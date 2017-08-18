Media Stunned – President Trump Support Stronger Than Ever, and Growing…

If you were to review how CNN and corporate mainstream media talk politics, well, according to their echo-chambered versions of President Trump, each week that passes is the worst week ever in presidential history. Seriously, no joke. President Trump has been in office for 30 weeks, and 20 of those weeks have been called “the worst” by media.

However, if you actually engage with people living their lives and not focused on who the media blame for the latest round of horrid offenses; well, then you might recognize the scope of how over-emphasized and out-of-touch the media perspective really is.

CBS and The Associated Press each found themselves picking their corporate media jaws off the floor when they actually did ask people. You know, ordinary people. Folks like you and me. The media didn’t anticipate the power of common sense to see through their BS.

With the president under fire voters have some things to say, and it’s not what the media thought. CBS Mark Strassmann begins by speaking to three women who voted for President Trump. Watch:

But it’s not just three random republican women that support President Trump. The media pile-on is so gobsmackingly over-the-top, it is only making Godzilla Trump stronger; as The Associated Press found out:

(Via AP) […] Some Republican members of Congress have criticized Trump’s back and forth response since a car slammed into a crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Trump’s insistence that “both sides” bear responsibility for the violence has sparked anger among many Americans. But many of the people who helped elect Trump seem unfazed by the outcry over his statements concerning the protest and counter protest over removing a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

♦ “I WOULD VOTE FOR HIM AGAIN IN A HEARTBEAT” – In Sun City, Arizona, a retirement community and Trump stronghold north of Phoenix, 80-year-old John Libby said nothing the president has done since Election Day has changed his support for the man. ♦ “HE HAS DONE NOTHING TO TURN ME AWAY FROM HIM” – Patricia Aleeyah Robinson, a retired truck driver from Toledo, Ohio, said her support of Trump has cost her friendships and strained family relationships. But like many of the president’s most passionate supporters, the 63-year-old black woman said her opinions about Trump have not changed since his response to the violence at the Charlottesville rally. “He has done nothing to turn me away from him,” said Robinson. She said he doesn’t defer to racists and feels he is the only president who has ever spoken directly to blacks. ♦ “HE SHOULDN’T LET THE PRESS GET UNDER HIS SKIN” – Clemente Ruiz, a 49-year-old truck driver in Lubbock, Texas, said he’s been happy with the job Trump has done. “I’d vote for him again tomorrow,” he said. The son of a Mexican immigrant who became an American citizen, Ruiz said his only criticism of the president is that he is too “thin-skinned.” “He refuses to let anything go,” Ruiz said. “He shouldn’t let the press get under his skin the way they do.” ♦ “WHY CAN’T I BE PROUD OF MY HERITAGE?” – Steven Damron, 50, a Trump supporter from Spring Hill, Florida, said he agrees with Trump that both sides in Charlottesville were to blame for the violence. He thinks the president has handled the aftermath well, but believes he should also have singled out groups on the left — such as Black Lives Matter — the way he did with the KKK and neo-Nazis. ♦ “HE SPEAKS HIS MIND” – Wyoming construction contractor Richard Mathern said he voted for Trump because of his business experience and wasn’t fazed he hadn’t spoken out more forcefully against the weekend violence. “Trump, he speaks his mind, there’s no doubt about that. It does tend to tick people off,” Mathern said during a break at a home nearing completion in Cheyenne. “There’s a lot of hatred down there (in Charlottesville) … But tearing down historical statues is not the answer,” he said.

Ordinary people, average Americans, those living without hyphens from coast to coast, can see right through the media manipulation. WATCH:

MAGA = “Trump Strong”!

