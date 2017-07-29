President Trump Weekly Address – July 28th…

President Donald Trump delivers the weekly address for week-ending July 28, 2017:
[Transcript] My fellow Americans,
This past week, we have celebrated, saluted, and honored American heroes who have devoted their lives to God, Family, and Country.
Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford, we saluted those who will defend our flag on the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the history of our world.
In Ohio, I delivered a very special award to a heroic military survivor from the Pearl Harbor attack – long ago, but he is still in great shape.
At the White House, we have bestowed the Medal of Valor on the brave police officers who saved so many lives after a gunman opened fire on lawmakers during a Congressional baseball practice – they were very, very brave, and they truly did save lives.
And today in New York, we thank the law enforcement officers who are going after violent criminals and MS-13 gang members and restoring safety and peace to our communities.
All American heroes – whether they patrol the oceans, protect our Capitol, safeguard our streets, or serve in many other ways – share a common bond: They believe in America, they love our citizens, and they will stop at nothing to defend our safety and our freedom.
That is why we honor our heroes and work hard every day to build an America that is worthy of their sacrifices.
The source of America’s strength is found in the spirit of our people. The heroes among us represent that American spirit: courage, love, and sacrifice. Our hearts are filled with pride and gratitude for all those who, for over two centuries, have secured our nation and protected our citizens.
Throughout our history, heroes have answered the call of duty to defend our country in its hour of need – and they’re always there for us. And frankly, one of the great privileges and joys of serving as President of the United States is getting to spend time with these incredible Americans.
Our heroes show us who we are as a nation and a people. They remind us that every citizen is capable of greatness, and they renew the promise that America will grow stronger and greater than ever before – and that’s what we’re doing right now. Look at all the jobs that are coming in. Look at what’s happening with the stock markets. Look at so many things, where we’re just getting bigger, better, and stronger – and never, ever forget our military, where we’re adding billions and billions of dollars of new planes, new ships, and new equipment for our great soldiers and military personnel.
After all, heroes are Made in America, and we have to take care of our heroes.
Thank you and God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.
Love me some PDJT
I love the elephant and lion! POTUS will restore the majesty of the elephant.
I like the MEGA Party with the lion. CTH was the best to introduce the lion, our President, as the symbol of our movement. Really stunning.
Oops, MAGA.
The forgotten Men and Women of America will be forgotten no Longer.
That is the Heart of this New Movement and the Future of The Rebublican Party.
Masterful.
It is absolutely a privilege that I am able to experience this time in history. I am so hooked…I don’t want to miss anything!
I say we ditch Republican party and go with America First Party!
I saw it on twitter
Lyin’ Ryan
Our President’s speeches are filled with authenticity. Whoa when’s the last time that was true?
Not germane to the content of the address .. but what is with the camera angle flipping ?
To me it is distractive. I wonder is there is a special reason to do this.
It’s because so many people have such a short attention span these days. I took a video editing class and they told us that we need to change the angle or the backdrop or *something* every 15 seconds or people will change the channel… and they can deduce this from analyzing statistics.
*** if there is
Right On President Trump ! Thank you for putting america first,and for the respect you have for our military,veterans,and police,and fire fighters,and first responders ! we are with you!
