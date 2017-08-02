CNN’s Jim Acosta Embarrasses Himself – Complete Lack of Knowledge and History Surrounding The Statue of Liberty…

During a televised press conference White House Policy Advisor Stephen Miller was answering questions about the newly proposed RAISE Act. A reporter from CNN named Jim Acosta, who always advocates for maximum camera time, thought he could engineer a narrative of self-promotion through the use of the Statue of Liberty.
After inferring an inscription on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty was part of our founding documents, it wasn’t, an epic fail followed:
The Statue of Liberty had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with immigration. The Emma Lazarus poem that Acosta refers to was affixed to the pedestal as an ex post facto inscription in 1903. Even the New York Times knows the correct origin:
“The only immigrants mentioned at the dedication in 1886 were the “illustrious descendants of the French nobility” who fought on behalf of the United States against Britain during the American Revolution.”
(Via New York Times) […] Emma Lazarus’s poem only belatedly became synonymous with the Statute of Liberty, whose 125th birthday as a gift from France will be celebrated on Friday by the National Park Service.
Lazarus’s “New Colossus,” with its memorable appeal to “give me your tired, your poor,” was commissioned for a fund-raising campaign by artists and writers to pay for the statue’s pedestal.
But while the poem was critically acclaimed — the poet James Russell Lowell wrote that he liked it “much better than I like the Statue itself” because it “gives its subject a raison d’être which it wanted before quite as much as it wants a pedestal” — it was not even mentioned at the dedication ceremony.
Finally in 1903, after relentless lobbying by a friend of Lazarus who was descended from Alexander Hamilton, himself an immigrant, it was “affixed to the pedestal as an ex post facto inscription,” the art historian Marvin Trachtenberg wrote.
“Gradually, thereafter, the awareness spread not only of the significance of the lines of the poem but also of the significance of the aspect of national tradition it expressed,” another historian, Oscar Handlin, wrote. “Liberty was not simply the bond between ancient allies; nor was it only the symbol of liberal ideas of justice and freedom; it was also the motive force that had peopled the wilderness and made the country that emerged what it was.”
Barry Moreno, a historian of the statue for the National Park Service, recalled that it “was never built for immigrants.”
“It was,” he recalled, “built to pay tribute to the United States of America, the Declaration of Independence, American democracy, and democracy throughout the world. It honored the end of slavery, honored the end of all sorts of tyranny and also friendship between France and America.” (read more)
Stephen Miller should have asked Jim Acosta if he knows the difference between a REFUGEE and an IMMIGRANT.
The Statue of Liberty best represents the former, and we’ve had to put the breaks on that program too, once it became clear it was being abused by the Democrats.
I’m likely alone with this opinion, but it seems to me that Acosta’s aim is simply to get attention and camera time. He won on that score. Further, Stephen Miller is a brilliant man, but, he lacks charisma. He simply is not appealing to watch nor interesting to hear. His words are riveting when written for Donald Trump to speak, however.
Miller is great, effectively lethal either way.
I disagree totally. Miller is ironclad. He handled those reporter’s like they were insects (which is a possibility). I didn’t see him twitch once. He knows right from wrong. I’m glad to see him up front again, taking no prisoners.
Miller isn’t an entertainer – he’s a debater. It isn’t supposed to be a charismatic experience. We don’t need foxyboobybabes to deliver Trump’s arguments..
This Steve Miller is NO Space Cowboy, believe me. He’s living right here in the USA. He is our Saving Grace. Acosta’s Cash ain’t nothin’ but Trash. I’m sorry. Somebody get me a cheesburger.
He sure can Fly Like an Eagle, that’s for sure.
Oh, and he isn’t no ‘Joker’ either.
🙂
Stephen Miller is great. I felt he should have just let that argument go. You can’t fix stupid and rude… Maybe Acosta should sit in press room each day just to be ignored.
That is the reason America is in the mess it is in. The GOP just lets things go instead of fighting.
Exactly.
We’ve *******finally****** got people who WILL and CAN fight back.
Why in the world would we choose to stop NOW???!!??!?!
I am about sick and damn tired of stupid, ignorant “reporters” pontificating at those of us who are actually educated.
How the hell is he still allowed in these briefings?
If the reporters won’t shut up and are interrupting the press secretary, they can get the hell out.
It’s self-abasing for the Trump WH to entertain CNN’s solicitations any further.
Exactly how I feel, Cetera. Just shut him down and move on.
This was a circus.
Gotta Love Miller – we need more of this. MSM needs to be called to the carpet.
When Stephen Miller moved onto the next question (asked by that racist reporter, April) you could hear Jim Acosta still whining in the background “you called me ignorant”.
Too Much Fun!!
The WH press conference should not be allowed to collapse into a monologue platform for a lefturd presstitute.
Shut him down and move on.
I’m still impressed the way Mick Mulvaney handled himself.
LMAO at presstitute!
Acosta has been absent awhile dealing with personal issues stemming from his purported affair with a deputy press secretary.
I know few men more in need of a b!tch slappin …that Jim boy..tht was just plain sad.
There comes a time when “Shutup” is not only appropriate, but essential.
Why on God’s green Earth does the American ppl, let alone the President, have to put up with the likes of a Jim Acosta? If they are that embarrassingly rude and completely incompetent, then they are truly a massive obstruction to the agenda and progress of the American ppl and our democratically elected President? Why? Revoke their press credentials, for the love of GOD!
IDK. Watching that beatdown was sort of entertaining.
It was like the opening scene of the newest Jack Reacher movie.
“This is CNN Breaking News”
Aug. 2. 2017
Our erudite hard-hitting polymath reporter Jim Acosta was unfairly and verbally accosted by WH Policy Adviser and Trump media bully Steven Miller after Jim politely and respectfully asked a few accurate and reasonable questions that were based on Jim’s extensive and unequaled knowledge of history. The post debate comments made by a few partisan hack “Historians for Trump” that support Miller’s ludicrous assertions are wrong. We stand by our award winning reporter and wholeheartedly agree with his side of the debate. We hire only the best and brightest people at CNN.
According to our latest CNN Poll, Jim handily won the debate by a whopping 89% to 8%. 3% were undecided.
Mandatory Disclosure: Our rigged polls have a plus or minus 80% accuracy rate.
leftists all over losing collective mind.
If nothing else, I would just not call on Jim Acosta for a week, maybe two weeks. A “time out” if you will. Bad behavior should not be rewarded.
I saw that exchange on TV. Acosta looked like a fool. Stubborn. I liked his haircut though.
