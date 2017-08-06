August 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #199

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I could really use a getaway to a place like his club. Even though he is working, at least he doesn’t have to take any more that a few steps outside to relax.
I hope some of the planned work is to revamp the oval office. All that beige and tan is ugly. I’ve seen some of the meeting rooms and ballrooms on Trump properties when POTUS was running for office. They were beautifully done. I hope some of Trump’s people Who did that are involved in redoing his office, too.
I don’t know what color it will be but they are working on it.
I’d like to see those stripes on the walls of the Oval Office be gone when this is completed.
And off the doors, it’s so stuffy looking.
Apparently the wall paper is on a secret door but it’s no secret.
Yes the Oval Office is included in the renovations.
Will it be done ahead of schedule and below budget?
For all the money President Trump has already saved taxpayers with just deportations and giving his salary back to MAGA, I hope he gets what he wants, he deserves it.
President Trump totally deserves a clean room.
And yet it is consistently reported as a vacation. Grr…..
He’s “vacating” his home and normal office, therefore it is a “vacation”. No need to invest more into it than the meaning of the words.
My point is the media is referring to this as a vacation and comparing his low class choice of vacationing in Jersey as opposed to Martha’s Vineyard or Kennepunkport or Hyannis, and how President Trump complained about Obama’s vacations, blah blah blah.
President Trump had to leave the WH while renovations are done and so is working off site, he is not laying in a hammock drinking lemonade.
My point is just that this is being misrepresented to the public by the media. That’s all.
PDJT probably wants to go somewhere he won’t be wire-tapped.
Can’t blame him for that! I hope they are debugging….
Opening Statement
I could watch Judge Jeanine ranting about libtards and crooked commie Cankles all day long! Love that lady!
She was on fire tonight, and spot on.
I am surprised there has not been some trumped up charge against her to get her fired and off the air. Firebrands like her cannot be allowed to speak truth like that. I love that lady….she is so passionate about what she speaks.
Just wait. They are clearing the decks fairly effectively. I wouldn’t be surprised if they come for her.
DoJ reluctantly released the documents but completely masked the whole pages, and there will be another lawsuit filed on Monday? Seriously? And there is no criminal investigation of this conspiracy and coverup, mostly obstruction?
Wait… who is in charge of the DoJ? Who the bloody hell is in charge? I want the name.
I can’t remember his name. Cletus Delroy? Pogo?
Judge Jeanine Pirro
full show
Hey Sundance, we need some levity around here. Could you please bump the Election Night thread for fun reading?
I kid you not – this morning I woke up at 4am and somehow chose to watch four hours of msnbc election night coverage…it was great to go through all the excitement again, but this time (which was the first time) I saw what msnbc was saying/broadcasting that night. Amazing. I had forgotten that they were still showing Trump with 248 electoral votes as he Took The Stage to say that Hillary had called him – forgot how they withheld vote tallies all though the primaries and that night. I forgot the crazy crap they used to claim Trump said (still do that), forgot what a scary monster they made him out to be.
It will be interesting to someday read the book(s) about the great propaganda war of 2016
That’s funny……I was watching in Canada, and flicking through all the US news channels….no one wanted to call it…..they all twisted themselves up like pretzels trying to justify that some states were too close to call (but no doubt would have called them for Clinton has it gone the other way).
I looked to see if this had been posted already. I apologize if I missed it.
That’s OK distracted2, you can just go ahead and post as much as you like. It needs to be seen.
Right nothing there but blackmail and espionage.
Criminal activity as far as the eye can see.
Killary: “What difference, at this point, does it make?”
Kimberly Strassel has had some great columns lately.
he just can’t hep himself 😂😂😂
Poor Dan, he and his tribe just can’t understand what happened. Here, poor soul, spend time with this saying, until you can understand that America is in the 3rd line of this strategy. The Donald Trump phenomenon explained for Dummies:
First they ignore you
Then they laugh at you
Then they fight you
Then you win
Mahatma Ghandi
next sentence in his post – This is his idea of “due respect”???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating discussion here about how the Chinese (mainly youth, I assume) view the Dems/Libs/Progs/Left here in the US. There’s a YT vid in the comments of a Tucker Carlson show that I never saw, from last May, I guess.
The Chinese term “bai zuo” literally means “White Left” and is soooo on target! Stupid white Lefties……
https://www.quora.com/What-does-the-term-White-Left-白左-refer-to-in-current-Chinese-views-on-politics
OMG, there is so much truth in those comments. Check this out!:
“Obama is usually considered as a white leftists even if he is black.”
Used to drive me nuts over there when I’d run into some half-assed American Lefty lecturing Chinese and Taiwanese about “social truths”.
So much truth here in the comments re. these disgusting Lefty elitists:
“….it is so meaningless to teach a poor person who can hardly know where tomorrow’ s dinner is that the earth’s sea level will rise 3cm in 10 years…”
I.Love.These.People!
Fascinating website, Sunnydaze. I could read this all night. Thank you.
you’re welcome, buck. I knew that Chinese Americans were huge Trump supporters during the Primaries (all the huge banners they flew over American cities, etc). But I did not know how even in China, they have absolutely nailed the problems with the US Left.
Love this sooooo much.
I guess old age – and its appurtenances – makes many cowards ! I’m increasingly fearful the “two-tiered justice system ” that’s increasingly dominated Americans and its citizens is going to deteriorate into a tyranny I oppose. But if I openly advocate opposition to the “new order” there’s the peril our current crop of bureaucrats will exact their vengeance upon my progeny. if they don’t hesitate to confound, oppose and criticize our President, what chance do the rest of us have ( at least within the accepted strictures of law ) ?
Trump has often made some of these same points. If they can try to railroad and depose the duly and freely elected President of the United states, what chance does a powerless citizen have? Never give up the ship, there are ways to fight. Stick together.
Agreed. But after waiting 28 years for this President, Donald J Trump I’m in for the long haul. We live in the age of Smart phones and stupid people. The boos are just applause from ghosts. The negative means nothing.
Our present circumstances don’t determine where we are going. They merely determine where we started from.
Sometimes I feel like giving up, then I remember I have a lot of SOB’s to prove wrong. For what cannot be cured, patience is best. We cannot fix the Swamp, they must be eradicated.
Why doesn’t his account have a clue check mark?
Twitter won’t give him one. That is his account.
I haven’t seen this mentioned here, but it has bothered me a lot.
I was surprised by the number of hate-filled responses I got to my reply, “A Hijab is NOT the symbol of America, but repressive Muslim sharia law.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I ask because, if she has anything to do with it, she is all about Identity Politics so this would make sense.
Course the UN in general is all about Identity Politics and other Lefty/Globalist concerns so this “youth” is an obvious choice in a Western country today.
I just HATE the UN…..why do we have to deal with these communist traitors. I am so sick of it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That girl, Munira, does NOT represent America in any way or form or dress. She is the face of an invader to American culture. Shame on Nikki, but then Nikki herself doesn’t get us either.
We should flood Nikki’s mailbox saying this Munira is not the face of America and never has been.
Nikki is probably more responsive to the comments of Democratic voters, much like Susan Collins and McCain.
(boy, the twitter feed is a trip – so she changed the avatar and now every post going back shows her in hijab).
The most critical role of the Youth Observer is to engage young Americans in the work of the UN, empowering them to be active participants in dialogue on international issues and to have a global impact. The Youth Observer will travel to high schools and colleges across the nation to build a connection between the UN and young Americans.
except when she’s at the flippin’ G20!
look at this – the last one (Perez) was concurrently a Product Manager at Instagram
http://genun.unausa.org/could_you_be_the_next_youth_observer
Probably to troll Linda Sarsour. I imagine this will get that Loon fired up as she thinks of herself as the spokeswoman for Islam in the USA.
This makes me ANGRY…Nikki is STUPID
The woman who made it possible to blot the South out of US History.
In general, cannot stand her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes the Indian woman who was probably not eligible to be a governor…she is just a sickening woman
Pls, don’t get me started on my X Governor.
Pretty sure she was eligible, technically. She’s just an ass, politically-speaking.
uh…who do you think chose her?
Watch her presentation at the UN re NK historic sanctions.
She has done some very good things at the UN and I, for one, have acknowledged those. It is a PERFECT position for her because she IS a Globalist. So she does well there.
But she also started the whole “anti- Confed. Flag” nonsense in the South and across the US. Which has led to Confed. Monuments being decimated and removed all across the South.
She handled that whole episode like a total absolute ass and it has led to real problems.
That’s on her.
Nikki is what I call “Special Interest politician”, just like Rubio (rooting only for Cuba), K. Ellison (Islam), Luis Gutierrez (Mexico), and politicians in Sacramento, Calif, etc. They only care about their non/un-American heritage, and they are in politics to destroy our culture. None of them should have never been in poltics-how in the world did they even get involed in American politics? It proves we have way too many wrong type of immigrants here.
Two types of immigrants-one that wants to shed their native country culture and totally assimulate into our way of life and the other type of immigrant want to take over and destroy our way of life.
LikeLike
It’s *not* that she’s an immigrant. There is no difference between Nikki Haley and what’s his-name- Graham. They are both just Lefty Globalists.
Nikki would be Nikki wether her family had lived here one generation or 20.
Just a UniParty tool like the rest of ’em. Collins, Murkowski, Ryan, McCain, Haley, all the same. Identity Politics, Globalism, PC b*llsh*t, SJWs is what they are about, all of them, no matter their roots.
Nikki Haley has never once advocated for her religion or parents culture to take over the US. She wants American LEFTIST culture to take over. Not some Indian religion, etc.
LikeLike
sunnydaze, Nikki is just all hung up on her “heritage” or whatever she calls it. She wears that head covering stuff to. People just have a hard time getting over themselves, she’s been doing that “immigrants from India” stuff for so long she thinks it is a selling point.
She is stuck on that, it won’t change unless the polls say it’s hurting her. She’s another politician from the Swamp. PDJT wanted some of the skills she possesses and as long as she does the job he needs done she’ll keep her job.
She’s annoying….doesn’t respect the history of others. Typical immigrant snob, trying to rewrite the history of our country to suit her own tastes. It is what it is. Yuck.
I’ve never seen her wear the headgear. She’s not a Muslim.
It’s not her heritage that bugs me. Her heritage is fine.
It’s her politics. She’s a RINO. Thru and thru. Just like every other rep. from S.C. Graham, Scott, all of ’em. It seems to be a requirement to be a “Republican” in S.C. that you be a “Democrat”.
S.C. and Az. seem to have a very similar problem with this and I hope the voters there can fix it….soon!
Here you go, head covering. My point about heritage is she did not have respect for the heritage of the South. Like it or not, it happened and making the monuments disappear is not respecting our history. It is American history.
http://heavy.com/news/2016/01/nikki-haley-husband-michael-married-age-kids-children-affair-rumors-will-forks/
Thx, Donna. That’s a Sikh thing. Not Muslim. Kind of like a Catholic wearing a head covering while in church. I’ve been to Sikh gatherings. The women do not cover their heads as many Muslim women do, come hell or high-water.
And I **totally** agree about the Southern Heritage problem. But I do believe that Collins, Mccain, Graham, Ryan, Flake, etc etc would have had the EXACT same reaction as Haley had they been Gov. of S.C. at the time.
So I am absolutely not prepared to blame her terrible rotten response on her Indian heritage. She’s just a PC Lefty Globalist, that’s all.
Nikki Haley – another immigrant who comes here and gets affirmative action. Don’t get me started.
Amazing. Nikki is doing exactly what Ptrump wants her to do so it’s easier to blame her instead of PTrump. Interesting.
No, she is doing very well in her UN position. It is perfect for her talents.
She was not, however, suitable as SC Gov.
I think you get it just fine. You posted response was perfect.
Since when does an “Observer” have an “important voice”??
Boy, this whole thing looks really sketch – considering the UN was started by a bunch of commies to begin with, looks like things haven’t changed much. I read the moving statement of last years’ YouthObserver, Nicol Perez –
“Speaking to other young people has given me a renewed sense of hope for the future of our country, our world, and has ultimately proven that young people can and are making positive changes in their communities. I’ve spoken with people like Sarah Whipple, an 18-year-old from Texas who works with the International Rescue Committee to help resettled refugees assimilate into new communities; or Ziad Ahmed, a 17-year-old high school student who started his own non-profit to help build empathy in communities around the world; and Kat de la Rosa, a young college student who partnered with her university to tackle food waste on campus.”
Our tax dollars at work – I’m with you Theresanne, looks like this is another one of those programs that’s living a life of its own. Supported by US Dept of State – maybe it’s time to write Secy. Tillerson?
U.S. Youth Observer.???
This is what I’d expect from Obama. Therefore, I believe this is the work of Obama Swamp Hold-Overs at the U.S. Department of State. This crap needs to stop – stop promoting all Islamic-Muslim Ideology.!
About the Program
Created to elevate youth voices in the global policy dialogue, the U.S. Youth Observer to the UN is a role appointed annually by the U.S. Department of State and UN Association of the USA. For a one-year term, an American between the ages of 18-25 is selected to engage young people in the U.S. in the work of the United Nations and international issues.
As a correspondent between U.S. missions to the UN and American youth, the Youth Observer travels throughout the United States to discover the issues important to young Americans and participates with the U.S. delegation at international organization meetings.
The most critical role of the Youth Observer is to engage young Americans in the work of the UN, empowering them to be active participants in dialogue on international issues and to have a global impact. The Youth Observer will travel to high schools and colleges across the nation to build a connection between the UN and young Americans.
This is the Muslim Brotherhood is using us Americans to promote and spread their ideology and radical beliefs. We must stop giving them a platform to spread their crap around America.
…and get ’em outta here. Out out out.
I am on vacation in Norfolk VA and trying to keep up.
Thank you Sundance and Treepers ❤
I was out to dinner tonight at an outdoor restaurant here in LA California and there was a large group of tourists from London England behind us. We talked to them as we were leaving and one of the guys at the table around 30 years old made a statement…he said “We live outside London about 20 miles out. We feel like a strangers in our own country”…..pretty sad!
I can well imagine that as a conservative American living in Southern Kalifornia you may feel like stranger also.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
My brother has dual citizenship, in the UK and US. He has lived there his entire life and he is distraught over what the UK has become in many parts. He also supported BREXIT and POTUS, as do most of his friends.
I cant even go to L.A. now, because I feel the same way….
I was at the Tucson Airport tonight, then went to gas station. Everyone looked at me like I was the foreigner.
Eastern Indians, African Blacks, Muslim women in hijab with Muslim men.
I was wearing what I wear quit often. Wrangler jeans, Justin Roper boots, button up shirt, western hat, Turquoise jewelry.
We feel the same way. Haven’t been in LA for years except for family pickup/drop offs at LAX.
“The Resistance” will have to be taken out with the help of the entire Intel agencies. Not only are low level Federal employees defying PTrump but you have directors and management people in the EPA, DEA, Coast Guard etc. filing complaints and asking “whistleblowers” who support the “Resistance” to come forward and rat out the Trump administration. This isn’t going to stop so I don’t know if the leaks can be eliminated…too many agitated folks who are working AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.
http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/345404-federal-employees-step-up-defiance-of-trump
“The leaks are real – the news is fake”
pretty sure that entire story is based on leaks? Or do they document these complaints that have been filed?
The Hill is like the National Enquirer for DC – written by and for themselves
How can you trust employees to do their jobs if they are defiant and do not want to follow orders? That is why Trump is worried about national security leaks for they put the country in danger.
Too bad President Trump can not fire everyone.
I’m tired of all the fear mongering about the possibility of Mueller finding evidence of past Trump crimes. I sincerely doubt the guy has ever committed a crime. He’s been audited by the IRS every year and probably by multiple banks for financing purposes as well. He’s extremely smart and he always been very wealthy. Smart wealthy people operate in “wealth protection mode” at all times. They make sure they don’t take chances that could cause the loss of their wealth. They have lawyers review every move they make to avoid inadvertently committing any crimes. I really don’t think he has anything to hide. The only downside of the investigation is the distraction and the BS we have to hear because of it.
The Clintons, on the other hand are idiotic, reckless grifters with no regard for the law and no fear of consequences. They will be going down.
Does president look concerned? Nope.
I agree with you. Nothing there to find.
Great post, Joe! I love the way President Trump keeps on MAGA while the swamp dwellers grow the hemp, weave their ropes, tie their nooses…they have no idea what is in store for them. Their present investigations in search of a crime are going to find a crime all right…every bleepin’ one of them is going to be exposed and some of them will be wearing cuffs.
Think Positive, But…..
Why do suppose all the lawyers and judges I’ve heard on Fox and Youtube discussing Mueller and his Grand Jury keep quoting this statement….
“A Grand Jury Can Indict A Ham Sandwich.!.?”
What does it mean and are they all wrong.?
And of course there’s no reason to think that Washington DC Grand Jury members are friendly or even unbiased toward President Trump.!
Wonder if PDJT working at NJ Trump resort has more intriguing intent. No bugs, no surveillance. Limited staffers. His turf. Are we seeing Trump on leaker watch? Trump could do a MOAB on GOPe from here with fewer eyes. If bad guys are here, they would need to decide if they undermine Trump or maintain in hiding. Although the remodel was planned, it sure is convenient for either carrying off a MOAB or outing a traitor.
Hey, it’s the weekend.
If I were president in a time of extraordinary leaks and there was a major remodel, I’d be checking more than curtain colors.
I’m hoping they are doing just that–going over those rooms with a “fine tooth comb”.
Here is the floor plan of West Wing.
http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/ww1.htm
How easy would it be for news reporters to sneak in and stick bugs around. Does anyone know where the “press” enter to go to their press corps offices. Do they go thru the lobby? I can’t find info.
there’s a poll out tonight from Firehouse polling (or something), basically Rubio and Bush Family ‘advisors’ doing a hit job on POTUS. I went to their website to see the poll…nah, there’s no questions shown, no breakouts/crosstabs…nada. Just a couple of graphs that say Trump Sucks in OH, PA, and WI. They also say that Trump Sucks in Republican responses. So…conclusion?
Hey you GOPe…Drop Trump….don’t support him and his lying ways.
oh, and btw, let’s do Gang of Eight, bailout Insurers and make Barry and Schumer Great Again
We’re a lot closer to a complete fascist takeover of our country than we may ever have imagined. The tendrils of authoritarianism, central planning, and the suspension of essential freedoms are evident in the politics of environmentalism, the Black Lives Matter Movement, the anti-free-speech activities of America’s colleges and universities, and the constant propagandizing of our national news media. It doesn’t take much observing to establish just how far the values expressed by these groups are from our traditions, but there’s a much darker, profoundly surprising legacy the American progressive left is working hard to conceal.
In his new book, “The Big Lie: The Nazi Roots Of The American Left” Dinesh D’Souza points out that the progressive left in our country deliberately set about mislabeling their own history in a largely successful effort to hide progressivism’s attraction and material involvement in fascism and Nazism. For decades the Ameican Left has worked hard at convincing people that “right wing” conservative nationalism is somehow fascist when, in fact, the exact reverse is true. One telling factoid form his new book is revealing of just how duplicitous and downright vicious the American Left really is.
D’Souza establishes that the Holocaust was not exclusively a German or Nazi phenomenon but was, instead, directly influenced by the American eugenics movement, embraced by progressivism, which preached a doctrine of human improvement through selective breeding—-and the culling of “undesirables” through the use of euthanasia the exact kinds of death chambers that the Nazi’s used on Jews. While America’s eugenics crusaders targeted Black Americans, D’Souza comments that the Nazis simply took the American progressive’s eugenics playbook, weaponized it by incorporating it into Nazisms race-oriented ideology and then used it to target Jews instead of Blacks. And the rest of history.
D’Souza’s new book is both disturbing and, yet,essential to our understanding of the thoroughgoing depravity of the determined forces that are working so hard at destroying the Trump presidency and our republic. Our nation is now imperiled—more now than at any time in recent history. In this book D’Souza, does a great job of showing us just how long these forces of evil have been working to destroy both our freedom and our nation. “The Big Lie” is a must read for every Treeper.
Thank God Trump was elected. That’s the only thing between us and Fascism. Western Europe’s lost. Already so many aspects of Fascism back in place and the populace is so brainwashed they still don’t see it.
We were about 20 years behind them in the brainwashing process, IMO.
The Leftist Indoctrination just needs to be gone, and we will be fine.
It’ll be a long process because they’ve gotten so entrenched in the schools, media, entertainment, etc. But it’ll happen, because *enough* Americans woke up Just.In.Time.
Now we’ve got to stick with the Wake Up Process and not drop the ball.
I am Israeli and familiar with the origins of the Holocaust. It goes to one of the founders of eugenics. His name is Ernst Rudin. He is a psychiatrist. Look it up and it is self explanatory. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Rüdin
The German Psychiatric and Psychological theories of materialism and “man is an animal” were the basis for liberal thought.
The acceptance of eugenics in this country led to sterilizations without consent of disabled people, including epileptics and those with inheiritable diseases, as well as the mentally ill. The general consensus in the medical community and some State governments was these folks should not be allowed to breed. Shockingly, the practice lasted for most of the 20th century right here in the USA.
This sanctioned physical desecration of individuals is right up there with forced lobotomies—which extreme Progressives would force on all Conservatives if they could. Even the less militant Progressives would be in favor of Re-education Camps, as can be evidenced by the “sensitivity training” instituted in corporations and on college campuses across our country. What they want is freedom to repress.
Why are we not seeing special counsel against LL, JC, HC, et al? The evidence is out there and has been for a while. Yet Mueller and Co are able to run wild on whatever investigative path they want. Justice Department is a doormat right now. Hopefully they will get done with their “study and review” of leaking procedures soon…leakers are shaking in their boots.
session is the one that cause this problem
Though it may seem daunting at times, the bottomline is we are winning. The Libtards has had their way because of the “silent majority”. It has been a bullying feminization and Political Correctness revision of American values. However, it is different now and the Socialist/Communist Democrat libtards do not know quite what to do about it.
This time there is a “WILL” in the fiber of the American Patriots which will not be denied. The success or failure of a war campaign most often rests with the quality of the two factions leadership. Our side has Donald Trump. The Democrat libtards, Deep State, UniParty establishment elites has who? Maxine Waters? Hillary Clinton? Bill Kristol? , Chuck Schumer? Nancy Pelosi?
Evidence of their losing starts with their election loss (In fact before the election and the day Trump came down the escalator). How in the world are they going to win now?
Again, the fact is they are not. Notice despite all their mounting of dead horses, they still mount dead horses. Trump has accomplished more than any President in this short of time despite all the opposition stomping on what amounts to be piss-ants. It as though Trump gives them a pacifier so he can be left alone while Making America Great Again. ….as well as the rest of the World.
Read a list of all Trump has accomplished in the past 6-months despite and with hardly a mention by all the thumbsucking Libtards and Rinos oblivious to the real World for them today. Which is; They are standing and sinking past their waist in quicksand.
The Communist Bill Kristol is leading the charge to start a new party to “restore true Conservatism” and to defy President Trump.
Not enough people are waking up to these fake conservatives. Since the Never Trumps are really in alignment with the Commie Dhimms, the Never Trumps use the same tacticts as the commie liberal left…..which is Project and Lie.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/bill-kristol-time-party-trump-alternative-materialize/story?id=39724154
good for Kristol…maybe he will be busy enough to stop his incessant worthless drivel regarding an actual President.
How did the lies and innuendo do in The Election?
Did enough people fall for it, or did Trump and the Truth prevail?
Sorry. I linked to an old article. Apologies.
The link below is the one I should have put up. Commie Bill Kristol working to get President Trump out for reelection bid.
My other comment stands…….not enough people waking up to the fact that people like the Never Trumps are not true conservatives but really are communist globalists.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/05/top-mcmaster-ally-bill-kristol-plotting-primary-oust-trump-must-take-one-shot-removing-potus/
“Most Democrats acknowledge that Pelosi is an electoral liability but dispute that her unpopularity is a major factor in next year’s elections. Instead, they point to other metrics — like Trump’s pervasive unpopularity or an already sizable lead for Democrats over Republicans in the congressional generic ballot — as evidence the party is poised to make major gains during the midterms.”
What sizeable lead in the congressional generic ballots are the Democrats looking to make major gains in 2018? I thought Repubs were solid.
Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/article165213507.html#storylink=cpy
Had a great time at the first annual Intellectual Frog Legs Cookout this evening in Franklin, TN. Including a surprise visit by Paul Nehlen and his lovely wife, Gabriela, who RV’d down from Wisconsin. Nehlen addressed the group and made it clear that he is a great Trump supporter and a fellow Treeper.
Met various Treepers including 17CatsinTenn (who brought a lot of the great food), babyboomer, Benji…,. SocialDave (drove up from Alabama), humancondition and of course, Joe Dan Gorman (“I love frog legs but they’re the dumb ones. Intellectual frog legs are too smart too get caught”) Former SNL star and local resident Victoria Jackson also made an appearance.
Great food and great company. Looking forward to next year!
Paul Nehlen and Joe Dan Gorman
Thanks for pic and report!
I’m not sure if this belongs in this thread, because it isn’t directly concerning the Trump Administration. But it does, in a way, relate to Jeff Sessions… in that if I’m understanding him correctly, he’d like to continue to war on marijuana, even if that means massive injustices as described at this link:
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/midwest/ct-hydroponic-tomato-garden-police-raid-20170729-story.html
I’ve mentioned before how I think the “war on drugs” in general, but particularly how it related to marijuana in particular is seriously flawed. That’s not to say some drugs aren’t horrendous, and something needs to be done to stop them, it’s just that the “war on drugs” itself often makes matters worse. And in my opinion there’s NO excuse for this to involve marijuana in the first place.
So anyway, the reason I’m posting this is because there’s so much talk recently about whether Sessions is a good guy or bad guy, whether we like him or not, etc. In my case, I’m still a bit up in the air, though I’m leaning toward him NOT being good for Trump’s administration. And if he, indeed, wants to expand prosecution of marijuana (including sickening “raids” such as in that article), that’s gonna go a long way toward me putting him in the “bad guy” category.
(By the way, hat tip to Mike McDaniels and his very good blog, “Stately McDaniel Manor” for drawing this story to my attention.)
