Media Narrative Poll Fail – Large Majority of Americans Support Keeping Confederate Monuments…

In direct contradiction to the current media narrative, most Americans support keeping historic confederate monuments and memorials in place.

NPR and PBS teamed up with Marist to poll Americans on their views of historic confederate monuments. [Full pdf below].  Despite the severe bias as presented within the Alt-Left poll the vast majority of Americans support keeping the monuments.

Obviously polling should never be used to determine whether historic monuments are removed; however, the intent here appears to be measuring the national sentiment against the backdrop of a heavily pushed media narrative.  Republican support for keeping confederate monuments is 86%, Independents 61% and Democrat 44%.

However, in order to facilitate the agenda of the narrative, Marist skewed the poll with a political sample of: Dem 36, Rep 26, Ind 37.  The national current party registration is Dem 28, Rep 28 and Ind 41.  As typical for polls intended to deliver specific ideological results, the Maris poll over samples Democrats by 8 points.

If the accurate national party registration numbers were used, obviously the support for the monuments would be significantly higher than NPR/PBS presented conclusion.

You can see the level of support from this screen-shot:

The full polling results are below:

.

The bottom line is that by a wide margin, despite the media-driven controversy, the vast majority of Americans polled support keeping history intact and retaining the monuments to our united U.S. history.

54 Responses to Media Narrative Poll Fail – Large Majority of Americans Support Keeping Confederate Monuments…

  1. Glenn E Stehle says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Homophobic, sexist, anti-white language abundant in Charlottesville vice mayor’s tweets: Wes Bellamy’s tweets contrast with other published messages of unity, empowerment
    http://www.cavalierdaily.com/article/2016/11/wes-bellamy-charlottesville-twitter

    This article contains language some may find offensive. All tweets attributed to Bellamy have been quoted as written….

    In November 2015 Bellamy was elected to the City Council, which selected him as the city’s vice mayor at the start of their term in January….

    Governor Terry McAuliffe appointed Bellamy to the State Board of Education in March.

  2. FofBW says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Thanks Sundance of posting positive facts on your last couple of posts.

  3. Brian L says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    These people are so tone deaf it amazes me.

    Been listening to Dinesh D’Souza’s a test book and I’ve noticed a pattern through the last 150 years of academics, journalists and artists taking over governments and rewriting history. Crazy stuff.

    • Carolina Girl says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Howard Zinn, whose fake history books have contributed to brainwashing untold millions, is surely enjoying his long sabbatical in h*ll. The propaganda is virtually everywhere at all levels of education now. That is the fact that depresses me the most about this great nation. I hope and pray the miseducation and lack of proper education of more than one generation can be overcome.

      • Southern Son says:
        August 18, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        Zinns Marxist account of True History, is Less True and Believable, than OblameO’s, DOMF.
        This Rewriting of History Can be Overcome, if only We determine to Strip it from Education.
        You are what you eat.
        As long as this is allowed to continue, the next generations (as clueless as they have become already), won’t Know or Care what America stands for.
        I hope Ms. Devoes will start Correcting this.
        The NEA (No Thanks President Peanut!), should be Abolished, and Written Out of History,
        Starting with Zinn!

  4. stillers213 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    The Dims and their media arm are laying on the distractions thick this week as the shizit hits the fan big time on the TARMAC collusion story, Ukraine, and the DWS scandal. A big thank you to the ACLJ, Judicial Watch, and Jay Sekulow for all of the incredible work. True modern day patriots.

  5. Bree says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I remember when I was in highschool I traveled the south with my dad a truck driver. He took me to a few of these Statues , he loved history. I never once as a Hispanic ever thought negatively about any of them. It was historic to me.

    • stillers213 says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      That is how most of our country is but you would never know it based on the news. Do not let the media fool you as they look to divide us and stir animosity. The more divided we are as a nation, the easier it is for the media to control the narrative and in a sense control us. We all need to turn off the TV until Tuesday night.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Remember when the President joked his face should be carved into Mount Rushmore, he knew the reaction to who’s next: Washington? Jefferson?

  7. SonFlower says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Donald Trump has exposed the fact that we are living under a state run media and have been for some time. This is so scary to me. I know, I was one of the deceived, even though I only watched Fox “fair and balanced” – yeah, right.

    At the same time, I am so thankful he was brave enough to stand up to these liars and we are finally seeing the truth. What the uni-party and the MSM have underestimated is us, the American people, who still stand with our President, and our God, who is in complete control, and has given us this gift of truth, Donald J. Trump. Thank you Lord, let “no weapon formed against us (or him) prosper.” Isaiah 54:17

  8. MaryfromMarin says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    It isn’t about what the people want. It’s never been about what the people want.

    Liked by 4 people

  9. bobsunshine says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Saw this the other day and I agree that more people are disgusted with the Media and are moving to support Trump. The MSM can not handle it. Trump was actually correct that both sides were at fault with the violence over the weekend. But tearing down monuments and statues to try to change history is crazy. The Antifa group is nothing more than a far-left group wanting to destroy America for what it stands for – free speech, democracy, capitalism, etc. The are made up of Socialists, Marxist, NK supporters. Even NJ has listed them as a terrorist group. It’s sad that the Main Stream Media only want us to hear that the Antifa people were justified in violent protests – some are even comparing them to American WWII soldiers. WOW !! When we allow a small group of people (Antifa) to break the law, destroy property, change/erase our history, who knows what will happen to the future of our culture or our country. I pray that President Trump will continue with his/our America First agenda. He needs our support more than ever. MAGA.

    Liked by 4 people

    • fred2w says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      You’re right that the Left and their gullible pawns are really pushing the “Antifa = WW 2 soldier” lie. A liberal guy on Facebook posted a meme based on that lie. He was less gung go about the meme when I posted the story of the Lincoln bust in Chicago being torched by Alt Left vandals.

      The more liberals keep lionizing the Alt Left, the more moderate Democrats will flock to Trump and MAGA.

    • Carolina Girl says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Well said. I had not heard the liars comparing Antifa to WWII soldiers. My daddy was a WWII sailor, and I am highly offended. What should I destroy to show my virtue?

      • G. Combs says:
        August 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

        My Dad and Uncle were WWII vets. I am also the Direct descendent of Alexander Hamilton.

        I am thinking of calling the NC state governor (D) and those Congress critters and DEMANDING any and all references to Arron Burr be strickened from history books the Arron Burr statue at the Museum of American Finance in Manhattan be removed AND Senator Burr PAY me reparations. 😁

      • boogywstew says:
        August 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

        What percentage of Antifa twits could even graduate Army basic training? What would the name of their unit be called … “The 1st Bedwetters Brigade” ? “The 13th Armored Sissies”? “The 102nd Airbourne Crybabies” (renowned for their refusal to ever go outside … let alone actually … jump!)

  10. madelinesminion says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    What the left extremists are doing to America’s historical monuments is no different than what ISIS did to Middle Eastern historical structures.

    http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/09/150901-isis-destruction-looting-ancient-sites-iraq-syria-archaeology/

    Left extremists and ISIS believe that if they don’t like something, they have the right to destroy it.

    Liked by 6 people

  11. abstain says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Instead of taking monuments down, people could start looking in to what these people accomplished. After all, monuments were built to honor them for a reason.

    Liked by 4 people

  12. fleporeblog says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I have been checking that Gallup site daily waiting in anticipation for their August realease. Thanks for sharing SD! Folks the Commission on Voter Integrity is having an incredible effect. The commission began their work a little over a month ago. The Party Affiliation went from Democrats +4% over Republicans in June to +3% Democrats over Republicans in July to TIED this month! This is beyond HUGE! The 4% came from Independents.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      Folks a fellow Treeper, deqwik2 from Alabama, shared the following with me! The Democrats are DEAD 💀! They will not show up to the polls in 2018. The MATH doesn’t lie!

      My very liberal friend posted an article titled “Alabama Politics Setting New Lows” so I clicked to read it thinking it would be about the people in the race.

      I was wrong. It was about how low the Democratic vote was Tues for the special election. Here’s part of what he said:

      “Roy Moore v. Luther Strange in a runoff to see who gets to beat Democrat Doug Jones in a December special election.

      That’s right, I said beat Doug Jones. Spare me the Rocky-like tales of “oh, he’s got a chance against an unpopular Republican.”

      The Republicans had over 400,000 votes in this primary. The Democrats had 160,000. This ain’t pessimism, it’s math.”

    • Sayit2016 says:
      August 18, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      Now New Jersey is taking down statues of the Virgin Mary– this madness will not stop.

  13. emet says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The confederate statue strategy is just another ploy to try to dehumanize President Trump so that he will be targeted for assassination by a mentally ill patsy. When the election began, President Trump was called a clown, then a sexual predator, sexual pervert, Russian operative controlled by Putin, mentally ill, Hitler 2.0, and now Grand Wizard of the KKK and defender of slavery. The next step would be that he
    is Satan or the AntiChrist, but then the
    Left and their MSM hissing cockroaches would have to acknowledge there is a God. Its driving them crazy

    • frances says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      I agree, the way that all of the MSM were on the statue story24/7, all with the same message, was very telling. I have been getting nonstop messages from the DNC to impeach Trump because he is a racist with nazi sympathies. This is frightening and IMO they will kill him if they can’t get rid of him before the midterm elections.

      • G. Combs says:
        August 18, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        If they do I would not want to be a member of the MSM or a politician.

        They can not get away with things as they did with Kennedy.

        NOW we do not EXPECT the Rule of Law to work so that means RULE of the JUNGLE>>>> After all the MSM, Dems and RINOS just said it is perfectly alright to respond to someone/thing who offends you with violence. This I think is one of President Trump’s shields. Because they KNOW Karma is a B…CH and they know this time around we know who they are.

  14. Itbj2 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The democrats must be scared out of their minds. They know the blow back is coming Nov 2018.

  15. Kathy says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    As a way to overcome being bummed about Bannon — a man who’s spent years confronting the mainstream media — I am percolating on this notion: PDJT finally has his internal army in place (Administration Officials) to help undo disastrous policies of previous administrations as well as fulfill his campaign promises. But I’m wondering if his long-term strategy also includes building an army OUTSIDE the government.

    Well-known are independent efforts to restore conservative and constitutional values in America by such groups as the Tea Party, the Heritage Foundation, Judicial Watch, Breitbart under Andrew, OANN, and RSBN. But I have suspected for many months that there’s a been a desire for all MAGA forces to come together as one non-governmental army capable of winning the Big Ugly battle.

    So here’s what’s keeping my chin up … that maybe Steve Bannon is about to spearhead a national media coalition which will have under its wings leaders and advocates from multiple conservative and constitutionalist groups (Jim DeMint and Sarah Palin come to mind). The 2018 midterms will take place in roughly 60 weeks — not that far off when you think about it — so right now could be a good time to armor-up for that fight. Bannon is a media master, Something alone these lines would be right up his alley.

    • BAMAFan says:
      August 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Conservative News Network (formerly known as CNN). It’s for sale, and Bannon knows “a few billionaires” who might be willing to put up the money.

      Bannon the Barbarian.

  16. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    My first question to those wanting the statues removed was “Why can’t these statues remain in place and be used as an educational tool in teaching about some of the unfortunate parts of our nation’s history, even from YOUR perspective?”

    Then I hit myself in the head with a hammer and came to my senses, realizing how stupid that question would sound to a liberal. Why bother?

  17. M33 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Ouch! And that was leftie NPR and PBS no less!

    Even with their bias they can’t win!

  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    America is a very young country. Europe has trashed us for years for not having “culture”.
    These idiots want to rewrite our short history and take away any historic references we have.

    So tired of the skin color drama….year after year, decade after decade, the same lectures over and over. The same books. The same movies. The same lessons. Over and over.

    Forced interest. Boring narrative. This problem and the people involved are so boring. Feels like peas every night for dinner. Peas every night, over and over. Nothing but peas….

  19. treehouseron says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Let me add, that the 11% you can consider support keeping the monuments too, as sure as you’re born…. but told the interviewer they ‘weren’t sure’, so they wouldn’t be called a Nazi.

    So a full 73% support keeping them in this clearly biased (like all the other ones) poll.

    Truth is more like 90% of people don’t see what the big deal is.

  20. parteagirl says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

  21. wheatietoo says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    This whole attack on the Confederate Monuments is being done to create the appearance of ‘racism’…where there is none.

    This is being orchestrated by the usual Leftist dirty tricksters.
    Obama’s shadow operations are likely involved in it…along with the globalists who want to destroy us and destroy our President.

    They won’t stop with just the Confederate Monuments.
    They have their sites set on all of our History.

    I stumbled upon this video about the Charlottesville event.
    These ladies figured it out sooner than a lot of people did…and posted this video 5 days ago.

    It’s sort of long. Just watch the first 15 minutes of it, they have some good insights.

  22. Howie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Corker, need a cork.

  23. G. Combs says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    NOW is the time to strike folks.
    Call your local library, schools colleges and Universities and ask when the Book Burning is going to start because you want to put it on your calandar.

    Call your local Newspaper and ask when they expect ANTIFA/BLM to burn down their printing offices because you want to be their to watch.

    Call all your elected officials and ask the same.

    If they say there will be no book/school/printing office burning ASK THEM WHY NOT? Because isn’t this the next step after historical figures are torn down? It always has been….
    ………….

    DO NOT let them boil the frog slowly Jump straight to the End game — CENSORSHIP and rub their nose in it. (Try to keep a straight face while you do and act serious.)

  24. aredtailblog says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Scary thing is that Vice actually had a deleted tweet suggesting we blow up the My. Rushmore.

    Our Founding Fathers offend these people. Its not even about the Confederacy’s existence.

  25. indiana08 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Here in Memphis, the idiot left have been trying to attack Gen. Forrest monument where he and his wife are buried for a couple of years now. First they renamed the park from Confederate Park to Memorial Park. Now these low life scum have gone as far as trying to illegally dig up his grave. We have a high rate of crime in this city. There has been an unusual amount of people getting hit by cars too. It’s combination of stupid people walking around in the roads ignoring basic physics and the idiot drivers who think they get imaginary points from mowing them down. Basic road safety is a lot more important issue to address than Gen. Forrest memorial and grave. Let the dead rest in peace.

  26. FreedomNinja says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Liberal mindsets should be removed because they’re offensive.

  27. Homesteader says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Adapted …

    It is a choice between two futures. A better future is only possible if we drive out the Democrats and their media mouthpieces. Drive. Them. Out. DRIVE THEM OUT of our places of honor. DRIVE THEM OUT of our communities. DRIVE THEM OUT of our revered places, and DRIVE THEM OUT OF THIS EARTH!

    So be it. So let it be done.

  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    The media masquerade ball doesn’t seem to ever end

    It has to be what, probably 90% of the American people could care less about the statues being in place? Add in a tiny percentage of media types, spoiled rotten moronic college kids trying to be “revolutionaries”, leftist imbeciles & a bunch of paid goons & thugs, who follow the script written for them by the globalist elites to further their agenda…

    And what do you have?

    You have an absolute non-issue that’s being screamed across the headlines as the most important issue of modern time, the most important issue that almost the entire country could care less about

    This is the most idiotic & ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. A totally fake world, a totally fake reality being pushed by a tiny minority of of malcontents while the rest of the country simply continues living their lives in the real world

    Now, the only people giving it any credence from the real world are the politicians & their political police chiefs, which is where the real problems lie. Those are the people who can do real damage by using their authority to advance the phony narrative & create real resentment & division among the people

    So this ridiculous masquerade ball the media continues dancing too is being weaponized by the radical & subversive politicians who use it to create angst & resentment, to divide the nation & to go after the only real leader America has seen in decades

    And the globalist elites just sit back & smile

