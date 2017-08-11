Quick Presser – President Trump Delivers Remarks on Apprenticeship Program, Jobs and North Korea…

President Donald Trump, together with Labor Secretary Acosta and Education Secretary Devos, spoke about jobs, his apprenticeship initiative and answered questions about North Korea during a statement at a workforce roundtable in New Jersey on Friday.

President Trump is meeting with Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary T-Rex later today. Everything is going according to plan.

.

There’s something rather enjoyable about watching President Trump discuss North Korea when you fully understand he has ZERO, Nada, Zippo intent on a military approach. When you accept words are just words, and the real confrontation will take place with China over economics, this entire enterprise takes on a rather interesting and enjoyable dynamic….

President Trump has the media, and the entire globe, right in the sweet spot where he likes and enjoys them; everyone is laser focused on the dancing red dot.

Seriously, no kidding, only he could pull this off. Epic.

Advertisements