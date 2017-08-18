Media Narrative Poll Fail – Large Majority of Americans Support Keeping Confederate Monuments…

In direct contradiction to the current media narrative, most Americans support keeping historic confederate monuments and memorials in place.

NPR and PBS teamed up with Marist to poll Americans on their views of historic confederate monuments. [Full pdf below]. Despite the severe bias as presented within the Alt-Left poll the vast majority of Americans support keeping the monuments.

Obviously polling should never be used to determine whether historic monuments are removed; however, the intent here appears to be measuring the national sentiment against the backdrop of a heavily pushed media narrative. Republican support for keeping confederate monuments is 86%, Independents 61% and Democrat 44%.

However, in order to facilitate the agenda of the narrative, Marist skewed the poll with a political sample of: Dem 36, Rep 26, Ind 37. The national current party registration is Dem 28, Rep 28 and Ind 41. As typical for polls intended to deliver specific ideological results, the Maris poll over samples Democrats by 8 points.

If the accurate national party registration numbers were used, obviously the support for the monuments would be significantly higher than NPR/PBS presented conclusion.

You can see the level of support from this screen-shot:

The full polling results are below:

The bottom line is that by a wide margin, despite the media-driven controversy, the vast majority of Americans polled support keeping history intact and retaining the monuments to our united U.S. history.