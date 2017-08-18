Lara Trump Delivers Trump TV Week #30 Update…

Lara Trump outlines a review of the weeks events for President Trump and Vice-President Pence via a Trump TV week #30 update:
.
Camp David National Security Meeting, August 18th, 2017
Lara Trump outlines a review of the weeks events for President Trump and Vice-President Pence via a Trump TV week #30 update:
.
Camp David National Security Meeting, August 18th, 2017
I hope Bannon got the video from ABC Chicago of Michelle Obama saying she “hated” the USA. Now that he’s out, hopefully more shoes will be exposed.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lara Trump is a major asset to Our President. She’s got charisma, strength, beauty, charm and brains. She knows how to talk to We The People.
LikeLiked by 10 people
She’s definitely “ratings-gold”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I absolutely LOVE that picture of the War Cabinet 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
Super: “Team of Patriots”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too, love it…and I especially love the look on our President’s face.
Mulvaney and Mnuchin are there, which is cool.
It’s all connected.
Security costs money…and you have to budget for it.
The only one I don’t recognize is the tall dark-haired guy.
Anyone know who that is?
The lady is the acting head of DHS, I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he is the cyber security guy that spoke a few times in the press room. Not sure of his name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Fle!
LikeLike
Also, Wheatie, a lot of national security involves money. Following it, shutting down funding, stuff like that. Hopefully NOT flying pallets of it in military transports to enemy countries to be used against us. Hopefully those dreadful days are permanently in the rearview mirror.
LikeLike
No one is smiling in that picture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lots of shoulder stars in that picture
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heavy weight to carry around!
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s from my state! Yeah we got good genes down here…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Four eyes and two gee’s does it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re getting really good at this…these Weekly Updates are great.
I love Lara Trump.
Something tells me she is tough as nails underneath all that beauty and charm.
A lioness.
Our President has got a contingent of tough, beautiful ladies handling his communications now.
Hope Hicks, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Lara Trump…as well as Kellyanne and Omarosa.
And yet the lying, scumbag media still tries to claim that he is misogynist and anti-woman.
It’s just one of their many ridiculous lies.
But more and more people are seeing the Truth now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Omarosa is stunning! Her standing up to the Black Journalist Conference was nothing less than epic. Whether she now comes into the WH or stays outside, she is golden!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s already in the WH…has been from day one.
I forget what her title is, but she’s got an office there.
Omarosa is like a secret weapon that comes out and strikes at a moments notice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Wheetie, I did forget she is within.
I wish she would be utilized more. Everytime I see Omarosa, she is the female version of PT. Really.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My oh My! Could this be the beginning of a new media outlet?
If it looks like a newscast and sounds like a newscast, is it practice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! I have goosebumps up and down my body looking at that picture and the seriousness of their faces. The Winter ❄️ is truly coming for our domestic and foreign enemies!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right? No nonsense when dealing with National Security, as it should be.
All haters and enemies be advised accordingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wooooo, I would NOT win a staring contest with our President, and that would be a first. SUPER picture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OUR President, looking presidential!
He exudes strength and decisiveness – one photo says it all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Mr. Bannon for your service to our country. I have to believe that your move in and out of the WH has been a play to understand more fully the Deep State and going back to your old haunts, you will be a faithful ally to the President in pressing the attack to take down the Global Elites. Not all we see is what we should believe. Don’t believe your lying eyes folks! There is a plan being worked here. And we are seeing it unfold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t ever forget for one minute that Bannon hasn’t forgotten the mission he mentioned when our President won the WH. TRUMPISM will reign for 50+ years. He used the last eight months to learn the ins and outs of the Swamp. He is better prepared today to carry the ultimate mission forward. We are one step closer to that incredible 50+ year dream!
Winning!
LikeLike
What our President has done for our Veterans has been miraculous! The only thing he has left is to have funding available so that our veterans can see an outside doctor if they choose to. Regrettably the Democrats are stopping such a bill from happening because they fear it will take resources away from the VA. Our President is transforming the VA especially with the ability to fire folks. A piece of legislation that hadn’t been passed for decades. Once he gets that bill established so that it doesn’t run out of money like it recently did, the VA will be transformed completely. Amazingly it may occur in less than his first year in office.
That is why active service and veterans love ❤️ and would take a bullet for him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the sign off: “and that is the REAL news”.
LikeLike
Love Jack’s caption.
LikeLike