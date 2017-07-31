IOC Deal Reached – Los Angeles Will Host 2028 Summer Olympics…

A press conference is scheduled for 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EDT by the Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. IOC officials. It appears a deal has been reached for the U.S. to host the 2028 Olympics and the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.

(Via USA Today) Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics after the city reached a deal with the International Olympic Committee. The deal will allow Paris to host the 2024 Games, which had been expected. In waiting four years to host the Games, the Los Angeles Organizing Committee will receive funds from the IOC “in view of the longer planning period” and to support youth sports programs in the city, according to a news release. (more)

Earlier in July President Trump said on Twitter he was “working hard” to bring the Games to Los Angeles, and he met in the Oval Office with Thomas Bach, the president of the I.O.C., to pledge his “full support” at the time.

You might also remember in 2009 former President Barack Obama tried to get the Olympics for Chicago (2016) and even personally traveled to Copenhagen – HE FAILED.

[…] In August the Los Angeles city council and U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors will meet to consider approving the agreement. If it’s approved, LA and Paris will enter a tripartite agreement that clears the way for IOC members to confirm both Olympic host cities at meetings in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13. “This is an historic day for Los Angeles, for the United States and for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements around the world,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “Today, we take a major step toward bringing the Games back to our city for the first time in a generation and begin a new chapter in Los Angeles’ timeless Olympic story.” A news conference with Garcetti and city council president Herb Wesson was scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday. (more)

