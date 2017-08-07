HUD Secretary Ben Carson Poised to End Obama-Era Section 8 Housing Grants…

Posted on August 7, 2017 by

Following his reelection victory in 2012 President Obama removed the bidding process from section 8 housing; instead Obama’s HUD initiated grants to their hand-selected organizations.  After years of lost lawsuits the HUD bidding process is set to return.

WASHINGTON DC – […] Section 8 housing is a federal program that pays rental assistance to landlords to help low-income people acquire affordable housing.

Because HUD had problems administering the program, in 1995 it started to contract out the management of Section 8 housing units through a competitive bidding process. However, in March of 2012, HUD suddenly shifted away from the competitive bidding process, and began using funding mechanisms which were more like grants.

Contractors who had previously gained HUD’s business under the bidding process appealed to the Government Accountability Office in 2012, just months after HUD changed course. And by August of that year, the GAO ruled that HUD’s actions were “unreasonable and in disregard of applicable statutory guidance.”

Undeterred, HUD pressed forward with their choice, which then made them the target of a lawsuit. From that point, HUD lost an embarrassing string of rulings which culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court denying to hear an appeal from the agency in April of 2015.

Despite all those rulings, HUD didn’t budge. But the Trump administration is now set to return to the previous methods.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Obama re-election, Obama Research/Discovery, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to HUD Secretary Ben Carson Poised to End Obama-Era Section 8 Housing Grants…

  1. Johnny Bravo says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Is there a reason why liberals ride roughshod over the law?

    Like

    Reply
  2. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    There goes the neighbor……hoods.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Maggie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Great Illustration!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. sandra805 says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Funny how all the money from HUD seems to go straight to the gov. hand picked Contractors, they steal all the funds from the contracts and its all legal in the good old USA.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Oldschool says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Poor April. Get her some smelling salts and a couch.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Emily Summer says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    The Obama administration broke any rule or law they wanted. But let Trump put a comma in the wrong place and all liberal hell breaks loose. It is hard to comprehend just how lawless and traitorous Obama was (and still is). What a disgusting POS

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      To quote one of our fellow Treepers:

      “If Democrats didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.”

      Like

      Reply
  7. M33 says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Good job, Ben Carson!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. magagirl says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    The only thing O did was corruption and evil, sheeesh!! 😡

    Like

    Reply
  9. Doug says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    im glad to see this process put back into place, but can someone tell me how HUD lost all these lawsuits and rulings yet continued to do whatever the hell it wanted?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Can we start planting seeds for Dr. Carson to run again for President?

    Like

    Reply
  11. The Boss says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The Doctor is in!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s