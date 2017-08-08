Tuesday August 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The cinematography alone is stunning… forgive me if I have posted this before, but if you need to escape into God’s Glory, I offer you this stunning release…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Hannity has nailed it on Rosenstein.
LikeLike
Zac Brown Band – Chicken Fried
LikeLike
In honor of General Michael T. Flynn, who was replaced by HR McMaster.
This was at a TRUMP Campaign Rally last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
We need thicker bags.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Another Reddit rip-off.
https://i.imgur.com/exKRCri_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&
LikeLike
Retry
LikeLike