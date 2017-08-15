Epic Presser: President Trump -vs- Arrogant, Disrespectful, Combative and Argumentative U.S. Media…

The disrespectful, argumentative, arrogant and combative left-wing U.S. media apparatus was on full display today when President Trump concluded his remarks on infrastructure and opened the floor for questions.
As each media enterprise attempted to one-up the virtue signaling of the prior, the sheer scale of the media’s frenzied hatred and disrespect took center stage. WATCH:
They got their asses handed to them.
He went on about Washington. He was a slave owner.
They all work and live inside WASHINGTON DC. Go figure. So lets rename the capitol.
Or does this only apply to the South.
I like the sound of “Trump, District of Columbia”
>District of Columbia<
Columbia, named after Columbus. Can't allow that name either, sorry.
He killed them by going right to the top! They died today!
Washington DC is technically the South, it is under the Mason Dixon line . Unless I am wrong. What do I know? I am just an American by option. Plese an American born person clarify it.
Yes, technically it is south of the Mason-Dixon Line. That’s why it’s not a state, but a district. It was set up that way so that it would be neither North nor South at a time when those divisions were more important than today.
It would have become a permanent part of the south if Beauregard had pressed on after first Manassas.
Trump actually played Andrea Mitchell’s trick BACK on the presstitutes! Absolutely amazing! He FORCED them to cover what they don’t want to cover, by INJECTING it into their news cycle. Only Trump’s version is stronger, because it’s not propaganda – it’s TRUTH.
Trump INJECTED ALT-LEFT. He INJECTED the fact that non-violent patriots were there, getting beaten up. He INJECTED the left’s unfair attack on Steve Bannon.
This President is fired up with 1 TRILLION Breitbart units of anti-PC. Bannon is a CANDLE of anti-cultural-Marxism next to the matter-anti-matter reactor of TRUMP.
O.M.G.
Trump needs to use the bully pulpit more for then he can “smack” MSM down in front of the World to see their hypocrisy. The visuals are “priceless.”
Agree psadie. His com. team is not good, but he is.
Trump needs people who study him and can emulate him. A tall order, but he needs people who can keep up!!!
Really insightful comment. So true, it was a masterful performance.
Epic… President Trump isn’t going to allow the leftist riff-raff of the media write the narrative…
Ahhhh! That was ahhh-mazingggg!! Loved it, so glad I tuned in live to witness that!!!
Well that was our “D@mn the torpedos–full speed ahead ” President. You go, sir !
There has been some pearl clutchers on the Treehouse since Saturday over Trump’s “response” to the Virginia incident. We also had some trolls fueling the pearl clutchers. I did not get caught up in the VA thing because we have seen this scenario before many times during the primaries and during the campaign. Trump handles it fine every single time. He was the N.Y. Trump today. He let the media, the RINO Senators, the NeverTrumpers come out of the woodwork these past few days.
Today, he took a match and blew it all up in one press conference! I love it! That’s my President.
We need to remember to have faith in Trump. Isn’t that why we voted for him and why we support him?
I hope folks really digest what you had to say! A Yankee from NY defended the South and its people like no one else could of. That is why he is loved! The only thing he cares about is AMERICA and its people!
We’re all Americans now, first and foremost. But I get your point.
i honestly thought the whole Virginia thing was way overblown… dont understand why so many on our side were giving it the time of day? the media were calling us racist nazis all weekend? when exactly havent they been doing that since he came down the elevator two years ago?
the only reason they call us racists is to get us off message and make us defend ourselves… nope not going to bite
I’ll repeat. I think the Virginia thing was 100% contrived. Let’s hope the FBI can move from civil rights charges to something more meaty. Like sedition.
Man, I just hope a big backlash is coming in the Midterms.
I’m afraid I’m pearl clutching today. What is going to happen to our history. The Lincoln monument has been defaced. The maenads want to bring down the Founding Fathers without whom there would be no America. They were men of their time and had the standards of that time. They should be judged by what they accomplished and in context.
America abolished slavery and enfranchised Blacks at a time when Slavery was the norm across the world including in Africa. We are still traveling to true equality, slowed down for decades by the BLM, racial grievance ministers and the Democrats who act to keep Black people dependent and deny them opportunity to succeed by competition.
Only jobs, opportunity and the end of the quota system will make all Americans truly equal. To suggest that Black people can not compete and succeed not only ignores the achievements of thousands of Black Americans but also exhibits true racism.
If we destroy the achievements and recognition of all Americans who are not “pure” by today’,s standards we eliminate a wealth of knowledge which serves to educate, inspire & build upon.
They are not journalists…they are left wing activists.
You, me and the President wouldn’t want it any other way! The are a gift 🎁 that never stops giving!
They act like fanatical members of a cult.
Is the tower cam still on? I lost the link. Please post it again. Thanks.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?432633-1/president-trump-says-blame-sides-violence-charlottesville
At first I was frightened, had a personal oh, no, moment. But then Our President, the boss, just kicked it… he kicked it right out of the stadium. He was passionate, and totally presidential. TOTALLY.
Check out mick’s face in the background at the end. He looks stricken, prob due to the vitriol spewing from the media.
Mick looked stricken because he is from the South and realizes these POS would be killed in a NY minute if they ever dare step foot in the South.
I really wish they’d enforce some protocol in these press conferences. How about making them stand, identify themselves, then identify the news organization then ask the question. One question, no follow up, no interruptions.
The chaos of that press conference was a thing of beauty when folks view it. It will reinforce everything we know about them and their hatred for OUR President and this country. Our President wouldn’t want it scripted any other way!
No. Much better seeing and hearing them as the psychotic blood thirsty jackals they are. Their lack of decorum is a sign of their hateful nature.
Totally agree. Epic fail on the part of his communication staff.
President Trump handled those savages well today! Kept his cool. Kept control and had his facts. I’m glad they media made him repeat over and over again that the leftists Antifas came armed for violence and had to shoulder some responsibility. President Trump rightfully wouldn’t back down. Great job President Trump! Too bad they weren’t interested in the REAL NEWS of the day that you were introducing….
One other thing I noticed today. It seems apparent that Trump knows more about what happened in Virginia. My guess is that reports are indicating that the Left is not going to like the results of the investigation by the DOJ and FBI. Trump is already letting them know that.
Justiceeeee!! Yes, I cannot wait!
Of course he does. There were probably dozens of FBI agents in the crowd recording proof of crimes.
WeThePeople2016 you are firing on all cylinders today! VA will be their last stand. They never for a minute expected the DOJ to take this case and run with it! How do you think Mr. South himself, Jeff Sessions, is going to feel knowing these bastards are trying to destroy his way of life????
You know he knew this would happen, so he baited them. They must think his supporters and even some possibles are going to abandon him. These episodes are as effective for his base as the rallies are and the media doesn’t even realize it. I say, keep it going.
President Trump tells it like it is!
He is the voice of reasonable people and the MSM can spin it anyway they want but we the people know why we elected DJT to be our President. A voice that represents all that is Good in America and working to Drain the Swamp to those that tolerate what is dividing us in this Country.
God Speed and Prayers Up for our President!
Can we all imagine the JOBS this will create…..mind boggling
Like a boss…I am pumped and will be for days!
Me too!!!
Trump was literally a TSUNAMI of narrative reversal. The left will be bailing out for MONTHS.
Lol. Love your enthusiasm.
They are Dead and it scares them to 💀! They even brought up their fath Lucifer and our Lion 🦁 decided to slap his decaying body around by pointing out what he did to Healthcare. Muh Russia is dead! They can’t talk about NK because Fat Boy put up the white flag yesterday. Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 are dead starting tomorrow’s. China 🇨🇳 is beginning to die. Russia 🇷🇺 is hanging on for dear life!
My heart goes out to the Southern states today. The MSM are trying their hardest to destroy them again. Democrats are petrified! They want this to end. How the hell can they ever win another election in the South. Our President destroyed them was asking if we need to go after George Washington. He was a slave owner. He asked the POS Acosta about Thomas Jefferson. The left have lost their minds and thankfully are going to destroy the Democrat Party once and for all.
He also put the Alt Left on complete notice! The next time they burn a city or riot, our President will tweet that these must be the good side of the fight.
We aren’t just winning folks, we are destroying them limb by limb!
Dems have lost the south and the rust belt forever.
Gone! It will never come back either because they made this personal! My father-in-law that lives in Jacksonville, FL still calls me a Yankee after being married 24 years to his daughter. He flies the Confederate Flag. Just this weekend he said that some Yankees are good people. He thanked NY for PDJT!
Did you notice he asked a reporter who was shouting out about the Alt Right to define the Alt Right? All of a sudden, silence. The reporter did not have an answer. They spew this term out there because they were given it as a talking point, but they really don’t know what it means. What they are trying to do is link the Alt Right with the Nazis and White Nationalists and then with Conservatives, who are Trump’s base.
Trump is a genius. He scans the landscape for bits of the truth (like what you said), completes the ideas to astounding insights in his own mind in seconds, and puts these ideas in his arsenal, to deploy at a time of his choosing. Trump is seriously AHEAD of the base. I am VERY impressed. He knows which arguments and ideas will WIN, and just has them at his fingertips.
lets be honest these people dont care about statues what they want to is to control everyone they disagree with … if it was just about a couple statues it would be different but its not.. they will come after your streetnames,, your citys name and then all kinds of other stuff.. its a slow boil for them.. but yeah does anyone not think the sjws wouldnt call for a renaming of dc next decade at the rate they are going? think about the craziness they have succeeded at and try imagining you believing in could happen even 7 years ago? they almost won because we were all asleep.
i will say this after reading more on weimar germany is that trump isnt our last chance but hes our last chance for this to resolve itself peacefully. the leftist radicals and their media cohorts are going to create something much worse if they keep this up
The DNC have so many cat’s paws: BLM, MSM, Antifa…
And another thing – FOX News was despicable on Saturday. I flipped through the channels starting at 12 noon, and FOX was ginning up the racist, white nationalist, Nazi themes all day long. They had reporters in the crowd all day. They acted like CNN. Hannity was trying last night to pin the coverage on the left Media, but I was yelling at Hannity that FOX was just as bad.
BTW, OAN barely covered it.
FOX NEWS has never been our friend… trust me Murdoch is a globalist with just as much if not more to lose from Trumps economic plan… so yeah you are seeing that lying globalist network shred any remaining credibility it might have. at this point ;hannity and tucker would do more good for the movement if they just left the network. if those two were gone, viewers would have no doubt where the network stands. no more lies like the past two decades… at this point i prefer the honest hatred espoused by MSNBC because its easier to tune out
I was listening to PTrump on Fox…….now “The Specialist ” came on……I am cussing up a storm….LIES….it was an accident…I just turned off the creeps. Guy Benson was not too bad…..can you imagine Marie Harf.
Guy Benson said if you was there supporting the statue you are KKK.
Guy Benson is a dyed in the wool Never Trumper.
Largest hate group in the U.S is the media
I think that is very effective and sadly true – they are a criminally delusional hate group. CDHG – at once an acronym for a type of hate group and a mental disorder.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-08-14/fed-study-finds-wages-adjusted-for-baby-boomers-rising-just-fine
Did you see this? Wage growth is higher than the usual econ stats suggest. “Median weekly earnings actually rose in the second quarter to 4.2 percent, on an annual basis, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s the fastest pace since 2007. Adjust for baby boomers and that would rise to 5.2 percent.”
Yes, the presser was indeed epic. For all those who wined and complained within the enemedia about POTUS not calling out specific groups, blah blah blah, well Dr. Alevda King in her own special way, shot them down for their criticism of POTUS about an hour or so ago on Fox Business. She basically said his statement was right the first time around. That’s the way I felt about it then and I still feel that way. I think he was smart and wise enough not to put a target on his own back. He knew what he was doing. He’s not an idiot. 😉
Yep, that is what I have been saying since Saturday.
Seems to me that a fair reading is that P Trump thought his prior statements didn’t go far enough and was one sided. Today’s speech should have been made yesterday.
God bless her!
Indeed Pam, Dr. Alevda King was the most truthful and eloquent that I have personally seen on the subject since this happened. I hope more people saw her on Fox Business. God bless her!!!!!
Even as an agnostic I was nearly in tears saying God bless Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Save yourself alot of grief…don’t watch Specialists on Fox News right now. Ebony, one of the hosts, its outraged and disgusted. The blonde with black glasses isn’t sure if what she heard the President say is even real. She’s so shocked and horrified she can barely speak. Now they’re trotting out some female attorney that says he’s irresponsible and has no authority, and last but not least, Obama’s Marie Harf, claims the presser was a ‘meltdown’. Marie is scared and sad and the President, in her opinion, has done nothing to reject white supremacy, that he said ‘crazy things’..
Well, this issue isn’t going away anytime soon. Fox News is ‘all in’ apparently to join the MSM chorus. Comments and videos of these women on ‘Specialists’ are going to be making the rounds on social media, so good for them, they’re going to have their 5 minutes of fame tonite.
The Specialists? What is their specialty? Soft porn disguised as news?
I never trusted Ebony. Every now and then she would let her true colors show. She was on with Dobbs a lot but not anymore. She would act like she was in the middle, but then let a few things slip from time to time.
I love it when The President gets tired of answering the same questions…he deflects to things he owns or accomplishments to re-direct the narrative and get the MSM frustrated. Haaaaaaa.
Holy Cow! ARE YOU PUMPED???!!!????
*whew* Wow, that was great.
Nice that mccain got star billing, too
And Mitch McConnell’s wife was standing right there next to Trump while he called out the coward McCain. How awesome is that?
I just keep praying that these networks go bankrupt. Not very nice of me, I know, but……God loves truth. He also loves peace and the MSM is simply warmongering.
“Now what we have here is….”
The most epic use of the truth to silence the lies of the Cultural Marxist T.V. media losers.
Hit them right out of the park into a sub-orbital trajectory. I hope they land clear in North Korea.
That is exactly what it was today. Trump blew up the far-left narrative, the media, the NeverTrumpers, and the RINOs in one press conference. MAGA!
We have needed this conversation out in the open for years. We have been told we need the conversation. Now we have it, really have it, and they can’t stand it. We finally have someone who doesn’t give a rip about sensitivities and platitudes. And is going to talk about the nitty gritty whether they like it or not. The media has never had someone bow up to them, ever. For years, what they say is gospel. And us/the nation not seeing them might be good. He is there in a suit and they are just faceless voices from the peanut gallery.
I have been arguing here for days that this the LEADER of the MAGA movement.
He is awesome, beautiful heart, great focused mind, in charge, inspirational, and with a vision for America.
He is a good man who cares for people.
Pray for him when you post a comment. Every time you see his photo or a video, pray for him.
We need him more than ever as he defends this nation against its internal enemies.
From henceforth, I am posting as Proud American from Texas. I’ve been schooled by PDJT.
He is indeed, an uncommon, common man!
Just another day in the life and times of PDT.
Unfazed, metronomic in responding to the viper pit. He has people around him, but he doesn’t need anyone to come to his aide, he’s the bare knuckle champion of the world – DJT, whooping some media azz
That’s my President!!
MAGA, everyone, just MAGA!
The Presidential Seal in Trump Tower.
Proud moment for the President
Alt Left sounds so much better than Antifa.
I went down a rathole of media articles this morning and today was indeed the day they apparently all agreed to bundle up all Trump supporters as “Alt-Right” and now Trump crushed their framing attempt by highlighting the “Alt-Left”, pointing to an obvious parity of the hate they were pushing all daybut on the left, and of which most of the media is already a member. LOL!
Made those A-holes choke on their own poison pill!
To all the treepers who called President Trump’s remarks “weak” and “PC”, bend your knees to our President you hacks. Admit you are the ones who are weak. Show your face and eat crow!
The video was hard to watch as that disgusting, rude, loud mouthed, female reporters voice was akin to listening to chalk on a blackboard. I bet she is one real pig.
well done, mr. president! thank you, sundance, for posting it. thank you, mr. trump for everything you’ve sacrificed in order to help americans. i’m blown away by your courage, your strength, and your faith in america and americans.
The Specialists on FOX botched the presser analysis. Except Guy Benson, who made some good points.
Anyways, The Specialists are young people. They seem very influenced by what is said on Twitter and such, and you know the left is trying to make this bad on Twitter.
But that dog won’t hunt, the criticism. Trump already condemned the white nationalists, and that gave him the leverage he needed, for today, to be able to properly call out both the Alt Left and the “take down the Confederate monuments” push.
I’m thrilled now. Invigorated.
The Nazi narrative would have taken root if President Trump had not bashed the “alt left” who so deserved it.
I spend most of my time, online, fighting it out at shltlib sites and the un-response to this vicious smear that had a victim to attach to – may God rest her soul – was revving up and big time.
Not only did Trump steal the emotional jet fuel the left needs, he went to bat for a VERY important and active part of his base.
President Trump called out not only the Stalinists, but the Stalinist press halting their tsunami of American cultural & identity destruction that was really ramping up…they were on the warpath until this press conference.
This conference today will have major ramifications.
Someone whispered in P Trump’s ear about yesterday’s statement.
Red/Purple America needed to hear todays words from our President. What he said at the presser was for us, his voters – not the media types. P Trump knows America.
P Trump came prepared for this. He even had his Saturday statement in his breast pocket.
