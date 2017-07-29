President Trump Proposes To Make Congress Feel Impacts of ObamaCare…

President Trump tweeted out earlier today that more “bailouts” for insurance companies should not be part of ongoing healthcare policy. And in a remarkable and righteous aspect our President also implies that without legislative reform, bailouts (subsidies) to their own personal healthcare benefits could also be stopped.
Yes, approach this could mean congress would have to pay the full amount of their own health insurance costs, just like every other American who makes over $150k per year.
All President Trump needs to do is tell HHS Secretary Tom Price to change a rule initiated by the Office of Personnel Management during the Obama administration that allows members of congress to receive subsidies like DC small businesses. That rule was a work-around to avoid legislation that required congress to join ObamaCare.
Members of congress, and their entire staff, exclusively get massive subsidies so they don’t have to feel the financial impacts of purchasing health insurance. Losing those subsides just might get their attention – when their bloated staff start shouting in their ears.
I also sense a subtle warning “Get ready, I’m going to shut down .gov in Oct and it will be all of your creature comforts”
What I am looking forward is that P. Trump, unlikely last administration, will begin shutting down the government where it hurt the Congress and their backers the most before let anything hurt us little people. He will make sure we know we are next so we may flood the lines and emails of these jokers before he let anything hit us.
What is he waiting for? He PROMISED Law & Order and these subsidies are ILLEGAL! They are also participating ILLEGALLY on the Small BZ site when they are CLEARLY not a small business. 20k+ including staffers ALL STEALING from the American Taxpayers.
