IOC Deal Reached – Los Angeles Will Host 2028 Summer Olympics…

A press conference is scheduled for 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EDT by the Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. IOC officials. It appears a deal has been reached for the U.S. to host the 2028 Olympics and the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.
(Via USA Today) Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics after the city reached a deal with the International Olympic Committee.
The deal will allow Paris to host the 2024 Games, which had been expected. In waiting four years to host the Games, the Los Angeles Organizing Committee will receive funds from the IOC “in view of the longer planning period” and to support youth sports programs in the city, according to a news release. (more)
Earlier in July President Trump said on Twitter he was “working hard” to bring the Games to Los Angeles, and he met in the Oval Office with Thomas Bach, the president of the I.O.C., to pledge his “full support” at the time.
You might also remember in 2009 former President Barack Obama tried to get the Olympics for Chicago (2016) and even personally traveled to Copenhagen – HE FAILED.
[…] In August the Los Angeles city council and U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors will meet to consider approving the agreement. If it’s approved, LA and Paris will enter a tripartite agreement that clears the way for IOC members to confirm both Olympic host cities at meetings in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13.
“This is an historic day for Los Angeles, for the United States and for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements around the world,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “Today, we take a major step toward bringing the Games back to our city for the first time in a generation and begin a new chapter in Los Angeles’ timeless Olympic story.”
A news conference with Garcetti and city council president Herb Wesson was scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday. (more)
I am so pleased to hear that Mexifornia is hosting the games.
The state will be a no-go zone by 2028 if something drastic doesn’t change shortly.
I had that same thought.
Chicago is out? Chicago is out!…. Good times, good times…
I could not agree more.
No place deserves The Olympics less than Rahm-cago.
Couldn’t agree more. Congrats Mr. President!
As a Chicagoan, I was relieved we didn’t get it. I, and many others, didn’t WANT it, because we need that money for our own damn citizenry. This state would have been broke 4 years ago had we won it.
Would they acknowledge the POTUS role in this win? Stay tuned.
Never would/will they.
This is all Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris that delivered this ‘win’ – and the MSM won’t let us forget it any time soon!
(Oops! Forgot my sarc tag …..)
(Oops! Forgot my sarc tag …..)
we got your sarc, sarc
Anything concerning obama – FAIL… Now if we can just “unfail” what he did to our country….
God Bless our President and all his efforts to right the ship.
I hope the IOC has a back up plan in case Paris falls to the moslem hordes before 2024.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Paris: Brazil II; LA: Brazil III.
I wouldn’t go to Paris if you paid me. I’ve been to France six times but only spent one or two days in Paris each time and only for the return flight.
It was too crowded, too expensive re lodging, and now we have Islam. I don’t understand people that go there to see the Eiffel Tower which I refused to visit. The small towns and villages are by far more fun.
I nominate Hungary and Poland to co-host.
Muzzie countries need not apply.
Those were my thoughts exactly – will there be anything left of Paris by then to actually be able to host the games safely? I have a friend who lives over there now – says it is very scary – she just keeps her head down and tries not to draw any attention to herself if she goes out. Very sad.
I don’t think Paris and France will stop their Islamic Terrorist problem before 2024
IOC screwed up. A successful 2024 in LA would have ensured cities to bid for future Olympics. Only 2 bid for 2024…and IOC knew bids for future Olympiads already shaky
LA also will be ready in 2024…they have arenas and stadia already up.
Yeah giving this to California is a bust.
The Olympics are such a boondoggle we’d be better off not hosting it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed.
Could be the final nail in Cali’s coffin, if it lasts that long.
If LA doesn’t drop the Sanctuary City status, people will be to afraid to attend.
If Trump cuts off Federal funding because of Sanctuary City, how can they afford to build the Olympic Complex?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you just identified the leverage that Trump has just exacted over LA…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe – one can only hope!!!
#OurPresidentWins!!!!!
The torch bearer ran right past my house in 1984.
Well now they will tear down the old coliseum and have that better a reason to build a new football arena. I bet the developers are salivating like mad. Nothing like the Olympics to get large swaths of decrepit neighborhoods levelled and rebuilt for a massive undertaking as this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Possibly they could level LA and start all over again. Couldn’t hurt, could it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
To the victors (The Deplorables) go the spoils!
I remember lots of neughborhoods being tirn down for the lax expansion. Cute ones. Now levelling l.a. is a good thing.
It makes me sad to see what California has become. I want us to Make California Great Again.
Many years ago in the mid to late 80’s my wife and I were staying at a hotel in lake placid. The first night we were there I kept hearing a roar in the hall but by the time I got to the door it would be gone. The next night I heard the same roar coming down the hall and managed to get the door open just as 5 or 6 speed skaters went flying by chasing each other on roller blades. It was really impressive how fast those kids were going.
That’s a cute story! Thanks for sharing it with us!!
Did you see the US-Soviet “Miracle” hockey game?
That wouldve been ’80 Wend, no?
Can’t help but notice they made sure President Trump wouldn’t be in office after two terms when California hosts it (2024 versus 2028). When the Olympics rolls around in 2028, all credit will be given to the then-President (which they hope is a dim)…
The MOOCH…(the real MOOCH, not Scaramucci who worked for his success and was never a mooch)….she went and gave her personal sob story and assumed that was enough to get the Olympics for Chicago and Valerie (oh those land deals!). I mean, why not, Barry got a Nobel Prize for just showing up. Even the corrupt IOC has SOME standards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes, Chicago?
You missed all that?
That was Obama’s first smack down – international style!
And that is why Rahm-boy wanted to ne mayor of Chit-town, he figured he would get bailed out by Obama / Hillary.
Oh, this mess is so grand to watch play out!
And I’ve got a front row seat!
Ha! So true……
Trump is a winner!!! He is winning for the american people ! Barry sotto bho ! Was a total failure!!!!!
Might be a good way to win those future CA electoral votes for the Trump Party after the election integrity commission and DHS clears house of voting fraud!
An LA Olympics in 2028 is great! Fully expect World Cup as well! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
World Cup is coming within next 3, too big a market to ignore for much longer
A lot of city officials are going to be getting even richer from this.
I sure as heck won’t be going to Paris for the 2024 games, who knows who will be running the country by then? I don’t even want to imagine what the death toll will be by then at the hands of jihadists.
I know our President Trump and his Generals are doing everything they can to exterminate isis, and this will help, but only to a point. There are already thousands if not more, who will answer the call to jihad and the killing of innocents throughout the EU. The Olympics in Paris will be a yuuge target for many of the crazies. This is not a place I would want to be with family and friends.
My twelve year old daughter has dreamed for so long in going to Paris, France. Unfortunately, she will be an adult, but still at a very young and innocent age when their Olympics will be happening. I pray this will not be the time she will want to visit this once beautiful and historic city.
I am ever so sorry for a double posting, I have no idea how or intended for this to happen. I must have pressed the button post more than once in a quick succession.
It happens, no worries.
Now,just the bury soetero ,pic is worth a good laugh😂Thank You sundance,I needed that!!
Will say that I do feel more comfortable with LA over Chicago.
However if y they have the Olympics where they have traditionally had the Olympics in LA, it is the most unsafe place to be in LA, especially when the sun goes down.
As a quasi-chicagoan (work in the city nearly every Monday-Friday) I concur.
Except for the “especially when the sun goes down”, I think I would rather be in LA than Rahm-cago.
The IOC sure loves the communist countries. No surprise.
HAAAA When Chicago got knocked out i LMAO and sang this all day-
Fantastic news!
1984 LA games turned out great. Fantastic wall art was painted in prominent spots all over the city, they moved out the homeless…best of all was my buddies college summertime job delivering Budweiser kegs. Invariably a few would get damaged and end up in a tub of ice back at his SC frat house. I had a great time – surf has huge that summer too!
“A press conference is scheduled for 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EDT by the Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. IOC officials. It appears a deal has been reached for the U.S. to host the 2028 Olympics and the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.”
Yeah… assuming there *IS* a Los Angeles by 2028, lol!
There’s a better chance of making a documentary version of the Kurt Russell film Escape from L.A. by 2028.
Last I checked, California can’t afford to host the Olympics. Does that mean Trump is going to have to write them a check?
