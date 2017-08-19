Saturday August 19th – Open Discussion

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Saturday August 19th – Open Discussion

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:16 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:17 am

  3. Minnie says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Kissimmee, Jacksonville and Fayetteville County (PA)???!!!

    6 LEO shot tonight?

    (per Twitter, no details)

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:30 am

  5. Gil says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:36 am

    No, really, I dont care to wait until you finish reading one more post at CTH. It’s Caturday. Let’s do this.

  7. Jimmy Jack says:
    August 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Holy Father in heaven protect our police officers. Please ease the pain of the families of those murdered tonight.
    God bring peace to America. Amen

  8. MTeresa says:
    August 19, 2017 at 1:07 am

    God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

