Tillerson Deputy Attempts To Lower State Department Employee Anxiety…

When we initially read this article yesterday our review began with an earnest and sincere effort to understand the concerns amid the career bureaucrats in the U.S. State Department; and also to understand the overall cultural climate that would need Secretary Tillerson’s Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to spend an inordinate amount of time trying to calm these officials….
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The No. 2 U.S. diplomat on Tuesday sought to allay concerns among the State Department’s rank-and-file employees over possible layoffs and perceptions of a lack of firm direction under the administration of President Donald Trump. (more)
…After all, this has to be about the eleventyth time either Secretary Tillerson or Deputy Sullivan has addressed these ‘climate assessment’ issues. It was less than a week prior to this latest effort by Sullivan when Tillerson himself was talking to the department.
I mean seriously, how much “talking too‘ could one organization need? These are obviously some seriously needy people. Then again, we’ve long discussed the overall liberal perspectives within the department; so the most entrenched liberalism inside government is definitively inside the Department of State.
These are, as we have always accepted, generational and career liberals.
The State Department is the furthest left of an entire governmental enterprise that is based on upward personnel evaluations the further an individual moves left ideologically.
To encapsulate, the article within Reuters winds through layers of internal employee concerns and ends with the following paragraph:
[…] In response to a question from an employee about State Department efforts for gay and lesbian couples posted abroad, Sullivan told employees he would do everything he can to make sure everyone is treated fairly, a remark that drew strong applause, one of the officials said. (link)
Nevermind.
Just close the entire department and start over.
It’s hopeless.
I cannot fathom the level of patience Secretary Rex Tillerson must possess to come from a private sector based on excellence and accountability, and yet work within such a dysfunctional snowflake culture of mediocrity and blame-casting.
And I was hoping he would raise the State Department employees’ anxiety. Maybe Tillerson should sneak up behind some careerists and yell “BOO!”
Foggy bottom needs an exterminator.
Tillerson is a BOSS.
Shut it down and close the budget gap! Start over and make it lean and efficient. Clear out the dept and make people reapply with new background checks including financials , drug tests, and polygraphs. Winning!
that WHOLE LIBTARD OBUMMER HOLD OVER BUNCH SHOULD HAVE BEEN FIRED ON DAY ONE PERIOD.
Well, we could assign gay and lesbian employees to some friendly locations such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or Oman. They could help the religion of peace assimilate and accept Western culture.
Sounds like a good idea!
Did I miss something? Are we, as Americans, not OK with people being treated fairly?
My beef is that the victim class don’t want to be treated fairly, they want to be treated BETTER.
Yes you did miss something. Why would there be a different set of needs for “gay and lesbian” in the State Dept.? People are people. Employees are employees. There should only be one set of organizational standards.
You know what, just give them their own “time out” room. Tell them it’s filled with pink blankies, stuffed animals & a “hug” therapist. Their own safe space
What it will be in reality is a hallway with pink slips tacked to the wall & a second door that leads out of the building
I have been saying for years, we …NEED TO SHUT THE WHOLE APPARATUS DOWN!!!!!
I may not be great at trigonometry, but I am a designer and planner, and I can see when the building is too sick to refurbish.
This is one of those times.
Wish we could privatize our diplomacy and contract with a private company. 😀 The State Dept is my least favorite government agency.
The way to kill the State Dept is to marginalize the mission by shifting duties and personnel to less glamorous tasks, mire the bureaucracy down with new operating rules, cut travel to include only emergency response to disasters, delay hiring replacements while ‘mission re-evaluation’ occurs, and so on. People will leave and the department will shrink, trust me.
The state dept. has always been full of liberals, aka commies. I’m serious, it has always been that way. Just look at who the SOS has been for the past 100 yrs. All political hacks and we know they have been uniparty hacks. Liberals. If not closet liberals posing as pubs., then outright commie libs. Like Kerry/Clinton.
Tillerson is the first non political hack to ever set foot in that swamp. That’s why they are so upset.
I’m sure he is scratching his head every day thinking, “I knew this place would be bad, but my God, I never dreamed it would be this bad.” Put yourself in his shoes. I can’t imagine how he must feel having to deal with over paid incompetent snowflakes.
Cut everyone’s salary by 10% immediately. Those who contribute sensible ideas to reorganization and saving money for the taxpayer, get it back (about 1%).
