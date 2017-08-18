Media Stunned – President Trump Support Stronger Than Ever, and Growing…

If you were to review how CNN and corporate mainstream media talk politics, well, according to their echo-chambered versions of President Trump, each week that passes is the worst week ever in presidential history. Seriously, no joke. President Trump has been in office for 30 weeks, and 20 of those weeks have been called “the worst” by media.
However, if you actually engage with people living their lives and not focused on who the media blame for the latest round of horrid offenses; well, then you might recognize the scope of how over-emphasized and out-of-touch the media perspective really is.
CBS and The Associated Press each found themselves picking their corporate media jaws off the floor when they actually did ask people. You know, ordinary people. Folks like you and me. The media didn’t anticipate the power of common sense to see through their BS.
With the president under fire voters have some things to say, and it’s not what the media thought. CBS Mark Strassmann begins by speaking to three women who voted for President Trump. Watch:
But it’s not just three random republican women that support President Trump. The media pile-on is so gobsmackingly over-the-top, it is only making Godzilla Trump stronger; as The Associated Press found out:
(Via AP) […] Some Republican members of Congress have criticized Trump’s back and forth response since a car slammed into a crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Trump’s insistence that “both sides” bear responsibility for the violence has sparked anger among many Americans. But many of the people who helped elect Trump seem unfazed by the outcry over his statements concerning the protest and counter protest over removing a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
♦ “I WOULD VOTE FOR HIM AGAIN IN A HEARTBEAT” – In Sun City, Arizona, a retirement community and Trump stronghold north of Phoenix, 80-year-old John Libby said nothing the president has done since Election Day has changed his support for the man.
♦ “HE HAS DONE NOTHING TO TURN ME AWAY FROM HIM” – Patricia Aleeyah Robinson, a retired truck driver from Toledo, Ohio, said her support of Trump has cost her friendships and strained family relationships. But like many of the president’s most passionate supporters, the 63-year-old black woman said her opinions about Trump have not changed since his response to the violence at the Charlottesville rally.
“He has done nothing to turn me away from him,” said Robinson. She said he doesn’t defer to racists and feels he is the only president who has ever spoken directly to blacks.
♦ “HE SHOULDN’T LET THE PRESS GET UNDER HIS SKIN” – Clemente Ruiz, a 49-year-old truck driver in Lubbock, Texas, said he’s been happy with the job Trump has done. “I’d vote for him again tomorrow,” he said. The son of a Mexican immigrant who became an American citizen, Ruiz said his only criticism of the president is that he is too “thin-skinned.”
“He refuses to let anything go,” Ruiz said. “He shouldn’t let the press get under his skin the way they do.”
♦ “WHY CAN’T I BE PROUD OF MY HERITAGE?” – Steven Damron, 50, a Trump supporter from Spring Hill, Florida, said he agrees with Trump that both sides in Charlottesville were to blame for the violence.
He thinks the president has handled the aftermath well, but believes he should also have singled out groups on the left — such as Black Lives Matter — the way he did with the KKK and neo-Nazis.
♦ “HE SPEAKS HIS MIND” – Wyoming construction contractor Richard Mathern said he voted for Trump because of his business experience and wasn’t fazed he hadn’t spoken out more forcefully against the weekend violence. “Trump, he speaks his mind, there’s no doubt about that. It does tend to tick people off,” Mathern said during a break at a home nearing completion in Cheyenne.
“There’s a lot of hatred down there (in Charlottesville) … But tearing down historical statues is not the answer,” he said.
Ordinary people, average Americans, those living without hyphens from coast to coast, can see right through the media manipulation. WATCH:
💪🏼Candice Owens ‘ROCKING’ the #truth 💪🏼
👏🏼Young black woman breaks down over media’s ‘fake racial war’ 👏🏼 @POTUS #MAGA #RedNationRising pic.twitter.com/2DZPRSU9lE
— RNR Kentucky (@RNRKentucky) August 18, 2017
I cannot wait for the rallies for 2020! I saw candidate Trump in Kissimmee…President Elect Trump in Orlando and President Trump in Melbourne (AF1 and Melania! and that guy who got up on stage and hugged my POTUS) Come back to Florida President Trump! #MAGA
I too would vote for our Lion again in a heartbeat. My cold anger continues to grow and intensify daily. I want the Deep State, the Uni-Party, and the Marxist mainstream media totally disrupted, if not altogether dismantled. That is what we sent him there to do. I don’t give a DAMN how many feathers get ruffled, how many snowflakes get triggered, how many media propagandists get outraged, and how many Demo-Marxist and RINO politicians get their undies in a twist. I want this f’ing destruction of MY America by globalists and cultural Marxists stopped in its tracks! As Lincoln said in reference to Grant, “I cannot spare this man – he FIGHTS.” Keep fighting Mr President. We have your back. We will be with you all the way
You know, we might just have one of the more astute politicians ever…Trump. Yeah, I know none of us voted for him BECAUSE was a politician…but by golly he’s got game. Even Drudge has been snookered. Drudge has either been fooled by Trump, or has sold out to the Other Side. The rhetoric on the Drudge page is borderline Schizo. Oh well, Drudge is Dead…Once and future King.
Drudge alternative http://thelibertydaily.com
Thanks. Drudge has gone Senile. Its OK, he is getting old, like everyone else. But, his ‘game’ page is hardly fair any more. He lost the ‘balanced’ as in fair-n-balanced.
The media lectures. Talking Heads wag their fingers in our faces daily. People get tired of being lectured. Rebellion begins…
Meh. This doesn’t surprise me as nearly everyone in the Trump coalition loves Trump. What matters is the ~3% of the electorate that broke for Trump on election day. This is a small, but VERY important group.
If there was an aggressive, quick and savvy White House media operation they
could spin the MSM into full apoplexy. How about running a series of audio/video clips and compile headlines in chronological order everytime they said it was ‘the worst week ever?’
There are probably dozens, if not hundreds of competent and eager people who work on internet sites who almost instantly rebut the MSM lies. No doubt most are tech savvy and intellectually sharp. Also people working on talk radio and various TV places experienced with rapidly compiling the lies and contradictions of the MSM. Lots of ‘behind the scenes’ talent to draw from potentially.
The White House should create a self standing communication branch that exclusively exposes the ‘daily narrative’ of the MSM. As an in your face affront to the MSM name it ‘ The Ministry of Truth.’ that Orwell reference would drive the swamp insane. Obviously the swamp collectively has no sense of humor or irony, which would make it even more of a rebuke.
The various Trump media spokespeople may have been/are good and loyal but they are vastly outnumbered and lack the lightning quick, multimedia resources and staff to overwhelm the MSM.
And of course, this ‘Ministry of Truth’ would have extensive presence via internet and other channels of communication. Sixty plus years ago Marshall McCluhan pointed out the importance of media messaging. And that was with old legacy media only. The Left had always dominated in using media and education as propaganda. Other than talk radio conservative presence has been tiny and muted. And as we found out, most long time ‘conservative’ TV talking heads have always been swamp dwellers themselves.
If logistics and outrage prevent a White House ‘truth’ ministry then at the very least the MSM needs to be challenged every which way possible. Legally with regard to monopolies and other internal/financial shenanigans. Law suits over slander and fake news defamation. Boycotts of sponsers. High profile rebuttals by brave public figures who can’t be ignored. Strategic memes and social media challenges that debunk conventional opinion. Exposure of the incestuous revolving door connection between media and the political class. Research and exposure of the personal backgrounds of media individuals. Anything else that can sting their arrogance.
There must be enough billionaires sitting on the sideline who would be intrigued in creating an alternative media empire. They must be aware how many millions crave this option. A handful now control most of the main social and legacy media. One doesn’t become a billionaire by being afraid of challenges. The swamp crushes most opponents by threat and intimidation. If the MSM are ever to be defanged and made irrelevant then the Trump revolution has to stimulate the right people into taking on the MSM no holds barred.
The problem with the crazy left is that they think we are STUPID. Do they not think we see what these so called antifa and BLM thugs are doing and have done. We have rejected the media and Dems. None of us are paying any attention to the so called media. They have been outed as phonies. Every day their hypocrisy shows more and more.
Solid Trump supporter here since 2011. I love that americans are taking matters into their own hands and doing their own media. This is Americana.
Folks a fellow Treeper, deqwik2 from Alabama, shared the following with me! The Democrats are DEAD 💀! They will not show up to the polls in 2018. The MATH doesn’t lie!
My very liberal friend posted an article titled “Alabama Politics Setting New Lows” so I clicked to read it thinking it would be about the people in the race.
I was wrong. It was about how low the Democratic vote was Tues for the special election. Here’s part of what he said:
“Roy Moore v. Luther Strange in a runoff to see who gets to beat Democrat Doug Jones in a December special election.
That’s right, I said beat Doug Jones. Spare me the Rocky-like tales of “oh, he’s got a chance against an unpopular Republican.”
The Republicans had over 400,000 votes in this primary. The Democrats had 160,000. This ain’t pessimism, it’s math.”
Yep. Alabama not going to be electing a Democrat to the Senate. But we all knew that. Moore vs Strange winner goes.
This is the same thing we could see back during the primaries, Republican turnout was much higher, particularly in swing states, than Democrat. It was pretty obvious what the Dems were in for come election day.
The left employs every low down dirty trick from lies to propaganda to almost anything to push their agenda. We don’t…So we get beat up always but just for a while because in this universe right prevails and evil rat type people always fail and it hurts to wait but will come………I can’t wait to see the statues fall and people at home to start scratching their heads and say hey wait up this is something more and we need to fight it………….Blacks who care about your status as people better begin to disavow Marxism and radicalism cause it will destroy you……
Because it is all smoke and mirrors.
Well here is a perfect example…. Liberal Romney posted a hit piece on Trump using his facebbok page. The last time I saw such Negative comments was when Megan Kelly tried to Trash Trump at the 1st debate. The problem for the Media…With Facebook… their is a face and or family attached to the comments…. Real people. Not a Bot or a Soros induced clown.
The MSM does not understand and never will
LOVE the tone of the anchor, “Mark Straussman, thaanks” after Mark concludes is interview with the 3 Republican women, and their assessment of Racial Division being not on President Trumps plate, but Obamas.
“Thaanks”. As in, “I feel ill”. Suck it up, buddy! 😬🇺🇸
I’m looking forward to next Tuesday Rally in Arizona, but I can’t wait for the elections in November 2018. I believe in will be the final nail in the democrat coffin. The demise of a once great political party. RIP.
The GOP establishment was ALWAYS going to mount a primary challenge to President Trump for the 2020 nomination. They hate him, always have and always will. Two big questions: (1) will the GOP establishment be smarter this time and restrict the challenge to one candidate so they don’t split the pro establishment vote among multiple candidates like last time? (2) Even if Trump wins the popular vote in state primaries will he have an organization that can ensure the delegates aren’t stolen from him by rules shenanigans implemented by party bosses behind the scenes? How these two questions are answered will decide if Trump gets the GOP nomination in 2020. Because the Establishment will do ANYTHING (including illegal acts) to stop him.
Gives one hope that there are many more people out here actually using their heads for far more than just battering rams. 🙂
God Bless America
MAGA
I wish the MSM would make up their mind. When the election started he was a clown with no pathway to the nomination. Then he was a sexual predator, then a secret Russian operative, then a Nazi, now he is in charge of the KKK. Can’t keep up
The sun shown this morning. Media stunned. /s
However, if you actually engage with people living their lives and not focused on who the media blame for the latest round of horrid offenses; well, then you might recognize the scope of how over-emphasized and out-of-touch the media perspective really is. (sunndance)
This is why I’ve been wanting to do some “Man on the Street” interviews for several months. Pretty much everyone likes Trump45 🙂
It just occurred to me how insanely jealous the elites are of our Donald. The Romneys, the Ryans, the Clintons, the McCains, the Bushes of the world – they can’t stand that this man whom they regard as a crude, vulgar buffoon (though secretly they know he’s smarter then them, otherwise, well, why is he the one in the Oval Office…and this drives them crazy too) has something they will never have.
It’s not power. Oh, they’ve known power. They’ve been drunk on it. They direct world economies like they’re playing with monopoly money. They send soldiers off to war like pawns on a chessboard. They destroy nations. They know power. And money. It’s not that.
On rare occasions they walk amongst us peasants. They take out their perfume-soaked silk handkerchiefs and cover their noses so as not to soil their delicate blue-blooded nostrils with the stench of us unwashed masses. They look down at us. They loathe us. But they want us to love them.
And that is what our Donald has that they will never have: Love.
They can make people fear them. They can make people obey them. But they can’t make us love them. They see how we the people love our champion, Donald J. Trump, and how he loves us right back. It drives them nuts. Love is a feeling they will never know. And it’s something they can’t take away from our President and they can’t take away from us, no matter how hard they try.
Living in the Marxist propaganda camp known as Chicago, & skimming through the SunTimes & the Tribune, (I actually only read the sports page) if you didn’t know any better, you’d think the end is near for Trump
It’s nothing but page after page of the most over the top nonsense you can imagine. One hit piece after another, spewing the most vile garbage & lies about our President. I’ve never seen such unbelievable crass vulgarity coming from so called respected newspapers
Take a look at the home page of Yahoo & you’ll see the same stuff I’m talking about. According to the MSM, Trump will resign by the fall
The media has fabricated a completely alternative world, void of any truth or reality
The media lives in a fantasy world, so they create fantasy news, fantasy narratives & fantasy outcomes. They’ve moved past crazy & are now in the insanity realm
Imploding will be the next obvious step, & I believe that’s exactly where Mr. Trump is leading them
TRUMP 2020
Trump is still with his agenda, there is no reason to abandon him. The left is using the standard playbook narratives and we all see through their B.S. Normal people see what Trump is really all about. He cares for all Americans.
President Trump is smart to have rallies. It will show the huge level of support he still has. Media will cover it will the sole purpose of finding white nationalist they believe got him elected. Looking forward to a Big Ugly speech in Phoenix.
