Jihadists have used vehicles to mow down their victims in numerous terrorist attacks in Europe. The London Bridge Attack in the U.K, and the attack in Nice, France as well as the Berlin, Germany Christmas Market attack are three high-profile recent examples.
However, after today’s terrorist attack in Barcelona Spain using the same approach of vehicles as weapons, CNN has discovered the real source of inspiration for using cars and trucks for Islamic terrorism.
According to CNN reporter Jim Scuitto and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, the terrorist attack today in Barcelona was the result of a copy-cat from,… wait for it,… yep, Charlottesville Virginia. No, seriously; I’m.Not.Kidding. WATCH:
Meanwhile, womens groups accross the Nation are converging on Atlanta to demand that the statue of Tupac Skakur be removed. Wanda Geldaman spokesthing for the movement emphisized that Tupac was a brutal sexual abuser, and in no way deserves to be honored. Wanda told CNN reporters that “the statue symbolizes the demeaning if women” and “this is not who we are”. Now back to Wolf, who has learned that both vehicles in Charlottesville and Barcelona had naturally aspirated engines, similar to those belonging to President Trump…
If they wanted to improve their ratings, CNN would make suspicious twitchy-cat their lead anchor.
I demand the a condemnation of the islamonazis by the media, dems and repubics.
