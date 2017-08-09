August 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #202

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Even if Trump’s support actually were at only 33%, that would still be 2/3 of Republican voters. Republicans in the House and Senate need to understand that their undercutting our president will ensure their primary defeats.
Dean Heller just got a nice wake up call!
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/08/07/exclusive-new-poll-shows-nevadas-dean-heller-is-vulnerable-in-gop-primary/
From the article linked above:
The poll, conducted by Strategic National, a Republican-leaning consulting firm, revealed that Heller would face stiff competition from Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei and businessman Danny Tarkanian should either man choose to take on Heller.
In a three-way primary between Heller, Amodei and Tarkanian, Amodei recieved 27 percent to Heller’s 26 percent, well within the margin of error of 4.4 percent. Tarkanian, the son of the legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, received 21 percent.
Danny Tarkanian is in to take on the #UniParty member Heller.
Sadly, they don’t understand that. They think their best tactic is to turn against him too. They abandon their leader, don’t fight for him in the tough times.
So, I’ll just say it….
I wish Trump would get his numbers up. No reason why he can’t, but it is a strategy like everything else. Also hard to do with the swamp, deep state, establishment, and media on constant attack to take you out.
I’m not believing the numbers. Same polsters that had Killary winning. Still wearing my Swarovsky crystal Trump pin when I go out of the house, and I always get positive response.
You are absolutely right Mr. President!
Every BS approval poll is such a disgrace. We all know it here at CTH and our President knows it as well. I am so happy that our President continues to tweet about his numbers every single day for the past week.
What makes these numbers from the Gallup poll so AWESOME is that it is based on the current reality for small business owners versus future expectations. That is not the norm when it comes to this poll.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/215048/small-business-owners-optimism-highest-years.aspx?g_source=ECONOMY&g_medium=topic&g_campaign=tiles
Folks we aren’t just winning but actually kicking ass and taking names! This is truly incredible!
From the article linked above:
Small business owners are more positive about the future than about their current circumstances, a pattern that has generally been the case historically. But, the overall increase in the index this quarter is mainly the result of an uptick in present situation ratings, rather than expectations about the future. The present situation score rose from +36 in the second quarter to +45 in the third quarter, while the future expectations score this quarter remained essentially constant — +61 compared to +59 last quarter. Both of these measures are as high as they have been since 2007.
Folks while people are paying attention to all the white noise, ICE is killing it! We are also on the cusp of ramping up the number of ICE agents from 5K to 15K. Also the DOJ announced Tuesday that it had hired dozens of immigration judges since Trump took office to meet levels funded by Congress. On top of that, the president’s fiscal year 2018 budget requests 75 additional judges to help clear the backlog (currently 610,000 cases).
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/08/08/deportation-orders-and-self-removals-up-nearly-a-third-under-trump/
From the article linked above:
President Trump is succeeding on his campaign promise to ramp up deportations of illegal immigrants, federal statistics released Tuesday reveal.
The statistics show that there were 49,983 orders from immigration judges to remove illegal immigrants between February 1 and July 31 and an additional 7,086 illegal immigrants who have agreed to leave voluntarily. This is a 30.9 percent increase over the same time period in 2016.
Also, ICE is killing it on LI! Our President is liberating areas of the US.
https://www.newsday.com/amp/long-island/crime/ice-32-immigrants-arrested-on-li-for-sexual-offenses-1.13953796
From the article linked above:
Immigration officers arrested 32 men who were living on Long Island and were sought for deportation for serious sexual offenses, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Tuesday.
The “Sex Offender Alien Removal” initiative, also known as Operation SOAR, targeted for removal from the country immigrants with past convictions on a range of charges from sexual abuse to rape, including 12 who were registered sex offenders. While not all were in the United States illegally, those who were permanent residents had become subject to deportation as a result of their convictions, an ICE spokeswoman said.
This will help the economy bigly.
It already has! Check out the 5th paragraph below:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/07/1-1-million-fewer-americans-food-stamps-trump/
From the article linked above:
More than 1.1 million Americans dropped off the food stamp rolls since President Trump took office in January 2017, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics on food stamp enrollment.
Participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dropped to 41,496,255 in May 2017, the most recent data available from the USDA, from 42,691,363 in January 2017 when Trump took office.
According to the latest data, SNAP enrollment during the first few months of Trump’s presidency decreased by 2.79 percent.
Food stamp participation on average in 2017 has dropped to its lowest level since 2010, and the latest numbers show that this trend is continuing.
Trump proposed cuts to SNAP in his 2018 budget proposal, suggesting that states match up to 20 percent of federal money allotted for the food stamp program and expand work requirements for able-bodied adults receiving food stamps.
Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration has also prompted many immigrants, both legal and illegal, to cancel their food stamps over concerns that they might be denied citizenship or deported.
This is good news.
Just like pre election
Especially this one.
This is massive news! Imagine what these numbers will look like when the Voter Commission concludes its work.
We even closed the Gap by 1% in the month of July according to Gallup!
http://www.gallup.com/poll/15370/Party-Affiliation.aspx
2017 Jul 5-7 / R – 25%, I – 45% and D – 28%
Just to clarify, these are all increases in the # of Rs registered since Nov 2016? Were they after Nov 8th?
This data is done monthly. So what is being reported would be after the election and the month of November.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not clear to me … does ‘net’ mean R’s gained over R’s dropped or R’s gained over D’s added? I think it’s net R’s over D’s …
Rs over Ds
I need to go back & look at the spread in PA & NC in Nov election. The raw net numbers look like huge gains, but that’ll give me perspective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PA victory net was 68k & NC was 178k. The above nets are icing !!
PTrump attacked everyone except Mueller and his team. I hope PTrump tweets about new FBI, Lynch, Obama WH and Clinton email sync and communication. It seems there is nobody wants to bring Clintons to justice even all knows all the truth and every week new evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The other thread says there is supposed to be a Clinton plea bargain. I sure don’t understand why DOJ would offer that; no charges have even been filed yet!
What to make of the recording of Seymour Hersh giving his take on the Seth Rich/WikiLeaks connection?
Hersh says he has seen an FBI report which describes analysis of Seth Rich’s computer and shows Rich was indeed in contact with WikiLeaks. Hersh also says unequivocally that the ‘Russia did it’ story is totally a fabrication and was a “Brennan operation”. For what it’s worth Hersh also describes NSA chief Mike Rogers is a black hat, not a white hat.
For those who haven’t seen it yet, here is a summary of the Seymour Hersh story:
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/08/russiagate-trustworthy-current-information.html
He says Rogers – but weren’t there two Rogers? Maybe it’s the other one.
And the NSA f’ing moron could be someone else……
Harsh is pretty highly respected. He seems sincere in this. When this went public he backed off a but, sounded scared – which tells me this is true.
NO. He means NSA Rogers, not the ex-Congressman on CNN.
Though he was a stooge for the CIA and other IC agencies.
Admiral Rogers. NSA chief.
I think in another interview he denied all of that (even though it is on tape). I think he may have just been shooting his mouth off.
What if PDJT has indeed turned Mueller and he is investigating Hillary, Lynch,etc.
Remember when Trump invited Nunes, Schiff etc. To the WH and laid out all the intelligence and evidence he had? What if he did the same thing with a Mueller when he came in after nut job Comey was fired? Then Mueller was convinced to change the direction of the investigation.
I know, very much a stretch, but you never know.
It’s nice to dream once in a while.
McCabe is the one who is driving me nuts. Not that I trust Mueller.
And no leaks if Clinton, Lynch, Comey or anyone is under investigation?
Not a stretch at all! One of our Treeper’s (MaineCoon) shed some light on Rosenstein’s interview with Chris Wallace on Sunday. See below:
I too was encouraged by the interview. Having retired from the legal professions, and had experience many, many moons ago working in a special matter, governmental investigations practice group, Rod is speaking a language understood by all lawyers and easily viewed as BS, cover-up vernacular by non-attorneys.
I agree that there could likely be issues with Flynn, but I also think Manafort has a lot of Russia/Ukraine garbage, and if they ascertain and RICO violations…scope enlarged.
To me there is a very big picture presentation today just by the fact that Rosenstein presented on a Sunday show was orchestrated by his superiors. Did you notice that at one point when the camera returned to him, it appeared that he’d just finished turning over a page in a notebook? Interesting.
Wallace had pre-approved finely tuned narrow scope of questions: 1. Leaks, 2. SP investigation
1. Leaks: all to be reviewed; some – not all – prosecuted. Some commenters are disturbed that some leaks aren’t to be prosecuted. Some leaks don’t cause harm. Aren’t a national security risk. Some leaks are just unethical, unprofessional, disloyal to PT, thwart his agenda, etc. Grounds for firing, but not jail. Not a crime.
Sessions, Coats & Rosenstein have strongly addressed leaks this week. Everyone is on notice. Expect jail time for some.
This is encouraging to me. More encouraging if it is a member of Congress or WH staffer. The public needs to see D.C. people held accountable.
2. SP Investigation:
R: “I’m not going to comment about whether Director Mueller has or hasn’t opened a grand jury. You know, we read a lot about criminal investigations in the media and some of those stories are false.”
R: “We just don’t comment on investigations. That’s important for several reasons. First, we don’t want to disparage anybody who may be a subject of an investigation.”
True statement. Many people are just WITNESSES in a GJ investigation and it is imperative that their name isn’t leaked for their own protection. Look at all the names flying around right now. Some of these people could just be witness, required to give testimony, and that’s all. They deserve not to have their names leaked and put under an unjustified scope. It’s damaging.
If an entity is under investigation, there is a high likelihood an SEC investigation will ensue. If the investigation is leaked, becomes public, stocks would crash and stockholders suffer. Leaking causes damage to innocent people.
Leakers leaking classified information or potentially damage to innocent people are going to jail.
Wally: “What does it say when a prosecutor takes a case, in general, to a grand jury about the likelihood of indictments?
ROSENSTEIN: In general, Chris, it doesn’t say anything about the likelihood of indictments because we conduct investigations and we decide that at some point in the course of the investigation about whether charges are appropriate.”
Folks: **Not all investigations lead to indictments** Try to remember that before commenting to the contrary.
Rosenstein: Many of our investigations, Chris, involve the use of a grand jury. It’s an appropriate way to gather documents, sometimes to bring witnesses in, to make sure that you get their full testimony. It’s just a tool…
WALLACE: There are reports that Mueller has expanded his investigation to go into the president’s finances.
Folks: R. won’t comment on this specific aspect other than to say, “special counsel is subject to the rules and regulations of the Department of Justice, and we don’t engage in fishing expeditions.”
Folks: In an interview this week, Jay Sekulow/one of PT’s lawyer, said 2x that they have not received a request for any documents. Connect the dots.
ROSENSTEIN: if he finds evidence of a crime that’s within the scope of what Director Mueller and I have agreed is the appropriate scope of the investigation, then he can. If it’s something that’s outside that scope, he needs to come to the acting attorney general…for a permission to expand his investigation. But we don’t talk about that publicly.
Folks: the scope if expanded will not be made public. Try to remember that. Try to remember it’s just gossip when someone prints that the investigation has expended. Everything is gossip. I personally believe leakers will IMMINENTLY be prosecuted IN ORDER that innocent people be protected and even, yes, the guilty. THIS ISN’T A PUBLIC OPINION POLL OR PUBLIC Te TRIAL. Everyone on the campaign trail will be dragged into this mess, including Sessions, imo. These innocent people need protection from these arse leakers.
R: “And so, the speculation you’ve seen in the news media, that’s not anything that I’ve said. It’s not anything Director Mueller said. We don’t know who’s saying it or how credible those sources are.”
Folks: This is important. Read between the lines. Much of what we are reading is BS. Gossip passed around gets distorted. There is NO WAY for us to know what is going on. Fact or fiction.
As far as Trump campaign people, imo, Flynn and potentially Manafort are in jeopardy.
Personally, I have a hope, and am hopeful, that the scope of all things Russian will lead to the “Russian hack of the DNC computers” which could potentially lead to the finding of many criminal activities by the HC campaign. That would make for the need for endless attorneys and an endless investigation.
Maybe that’s naïve to hope, but I base it on the fact that I worked for decades in the legal bubble world of high powered attorneys who quite aptly compartmentalize. Box 1 = family. Box 2 = friends Box 3 = work box 4 = all things political, etc. I hope that Mueller and his team strive for truth and justice and keep politics in a box. You will not get 16 lawyers to collude and conclude PT is guilty, because he’s not, and too many of them will prevent it. It only takes one juror to hang a jury.
I think the Clin*t team should be very, very scared. Election rigging. Hacking. Russia. Scope expanded.
Bubba remembers all too well what happened that last time that happened.
Monica.
Flep, sorry this is long. You asked for our opinion. This was the only way I could do it. Step-by-step. Analysis of Rosenstein’s actual words. I thank you for reading it. I’m sure you are the only one that did!
Awesome, thanks, Fle
Thank MaineCoon!
Evidence against Clinton, Lynch, etc. Possibly so overwhelming when presented to Mueller by Trump, that Mueller left with no choice but to do a 180 degree shift?
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. See my comments regarding Clinton plea bargain, about 1;22. What do you think?
See this – https://conservativeexplorer.wordpress.com/2017/07/19/band-of-brothers-or-harbingers-of-doom-muellers-team-enigma/
and this comment – https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/02/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-swears-in-new-fbi-director-christopher-wray/comment-page-1/#comment-4220620
Wow, good stuff
I’m not sure I understood all of that, but I like the end result.
Folks I am at a loss about our President’s endorsement of Luther Strange this evening. I had to write our President to let him know that I was surprised by it.
Even SD tweeted about it. I have asked him/her to shed some light on why our President did so.
Our President has his reasons and I will support him no matter what. Keln, thank you for your post that SD shared the other day. If this helps MAGA, I am all in!
I am flabbergasted by this.
Fle don’t you think the good people of Alabama will vote for the candidate that they trust and believe in and who will help their President reach his goals? Lex Luthor is going to be toast!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
(no pun intended).
I am also at a loss. If we plan to primary all the sewer rats in 2018, is Trump going to be campaigning for or endorsing the sewer rats we are trying to get rid of? So far he has endorsed the sewer rats in the primaries. If so, we need a plan B. If he’s happy w/them, are we happy w/them? If he’s happy w/them and we are not happy w/them, then what?
4sure Luther Strange hasn’t really done anything wrong to our President. He has been a yes vote on everything. Including all three Repeal and Replace bills. I don’t foresee him ever changing because he knows Alabama is Trump country.
Dean Heller and Jeff Flake are both DEAD! There is no way in hell either gets an endorsement from our President. I just posted an article above on Heller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. But it is a fact that Trump has endorsed every sitting congress critter over their primary challengers. Will this continue?Who knows. But my question was: if it does continue, what is plan B?
4sure I don’t think we need to worry about plan B.
Strange voted against Trump being allowed recess appointments in August. Deal Breaker. We can do better
Luther Strange is a giant.
That’s prolly why Trump endorsed him. Bet he offered him three scoops of ice cream.
He is 6’9″. Everyone calls him Big Luther.
Alabama Trump Victory Chairman, Perry Hooper.
Perry also touted Brooks’ opponent Sen. Luther Strange’s involvement in helping Trump win the pivotal states of Pennsylvania and Ohio.
http://ntknetwork.com/trumps-victory-chairman-slaps-down-rep-mo-brooks-claim-the-he-supported-donald-trump/
This might be the reason. Has Luther Strange done anything but be a good soldier since he was appointed to the Senate? If Trump thinks he and McConnell are going to get things done, then getting McConnell the horses he needs makes sense. The Lyon Ryan interview from today, he said he thought the Senate has the votes for healthcare repeal. McCain’s lobotomy didn’t quite work right, maybe they can tweak it for next time. Time is on Trump’s side on everything. The mid-terms loom large. The budget looms large. This is what Sundance means by leverage. They are scared sh##less now, imagine the landscape in March. This is how you turn an ocean liner, steady pressure on the wheel. Sessions, pick up the pace. blumenthal, sit down and shut up. Hillary, what are you still doing on the loose? Mueller, don’t do nothing stupid. I, for one, am enjoying every minute of this.
who knows, but Moore will win anyway
ICYMI – haven’t seen this here yet but there’s so many comments I may have missed it.
Here is a 1999 Trump interview discussing NK, blaming the Dems for them being nuclear armed and saying essentially what he is now – negotiate like hell but use force if necessary.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/flashback-donald-trump-supports-pre-emptive-strike-north-korea-99-interview-video/
I was just reading comments on twitter. They are insane. Insisting that clearly POTUS has lost mental capacity since ’99 and this further proves he’s unfit for office. Bc it’s their belief he is incapable of speaking in complete sentences therefore he has dementia.
How about the idea that he wasn’t facing hostile interviewers?? I guess that’s never crossed their pea sized brains.
Also, many expressed outrage over the idea that DJT was even offering his opinion on NK back in ’99. Clearly these are younger people who have no idea that many in the political & business world regularly sought his opinion.
SMH
It sounds like we are at the end of the road with NK. Clinton gave him nukes, Bush let him test them, Obama let him build the ICBM, and now we are where we are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if there are any plans for an internal NK military coup?
The way it will happen is with Beijing and Russian Intel. If this looks like it’s going to explode, President Xi will send in special forces to disarm the North. Russia will back the Chinese. They do not want a nuclear exchange or massive destruction on their border, or the sudden counter-attack against Seoul.
There won’t be an internal coup. He’s killed so many around him, the rest are paralyzed.
But with the Chinese PLA coming inside, then the military could crack and overthrow him.
Otherwise, the Chinese will take him out. President Xi and Kim haven’t ever met or talked and Kim insults the Chinese publicly. They hate the fat man.
The Chinese Communist Party and the North Korean Communist Party have links. But in NoKo, the military regime has the real power, unlike China where the Communist Party runs the PLA.
I pray you are correct.
Kushner’s Lawyer is Part of the Fight Against Trump Immigration Policies ( Jamie Gorelick )
The City of Chicago is engaged in a legal battle against the Trump administration over the Justice Department’s policies towards sanctuary cities, and they’ve hired a firm that’s quite familiar with the President. Well, his family, anyway.
The city is being represented by the law firm WilmerHale, with one of the attorneys on the case being Jamie Gorelick. Yup, the same Gorelick who up until recently was representing Jared Kushner in the Russia investigation, and still serves as his counsel (and Ivanka Trump‘s) for issues including security clearance and ethics compliance. Gorelick also served as Deputy Attorney General under President Bill Clinton,
Chicago’s case against the DOJ requests that the court block Attorney General Jeff Sessions from enforcing policies that would deny federal funding to cities that do not allow federal officials to access local jails, notify the feds 48 hours before releasing wanted undocumented immigrants, or share immigration information with Washington.
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/kushners-lawyer-is-part-of-the-fight-against-trump-immigration-policies/
No surprise. she’s a democrat. She served on the 9/11 Commission. She was also responsible for the wall of separation between Intel agencies that contributed to our Intel failure on 9/11. But she is a lawyer. I don’t see any conflict. Two different issues.
A democrat and a lawyer. Can’t get much worse than that!
An explanation of the conflict between Poland, Germany and the EU
“This is a good summary of the current conflict between Poland and the EU from the Polish perspective. They see the EU as being essentially a policy tool of Germany.
It is more likely that the EU, Germany via Merkel, Obama, Soros and many EU chiefs as well as many many Muslims are in fact orchestrating events to try and bring down a classical Europe as it was formed by its indigenous people, Christianity, and Greek thought. However this video explains an important conflict and one we can only hope, ends the EU communist project.”
Democrats are scared out of their minds as well as the Uniparty Republicans that voted in favor of the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill (Roger Wisker, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham, Orrin Hatch, Dean Heller, John Hoeven, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Marco Rubio)! DACA will be disappearing after AG Paxton from TX and ten other AGs go back to court as promised. They have given the WH until September 5th to get rid of DACA before they take matters into their own hands.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-issues/dhss-kelly-tells-hispanic-caucus-daca-might-not-survive-court-challenge/2017/07/12/b1f19686-672b-11e7-9928-22d00a47778f_story.html?tid=a_inl&utm_term=.8499e6d4dce9
From the article linked above:
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in a closed-door meeting Wednesday that an initiative that grants work permits to nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants may not survive a looming legal challenge.
Kelly’s meeting with the caucus came nearly two weeks after officials from 11 states warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions they would sue the federal government if it does not rescind President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by Sept. 5.
Members of the Hispanic caucus said they urged Kelly to support bipartisan legislation known as the Bridge Act that would effectively preserve the DACA program. But they expressed skepticism that the Republican-controlled Congress would pass any law to spare undocumented immigrants from deportation — or that the Trump administration would defend DACA in court.
Jeff Sessions is going to say, ‘Deport them,’ ” a visibly shaken Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) said in English and Spanish, noting that the attorney general had been a fierce opponent of illegal immigration as a senator from Alabama. “If you’re going to count on Jeff Sessions to save DACA, then DACA is ended.”
Uniparty Republican Lindsey Graham of SC and Democrat Dick Durbin of IL brought back to life the DREAM Act recently. There is no way in hell that the Uniparty will ever try to get this BS Bill passed through either the House or Senate.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/immigration/durbin-graham-file-dream-act-hoping-to-ward-off-legal-challenge-to-daca/2017/07/20/19ade326-6cd4-11e7-b9e2-2056e768a7e5_story.html?utm_term=.ebd9cac0009a
From the article linked above:
Hoping to fend off a legal challenge to a program that has spared nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation, two veteran senators made a long-shot appeal to President Trump on Thursday to support legislation that would put those immigrants and thousands of others on a path to U.S. citizenship.
“What I’d like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan,” Trump said. “But our country and political forces are not ready yet.”
White House officials signaled this week that the president will not support the Dream Act. “I think that the administration has opposed the Dream Act and likely will be consistent on that,” said Marc Short, the president’s legislative affairs director.
John McCain in his last few days wants to bring the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill up for a vote and thinks they can do it even with a Presidential veto. The moron doesn’t realize that he is dying and no one will fight for that garbage that plans to be alive and wants a political future.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/03/mccain-wants-congress-to-pass-gang-of-eight-amnest-bill/
From the article linked above:
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wants Congress to pass the Gang of Eight’s comprehensive amnesty bill when he returns to the Senate after getting treatments for brain cancer.
However, if our President decided to go all in, he could say that he would support the DREAM Act as long as the following conditions are met:
RAISE Act is part of the legislation
Kate’s Law is part of the legislation
Sanctuary Cities Law is part of the legislation
Wall Funding for the entire completion of the project is part of the legislation
Democrats can claim their victory for the DACA illegals and have cover for agreeing to everything else! Same is true for the Uniparty Republicans.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/450110/cotton-perdues-raise-act-can-it-pass
From the article linked above:
The fear that the work permits of 800,000 illegal-alien DREAMers would be allowed to expire without renewal has prompted Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin to reintroduce the DREAM Act. On its own, the bill’s chances of passage are little better than the RAISE Act’s.
But if the supporters of the DREAM Act are scared enough, they might be willing to deal. A package that includes DREAM, RAISE, and enforcement measures to prevent future DREAMer populations from forming, might actually have a chance. I wouldn’t bet my house on it, but it’s not crazy.
Lots of serious news and comments this evening.
Time for a chuckle.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL!
There’s an interesting article over on Gateway Pundit called “POTUS TRUMP Sent ‘Secret Private Messages’ To Mueller Over Russia Investigation.”
However, it’s from a USA Today article, so who knows how accurate it is. GP has been pretty spotty lately.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/potus-trump-sent-secret-private-messages-mueller-russia-investigation/
Here’s an excerpt:
“President Trump has publicly called the widening federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling a “witch hunt.” But through his lawyer, Trump has sent private messages of “appreciation” to special counsel Robert Mueller.
“He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing,” Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd told USA TODAY in an interview Tuesday. “He asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done.”
Trump’s legal team has been in contact with Mueller’s office, and Dowd says he has passed along the president’s messages expressing “appreciation and greetings’’ to the special counsel.”
New campaign aiming to broaden Democratic base will support pro-life candidates
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new-campaign-aiming-to-broaden-democratic-base-will-support-pro-life-candidates/article/2630974
Another lighter posting:
It’s time to cool down the global tensions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
