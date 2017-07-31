President Trump White House Medal of Honor Ceremony – James C. McCloughan – 3:15pm Livestream…

Posted on July 31, 2017 by

President Trump will present his first Medal of Honor to a Vietnam hero today.  Former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan risked his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded comrades while serving as a medic in Vietnam.

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #1

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Heros, Live Streaming, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to President Trump White House Medal of Honor Ceremony – James C. McCloughan – 3:15pm Livestream…

  1. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Here comes POTUS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Regina says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    related

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. CharterOakie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Wow! Almost unbelievable bravery and selflessness!

    No idea why it took decades for this hero to get his due, but thank God it has finally happened.

    MAGA!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. thetrain2016 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    The timing of this ceremony may have something to do with John McCain’s inexcusable behavior. Now the Senator is really pissed…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. fedback says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Beautiful ceremony. Very touching
    The President talks about God, wonderful
    Medal of honor recipient McCloughan salutes his comrades

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Just Outstanding what this man did. Tears. What a ceremony.

    I was wondering ‘What took so long?’

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. maiingankwe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    PFC James McCloughan saved a good number of lives and gave his fellow Soldiers the spirit to not give up. An amazing man, an amazing Soldier, who I am sure many were greatfull he was there with him.

    Watching this ceremony one could see through the eyes of this Soldier he was brought right back to those days of fighting for their lives.

    I pray he will be alright and has the tools to fight those demons which have a tendency to come out late at night, and through their nightmares. May our Creator surround him with the strongest white light of protection and may the Angels stand guard and fight those nasty demons who try to come through when we are most vulnerable. May all negativity bounce right off him and may the light shine brightly around him.

    I have the highest respect for our Vietnam Veterans, and it makes my heart swell with pride and happiness to see them receive the proper recognition they deserve. May this continue often.

    God Bless PFC James McCloughan, his platoon, all of our Veterans, our President of the United States, and all of those citizens that live within and abroad.

    We should take great pride in our heroes who have done so much to save so many lives. We should honor them always.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • hippielouie says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

      Like

      Reply
    • chicagodeplorable says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      “I pray he will be alright…” you hit that right on target, Maiingankwe, as do all of your posts. The nightmares still continue for many of our brave servicemen from VN and have contributed to the many divorces I have seen from friends and family. Sadly, the VA AND the general public did not support this generation of fighters, but seem to have gotten back on the right track now. May God Bless all our military!
      I don’t comment often because WP just doesn’t work for me and it takes so much time to browse for replies if I comment. You, Pam, Wolfmoon, WSB, Fle, BlackKnights, Howie and SO MANY OTHERS really helped me get through the election and that assistance continues through today. I honestly don’t know what I would do without Sundance and this totally awesome blog!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Abster says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    PFC McCloughan’s story is an amazing tale of bravery, courage and selflessness. I am so proud to see him finally recognized for his countless courageous actions. God bless him and his fellow soldiers who gave so much.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Doug says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    what a beautiful, uplifting and inspiring story. we dont hear enough of them these days~!

    Like

    Reply
  17. mailmannz says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Someone pointed out recently that the medal of honour recipients have changed since WWII.

    No one is receiving the honour for killing the enemy any more, the vast majority of recipients (and the same is true for VC recipients too) have been for saving lives.

    Not taking anything away from these true heroes, because thats what they are TRUE HEROES. Was more just an observation that as time has moved on so have the types of recipients.

    Regards

    Mailman

    Like

    Reply
  18. aGrimm says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Valor medals are earned, and Specialist Five James C. McCloughan earned this medal just like Desmond Doss and so many more corpsmen and medics have done during our history. As a combat corpsman myself, it is my great pleasure to salute James.

    Each man in a unit has a role. The medic/corpsman role is self explanatory, but many may not realize that until a unit member is wounded, the medic/corpsman is also a rifleman and in this role you value your weapon like everyone else values their weapon. Once called upon to assume the primary role of corpsman/medic, the ‘doc’ has to put this weapon down to attend the wounded. Now unarmed and defenseless, ‘docs’ rely on our comrades-in-arms to protect us and they do. I thank those men for their courage. It is when men like James and Desmond go outside of this protection then they truly go above and beyond the call of duty. Their description: men of brass balls, courage and convictions. Semper Fi

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s