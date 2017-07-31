IOC Deal Reached – Los Angeles Will Host 2028 Summer Olympics…

Posted on July 31, 2017 by

A press conference is scheduled for 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EDT by the Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. IOC officials. It appears a deal has been reached for the U.S. to host the 2028 Olympics and the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.

(Via USA Today) Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics after the city reached a deal with the International Olympic Committee.

The deal will allow Paris to host the 2024 Games, which had been expected. In waiting four years to host the Games, the Los Angeles Organizing Committee will receive funds from the IOC “in view of the longer planning period” and to support youth sports programs in the city, according to a news release. (more)

Earlier in July President Trump said on Twitter he was “working hard” to bring the Games to Los Angeles, and he met in the Oval Office with Thomas Bach, the president of the I.O.C., to pledge his “full support” at the time.

You might also remember in 2009 former President Barack Obama tried to get the Olympics for Chicago (2016) and even personally traveled to Copenhagen – HE FAILED.

[…] In August the Los Angeles city council and U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors will meet to consider approving the agreement. If it’s approved, LA and Paris will enter a tripartite agreement that clears the way for IOC members to confirm both Olympic host cities at meetings in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13.

“This is an historic day for Los Angeles, for the United States and for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements around the world,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “Today, we take a major step toward bringing the Games back to our city for the first time in a generation and begin a new chapter in Los Angeles’ timeless Olympic story.”

A news conference with Garcetti and city council president Herb Wesson was scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday.  (more)

58 Responses to IOC Deal Reached – Los Angeles Will Host 2028 Summer Olympics…

  1. Peter G says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    I am so pleased to hear that Mexifornia is hosting the games.

    Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Chicago is out? Chicago is out!…. Good times, good times…

  3. Summer says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Would they acknowledge the POTUS role in this win? Stay tuned.

  4. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Anything concerning obama – FAIL… Now if we can just “unfail” what he did to our country….

    God Bless our President and all his efforts to right the ship.

  5. The Boss says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I hope the IOC has a back up plan in case Paris falls to the moslem hordes before 2024.

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      Paris: Brazil II; LA: Brazil III.

    • Sunshine says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      I wouldn’t go to Paris if you paid me. I’ve been to France six times but only spent one or two days in Paris each time and only for the return flight.
      It was too crowded, too expensive re lodging, and now we have Islam. I don’t understand people that go there to see the Eiffel Tower which I refused to visit. The small towns and villages are by far more fun.

    • lastinillinois says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      I nominate Hungary and Poland to co-host.

      Muzzie countries need not apply.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Those were my thoughts exactly – will there be anything left of Paris by then to actually be able to host the games safely? I have a friend who lives over there now – says it is very scary – she just keeps her head down and tries not to draw any attention to herself if she goes out. Very sad.

  6. flawesttexas says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I don’t think Paris and France will stop their Islamic Terrorist problem before 2024

    IOC screwed up. A successful 2024 in LA would have ensured cities to bid for future Olympics. Only 2 bid for 2024…and IOC knew bids for future Olympiads already shaky

    LA also will be ready in 2024…they have arenas and stadia already up.

  7. Erik Dee says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Yeah giving this to California is a bust.

  8. Bouchart says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    The Olympics are such a boondoggle we’d be better off not hosting it.

  9. ScruffyLeon says:
    July 31, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    If LA doesn’t drop the Sanctuary City status, people will be to afraid to attend.

    If Trump cuts off Federal funding because of Sanctuary City, how can they afford to build the Olympic Complex?

  10. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    #OurPresidentWins!!!!!

  11. Gil says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    The torch bearer ran right past my house in 1984.
    Well now they will tear down the old coliseum and have that better a reason to build a new football arena. I bet the developers are salivating like mad. Nothing like the Olympics to get large swaths of decrepit neighborhoods levelled and rebuilt for a massive undertaking as this.

  12. Question Everything says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Many years ago in the mid to late 80’s my wife and I were staying at a hotel in lake placid. The first night we were there I kept hearing a roar in the hall but by the time I got to the door it would be gone. The next night I heard the same roar coming down the hall and managed to get the door open just as 5 or 6 speed skaters went flying by chasing each other on roller blades. It was really impressive how fast those kids were going.

  13. Rejuvenated says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Can’t help but notice they made sure President Trump wouldn’t be in office after two terms when California hosts it (2024 versus 2028). When the Olympics rolls around in 2028, all credit will be given to the then-President (which they hope is a dim)…

  14. summerscauldron says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    The MOOCH…(the real MOOCH, not Scaramucci who worked for his success and was never a mooch)….she went and gave her personal sob story and assumed that was enough to get the Olympics for Chicago and Valerie (oh those land deals!). I mean, why not, Barry got a Nobel Prize for just showing up. Even the corrupt IOC has SOME standards.

  15. Mike diamond says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Trump is a winner!!! He is winning for the american people ! Barry sotto bho ! Was a total failure!!!!!

  16. M33 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Might be a good way to win those future CA electoral votes for the Trump Party after the election integrity commission and DHS clears house of voting fraud!

  17. Publius2016 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    An LA Olympics in 2028 is great! Fully expect World Cup as well! MAGA!

  18. Katie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    A lot of city officials are going to be getting even richer from this.

  19. maiingankwe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I sure as heck won’t be going to Paris for the 2024 games, who knows who will be running the country by then? I don’t even want to imagine what the death toll will be by then at the hands of jihadists.

    I know our President Trump and his Generals are doing everything they can to exterminate isis, and this will help, but only to a point. There are already thousands if not more, who will answer the call to jihad and the killing of innocents throughout the EU. The Olympics in Paris will be a yuuge target for many of the crazies. This is not a place I would want to be with family and friends.

    My twelve year old daughter has dreamed for so long in going to Paris, France. Unfortunately, she will be an adult, but still at a very young and innocent age when their Olympics will be happening. I pray this will not be the time she will want to visit this once beautiful and historic city.

  21. average Joe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Now,just the bury soetero ,pic is worth a good laugh😂Thank You sundance,I needed that!!

  22. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Will say that I do feel more comfortable with LA over Chicago.
    However if y they have the Olympics where they have traditionally had the Olympics in LA, it is the most unsafe place to be in LA, especially when the sun goes down.

    • lastinillinois says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      As a quasi-chicagoan (work in the city nearly every Monday-Friday) I concur.
      Except for the “especially when the sun goes down”, I think I would rather be in LA than Rahm-cago.

  23. In Az says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    The IOC sure loves the communist countries. No surprise.

  24. ginaswo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    HAAAA When Chicago got knocked out i LMAO and sang this all day-

  25. m says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Fantastic news!

  26. Joe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    1984 LA games turned out great. Fantastic wall art was painted in prominent spots all over the city, they moved out the homeless…best of all was my buddies college summertime job delivering Budweiser kegs. Invariably a few would get damaged and end up in a tub of ice back at his SC frat house. I had a great time – surf has huge that summer too!

  27. scott467 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    “A press conference is scheduled for 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EDT by the Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. IOC officials. It appears a deal has been reached for the U.S. to host the 2028 Olympics and the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.”

    _______________

    Yeah… assuming there *IS* a Los Angeles by 2028, lol!

    There’s a better chance of making a documentary version of the Kurt Russell film Escape from L.A. by 2028.

  28. Carol Hardick says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Last I checked, California can’t afford to host the Olympics. Does that mean Trump is going to have to write them a check?

