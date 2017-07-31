White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Fired…

According to most reports and intellectually honest reviews, Anthony Scaramucci was fired today as White House Communications Director because the new Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, wanted more rigid “unidirectional” controls.
It will be interesting to see who might be considered as a replacement White House Communications Director. One thought below:
Advertisements
Bring on Corey! I approve of this message.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yes, Yes, and YES!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kimberly Guilfoyle?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I could live with that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I could look at that!! Just sayin…
LikeLike
She just had dinner with PT, so maybe. This is where she exposed Rinse of leaking to Fox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought of her too. I’m sot sure she could do this as a single mother with a young son though. It seems to be a 24 hour job.
LikeLike
I’M GOOD TO GO WITH COREY TOO
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could live with Corey and be happy. I really enjoyed Scaramucci, saltiness included, though.
I loved watching the RINO, lamestream splodeyheads, enjoyed the @#$% out of it!
If not Corey, PLEASE no more wimps….at this rate nothing will be shaken up for 20 years!
LikeLike
I’d like to see Cory back in the fold.
He has been very loyal to the President
LikeLiked by 11 people
Life comes at ya fast!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Corey would be perfect!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely Agree 1000%!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope it’s Corey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Corey’s interview last week was strong. This would be an excellent choice for President Trump and Gen. Kelly. Corey can tack directions, is fiercely loyal and can work hard while keeping up with Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corey: PERFECT!
Mooch was there to transition Reince and Sean out.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mooch also wanted a lateral position vis a vis the President as the Chief of Staff. Big ego got his ass fired.
LikeLike
Shall we vote on it? I cast mine for Corey!
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thats what I thought. COREY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Mooch’s only role was to torpedo Reince…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he was there long enough to catch all the leakers but no, he positioned himself in his private interests to be in the WH administration. His mouth was his undoing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I’m so dizzy
my head is spinnin’
Like a whirlpool
it never ends..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. That was fast!
LikeLike
No talent lost here-great move!
Two divorces in one week for the mooch.
Bring in the adults and let’s roll!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yawza yawza…..forget Kimberly Guilfoyle….she is staying on Fox…she needs to STAY there too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to the real world where employees are held accountable. He could have, and should have handled himself better with the media. Bye-bye.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bam! Good move by General Kelly. The new WH staff leader has sent an immediate message – you’re either helping keep the Trump Train on the tracks, or you’re thrown the train. Nobody is allowed to ride in-between the cars. Period.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently he seriously pi$$ed someone off pretty well.
LikeLike
One question…was he wearing his coat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, if people are dissuaded from working in the WH because someone got fired, then they do not belong there in the first place. Think of it as weeding out the snowflakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? This person is leaving out a “small detail”: that Scaramucci behaved like a total ass, and put the President and the White House in a bad light. I liked him at the beginning , but he proved to be a loose cannon. Good for President Trump and General Kelly to cut their losses!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re fired if, as COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, you shoot your mouth off like a wiseguy wannabe. This guy was straight outta Goodfellas. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Vulgarity should never be tolerated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel bad for him for that, at least he can go back to his old job. But he shouldn’t have shot his mouth off that badly with that bad of language to the press, on or off the record. And he should have known it would be all over the press.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Scarmucci did his job. He got Priebus fired and he did it in under a week.
I would like to see Corey come in as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Mooch couldn’t “s**k his own d**k” like Bannon, but he sure could cut off his own b***s.
No way Kelly was going to put up with anyone foolish enough to yap to the New Yorker like he did. His poor judgement couldn’t be tolerated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Mooch got rid of Reince, I will be forever grateful. The irony is Reince’s replacement got rid of him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I trust the President and his true friends. The Press and Deep State, NO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mooch is In. The Mooch is Out. That’s got to be some kind of record. The consensus is General Kelly fired him as the new Chief of Staff. You can’t have a Communications Director do what the Mooch did with the language and such during an interview with a reporter. That is a huge faux pax.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corey!
But of course 👍👍👍👍
Here’s hoping.
LikeLike
I predicted yesterday that he would be bad for the administration. This is good news. He had a little man complex, was politically conflicted, personal problems and not a good fit for the job. This is a great decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The beach head has been stormed. Casualties were inevitable.
LikeLike
Yes if you are foolish enough to trust a reporter from a publication that hates Trump, how can you be trusted at all?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no way the general is going to chance somebody embarrassing him like that.
LikeLike
Scaramouche could not do the fandango…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone have any thoughts on DHS? Some have said Sessions but I don’t really buy it. I think Jeff stays right where he is.
LikeLike
Dont you think having Mooch short term to unload Priebus was the strategy all along?
LikeLike