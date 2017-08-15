President Trump asks Jim Acosta If He Wants Washington and Jefferson Memorials Removed…

During one of the combative segments of the presser today, CNN’s visible metrosexual and self-promoting professional antagonist, Jim Acosta, asks about statues of Robert E Lee and various monuments that Acosta decries as insults to his political worldview.

.

According to Acosta’s insufferable pontifications, Washington DC would need a new name.

Additionally, if you follow left-wing media and “google-logic” to it’s natural conclusion there’s a solid argument to be made that the Statue of Liberty is promoting gender stereotypes of women as caretakers.

