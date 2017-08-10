Thursday August 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Thursday August 10th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Happy Cursday!!

  3. nwtex says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Fox News Host Eric Bolling Is Suing The Reporter Who Broke The Sexting Story For $50 Million
    August 9, 2017

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/briannasacks/fox-news-host-eric-bolling-is-suing-the-reporter-who-broke?utm_term=.ryzn9wq5n#.qmPRB7NGR

    • millwright says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:36 am

      Yeah, I’m gonna ask the “distasteful question ” ! How does Yashar Ali “know” its Mr. Bolling’s penis ? Does he have first-hand knowledge its appearance ? Or are his claims merely hearsay ? After all most American males have spent time in same-sex showers ( ladies may excuse themselves at this point ) but I don’t recall from my own experiences any close examination of anyone’s penis being part of the process.

      As an experienced lady friend once stated; penises come in two varieties, anteater and turtle and unless theres some scar, mole or anomaly, they all look the same !

  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • millwright says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:40 am

      Since I don’t see weapons in evidence, FDR, I’m assuming these young ladies are advertising the National Recovery Act ! Which leads me to wonder just what they are – no I won’t go there !

  5. nwtex says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

  6. georgiafl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Dedicated to all Military and their families – a song by British wives of service men from 2011:

  7. nwtex says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Eric Bolling‏Verified account @ericbolling
    Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you
    I look forward to clearing my name asap
    5:58 AM – 7 Aug 2017

    • nwtex says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:27 am

      Eric Bolling‏Verified account @ericbolling
      I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks! THANK YOU FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT
      2:57 PM – 9 Aug 2017

  9. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:41 am

    This is for Dekester who posted of the loss of his dog on Aug. 9th different thread. I wrote the following and personalize it when I know the name of the dog. Regards to all who I read each day.
    With each day and turn of life’s page
    Your dog watches over your life on this earthly stage
    With heart and love overflowing with ease
    Your bond far greater than what one sees
    How his spirit shines bright for all days to come
    Unbounded and free to visit some
    With all those who treasure his heart and soul
    He will be at his spot, his spirit whole
    And then one day when each hears their call
    Your dog will be first to lead the way above all
    To rivers and streams and grassy heights
    Where love, light and beauty forever unites.

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

  11. Maggie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I am sure most Treepers heard that Glen Campbell just died.
    This song makes me think of the working men (and women) that PDJT is looking out for –

    p.s. Sorry about your dog, Dekester.

