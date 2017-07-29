Saturday July 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
First.
Good morning all. Hope you have a blessed weekend.
Guess I am third also.
I’m not tired of winning but could use a day off. Wow!!!!!!!
Caturday !
Charter boat captain rescues cat thrown from bridge
“Smith said he’s seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge. He scooped up the struggling creature with a fishing net.
“When I took it out of the net, it grabbed a hold of my arm. I held the cat all the way into the HarborWalk. It was pretty intense,” Smith said.
“… he has a message for whomever tried to doom the kitty: “PLEASE let me find out who you are.”
“Smith … plans to give her a “furrever” home …”
http://www.wistv.com/story/35993384/boat-captain-rescues-cat-thrown-from-bridge
So precious. Monsters in human form-maybe it was McCain.
Sometimes I hate people. But at least the right person was there at the right time for this kitty for which I am thankful.
So do I get the gold, silver and bronze?
For showing up don’t we all get a trophy?
Happy CATERDAY Treeprs!
When good musicians get together, generational differences don’t matter so much. Here are two of Brazil’s best known singers having a great time . . .
The Hungry Bear
The stock market bear is hungry. His fangs are out, but the stock market has a fang, too. FANG consists of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Goog—all of which have made fantastic gains during the current bull run. These stocks are bloated pigs, but the bear continues to be thwarted.
The bear remains very hungry.
Poor baby!
Same thing he’s going to do to you next week !
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride across TX
“The little critter hitched a ride on an RV in the Bandera area and was discovered in Beaumont.
“Ringtails are related to the raccoon family and are nocturnal mammals.
“The ringtail was dehydrated when he was brought to the center, but is now eating on his own.”
