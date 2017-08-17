Good Grief: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Says Barcelona Terrorist Attack Was Copycat of Charlottesville…

Jihadists have used vehicles to mow down their victims in numerous terrorist attacks in Europe. The London Bridge Attack in the U.K, and the attack in Nice, France as well as the Berlin, Germany Christmas Market attack are three high-profile recent examples.

However, after today’s terrorist attack in Barcelona Spain using the same approach of vehicles as weapons, CNN has discovered the real source of inspiration for using cars and trucks for Islamic terrorism.

According to CNN reporter Jim Scuitto and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, the terrorist attack today in Barcelona was the result of a copy-cat from,… wait for it,… yep, Charlottesville Virginia. No, seriously; I’m.Not.Kidding. WATCH: