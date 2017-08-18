A Party In Crisis – Anti Trump Approach and Identity Politics Collapsing Democrat Party Support…

If you are only listening to corporate media presentations you would be left thinking the political strategy of Democrats against President Trump is working.
Except you would be wrong.
VERY wrong.
While the overwhelming majority of corporate media punditry and opinion broadcasts paint a picture of President Trump and the larger republican/deplorable party in retreat, the actual data, outside the influence of media, shows a completely divergent truth.
The Democrats are in serious trouble; and it’s only getting worse.
The latest self-admissions by the larger American electorate on Party Affiliation show the number of people identifying as Democrat has slipped to 28%. That matches the lowest number of registered democrats recorded in the past decade.
For comparison, in November 2016, just before the presidential election, the number of registered voters identifying as Democrat was 31%. Conversely the number of registered voters identifying as Republican is also 28%. However, that’s actually an increase of one point from November when the number was 27%.
However, party affiliation only represents one small part of the data dynamic.
A larger, and significantly more consequential data point, is the amount of money being raised by Democrats and Republicans. One would think, against the backdrop of the narrative pushed by the media, that Democrats would be swimming in anti-Trump cash.
Except they are not.
Not even close.
Politico recently sounded the alarm noting that contributions to the Democrat party are half of the amount taken in by the Republican party:
[…] The party has a serious fundraising crisis.
Over the first six months of 2017, the Republican National Committee pulled in $75 million—nearly twice as much money as the Democratic National Committee, which raised $38 million.
The predicament isn’t simply that there is a funding gap between the parties; it’s what kind of money they attract. Republicans have quietly taken a decisive edge over Democrats when it comes to small-dollar fundraising.
During that same six-month time span, the RNC raised $33 million in small contributions—money from people who donate $200 or less over an election cycle—while that same class of donors gave the DNC just $21 million.
This isn’t just about money. Small-dollar donors are an important measure of how much grass-roots enthusiasm a campaign or organization has.
They are the supporters who will show up to knock on doors, make phone calls and get out the vote. And since they don’t donate enough to reach campaigns’ individual contribution limits, you can return to ask them for money time and again—which frees campaigns from continually being on the hunt for new, deep-pocketed donors who can max out.
The lack of their support threatens to prevent major gains by the party in 2018 and beyond. (link)
Additionally, the significance of the “small donor” contribution disparity is much more consequential than the semi-white-washed Politico analysis.
You might remember our calling attention to the “Record Breaking” small donor fundraising that Candidate Donald Trump achieved in the 2016 election.
The number of the small donors was so seismic in shift to the history of the RNC it actually became the inflection point where Chairman Reince Priebus and Communications Head Sean Spicer realized candidate Trump was the future. The majority future.
Data is power; and the scale of the small donor list generated by candidate Trump was like nothing the Republican party had seen in the entire history of the Republican party. And, even more stunningly, Donald Trump had achieved this feat in only a few short months.
As an example, in June 2016 Presidential Candidate Donald Trump had over 400,000 SMALL DONOR contributions IN A SINGLE MONTH. That’s 400,000 people each giving under $200. Bigly. Candidate Trump, now President Trump, gained more small donors in a few short months than the entire Republican party had assembled in the past eight years (four election cycles) COMBINED.
According to the latest financial data as provided by Politico, not exactly a right-wing-spin-machine, despite the constant, daily, 24/7 barrage of attacks against President Trump, the scale of support is still just as strong.
Trump Strong.
How does that factual data square against the media narrative? Short answer, it doesn’t. It doesn’t because the media narrative is what’s false. The narrative is what’s subjective and therefore subjective to the corporate media spin.
A way to explain to your friends and family.
Think of yourself taking your small circle of friends to an empty football stadium. While they take a seat you walk out to the middle of the field and place a dime on the 50-yard-line. Upon return to your seat you turn to your friends and say:
“you see that dime on the fifty yard line? That represents the entirety of the corporate media who tell you what is going on.”
“You see the scale of the rest of the field in comparison to that dime? Well, that’s the scale of the consuming pubic who have access to alternate media resources, beyond those espoused by voices represented under the media’s dime.”
“Now can you see how perspectives from under the media dime can be so out of touch with the reality of the geography?”
“Dear Mitch and Paul,”…
Sundance, it is like they are digging their own graves, and yet the more people point this out, they keep digging even faster.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Ain’t it grand!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes, as long as they don’t drag me into their graves with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FofBW, I don’t believe that you have ever posted anything with which I disagreed. Keep on keeping on!
LikeLike
They have nothing else. Democrats or Republicans.
They all figured out that the normal pathway is: reality – > perception of reality – > political views – > pol action;
and, that this can be subverted, because most people have no way to get a good reading of reality. So, you present an alternate “reality,” thus forming a different perception of reality. And so on down the chain.
So, while we believe “politicians” are well-intentioned, and based in reality, and have superior insight into problems and viable solutions, the truth is that they are riding the “perception of reality” wave to re-election.
They have no facts. “Public Housing” does not reduce homelessness. “Single-payer” health care does not improve the health profile and longevity of the population.
But if you QUESTION this, as a Republican OR Democrat, you are ostracized. The Cult cannot tolerate dissent. You musty believe the correct way, or you are perceived as a threat to “society.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, while we believe “politicians” are well-intentioned, and based in reality, and have superior insight into problems and viable solutions, the truth is that they are riding the “perception of reality” wave to re-election.”
_______________
I don’t believe the political-class is ‘well-intentioned’, and I haven’t, for a long time.
These are bad people. Criminals. Traitors.
Most of them should hang, and would hang, in any other era than this one.
EVERY SINGLE REPUBLI-CON had to agree to prevent their own Party’s president, Donald J. Trump, from making recess appointments. EVERY SINGLE REPUBLI-CON.
If there was even ONE good man, just ONE who refused to stick a knife in the president, the attempt to block the president from making recess appointments during the summer break would have failed.
Ergo, there is not ONE good man in the Senate.
Not a single one worth saving.
Not even ONE.
LikeLike
I love it when a plan comes together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’M cheering for them with each shovel full of dirt!! Encourage them to keep digging.
LikeLike
They are trying to bury President Trump as well…..( his response)
( come on everybody sing )
I thought things couldn’t get much worse
but guess what they did
you hit my head upside with a wrecking ball oh but that’s what you did
I’m not going nowhere
I can live on my supporters prayers
cause I’m done playing nice I’m done running for life cause you think that you got me scared
this time it’s goodbye trouble
I feel the light at the end of this tunnel
I get stronger with every step
come hell, come high water
you push on me I’m gonna push back harder
got a whole lot more than little bit me left
oh, so don’t put dirt on my grave just yet
no don’t put dirt on my grave just yet
Everyone can save their breath
they can spare me the change
you can point your finger somewhere else
if you’re looking to blame
I’ll give you something to believe
nothing on me says defeat
no I’m not looking back so you better think fast if you think you can cut me deep
This time it’s goodbye trouble
I feel the light at the end of this tunnel
I get stronger with every step
yeah ; )
LikeLike
And Hillary has been suspiciously quiet lately. Maybe she slipped into another vodka coma.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or she might be listening to Bubba, who does have a keen political intuition, and he is telling her to stay clear of this Leftist hysteria that will boomerang.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or just maybe there’s a secret grand jury with her name on it. Or she knows Mueller is investigating her and O’Boner and CGI. And maybe DJT sent a message that he’s about had enough. Or maybe one of the green thangs she keeps urping won. I’m fine with any and all…
LikeLike
It’s a good sign…as to what Sundance is talking about. If the Uniparty were on higher ground, we’d be hearing from them as they’d be emboldened. The fact that it’s quiet means they’re nervous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully Crooked Hillary is trying to cop a favorable plea deal.
LikeLike
Maybe turns on Obama?
LikeLike
She never did say much, remember? Except to her rich donors.
LikeLike
No kidding. She may have given more paid talks to Goldman Sachs than held rallies in support of her candidacy. That may not even be hyperbole.
LikeLike
I still believe she died in that van she fell into in 2016.
LikeLike
She’s in canada on vacation. Tweeted out about spain, but didn’t say radical islamic terrorsts. She needs to clarify.
LikeLike
I read Hewitt’s tweets and thought the same thing. And from the reaction he got from his peers it’s plain as the nose on your face..they STILL don’t ‘get it’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how many more voters identify themselves as Independants. I’m sure this affiliation only benefits Trump as traditional Republicans are fed up with RINO obstructionists and Bernie Democrats are fed up with party politics.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judith, click on the Party affiliation link in beginning of story. It has been running higher in 2017 , and I do believe there is some unattachment to both parties not getting anything done. Most of the accomplishments this year are what PDJT can achieve without much of their help. Gorsuch being the exception , because R’s needed/wanted that to happen as much as us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
in regards to Independants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed – I believe there’s a strong (if not, direct) correlation between voters who identify as “independent”/”no party affiliation” and Trump supporters. As Sundance has pointed out continuously, the UniParty is very real & clearly opposed to President Trump’s “America First” agenda.
LikeLike
I try to listen to Hewitt. I do. But he’s a shill for an MSM paycheck. I get so tired of his advice for DJT.
LikeLike
Wish there was a “Love” button… because I love this post! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hugh Hewitt is saying something intelligent? Weird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow the money:
From:mpbonner@bonnergrp.com
To: John.Podesta@gmail.com
Date: 2008-02-21 19:59
Subject: Updates from our memo last week
MPB’s to DO’s
Soros — is moving another $1M on monday
Gund — is moving $1M to messaging before the end of the month, but still must talk to PAUL
Wasserman — is working on moving the money
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/58885
LikeLike
If you search “soros” in the podesta wikileaks…thick as thieves…
LikeLike
“This isn’t just about money. Small-dollar donors are an important measure of how much grass-roots enthusiasm a campaign or organization has.”
_______________
Imagine how much grass-roots support the RNC would be receiving if the GOP wasn’t anti-Trump.
I wouldn’t give a nickel to a single one of these anti-American traitors.
I may contribute directly to a specific candidate who is challenging a traitor Republi-Con in the primary, but why give anything to the UniParty RNC / GOPe?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imagine how much grass-roots support the RNC would be receiving if they weren’t so stupid. They are missing the opportunity of a generation— yet still they persist in the Anti-Trump wagon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now add the fact some won’t donate to RNC because they don’t want RINO’s primaries getting funded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahaha I see I write too slowly.
LikeLike
Bingo. I identify. I will ONLY give directly to a candidate. Unless the RNC has a Damascus Road experience and sees the light, I will never give them one penny.
LikeLike
I wonder how much Donald J Trump for President has raised?
LikeLike
And some of that money goes to Corker, Flake, McCain, Rubio, and Many etc.’s
LikeLike
And sorry, but the head of RNC has Romney in her blood. Not a very attractive trait unless you’re a RINO
LikeLike
Things about to get crunck:
“I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.” -Steve Bannon
LikeLike
So….The Ninja-dressed vandals really are not causing the END of America after all. The AMERICAN Renaissance will bring a wealth of new Statues, refurbished statues, and recovered statues. Americans are watching the Basement Ninjas battling the White Black Lives Matters fakers for a few Media clips, and TV notoriety. Pathetic, but irrelevant, theatrics designed to hurt SOARING AMERICAN MORALE…..Heh, heh…..not working.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Ninja-dressed vandals”
Top Definition
Antifa
Short for (militant) anti-fascists.
Middle-class champagne socialist/communist/anarchist white boys who don’t like nationalists or fascists. They consider themselves to be rebelling against the establishment, whilst upholding all of its ultra-politically correct views.
Antifa only dislike racism when its carried out by whites, and do not have the bottle to stand up against anti-white racism; leading to many people on the right to refer to them as ‘traitors’. I’d rather just call them morons.
Most are teenagers and university students who grow out of the fad when they start paying taxes.
… from Urban Dictionary
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=antifa
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alabama Special Election over 423,282 GOP voters showed up vs 165,006 DNC
Alabama has always been GOP strong but Aug 17th wasn’t good for the Dems.
Democrats were hoping for a stronger showing especially since the GOP had unpopular candidates. Dems are now complaining about the low voter turnout & how their candidate should have done better.
From a Liberal writer:
“Roy Moore v. Luther Strange in a runoff to see who gets to beat Democrat Doug Jones in a December special election.
That’s right, I said beat Doug Jones. Spare me the Rocky-like tales of “oh, he’s got a chance against an unpopular Republican.”
The Republicans had over 400,000 votes in this primary. The Democrats had 160,000. This ain’t pessimism, it’s math.”
http://www2.alabamavotes.gov/electionnight/statewideResultsByContest.aspx?ecode=1000750
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 14, 2016 was the first time I ever made a political donation and continued every month until the election. Small donations are what I could afford and DJT was the first presidential candidate I could ever totally support. I thought only of my kids and grandkids and that motivated me to continue to donate.
After the election, I continued to get solicitations from any old GOPe begging for money. I looked at the fine print at the bottom and if the RNC was mentioned, I hit delete. The fine print told me that 25% of my contribution would go to admin and candidates chosen by the RNC. NOPE!
Then, 2 days ago, I got a text from 88022 from DJT asking for reelection donations. I checked the fine print and it was exclusively paid for by DJT (no RNC mentioned). Even said checks could be mailed to Trump Tower.
Here it is 2017 and we are 3+ years away from the next presidential election and I once again hit the donate button with my small amount. As long as I know the money is not going to the snakes, I’m good!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ditto!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice testimony. So true. He’s the only one I will give $$ to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And since they don’t donate enough to reach campaigns’ individual contribution limits, you can return to ask them for money time and again—which frees campaigns from continually being on the hunt for new, deep-pocketed donors who can max out.”
________________
How are voter contributions even relevant?
As Sundance has posted here many times, the AVERAGE contribution in lobbyist money to each of the 535 members of Congress was $5.8 MILLION dollars in 2016.
And they represent the interests of those who paid them $5.8 million dollars.
And NOBODY else.
Clearly and indisputably.
Today, We the People are in a situation of “Taxation WITHOUT representation”.
We have NO representation in Congress.
Only the Lobbyists have representation.
.
LikeLike
Um, we have pdjt and he Trumps them all. We do have representation. Why oh why are you spreading defeatism? It is toxic AND not true.
LikeLike
I give $$s only to individual candidates. Don’t trust RNC.with/out R.Priebus.
LikeLike
You got it. I refuse to donate to RINOS/RNC and I give them a piece of my mind when they solicit. Secure the border, pass tax reform and repeal Obamacare and then get back to me.
LikeLike
Fact!! Just check out the NYT article on Antifa today. I signed up to comment on NYT because I just couldn’t stand it anymore and I shamelessly directed everyone to CTH. I was pleasantly surprised at the commenters on NYT that were fed up with Antifa.
LikeLike
Also directed the_donald people here. This is the best blog ever.
LikeLike
This article describes the way my husband and I feel. We are actually Independents, but decided to support Trump. Career politicians have much to fear from today’s more informed voter. If the Republican establishment fails to support the president we elected, we will not support them in the future. This is their last and best chance to convince us they are not highly paid but useless fixtures. From 11-08-2017 forward nothing will ever be the same. The establishment can’t just sit on the sidelines and wait for this administration to end. If they do that, it will be considered sabotage, and that will never be forgiven by us. They would be wise to wake up and circle the wagons around POTUS. He can’t do the job we elected him to do if he has to spend all his time defending himself from petty attacks. Thank you to the author of the article-it was well written and I hope it circulates far and wide.
LikeLike
The difference between our President and the GOP Congress, esp the Senate, couldn’t be clearer than the above pic of Donald in his office.
It was taken during the transition, and shows him on the phone asking foreign business leaders to come do business and bring jobs to America.
In other words, while Wahington is living high on the hog on our dime, Mr Trump stays busy MAKING MONEY FOR US!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and remember the papers giggling that he was only getting a hundred jobs here, a thousand there? Well (a) it added up eventually, but (b) it showed he cares because he was so happy about every hundred and thousand as he added them on. That is caring.
It is those flying overhead who do not care about a hundred here, a thousand there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
““Dear Mitch and Paul,”…”
Oh, yah…..ditch M&P.
Can’t change the stripes on a zebra.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll give everything I can to PDJT, or individual Republican candidates.
But until those weasels in D.C. start supporting the Presidents agenda…..
NOT A CENT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was going to post some thoughts last night- but to be honest I was just psychology exhausted it has been a l-o-n-g week….I was flipping around news stations and it got to be so damned depressing– one channel after the other bashing Trump. Had I not had other grounding information (CTH) it would be very easy to start believing what I was seeing channel after channel after channel, and that is what got my attention…
I thought to myself you know the truth- what about the people that have no alternative to what they are seeing ? From that viewpoint ( without a counter of actual facts) the world is on fire without a solution in sight….and the country is being led by a sexist, nazi loving, tax cheating, buffoon.
So I decided to do some medical research which I often do when I can not sleep and I was watching this holistic doctor, Dr Morse who has brought people back to balanced health from just about every illness you can imagine. He supports President Trump…as I was reading the comments from viewers— BOOM there is was…several posting on YOUTUBE… ” I have followed you for years, but your support of Trump was the last straw- I will no longer come to this site”.
I though wow…you would rather be a sick person in poor health then to get information from a Dr with a 30 year track record of healing people. That is when it hit me– this is knee-jerk – all emotion, no facts just feeeeeeeelings based nonsense that has infiltrated our country.
It is as though this country has released every mental patient in the country and they are on every news station and are out roaming in the streets ! It’s crazy !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those of you who may have listened to and seen the Trump prophecy videos in the last 14-16 months, if you ever listened to the first video, one thing Mark Taylor mentioned was the fact that every time POTUS was attacked during his candidacy, his poll numbers would go up while all the other GOP candidates numbers would fall. In the initial first video, he specifically mentioned Megyn Kelly by name and the infamous debate where she relentlessly attacked him. He mentioned the fact that Fox News had been in turmoil ever since that had occurred and of course now she’s not fairing much better.
As far as the Dems are concerned, I realize the GOPe have been incompetent in keeping their promises especially to repeal and replace O’Care, but on the flip side the Dems are so obsessed with POTUS’ tax returns, muh Russia, and with gender identity along with playing the race card that there is no way in the world I see them taking back complete control of the congress next year as long as Perez and Ellison continue with their foot in mouth disease.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YUP! Eric said it best on 8/3, and this is the 3rd time I’ve posted it on CTH since.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one of the RINOs and Nevertrumpers problems, they know the jig is up when the people realize they can take over the local party leadership with one vote. They were successful against Ron Paul because that was only 1/50 of President Trump’s coalition.
LikeLike
Numbers don’t lie — except D’s voting booth numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROTFLOL!! LOVED that caption Sundance! “Dear Mitch and Paul..”
Ryan:”Hey Mitch. What’s that whistling sound I hear in the background that keeps getting louder?”
McConnell:”It’s either Cankles running out of hot air, or you and I are in serious trouble.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for more arsenal, I’ve been going over to the dark side arguing with facts and this will really enforce my arguments.
I like looking at people’s desks. I know, weird right? However, it says a great deal about a person. Our last president always had a clean desk. It used to really bother me wondering what the heck he was doing. He was either hiding it all, or not bothered to do anything. I think I’m right on both accounts depending on the day.
Our President Trump always has a great deal of work on his yuuge desk. I can also tell he knows where everything is exactly and what needs to be looked at and what has already been read. I so love looking at his desks.
And it’s why we have such a great President. He’s excellent at delegating, but he also knows what is going on in every aspect and what everyone is doing and where they are at. Our President never fails to impress me with his work and dedication for all of us. He is always working so hard and it’s obvious by all the winning we get to see every day.
Be well good Treepers and have a fabulous weekend!
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
Baghdad Wolf Blitzer: Ha! Preposterous! Lies, all lies. We are defeating the Deplorables everywhere, they are retreating on all fronts!
Casual observer: Dude, it looks like there’s a division of MAGA tanks coming up the street behind you.
Baghdad Blitz: Umm….I have to go now.
LikeLike
This is the most uplifting piece I’ve read in a while.
LikeLike
Just FYI –a website reports that the Left is snapping up all the tickets for the rally next week and then plan on not showing up, just to create fake news that Trump’s base is deserting him. Wow.
LikeLike