Lara Trump Delivers Trump TV Week #30 Update…

Posted on August 18, 2017 by

Lara Trump outlines a review of the weeks events for President Trump and Vice-President Pence via a Trump TV week #30 update:

.

Camp David National Security Meeting, August 18th, 2017

29 Responses to Lara Trump Delivers Trump TV Week #30 Update…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I hope Bannon got the video from ABC Chicago of Michelle Obama saying she “hated” the USA. Now that he’s out, hopefully more shoes will be exposed.

  2. Mark A Thimesch (artist) says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Lara Trump is a major asset to Our President. She’s got charisma, strength, beauty, charm and brains. She knows how to talk to We The People.

  3. Sandra-VA says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    I absolutely LOVE that picture of the War Cabinet 😀

  4. Floridagal says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    No one is smiling in that picture.

  5. irvingtwosmokes says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Lots of shoulder stars in that picture

  6. Ziiggii says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    She’s from my state! Yeah we got good genes down here…….

  7. wheatietoo says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    They’re getting really good at this…these Weekly Updates are great.

    I love Lara Trump.
    Something tells me she is tough as nails underneath all that beauty and charm.
    A lioness.

    Our President has got a contingent of tough, beautiful ladies handling his communications now.
    Hope Hicks, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Lara Trump…as well as Kellyanne and Omarosa.

    And yet the lying, scumbag media still tries to claim that he is misogynist and anti-woman.
    It’s just one of their many ridiculous lies.
    But more and more people are seeing the Truth now.

    • WSB says:
      August 18, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      Omarosa is stunning! Her standing up to the Black Journalist Conference was nothing less than epic. Whether she now comes into the WH or stays outside, she is golden!

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

        She’s already in the WH…has been from day one.
        I forget what her title is, but she’s got an office there.

        Omarosa is like a secret weapon that comes out and strikes at a moments notice.

  8. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    My oh My! Could this be the beginning of a new media outlet?
    If it looks like a newscast and sounds like a newscast, is it practice?

  9. fleporeblog says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Wow! I have goosebumps up and down my body looking at that picture and the seriousness of their faces. The Winter ❄️ is truly coming for our domestic and foreign enemies!

  10. mightyconservative says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Wooooo, I would NOT win a staring contest with our President, and that would be a first. SUPER picture.

  11. Minnie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    OUR President, looking presidential!

    He exudes strength and decisiveness – one photo says it all.

  12. Aguila2011 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Thank you Mr. Bannon for your service to our country. I have to believe that your move in and out of the WH has been a play to understand more fully the Deep State and going back to your old haunts, you will be a faithful ally to the President in pressing the attack to take down the Global Elites. Not all we see is what we should believe. Don’t believe your lying eyes folks! There is a plan being worked here. And we are seeing it unfold.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 18, 2017 at 11:33 pm

      Don’t ever forget for one minute that Bannon hasn’t forgotten the mission he mentioned when our President won the WH. TRUMPISM will reign for 50+ years. He used the last eight months to learn the ins and outs of the Swamp. He is better prepared today to carry the ultimate mission forward. We are one step closer to that incredible 50+ year dream!

      Winning!

  13. fleporeblog says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    What our President has done for our Veterans has been miraculous! The only thing he has left is to have funding available so that our veterans can see an outside doctor if they choose to. Regrettably the Democrats are stopping such a bill from happening because they fear it will take resources away from the VA. Our President is transforming the VA especially with the ability to fire folks. A piece of legislation that hadn’t been passed for decades. Once he gets that bill established so that it doesn’t run out of money like it recently did, the VA will be transformed completely. Amazingly it may occur in less than his first year in office.

    That is why active service and veterans love ❤️ and would take a bullet for him!

  14. anotherworriedmom says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I like the sign off: “and that is the REAL news”.

  15. distracted2 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Love Jack’s caption.

