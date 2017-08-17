Horrific Terrorist Attack in Barcelona Spain – 13 Dead, More Than 50 Injured…

Posted on August 17, 2017 by

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a van in Barcelona Spain ploughed into pedestrians in a busy tourist street.  The attack happened in the area around Las Ramblas, a busy shopping and business promenade in the center of the city.

Local and national media are reporting that one suspect named Driss Oukabir, apparently from Morocco, has been arrested. A second suspect was been killed after a shootout on the outskirts of the city with police. It remains unclear how many attackers were involved in the incident, which is being treated by police as a terrorist attack.

Horrific footage recorded at the scene shows dozens of victims lying injured on the pavement. Police have confirmed that at least 64 people are hurt. Catalonia’s interior minister Joaquim Forn stated it is ‘very possible’ the number of dead will rise because of the ‘very serious’ wounds to victims.

The Spanish civil guard has said the van used in the attack was rented by Oukabir in the town of Santa Perpetua de la Mogada. A second van was found parked in the town of Vic some 50 miles north of Barcelona after police said it could have been used as a getaway vehicle.

The Las Ramblas promenade runs through Spain’s second-largest city, stretching from its center to the sea at Port Vell. The restaurants, shops and street performers are crowded with tourists and local people on a typical summer afternoon.

This entry was posted in European Union, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, North Africa, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to Horrific Terrorist Attack in Barcelona Spain – 13 Dead, More Than 50 Injured…

  1. abigailstraight says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Shock and awe!/s
    How many people must die like this before world leaders tell the truth?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      August 17, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Time to stop getting hung up on things like Confederate monuments and turn our attention to the true crises in this world.

      I’m looking at you, Alt Left.

      This is what real terrorism looks like. Sadly, we’ve seen it far too many times lately in the West.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • ECM says:
      August 17, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      They could end this tomorrow–that they don’t want to really says all we need to know.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Zennalou says:
        August 17, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        Instead we get statements like this over and over and over again

        Update, 15:25 PM EST: “Terrorists will never defeat a united people who love freedom over barbarism. All Spain is with victims and their families,” said Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey of Spain in a tweet.

        Update, 15:15 PM EST: “Terrorists around the world should know that the United States and its allies will find you and bring you to justice,” said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a statement on the Barcelona attack.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      August 17, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      How many native Europeans are there?

      Like

      Reply
    • Payday says:
      August 17, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      My wife and I was just there in June.

      Like

      Reply
  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Another salvo in the fight to reclaim al-Andalus.

    This is only the early stages. God have mercy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. TimeIsNow says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Just wondering how far the push back will go when the West has had it’s fill of Muslim criminal crap this time? Will Constantinople come back? How many countries will even be allowed to be Muslim?

    There has been 1400+ years of criminal activity by these group, with no effective protests against any of it by “moderate Muslims.” Castrations of a couple hundred million black slaves, with average life spans of six years after (worked to death). The criminal activity against all other cultures has gone on and on and on, with no guilt, no shame.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • MaryfromMarin says:
      August 17, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      “Push back”? After 1400+ years of murder, aggression, and conquest–as you correctly point out–why should we expect significant push back now? That may sound cynical, but I think it’s just being realistic.

      Other than Viktor Orban, Beata Szydło, one or two others in Eastern Europe, and POTUS Trump, what other world leaders are calling for any kind of resistance or push back at all? Most of them (esp. in Europe) are ENCOURAGING this kind of thing by sticking their fool heads in the sand–or working secretly to enable the establishment of the world-wide ummah.

      JMO, mind you. But I’m sticking with it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sharon says:
        August 17, 2017 at 4:14 pm

        Plain talk, MfM and it seems almost pointless, doesn’t it?

        How long…..? How much……?

        Those in power, in a position to push back will not because they don’t want to.

        Until normal Americans accept what has been plain for a couple of decades at least, there will be a lot of wasted effort.

        “Shocked” Americans serve the purposes of those who don’t want to push back. “Disbelieving/how much longer……” expressions just identify more such Americans or world citizens.

        World War III is under way and no one has noticed. This is not a bug: it’s a feature of the new world order.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  5. USA loves Melania says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    It’s just part and parcel of life in the big city.

    But it doesn’t have to be.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Piper77 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Moroccans were the worst criminal thugs in Europe long before the terror attacks too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Gil says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    “The Spanish passport of a person of Moroccan origin was found at the scene of the attack, TV3 reports.
    Spanish police say there is no one at large in any bar in central Barcelona.
    This would be the deadliest terrorist attack in Spain since 2004 bombing, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-17/van-plows-crowd-people-barcelonas-city-center-many-injured

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      August 17, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Terrorist in jail was born in Marbella, Spain from a moroccan family. It looks like the pseudo natives are worst that the ones born in moslem countries (according to Telemadrid).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Joe says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    This is sick, but so is Drudge. He is cynically using the traffic from this horrific event to hurt Trump:

    http://www.drudgereport.com

    Like

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Our President also posted this! For all of you that might think he believes this Urban Legend, he doesn’t. What he is clearly saying is that at some point we have to fight these animals the same way they fight us. You can’t be damn PC when you are at war with SAVAGES!

    https://www.thoughtco.com/gen-black-jack-pershing-vs-muslim-terrorists-4052491

    One important thing to remember is that Muslims detest pork because they believe pigs are filthy animals. Some of them simply refuse to eat it, while others won’t even touch pigs at all, nor any of their by-products. To them, eating or touching a pig, its meat, its blood, etc., is to be instantly barred from paradise and doomed to hell.

    Just before World War I, there were a number of terrorist attacks against the United States and it’s interests by, you guessed it, Muslim extremists.

    So General Pershing captured 50 of the terrorists and had them tied to posts execution style. He then had his men bring in two pigs and slaughter them in front of the, now horrified, terrorists.

    The soldiers then soaked their bullets in pigs blood, and proceeded to execute 49 of the terrorists by firing squad.

    The soldiers then dug a big hole, dumped in the terrorist’s bodies and covered them in pig blood, entrails, etc.

    They let the 50th man go. And for about the next 42 years, there was not a single attack by a muslim fanatic anywhere in the world.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      August 17, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Roll the terrorists in Pig Poop, – it’s the smelliest of all poops – then splash on the blood after a non-halal Southern style hog killing.

      Save the good parts – hams, ribs and pork chops – and have a big military BBQ with music, square and line dancing and lots of beer – while the terrorist watches and waits for his execution the next day.

      Bury him with the pig entrails and hide.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • lizzieintexas says:
        August 17, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        https://www.americasfreedomfighters.com/2015/02/20/muslim-texas-pig-farmer/

        Muslims hate pigs. That’s a fact. They consider them ‘unclean.’ Well, everyone is entitled to their opinion. Personally I love pork- I mean bacon? Come on it’s awesome! Personally I don’t care what Muslims like.

        And either does a long time Texas rancher named Craig Baker. Let me explain.

        Mr. Baker was approached by a Muslim named Kamel Fotouh (yes his name is CAMEL with a ‘K’ lmao!) who informed the Texan that he intended to build a Muslim Mosque next door to him. Can you imagine? Camel said that Mr. Baker should move because ‘Muslims are offended by pigs!’ Oh yeah dude, I’ll get right on that! What a joke.

        Now to the great part. Mr. Baker decided that he would not bend over to the Muslim and instead decided to hold PIG RACES during the MUSLIM PRAYER TIME!!! This is CLASSIC!

        Of course liberals take Kamel’s side on the issue citing ‘RACIAL INTOLERANCE’ but this is still AMERICA baby.

        What kind of idiot that hates pigs buys land next to pigs? It just makes no sense. But then again, either does shoving your own face into the ground and worshiping a murderous pedophile.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • tommylotto2 says:
      August 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Not a total urban legend. In his own memoir Pershing wrote that another commanding officer in the Philippines, Col. Frank West, had in at least one case seen to it that bodies of Muslim insurgents “were publicly buried in the same grave with a dead pig. It was not pleasant to have to take such measures, but the prospect of going to hell instead of heaven sometimes deterred the would-be assassins.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      August 17, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      This isn’t a legend, it actually happened. Pershing was a brilliant strategist and he was also NOT liked by the establishment. They sent him to the worst possible assignments. After the US inherited the Philippines after the Spanish-American war, they had to deal with the Spanish problem of the Moro warriors, a moslem sect who were very brutal, killing everyone not moslem. They would get high on drugs and charge with big knives. Even shot full of holes, they managed to kill a bunch of people before dying.

      Pershing was given the mess to clean up. He knew he had to fight fire with fire. The bean counters had armed the troops with puny double action sidearms of .38 cal. The older troops kept their Colt SAA in .45 cal but the newer troops, e.g. young officers, had the new, anemic .38s. There is an incident I read where a young LT. went out from the perimeter to do his morning routine. While he was squatting, a Moro warrior came charging at him. Talk about being caught with your pants down. The LT emptied his revolver into the charging attacker and it didn’t slow him down. The LT grabbed his pants so he could run with the big knife killer right behind him. As he reached the perimeter, one of the veteran troopers pulled out his Colt .45 and dropped the attacker with one shot. It was the Moro warriors that led to the adoption of the Colt .45acp.because it was the only handgun that would stop a drug crazed charge.

      General Pershing was so effective in his fight against the Moro, giving back to them as good as they gave, the terrorism did stop. The Moro warriors respected Pershing and to this day, over 100 years later, they name their male children after him. So yes, the incident President Trump, a student of history cites, did indeed happen. I’ve read those books myself and they are fascinating.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Joe says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    If you saw the comments, on shltlib sites like The Hill or Mediaite, it would make you insane.

    The Left can’t not only NOT unite after this event, they are jumping on it to try and trash Trump.

    It is even worse than I thought in this country and I thought it was civil war territory.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. reenahovermale says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Barcelona? Not Barca. Las Ramblas es en el barrio del Gotic. You know the Gothic Quarter, the one where monuments, carvings, and Roman roads run? These barbarians just love to plow down history and people – no? Remarkably similar happenings here though they hide who they truly are and try to blame those whom they wish to destroy, since we won’t bow down and take our lumps as we should – but of course, this is only imo, because the media says it’s just random and has nothing to do with Muslims or any of this forced migration (eye roll). Rezo para que mi amiga este al salvo. I pray that my friend is okay. It is high time this nonsense STOPS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      August 17, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      What media says that? I heard on telemadrid that they are calling it a terrorist attack performed by a moslem group. They dont know yet if there is a cell behind it. They also reported that ISIS is celebrating and acknowledge the attack as one from them

      Like

      Reply
      • reenahovermale says:
        August 17, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        It was a generalization of all of the everythings that have happened in this manner as of late and was sarcastic not a specificity. But feel free to continue to nitpick me while I try to get a hold of my friend. In. Barcelona.

        Like

        Reply
  12. tgmccoy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Wolfie Blitzer says this is a “coycat” attack because,-Charlotsville?
    Which, BTW is the New Russia,Russia ,but, Russia..

    Like

    Reply
  13. fedback says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Interesting that Trump tweets the Gen. Pershing legend.
    You have yet another horrible ISIS attack, children killed.
    The current strategy to protect citizens against terror attacks, especially in Europe, clearly doesn’t work
    Now media and politicians will condemn Trump instead of ISIS

    I find it brilliant

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Bobjasper says:
      August 17, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      I disagree this was over the top. He needs to stfu with things like this

      Like

      Reply
    • AM says:
      August 17, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      “The current strategy to protect citizens against terror attacks, especially in Europe, clearly doesn’t work”

      Europe has been here before and especially Spain. I know many Christians uncomfortable with the idea, but the only way to get rid of the terrorism is to get rid of the Muslims in the society. That doesn’t have to mean kill, but it can mean deport.

      Noone can and ever should be forced into conversion into Christianity. But close down the Mosques and tell them if they want Islam, they are plenty of Islamic countries from which to choose that I’m sure will be thrilled to have true believers back. Dar al-Islam exists in many countries and would be much more pleasant, I’m sure than Dar al-Harb.

      That said, I suspect I maybe years or generations ahead of the most not surprising solution ever. I have no idea when the west tires of the violence.

      Like

      Reply
  14. History Teaches says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Bill Bennett had a book about twenty years ago called ‘The Death of Outrage.’ That title applies to everything happening in the unending war to destroy traditional values and the heart and soul of Western civilization.

    Another chance for the scripted empty platitudes and depersonalized fake sombre faces of the media and political class. And repeating the politically correct talking points originating from the swamp vermin

    And the usual hashtags and vapid rhetoric about tolerance and ‘carrying on’ as if nothing makes a difference. The masses will be told to just self hypnotize themselves with entertainment escapism and social media addictions and pretend there aren’t existential stakes in play.

    In the meantime, the screws tighten incrementally as the puppet master globalists and their useful idiots relentlessly never let a crisis go to waste.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Bekah Lyons says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Yes , horrific attack and prayers all around .
    America is under attack too , and President’s agenda is in sever jeopardy!!!! Please you do your part and circulate list and urge others. Clarify the lie perpetrated that President did NOT denounce racism et al and make clear you will not support company products. Call , Write , go to all social platforms the company has and be prolific!
    Ken Fraizer Merk – 908-740-4000 /http://www.merck.com/contact/index.html
    Kevin Plank UnderArmour Ceo 1 -888 727 6687 /http://investor.underarmour.com/contactBoard.cfm
    Scott Paul Ceo of alliance – Phone: 202-393-3430/http://www.americanmanufacturing.org/pages/contact
    Richard Trumka Afl cio – 202-637-5018
    Scott Paul Ceo of alliance Phone: 202-393-3430 /http://www.americanmanufacturing.org/pages/contact
    DENISE M. MORRISON Ceo Campbells 1 (800) 257-8443
    Jamie Diamond -https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/About-JPMC/board-of-directors.htm
    Amazon corporate Jeff bezos (206) 266-1000
    Apple Tim Cook Apple Media Helpline (408) 974–2042

    Like

    Reply
  16. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    they will hug it out as usual

    Like

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    August 17, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Gil says:
    August 17, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Fast facts and its incredible.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Katie says:
    August 17, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Already, the #prayforspain hashtag is taking over Instagram. That always seems to do the trick… until the next terrorist attack.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 17, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Snippet from Brietbart:

    “Update, 16:03 PM EST: Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reports that a man identifying himself as Driss Oukabir, the man whose identification Spanish authorities say they found in one of the two vans rented and used in the attack, has walked into a police station claiming his legal documents were stolen.”

    Two arrested and one dead, so far-(source-Brietbart)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s