We Just Need To Ignore The Rain

We moved into our dream home, a small log cabin nestled in the woods on the side of a Georgia ridge in December of 2001, my husband and I. This period was one of the darkest days of our lives, and we were at a low point that still hurts to think about. It was a very tough and challenging time for me professionally, and our family was getting hit with multiple major crises.
I’ve never been a take a walk in the rain kind of gal, but for some reason, I always wanted to be. I guess because we all know about those rose colored glasses I can’t seem to break, even after almost 60 years on this earth. I am a romantic, among many other things.
Shortly after moving in to the cabin, my feelings about the rain started to change. I had always hated rainy days, but here in the woods on the steep side of the ridge, the rain sounds beautiful falling through the leaves, and it almost always brings fog that surrounds the cabin. The backside of the cabin faces the down slope and you can sit on the porch and be in the middle of the soft grey blue cloud. It’s one of the most peaceful experiences I have ever had.
The forest is so dense you can’t see the road, let alone a sunset, during the summer, unless you stand at the top of the driveway for just a glimpse. My husband and I used to bundle up that December and sit out on the porch to watch the spectacular sunsets, almost every night. We would be out at the store, and one of us would look at the time and we would rush home. If guests were over, we insisted they put their coats on to look at “our” sunset.
In a word, we took time to experience nature, rather than just live in it. To be fair, that’s mostly a description of me. My husband works outside and will never work in a building. He takes moments every day to enjoy sunrises and sunsets and eagles flying over the river. But even he probably didn’t much enjoy the fog.
Yesterday I had three of my grandchildren here. Conner, the two year old future mountain climber and already professional acrobat, had spent the night. His older brother and sister were very upset to be left at home, even though it wasn’t their turn. Their grandfather promised them a big surprise was waiting for them here.
When they arrived yesterday, in the middle of a terrible rainstorm, the first thing Sadie (5 going on 30) asked was where her surprise was. I tried to get her to play a guessing game, but she was relentless. She always is. So I took her to the door and showed her the new bigger swimming pool I had found for them on sale.
She was excited and crestfallen at the same time, seeing the new pool through the rain falling. She struggled for a few minutes, anxiously watching the pool through the downpour, her usually lively mood a little serious.
Not five minutes later, she came to me with the answer, as the child always, always does. Our Sadie is a top rate problem solver, and never stays down. She said “Pipi, we just have to ignore the rain.”
Then she made her pitch. Why should a little rain stop their fun in the water? What difference would it make? No reason at all to allow the weather to stop the fun and trap us all inside and ruin our day.
I smiled, because I had known that was what she would come back with. Pipi has let her play in the rain since she was barely old enough to stand and stick her chubby little foot out of the porch and feel the drops the first time.
But her earnest expression and her lively body language, arms out, palms up, literally willing me to believe, along with that one eloquent sentence, made me think about it all day.
We just have to ignore the rain.
I am not very good at ignoring the storms. Not the weather ones. Not the life ones. I am not very good at always looking for joy, even on the darkest days. I am not very good at thanking God for life’s storms. In the course of our lives here at the cabin, I lost my initial joy at the rain and fog and lost myself in fear of falling trees and lightning strikes.
Jesus emphasized to us, in word and deeds, to listen to the children, to emulate them. Mountains of books and commentaries have been written analyzing just exactly what he meant. I won’t try here, but I do think that keeping ourselves open to joy in the middle of the rain is probably one of the things he had in mind.
To reject joy is to reject the Father, from whom all joy comes. Happiness is fleeting and nice, but not joy. Joy is the supernova of human emotion, the bright and blinding flash that we can open ourselves to, but not really ever initiate. It is to be experienced, not created.
And if you can’t be open to joy in the rain and storms, you are probably going to miss most of the opportunities to experience it.
Oh yeah, and joy should be shared.
Thank you Sadie, for sharing the joy, and reminding me to work on my attitude about storms.
One last afterthought here. Those dark times we went through when we first moved here were made much more bearable by the joy we allowed ourselves to find here. And those dark times gave me some very important personal strengths and our family eventually came out a lot tougher.
And the sun shined brighter than ever one day.
If you are interested in some reading that might help you remember to thank God in the middle of life’s storms, I recommend Trustful Surrender to Divine Providence by Jean Baptist Saint-Jure.
That was very soothing Dear.
Thanks for such a beautiful story. I grew up in those rainy north Ga. mountains and they (and family) still call me home. Those mountains hold so much history of my people and the hardships and joy we shared.
have just listened to Pastor Steve Berger, Grace Chapel, preach brilliantly on this topic. “happiness” is dependent on things going well for us. “joy” on the other hand, is not. Once we have joy, it cannot be taken from us.
http://gracechapel.agroup.com/sermons/the-fruit-of-the-spirit
Continued blessings to you, Menagerie, and Treeoers everywhere
Thank you for this. It is an important and lovely reminder, at least for me, that it is God who is in charge and it's going to be all right.
BEAUTIFUL
Thank you for the wonderful story.
Thank you so much for sharing this. God’s timing is perfect and this encouraging story is exactly what I needed today on my birthday. 😊 You are a blessing.
What a beautiful, joyful way to start my day! Thank you Father for joy! \0/
Happy Birthday, wvgrandma!
Happy birthday to you!
A beautiful message, Menagerie. Thank you.
As I read this, the rain in the Hudson valley is just lifting; however, there is something very cleansing and soothing when God’s tears grace his creation. That is indeed joy. As is the childlike mission to power through!
God Bless You. My family has a terraced farm high in the Blue Ridge.
I am native to the Great Undeclared State of Appalachia, Southron Province. You clearly live at the south-most terminus. The teacher whose students produced the Foxfire was right around your location, Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mtns. , Yes?
As a kid and as an adult, walking the woods in the spring, summer, and fall rains is always precious in my memory. I loved moss, all varieties, and would collect samples to bring to the woods at home where I kept trying to establish a moss patch with varying success. The intense smells of wet forest _ you can almost locate pines and cedars by smell alone _ Dripping sounds in the misty matrix of silence…..
Wow. Thank you for articulating the difference between happiness and joy. I think our society(myself included of course) are obsessed with happiness, and not contemplative enough to embrace joy. And that taking the time to intentionally experience joy (as a fruit of the Holy Spirit) is our responsibility. Beautiful writing. Thanks again.
I came back to East Tennessee to die, but thanks to the saving Grace of the Holy One, my Father, I live in solitary splendor in His inexpressibly beautiful Creation as a child of His love and carve beautiful things with His help which I give away. Joy. And all things are well; all manner of things are well in Our Father’s house.
With David I witness and declare — Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will live in the house of the Lord for ever.
TREES
by Bliss William Carman
IN the Garden of Eden, planted by God,
There were goodly trees in the springing sod,
Tress of beauty and height and grace,
To stand in splendor before His Face.
Apple and hickory, ash and pear,
Oak and beech and the tulip rare,
The trembling aspen, the noble pine,
The sweeping elm by the river line;
Trees for the birds to build and sing,
And the lilac trees for a joy in spring;
Trees to turn at the frosty call
And carpet the ground for their Lord’s football;
Trees for fruitage and fire and shade,
Trees for the cunning builder’s trade;
Wood for the bow, the spear, and the flair,
The keel and the mast and the daring sail;
He made them of every grain and girth
For the use of man in the Garden of Earth.
Then lest the soul should not lift her eyes
From the gift to the Giver of Paradise,
On the crown of a hill, for all to see,
God planted a scarlet maple tree
That was lovely. Thank you.
And the timing was good too. I live on a small island south of Guam. In fact, Guam is where we go to shop. My children were just there last weekend. We have always felt so isolated, but now we are the center of the earth. It seems strange, especially when so many don’t even know who we are or where we are. But God knows…
Sobriquet4u and me (and Sundance) share geography and philosophy connections. My Dad was from Fannin Co between Blue Ridge and Blaresville and my sainted grandmother’s sheparding of her family remains a founding principle of my life.
It’s raining here in NC this morning and I embrace the opportunity for reflection the weather brings.
Cheers all y’all.
Stupid early morning misspelling of Blairsville. Sorry kids.
Thanks for the great post, Menagerie. I am a child of the Great Plains, but it took me back to the days when we spent rainy summer days outside, splashing in puddles and sailing homemade boats in the gutters of Canal Street (we fully understood how it got its name when one day it rained four inches in about twenty minutes). Great fun: thanks for bringing it back to mind.
The rain makes it easy to wash your car, When it dries no spots.
that is my dream… to move to the mountains and live in a cabin… watch the snowfall… hear the sound of the snow as it falls through the trees… no one around…. no cars… no cell phones… nothing but the whiteness and white noise of the snow falling… it is extremely relaxing and peaceful
Great blog. Too bad massive immigration and “progress” gobbling up all our sunsets and rain on the leaves. It’s a crying shame. I liked it better when everyone had those moments. High density urban dwellers will never know what they’re missing. Glad I got to experience it along with my kids…
You can never go home again.
Thank you for a.lovely.morning read.
Thanks, Menagerie. Well written and great perspective at a time when it seems like the sun just won't break through the clouds. Peace be with you.
Last Feb. we bought our own cabin in the North Georgia mountains… I am sitting there now,,,because this is my home at the moment. This summer has been rainy, very rainy, I think the dry days you could count on your fingers..Seriously.. But, I think about last summer, that very dry summer, and I will take the rain any day. The dry summer was followed by a fall that was memorable for fires, huge forest fires that surrounded us. The fire came into my valley, across the way, and I could see that terrible orange line at night…There were fires here, over the line in North Carolina, fires in nearby Tennessee, it was terrible. So I will not ignore the rain, I am grateful for it. The fog is sweet, the smoke was rancid… weeks of smoke so thick it was hard to drive, weeks like that. The rain, by the way, is speeding up the recovery of all those acres that were charred. They are turning green in a hurry. Almost as though it was planned. hhhhhhhhhhhhmmmmmm.
I loved your piece, how you brought so many beautiful things together. Thank you.
I moved to Alabama last year from Washington a State. Wish I’d moved here years ago. People are terrific and weather fantastic. Even the rain is delicious. None of this 1/8th of an inch overnight stuff. Nope. Have a whole bucket full in one minute. Wonderful. Spent the whole winter outside in a hoody.
Beautiful insight, Menagerie. Not many will experience or understand this remarkable joy.
Apparently, I live not far from you as the crow flies – and they can fly quite high.
I came to these mountains by chance and circumstance and the Will of God and found my home and myself.
The fog is dense this morning. As our son says, “it isn’t fog, you are in the midst of a cloud.”
He is an adult now, but, like Sadie, he has always looked on the bright side of life.
Yes we are within a cloud. It is comforting and encompassing and I love these days of quiet solitude.
We are nearer my God to Thee.
There is clarity of thought and peace and we are enabled to live life.
Sadie understands. She will be a remarkable adult.
But not too soon, I hope.
My mother always said, “You’re only a child once. You have to be an adult the rest of your life.”
Thank you for sharing your thoughts and emotions.
Hebrews 12:1 (KJV)
“Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,”
Storms and trees are two things I was taught to love as a child by my mother.
When I was really little, she would hold me in her arms at the window to watch the rain fall, the clouds roil and the lightning flash. I still remember some about the different kinds – chain and forked and ribbon!
Trees were her special love, and particularly when the leaves were gone, so that you could see their beautiful branches. Trees have shapes – umbrella, cone, pyramid, oval, globe, vase, weeping – and the barks have different colors and formation – like the birch or beech or oak.
Without the rain there wouldn’t be life – no trees, no us.
You are blessed, Menagerie, to have your cabin in the woods, the trees, the rain, the fog, and your beautiful grandchildren. Thanks for sharing them.
God chose things the world considers foolish in order to shame those who think they are wise. And he chose things that are powerless to shame those who are powerful. God chose things despised by the world, things counted as nothing at all, and used them to bring to nothing what the world considers important. As a result, no one can ever boast in the presence of God. 1 Cor 1:27-29
Beautiful story, tying joy and pain together like that, M.
Years ago, I had to walk six blocks to pre-school, 4 year old and 10 month old. One day, I arrived in the pouring rain, to pick up the four year old. I was soaking wet, the baby was dry, and I was in a foul mood. Out came the four year old, her face lit up, and she said “it will be a raIny day walk, Mommy.” To this day, I love rainy day walks. All during my homeschooling years, we would purposely go outside for a “rainy day walk”. Turning irritation to joy…..that is what children do for short-sighted adults.
My mother used to turn all 6 of us little girls out into the rain with tablespoons and a jar to collect the worms. We had SOOOOOOOOOOO much fun! And I suspect my mother used the peace and quiet well…… 😉
Lovely. Thank you so very much.
I will share with my daughter who sometimes feels lonely and is really learning about trusting God in all situations, bless her heart.
This is also what I think of after reading your words, Menagerie:
Turn! Turn! Turn!
The Byrds
Lyrics
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time to be born, a time to die
A time to plant, a time to reap
A time to kill, a time to heal
A time to laugh, a time to weep
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time to build up, a time to break down
A time to dance, a time to mourn
A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time of love, a time of hate
A time of war, a time of peace
A time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time to gain, a time to lose
A time to rend, a time to sew
A time for love, a time for hate
A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late
I've got the joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart!
You live in my neck of the woods…we have 10 wooded acres and, maybe it’s our age, at 55, I am desiring more and more to appreciate the God inspired, genius creation that surrounds me. Hence, the wrap around front porch I spend much time enjoying. All of this beauty speaks of Him, the Lover of our souls, He is real, He is true, He is eternal. We choose to spend forever with Him, as well as this vapor of time we call “now”. Thanks Menargerie…kindred spirits.
P.S. oh those little chubby feet!!!! Brings back wonderful memories of my own kids chubby baby feet! I could just eat em up!
A lot of beauty and thoughtfulness in this piece to ponder on a morning of downpours on Cape Cod. Soon the clouds will lift and make way for joyful union in marriage of a family member…..happiness and true joy at what God will join together.
Thank you, I needed that.
