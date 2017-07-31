White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Fired…

According to most reports and intellectually honest reviews, Anthony Scaramucci was fired today as White House Communications Director because the new Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, wanted more rigid “unidirectional” controls.

It will be interesting to see who might be considered as a replacement White House Communications Director.  One thought below:

50 Responses to White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Fired…

  1. stillers213 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Bring on Corey! I approve of this message.

  2. tazz2293 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I’d like to see Cory back in the fold.

    He has been very loyal to the President

  3. ginaswo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Life comes at ya fast!

  4. snarkybeach says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Corey would be perfect!!!

  5. mark4trump says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Absolutely Agree 1000%!!!!

  6. IdahoDeplorable says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I hope it’s Corey!

  7. Mz Molly Anna says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Yes! Corey’s interview last week was strong. This would be an excellent choice for President Trump and Gen. Kelly. Corey can tack directions, is fiercely loyal and can work hard while keeping up with Trump.

  8. Alison says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Bingo!

  9. Joe S says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Corey: PERFECT!

    Mooch was there to transition Reince and Sean out.

  10. stillers213 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Shall we vote on it? I cast mine for Corey!

    🙂

  11. aplusresumes says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Thats what I thought. COREY

  12. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Maybe Mooch’s only role was to torpedo Reince…

    • Kaco says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      I hope he was there long enough to catch all the leakers but no, he positioned himself in his private interests to be in the WH administration. His mouth was his undoing.

  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    “I’m so dizzy
    my head is spinnin’
    Like a whirlpool
    it never ends..”

  14. realgaryseven says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Wow. That was fast!

  15. not2worryluv says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    No talent lost here-great move!

    Two divorces in one week for the mooch.

    Bring in the adults and let’s roll!

  16. joshua says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Yawza yawza…..forget Kimberly Guilfoyle….she is staying on Fox…she needs to STAY there too.

  17. budmc says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    • stillers213 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Welcome to the real world where employees are held accountable. He could have, and should have handled himself better with the media. Bye-bye.

      Liked by 7 people

      • RickA says:
        July 31, 2017 at 4:29 pm

        Bam! Good move by General Kelly. The new WH staff leader has sent an immediate message – you’re either helping keep the Trump Train on the tracks, or you’re thrown the train. Nobody is allowed to ride in-between the cars. Period.

    • sundance says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    • stillers213 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      Also, if people are dissuaded from working in the WH because someone got fired, then they do not belong there in the first place. Think of it as weeding out the snowflakes.

    • PhillyGirl says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      Really? This person is leaving out a “small detail”: that Scaramucci behaved like a total ass, and put the President and the White House in a bad light. I liked him at the beginning , but he proved to be a loose cannon. Good for President Trump and General Kelly to cut their losses!

    • DC Washington says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      You’re fired if, as COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, you shoot your mouth off like a wiseguy wannabe. This guy was straight outta Goodfellas. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Vulgarity should never be tolerated.

    • Kaco says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      I feel bad for him for that, at least he can go back to his old job. But he shouldn’t have shot his mouth off that badly with that bad of language to the press, on or off the record. And he should have known it would be all over the press.

  19. Icandy55 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Scarmucci did his job. He got Priebus fired and he did it in under a week.
    I would like to see Corey come in as well.

  20. Juan says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Maybe Mooch couldn’t “s**k his own d**k” like Bannon, but he sure could cut off his own b***s.

    No way Kelly was going to put up with anyone foolish enough to yap to the New Yorker like he did. His poor judgement couldn’t be tolerated.

  21. Owlen Rose says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    The Mooch got rid of Reince, I will be forever grateful. The irony is Reince’s replacement got rid of him.

  22. chick20112011 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I trust the President and his true friends. The Press and Deep State, NO!

  23. jbrickley says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    The Mooch is In. The Mooch is Out. That’s got to be some kind of record. The consensus is General Kelly fired him as the new Chief of Staff. You can’t have a Communications Director do what the Mooch did with the language and such during an interview with a reporter. That is a huge faux pax.

  24. Minnie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Corey!

    But of course 👍👍👍👍

    Here’s hoping.

  25. joanfoster says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    I predicted yesterday that he would be bad for the administration. This is good news. He had a little man complex, was politically conflicted, personal problems and not a good fit for the job. This is a great decision.

  26. WonkoTheSane says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    The beach head has been stormed. Casualties were inevitable.

  27. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Yes if you are foolish enough to trust a reporter from a publication that hates Trump, how can you be trusted at all?

  28. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    There is no way the general is going to chance somebody embarrassing him like that.

  29. tonyE says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Scaramouche could not do the fandango…

  30. stillers213 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Does anyone have any thoughts on DHS? Some have said Sessions but I don’t really buy it. I think Jeff stays right where he is.

  31. uptothere says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Dont you think having Mooch short term to unload Priebus was the strategy all along?

