Monday August 14th – Open Thread

Posted on August 14, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Monday August 14th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Have a great Monday, Treepers!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:28 am

    My father used to enthrall his grandnieces with stories of how he had secret conversation of a pet rock that would only talk to him when nobody else was around. There’s a gentleness to good southern humor. Even if it has a funnin’ edge to it, the job is best played if there’s no real harm done. Wayne Henderson is a renowned guitar maker in Virginia. He also has a wicked sense of humor . . .

    Like

    Reply
  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s