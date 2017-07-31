President Trump White House Medal of Honor Ceremony – James C. McCloughan – 3:15pm Livestream…

President Trump will present his first Medal of Honor to a Vietnam hero today. Former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan risked his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded comrades while serving as a medic in Vietnam.
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1
My DH graduated high school with this warrior.
He’s from Bangor, Michigan.
Here comes POTUS!
Not Christian ones, certainly.
Almost an understatement.
Wow! Almost unbelievable bravery and selflessness!
No idea why it took decades for this hero to get his due, but thank God it has finally happened.
MAGA!
That’s what I just commented on the other thread; didn’t know this was up here. It’s hard to believe one person could have done all that he did…just wow, he really deserves this medal.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?431971-1/vietnam-veteran-james-mccloughan-awarded-medal-honor&live
The timing of this ceremony may have something to do with John McCain’s inexcusable behavior. Now the Senator is really pissed…
Yes, I hope Trump does one of these often. It is an incredible contrast to the service of McCain.
Beautiful ceremony. Very touching
The President talks about God, wonderful
Medal of honor recipient McCloughan salutes his comrades
Just Outstanding what this man did. Tears. What a ceremony.
I was wondering ‘What took so long?’
PFC James McCloughan saved a good number of lives and gave his fellow Soldiers the spirit to not give up. An amazing man, an amazing Soldier, who I am sure many were greatfull he was there with him.
Watching this ceremony one could see through the eyes of this Soldier he was brought right back to those days of fighting for their lives.
I pray he will be alright and has the tools to fight those demons which have a tendency to come out late at night, and through their nightmares. May our Creator surround him with the strongest white light of protection and may the Angels stand guard and fight those nasty demons who try to come through when we are most vulnerable. May all negativity bounce right off him and may the light shine brightly around him.
I have the highest respect for our Vietnam Veterans, and it makes my heart swell with pride and happiness to see them receive the proper recognition they deserve. May this continue often.
God Bless PFC James McCloughan, his platoon, all of our Veterans, our President of the United States, and all of those citizens that live within and abroad.
We should take great pride in our heroes who have done so much to save so many lives. We should honor them always.
“I pray he will be alright…” you hit that right on target, Maiingankwe, as do all of your posts. The nightmares still continue for many of our brave servicemen from VN and have contributed to the many divorces I have seen from friends and family. Sadly, the VA AND the general public did not support this generation of fighters, but seem to have gotten back on the right track now. May God Bless all our military!
I don’t comment often because WP just doesn’t work for me and it takes so much time to browse for replies if I comment. You, Pam, Wolfmoon, WSB, Fle, BlackKnights, Howie and SO MANY OTHERS really helped me get through the election and that assistance continues through today. I honestly don’t know what I would do without Sundance and this totally awesome blog!
PFC McCloughan’s story is an amazing tale of bravery, courage and selflessness. I am so proud to see him finally recognized for his countless courageous actions. God bless him and his fellow soldiers who gave so much.
what a beautiful, uplifting and inspiring story. we dont hear enough of them these days~!
Someone pointed out recently that the medal of honour recipients have changed since WWII.
No one is receiving the honour for killing the enemy any more, the vast majority of recipients (and the same is true for VC recipients too) have been for saving lives.
Not taking anything away from these true heroes, because thats what they are TRUE HEROES. Was more just an observation that as time has moved on so have the types of recipients.
Valor medals are earned, and Specialist Five James C. McCloughan earned this medal just like Desmond Doss and so many more corpsmen and medics have done during our history. As a combat corpsman myself, it is my great pleasure to salute James.
Each man in a unit has a role. The medic/corpsman role is self explanatory, but many may not realize that until a unit member is wounded, the medic/corpsman is also a rifleman and in this role you value your weapon like everyone else values their weapon. Once called upon to assume the primary role of corpsman/medic, the ‘doc’ has to put this weapon down to attend the wounded. Now unarmed and defenseless, ‘docs’ rely on our comrades-in-arms to protect us and they do. I thank those men for their courage. It is when men like James and Desmond go outside of this protection then they truly go above and beyond the call of duty. Their description: men of brass balls, courage and convictions. Semper Fi
