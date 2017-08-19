Saturday August 19th – Open Discussion

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Kissimmee, Jacksonville and Fayetteville County (PA)???!!!
6 LEO shot tonight?
(per Twitter, no details)
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/breaking-news/os-kissimmee-police-shot-20170818-story.html
http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/274823723-story
I didnt find anything about fayetteville.
Thank you for the links
Is it c-a-t-e-r-d-a-y? OH, YEAH!!! IT’S CATERDAY, Treepers!!!
No, really, I dont care to wait until you finish reading one more post at CTH. It’s Caturday. Let’s do this.
This is entirely to close to home. Tonight, in fact. Doggone cats . . . 🙂
“Istanbul, not Cat-antinople”
ICYMI
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/18/huffpo-sparks-backlash-with-bizarre-goy-headline-for-bannon/
They’re fueling the white supremacists and they know it.
Holy Father in heaven protect our police officers. Please ease the pain of the families of those murdered tonight.
God bring peace to America. Amen
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Amen.
“What? Me worry?”
