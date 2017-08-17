Horrific Terrorist Attack in Barcelona Spain – 13 Dead, More Than 50 Injured…

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a van in Barcelona Spain ploughed into pedestrians in a busy tourist street. The attack happened in the area around Las Ramblas, a busy shopping and business promenade in the center of the city.

Local and national media are reporting that one suspect named Driss Oukabir, apparently from Morocco, has been arrested. A second suspect was been killed after a shootout on the outskirts of the city with police. It remains unclear how many attackers were involved in the incident, which is being treated by police as a terrorist attack.

Horrific footage recorded at the scene shows dozens of victims lying injured on the pavement. Police have confirmed that at least 64 people are hurt. Catalonia’s interior minister Joaquim Forn stated it is ‘very possible’ the number of dead will rise because of the ‘very serious’ wounds to victims.

The Spanish civil guard has said the van used in the attack was rented by Oukabir in the town of Santa Perpetua de la Mogada. A second van was found parked in the town of Vic some 50 miles north of Barcelona after police said it could have been used as a getaway vehicle.

The Las Ramblas promenade runs through Spain’s second-largest city, stretching from its center to the sea at Port Vell. The restaurants, shops and street performers are crowded with tourists and local people on a typical summer afternoon.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017