      August 20, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      Friends inferred hubby and I, or maybe the larger US in total were racist…actual comment to us:
      “I work with a guy thats black, he seems very nice” ….me in my head, huh? You gotta be kidding me????

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        August 20, 2017 at 3:41 pm

        That’s a pretty sad comment from your friends. SMH. I’d be like ‘dude, really?’

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • American Georgia Grace says:
          August 20, 2017 at 3:47 pm

          Yep! You just cannot believe what we endured, ive posted about it b4, but completely clueless…

          Laughing and chanting at me “build that wall build that wall” ummmmm, guess who is having the last laugh, dont get me wrong Cold Anger, I dont throw it back at them …cummupance much? LOL….oh and there was this….
          “I had a friend in college who read the koran to me, it was very soothing” HUH? FREAKIN what??? I have never heard him EVER say anything like that about the Bible💖 smh

          Like

          Reply
  22. mswords000 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Antifa better get on this before this racism gets out of hand!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Just one more Trump fatality by their own hand.

    Oops!

    USA illegal aliens are now Justin’s illegal aliens at his Invitation! How’s globalism working for you Justin?

    Please build a wall!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. sundance says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. truthzzzz says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    They are Catholic, Animists, and Voodoo adherents. They are NOT MUSLIMS.

    Pajama Premier can’t have those NOT MUSLIMS coming in. Even if they do speak a dialect of French.

    And that’s the UGLY Truth about Pajama Premier. His bosses told him Muslims.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Zennalou says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Justin expanded on his statement “This applies to Canada only, the US should continue to take all their irregulars because “well that’s who they are”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Johnny Bravo says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    What is so sicking is the ability of the left to completely forget what they said previously, even if it is completely opposite to what they say the believe!

    Pass me the bucket I feel sick… great countries being led by I.D.I.O.T.S, people, please wake up💤

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Sending a copy of – “Legal Immigration For Dummies” to PM Trudeau

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. The Devilbat says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Justin Trudeau is a communist. He is following the UN’s orders to change the demographics of Canada to an Islamic majority. Islam is the UN globalists choice for a single, one world religion as the Koran does not allow for any kind of personal freedom.

    No freedom. That my friends is a perfect fit for the globalists and the reason for the infestation of Islamic savages across Europe and into America under the communist Obama.

    Trudeau is NOT backtracking. The problem he has is that most of the people flooding across the Canadian border are not muslims. They are therefore not wanted. Deliver a million or so muslims and Trudeau will welcome them in with open arms.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. American Georgia Grace says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Can T45 have an impromptu Rally at the WH tonight as a primer for Tuesday’s rally in AZ…Tuesday’s rally is gonna be EPIC!! I cannot wait!!🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Deploraboss says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Regressive Theories… they sound so good until they make contact with reality!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Trudeau wants only muslims, the ones flooding the border are christians

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. parteagirl says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Irregularity is our strength!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. G. Willikers says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Betcha he saw the Doctors Without Borders invasion ferry chugging up the Ottowa River getting ready to dock when he changed his mind.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Gov Jay says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    The Marxist community organizer is a professional agitator… his protege Justin Trudeau is only an amateur…

    Like

    Reply
  36. NJF says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    “Irregularly?”

    Is he kidding? Hey, Justin they’re called illegal aliens.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  37. Old Lady says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Name me just one wussie liberal that lives the life they preach and expect others to live. Just one, please.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. G. Combs says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Sayit2016 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    These idiot politicians keep changing their words thinking people are as stupid as they are and do not see that what is being said is being said in an “Irregular” way… “Irregular” is code for ” Holy Crap we are being over run !

    Like

    Reply
  40. dododo says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Are they fleeing persecution or are they BRINGING persecution? They need to go back and fix up their hellholes

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Publius2016 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    He’s got a domestic problem as Canadians are fiercely nationalistic…laid back too, but not in regards to free loaders! Most hard working people know the way out of poverty is working and dreaming in that order.

    Like

    Reply
  42. LBH says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    When all those refugees walked across the Canadian border, they were confronted by the police and asked if they entered illegally. They answered yes and were arrested and transported to an Olympic stadium for holding. Now Canada says they aren’t welcome. It looks like the refugees that took Justin-from-Canada’s words to heart have given the US Immigration Service reason to refuse them re-entry in the USA. According the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website, any criminal activity (illegal border crossing, for example) can deem refugees “inadmissible”.

    https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-asylum/refugees/questions-answers-refugees

    From the link above:
    “Even if an applicant is determined by USCIS to be a refugee, refugees must be admissible to the United States. An applicant can be found “inadmissible” to the United States for a variety of reasons, including criminal, health, or security-related grounds.”

    Like

    Reply
  43. rjcylon says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    This story is funny but at the same time it makes me a little sick to my stomach. A situation that did not need to happen in the first place.

    Our immigration system is none of Canada’s business. I don’t know what advantage “Justin from Canada” thought he would obtain for his own country by virtue signaling against our President, but now he is expected to put his money where his mouth is. He could have avoided this issue by just keeping quiet. He could have simply enforced his country’s OWN immigration laws without opening himself up to ridicule. Now as a consequence he has a huge problem on his hands.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Daniel says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    It’s a good thing there are so many alternative words to use. Can’t use “illegal” right? I’m thinking they had to really work at it to come up with irregulars though. To me, that word reminds me of the American revolution as Paul Revere repeated “the regulars are coming out.” I suppose the term ir/regular may not hold the same meaning for Canadians. Lots of words they could have used. Unlawful? Nope. Unwanted? Nope. Inappropriate? Ehhh… Unexpected? Says too much. Incandescent? Makes no sense. “thanks but no thanks.” Too many words. “Regifted immigrants?” Tacky… I dunno..

    Like

    Reply
  45. Sandy says:
    August 20, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Good term… irregulars. I figured the liberal youngster would possibly “see the light”.

    Like

    Reply

