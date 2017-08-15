President Trump asks Jim Acosta If He Wants Washington and Jefferson Memorials Removed…

During one of the combative segments of the presser today, CNN’s visible metrosexual and self-promoting professional antagonist, Jim Acosta, asks about statues of Robert E Lee and various monuments that Acosta decries as insults to his political worldview.
.
According to Acosta’s insufferable pontifications, Washington DC would need a new name.
Additionally, if you follow left-wing media and “google-logic” to it’s natural conclusion there’s a solid argument to be made that the Statue of Liberty is promoting gender stereotypes of women as caretakers.
Advertisements
Hey they were slave owners…so if you have left crazy thinking that is what will probably be next.
The left will never be happy until they destroy America.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And then they still won’t be happy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And then it’s the liberals version of the Gestapo kicking down our front doors, dragging us off to concentration and re-education camps
LikeLiked by 4 people
They will not be happy until there is no America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And nobody ever talks about the fact that Washington inherited his slaves and he did not free them or sell them because he was concerned that they may not be treated well. As a result, he kept them and gave them work and good homes so they would be safe and have good lives. But the left would never think that a white man could be good. You also don’t hear that the first slave owner in America was a black man.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Back then many people were slave owners. Not only in US, but also in Arabia, Africa, China. In Europe they had mostly Kings, nobility and ordinary people, some of them slave like. It was normal. It’s pointless to apply today’s moral standards to the 19th century. Different times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they make their way all the way back to the North African Muslims who Sood their ancestors into slavery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Acosta acosts the American history! Truth is self evident in his name!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He and his daddy dearest should move back to Cuba and see how well his “accosting ” of Raul Castro goes over there. Ungrateful SOB . He wouldn’t even be alive or exist today if the US hadn’t given his communist daddy refuge in our country. Not everyone who is here deserves to be here as we can clearly see by this example of anti-American hatred from the Acosta POS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps we should do a reverse merit immigration and deport all those who hate this country so much back to where they belong!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has acosta gotten it right, ever?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Protesters in NYC ask for removal of Teddy Roosevelt’s statue at the Museum of Natural History.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/19741/leftist-activists-demand-new-york-museum-take-down-michael-qazvini
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah! Because colonialism or somesuch! Next, sandblast his face off of Mount Rushmore, because who cares about the past???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone already suggested sand blasting Stone Mountain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stella, didn’t they try that a couple of years ago and it went over like a lead balloon?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably. I think this time it’s a black woman running for office in Georgia. Taking a cue from the other idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like I said this will never end until there are no statues in America about American history. H3LL we barely teach any American history, much less World history in schools anymore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hate all things American. Obama’s legacy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Their” new symbol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
great breakdown of what the left wants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, there will still be statues but it’ll be statues of Marx, Hillary, Obama, Margaret Sanger, and Lucifer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s one of Lenin in Seattle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yea I understand one of the New Orleans statues is to be replaced with an Obama statue…Give me a break
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad we cancelled our trip to New Orleans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you listen to Al Sharpton on Charlie Rose, he claimed that all these monuments are paid for by taxpayers dollars. Well my thought was then PP needs to stop getting any Federal money because I am offended by what they represent. We need to apply their logic onto their sacred cows. We are offended therefore they cannot exist either meaning PP, Sanger, et al.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what ISIS did. Destroyed ancient history because they did not agree with it. It’s all the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
acosta is a glutton for punishment, isn’t he?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’ll keep at it until he’s had a mental breakdown. (Really not kidding there.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
He always seems to be just one twitter-meltdown away from a full psychotic break
LikeLiked by 2 people
As much as I’d personally love to see that happen, I’m afraid he’s a narcissistic sociopath borderline personality disorder , so no, he won’t have any mental breakdown. But wait.. perhaps when he is NO Longer relevant and ignored he will😊.
LikeLike
I think something is wrong with him.
LikeLike
Bam! That’s the reaction I wanted to see to the Charlottesville event.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our President destroyed the Democrats, Uniparty, MSM by using their useful idiot! He went right to the top! Hell with Robert E Lee, lets ban George Washington and Thomas Jefferson since bought of them were slave owners. I wish he would have suggested that we take Washington down from Mt. Rushmore and put up Barry from Hawaii instead. That would have sent them all into the Atlantic Ocean.
He nuked them the same way he nuked their Messiah on March 4th by saying that Barry had surveillance on Trump Tower. This was the same and it will drive the left nuts because they are DEAD and no one will revive them!
After today, 2018 is going to be the year that Washington and Jefferson and Robert E Lee exact their revenge!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Please, flep! Don’t hold back – Tell us what you REALLY think! Mkay?
LikeLike
Duchess01 these animals think they are better than everyone else because they are part of The Club! Our President knew exactly what he was going to get them to do! He dreamed about it the night before. He had his speech with him from Saturday on hand. He knew the moron Acosta would spew some BS that would allow him to put GW’s head on the chopping block. He was prepared to ask Lucifer’s creature whether Thomas Jefferson should be hacked away. Our President decided VA would not only be in play in 20′ but Tim Kaine might be jettisoned in 18′!
Remember Barry is making a comeback this fall for the governor ‘s race in VA. Democrats are pissed he is doing so! Guess what the rallying cry will be? Lets save Jefferson and lets save VA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama never played well in VA when it comes to midterms. Anybody remember Creigh Deeds?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well…well, flep! That sure is a story of intrigue and deception – quite good, too – have you ever thought about writing a book about political philandering and poppycock? If not – you should – it would be a best seller!
I did not intend to upset you – just wanted to lighten your load a bit with a little silliness – sorry – forgot my /s
I so appreciate your valuable insight and analysis – really, I do! Hugs!
PS Whoever ‘Barry’ is – he doesn’t stand a chance – everyone knows he lies at the drop of a hat – and his ‘legacy’ is getting smaller by the day!
LikeLike
Barry is running for Governor? Sheesh
LikeLike
Well, I believe Teddy Roosevelt will be blasted away from Rushmore, as well. I believe Hillary would replace him. Because she did so much to better the lives of women (well, one woman. It averages out to a net gain)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
If they are going after Teddy Roosevelt then all the National Parks need to be returned back to the states since that is Teddy’s legacy.
LikeLike
He should have asked him if he wants to remove FDR from US history because he interred the US Japanese population during WWII. Can you imagine what that would have been like? Bam!!!
LikeLike
There’s already a growing movement at University of Virginia–Jefferson’s University! Founded a few miles over from Monticello! Laid out with his own unique architecture!–to essentially perform a damnatio memoriae (a Roman tradition of destroying even the names of political opponents after their deaths) of the man himself! Don’t forget that the school’s president was heavily criticized from the left for quoting Jefferson:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3938368/UVA-president-quoted-founder-Thomas-Jefferson-post-election-email-faces-backlash-students-faculty-owned-slaves.html
Next it will be shunting away of public references or images of the university’s founder.
Why?
Because he owned slaves.
What utter madness.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is crazy….Maybe we should wipe out the slave trading African Tribes in Africa & deport or jail any of their descendants that currently reside in America
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oppress the African Muslims (funny how they’ve never had a concept of the dignity of the person); they’re the ones who were the middlemen taking African tribesmen to the coast for shipping to America
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY nick
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were a lot of black slave owners. I can’t remember the name of the main one but I’ll look him up/ He was very brutal.
LikeLike
There’s been no balance in American History education even since I took it.
There’s no mentioning any Founding Father without the squeamish..but he was slaveholder. No discussions of the fact that blacks multiplied naturally here unlike other places with African slavery and in fact, it would be bad business to treat them ill. Or the real existence of white indentured servitude which amounted to the same thing, through most of colonial history. Their lot was almost identical and it was exactly so until colonists became concerned with Africans in particular and passed laws specifically about them.
Meanwhile, I didn’t know until 40+ that Martin Luther King, Jr had a serious adultery problem. Takes a bit o’ the shine off his saintly movement, I think.
The viewpoint from which modern American history is taught would lead here. The idea is almost universal that The Founding Fathers were the ultimate egalitarians even though Madison’s defense of white renters voting is quite tepid and unconvincing. Young people and especially blacks can only see self serving hypocrites in the Founding Fathers and that’s because of the narrative from which it is now taught. It’s frustrating.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Speaking of the Left, where is their M.L. King? Where is their non-violence leader, their great inspiration, their audacity of hope? There must be 45 million Blacks in America, so where is the one great leader? The odd thing (and it IS very odd) is that there’s nobody in that position, or willing to take that position. Millions of people, and no real leaders. I can only think of one possible explanation, and that is that whatever good M.L. King stood for has been sold down the river. They’re bankrupt, factually and morally. I hate to call them the Left, although King was pretty far Left when you look at his Vietnam views. What a tragedy, that they got the freedoms that King fought for, and totally squandered them, and then their Congressional representatives stuck the knife in their backs by selling all of their jobs to China and Mexico. And yet the MSM continues to beat the dead horse.
LikeLike
“Their” non-violent, common sense, intelligent voice is Carol Swain, a black college professor, a Christian, and a speaker of truth. She is fighting everyday and needs our prayers — every day! Carol is being persecuted because she is speaking with the good sense and reasoning God gave her, and she is being belittled by the left — endlessly.
The interesting thing? “They” no longer want “their” non-violent leader.
LikeLike
The bit of irony here that is lost on the left is that the Dems are the party of racism and slavery and they are still holding blacks in economic slavery through their freebies. Perhaps we need to stop all freebies and then people can be free to work at what they want and make a living to support their families which is what the free market was all about.
LikeLike
AM would that be because of Howard Zinn’s version of American History?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow. No one would have a headstone.
LikeLiked by 4 people
H3LL JFK’s father Joseph Kennedy thought the USA should be more supportive of Hitler.
“Throughout 1938, while the Nazi persecution of the Jews in Germany intensified, Kennedy attempted to arrange a meeting with Adolf Hitler.[38] Shortly before the Nazi aerial bombing of British cities began in September 1940, Kennedy once again sought a personal meeting with Hitler without the approval of the U. S. Department of State, in order to “to bring about a better understanding between the United States and Germany”.[39]
H3LL just wipe all of history and American laws and let anyone residing in America do whatever they want. This is existentially what Obama/Hillary people were looking at doing anyway. Illegals running rampant, BLM destroying cities, excusing crimes by non-whites & non-Americans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And we need to get rid of presidential libraries and mosques while we’re at it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, there is an upside.
Erase American history of civil war, founding fathers, the Revolution then guess what? slavery never happened either.
Take down the statues of MLK Jr and all other civil rights leaders and take the name of MLK Jr off of the hundreds and hundreds of streets across America. Erse American history and you erase Jim Crow and segregation, they never happened.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha! Of course, the left never follows their process to the logical conclusion. The law of unintended consequences, flova. They can’t have it both ways.
LikeLike
Wish there was an edit button.
If we erase all mention of slavery in our history then what excuse will they use? Who oppressed them? Why are they not successful? Rich, famous? Can’t blame whitey anymore. They have to look to themselves.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
Tanks Cari, I needed that today. 😂 Horrible day at work 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying your day gets better Fe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump, “I’m not finished, I’m not finished fake news”.
Easy to guess who he was talking to, LOL!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a question: Why is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife working today and he’s not?
LikeLiked by 6 people
She likes and wants to keep her job.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I stand by my man…..BOTH of them!” Classy, sassy and well stated answer, if you ask me 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the same thing Mark! Pretty funny too! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Columbus could come down, caused more trouble than he was worth. Keep Leif Erikson, though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In many places Columbus Day has already been officially renamed Indigenous Peoples Day. Removal of statues to follow.
http://www.wkbw.com/news/niagara-wheatfield-school-district-honors-those-who-died-at-the-hands-of-columbus-and-his-men
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rather than run and hide out of embarrassment like most normal people might do, Acosta went right on the air to say that today will go down in history as the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Acosta just gave America and the world all the proof need to demonstrate that he has no brain.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In Acosta’s deluded dreams. This presser will be loved by a LOT of people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You for to add “again”. Acosta has made that prediction at least a doz times already. He has no credibility.
LikeLike
Someone pointed out earlier that Washington DC has got to go. It is just the worst. Not only was Washington a slave owner, but it also involves the District of Colombia (Colombus). A reference to the evil Christopher Colombus who killed everyone he ever met.
Then someone much smarter than me said, hey, why not call it TRUMP District of MAGA.
I am in full agreement of that.
Oh, and looky here. What’s this you say? Mohammed owned slaves too. Hmmm. What are we going to do with that?
And what about the gay and transgender lobby. I almost certain that any historical figure prior to 1990 opposed homosexuality and gay marriage. It has all got to go. We’ll only be left with Greek statues.
And talking of the classics, did the Romans have slaves? Let me look that up real quick. I’ll google it. Oh no!! Oh my!! You won’t believe this, but they did. Sorry Rome, but it all has to come down (just don’t tell them that the slaves were white).
LikeLiked by 7 people
White House has to go too…
I mean look at the name–that’s got to be racist.
Then look at who was used to build it –Slaves.
(Ok time for me to go kill monsters in my mud game–either that or I will need a new puter).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why do you think Michelle Obama pointed that out about the White House?
And now we can all see what she really meant (during her speech somewhere during their first campaign) in reference to “changing history.”
All paths lead to the Obamas and the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Damn I never thought I would see this day
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Greek statues. I saw a loony art professor (white one) discussing how they promote “whiteness”. Which when I looked it up was a bad thing. So no white marble anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS is why we can’t have nice things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will always happen as the oldest generation dies off. The left will go after WWII memorials next as we committed atrocities on Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, Saipan, and Okinawa because White Nationalists used flame throwers on the Japanese – and of course this was racist. Oblama already has apologized for Hiroshima. At least they skipped over the Spanish American War and WWI. But wait, didn’t Sargent York shoot a turkey in Tennessee once? Peta will make sure any memorial to him is desecrated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bid bad mike: “This will always happen as the oldest generation dies off.”
Only in the land of stupid.
LikeLike
Remove Acosta instead
LikeLiked by 5 people
And CNN and Rachel Maddow, and that jack wagon from meet the press, and Mike Wallace, and…..well you get the idea. Nuke them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
well we could make him into a statue…. Show them Medusa
LikeLike
Jim Acosta constantly shows how dumb he is every time he opens his mouth. Pres. Trump addressing the left destroying our historical monuments was much needed. I hope the kids on The Donald subreddit do more memes comparing the left in this country to ISIS. ISIS likes to destroy historical monuments and museums too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This has been orchestrated and planned for a very long time. Go back and read the Communist Goals to take control of the US, read into the Congressional Record in 1963, or the Alinsky “Rules for Radicals,” or even the Cloward-Piven plan. After one has seen the plan, it makes it easy to see it come to fruition. The Kenyan was quite the radical ideologue, unsurprisingly, after having been mentored and his political career initiated by Bill Ayers/Bernadine Dohrn of the bombing federal buildings fame.
The WORST thing that the corporations and the universities could have done for the last 8 years was to accede to demands which became increasingly puerile and unrealistic. Many of those presidents and managers did not see this coming and did not know how to respond. But never, NEVER imagine that this is organic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And don’t you just love how our former Presidents aren’t stepping up to the plate and standing with POTUS! Says a lot about their character, doesn’t it? One would almost think they approve of statues being toppled, riots being funded, anarchy and sedition being freely tossed around.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is a very good point. Depressing too.
LikeLike
“Says a lot about their character, doesn’t it?”
Yes, it says they have no character, no independent thought and no backbone — NONE of THEM.
And the next time you hear anyone say anything about the “FreeDUMB” Caucus being different — remember this day and all the other days and events like it where not one of “THEM” showed character, thought or backbone.
LikeLike
Well lets look at who is around.
– Carter. A full blown socialist.
– Bush 1. A new world order fascist.
-Clinton. Head of a Marxist crime family.
– Bush 2. Same as his Dad.
– Obama. An Islamic Globalist communist.
No, don’t expect too much out of this bunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, let’s remove the communists instead. My only agreement is that confederate statues do not belong on government property. Southerners you lost, and you lost your hold on a slave-owning-based economy. Free workers and entrepreneurs — competing only among themselves — won the day. Period.
Governments of the South, local and state, can move those statues to private land or museums. They are important. They are part of a history.
Our national leaders, however, are revered by all Americans. Those who don’t honor them, can leave. Those who choose communism and engage in illegal or violent acts, can be arrested, convicted, and imprisoned. Make those long prison sentences.
LikeLike
I can’t agree that the South lost, period end of sentence. They lost the war of 1861-65, but they managed to have a slew of Army forts named after their officers, they got the right to have their veterans be official U.S. veterans and their graves be official U.S. graves. The big liberals of the 60’s (Kennedy, Kennedy, and King) all met their end in the South (or Southern U.S.) and NOT ONE president was elected from the most populous North between 1960 and 2008 (48 years running). If that wasn’t enough, as the industrial areas of the North lost most of their jobs to the South (and other countries), a large number of their citizens moved South, as their ancestors had moved North to populate those industries in the early 1900’s.
And that’s just the positive stuff. One Northern city circa 1925 (Akron Ohio) had approximately 50 thousand Klan members then. They even had floats in big city parades. The actual history is very different from what you’ve been taught, and it’s not even old history – much of it, like the big population shifts, is current.
LikeLike
If I follow this left logic through…it would seem that they would be in favor of removing all our history. I guess that means all the name of all our cities would have to be removed, since the name had some meaning, hence history, at the time of naming.
So if we re-name all our cities, how would the left know what name to apply that had no meaning or historical value?
I am old enough to truly have limited patience with this kind of stupid left logic. In fact it made me wonder what the average IQ in USA actually was.
You might also be interested in that and where we rate in comparison to other countries (see below link).
When PT brings back all these jobs, are these young below-average-intelligence-young protestors going to be intelligent enough to even do the job?
Their lives are very sad and fairly purposeless – for anything good that is.
https://iq-research.info/en/page/average-iq-by-country
LikeLiked by 1 person
Already happening. Have you read a high school history book lately?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They still teach history in high school? Oh, you must mean revisionist history. I’d probably be appalled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prime examples would be any cities in the American Southwest (mainly Texas and California) named after saints. They started out as centers of missionary “oppression” by evil conquistadores intent on punishing the civilized, advanced natives with the backwards, patriarchal religion of Catholicism. San Antonio? Gone. San Diego? Get out. Los Angeles (full name: “The Town of Our Lady of the Angels of the Portiuncula”)? Outta’ here. San Francisco? See ya in hell!
What utter madness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about muhammed and islam?
Muhammad was a proud unapologetic slave owner and instructed muslim to do so as well in the koran.
Why aren’t the violent alt-leftists throwing stones and beating muslims with bats in the streets?
Why aren’t they burning korans?
Why aren’t they demanding mosques be torn down?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fun fact: Saudi Arabia didn’t outlaw black slavery until 1968…and then only at the specific request of the UK.
But leftists and Islam (not necessarily every Muslim though), have the same goal. They wish to tear down Western Civilization. Thus a Robert E Lee statue must go, your local mosque which maybe organizing actual terrorist activity needs protection from Islamophobes who note the long standing history of terror and slavery that has accompanied Islam where ever it went.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All this PC, destruction of history is for one end: the destruction of Christianity and Western Civilization to make room for the proletariat paradise. If the Leninist left has to align with Islam to do so, so be it (in their eyes); cognitive dissonance be damned.
The really interesting juncture will be whether the communists will destroy Islam once they’ve driven out the Christians, or whether they will enter dhimmitude to Mohamet (piss be upon him)
LikeLiked by 1 person
So because of emotionally draining lefty attack-dogs, we really should move our nation’s capital out of Washington, then, so as to not give tacit support to a city named like that. OK! And we really should make sure every politician works for free, because accepting those dollars with Washington’s face on it, well, can’t have that.
I call it the Drain the Swamp and the Press Corps (pronounced like the last President said it, “corpse” ) plan!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The head of the muslim terrorist front group CAIR came out today and DEMANDED that states take down ALL Confederate statues IMMEDIATELY. Well, he is an expert since his pals like the Taliban and ISIS regularly destroy historical artifacts around the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re just piling on to try to create more chaos. CAIR should be labeled a terrorist organization.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, you know who else owned slaves? Mohammed was the biggest slave owner in history. Some of his followers still practice slavery today. What is the left going to do about this? Abolish Islam and destroy every symbol of it that exists?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent point. Since Mohammed was a big slave owner should all mosques by closed and destroyed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are destroying America’s national monuments faster than ISIS could.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. No different.
LikeLike
Since the libs insist on removing all things offensive. Why not start with the White House press corps and their bad manners. #MannersMatter
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. We need to get rid of all of the MLK, Jr. Avenues, and Boulevards, and Streets, and Drives.
After all, MLK Jr was a pro-life misogynist.
We also all need to freak out at any mention of Mahatma Gandhi.
He worked for awhile in South Africa, and wrote a lot about his impressions. He had many negative things to say about the “kaffirs,” the Back Africans, there…
plenty of websites document this. You just have to “google” “Gandhi” and “kaffir.” And no they are not all taken “out of context.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2015/09/03/what-did-mahatma-gandhi-think-of-black-people/?utm_term=.9e62f5ba8818
And, Marx, Engels, and Che…
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/431190/mahatma-gandhi-nelson-mandela-politically-incorrect
What is a PC Snowflake to do?
LikeLiked by 2 people
MLK, JFK, Ronald Reagan…..does that mean Peachtree Battle (street) will be renamed?
How are we going to find our way home? GPS will be all screwed up.
I’m moving to an island.
LikeLike
Sec Mnuchin and Sec Chao look disgusted by the enemedia feeding frenzy. I imagine they just finished a very thoughtful, respectful, intelligent briefing / discussion regarding the Administration’s infrastructure spending priorities and they come out for a press conference and see this. They both look appalled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Acosta just completed a full investigation of the Charlottesville rally
LikeLike
Rush has a very good point today -Trump almost got there – when in this country did being offended give you the right to club people, ripe out monuments you disagree with or punch people your disagree with in the face?
Trumps election did not start this facist way of thinking – it illuminated it. There are millions of these people. They were assembling an army – Trump , to those that hear him, is our last hope before we get shot for what we think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have seen the same bit of video several times now of “activists” pulling down a statue of a Confederate soldier Durham NC.
One thing that struck me was apart from one person these were white folk probably 25-30 years of age. Where were the throngs of oppressed blacks pining for the symbolic removal of their old overlords???
The other thing that struck me was three or so of these geniuses walked up and kicked this bronze statue after it was pulled down. I wonder if they have Obamacare? I hope they broke bones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is funny to me is how some acted like the statue was going to get up and fight back. And others acted like the apes with the obelisk in the movie 2001: A Spave Odyssey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Slavery? Civil War?
Oh those are just myths used by some as an excuse for their own bad actions.
…..they better think about what the end result is of their rewriting history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reparations? SLAVERY you say? Whhhaaat? No way! Prove it!
LikeLike
Yea, white people dindunuffin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facts and logic are to leftists what garlic and sunlight are to vampires.
I love our President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about the George Washington Bridge, how will they pull that down?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, the Roman Empire knocked down the Old Carthagenian Temple in Barcelo….
I WANT REPARATIONS….
Also, back in 3465BC, Aaarg killed Ooorgh….. Ooorgh was the brother in law of my ancestor Gooooghrg
I WANT REPARATIONS….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just realized! The town I live in is named after the home of a slave owning former President.
I am scandalized. Outraged. This must not be borne! Heading down to city hall RIGHT NOW with chains so I can lock myself to the doors of City Hall.
I will not leave until this infamy is changed! So if you never hear from me again, that’s where I am……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cosmopolitan Bias!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I once read, “The best way to get rid of laws and policies that are just ridiculous, is to have more of them.”
In this case I tend to agree. The more we protest (via marches and gatherings), the more we will be blamed for loving racism and slavery. This narrative is baked in.
Instead, politely disagree, call them ignorant and ill educated fools that they are, and then carry on with your day. Statues can always be replaced, which they will be. In the long term, it will add to the richness of Americas history.
In the short term, it will only look absolutely awful for the left. The optics of this are just terrible. It is a terrible blunder. So lets let them do it. If they are successful, it will only serve to tarnish their reputation for decades to come. I mean, this is real fascist stuff, and they don’t even know it, as the education system is so poor. In the end, it will be themselves who restores the statues to make up for this awful blunder.
I think it is great.
Remember, they are making a lot of noise, when you consider how small of a group that they are. Shouting loudly does not mean you get to have more than one vote.
LikeLike
Love Lady Liberty’s pix! Good thing she out in the water. Maybe that will keep her safe. Those lefties can’t swim.
LikeLike
This is good. Glad he said this.
Let the leftists and media froth like usual.
LikeLike
How about renaming the Wilson Bridge from Virginia to Maryland? That’s right next to the swamp. President Wilson was segrgationalist and supporter of the KKK.
Or have Democrats renounce the name of their party, as it was started by Jackson. It’s a slippery slope.
The dirty little secret is all the Confederate statues were of slave owning Democrats. They want to hide their past as racists, slave owners, originators of the KKK and the attempted extermination of Blacks in America ( Margret Sanger). They were the true inspiration of Hitler and the Nazi’s. Hitler admired the Jim Crow laws, eugenics and Andrew Jackson’s ploy to remove the Indians- Trail of Tears.
The President should insist we keep those statues as reminders of history, much like the Germans keep the concentration camps to remind the future generations not to repeat history. The worst thing our culture could do is erase history.
LikeLike