President Trump Proposes To Make Congress Feel Impacts of ObamaCare…

President Trump tweeted out earlier today that more “bailouts” for insurance companies should not be part of ongoing healthcare policy. And in a remarkable and righteous aspect our President also implies that without legislative reform, bailouts (subsidies) to their own personal healthcare benefits could also be stopped.

Yes, approach this could mean congress would have to pay the full amount of their own health insurance costs, just like every other American who makes over $150k per year.

All President Trump needs to do is tell HHS Secretary Tom Price to change a rule initiated by the Office of Personnel Management during the Obama administration that allows members of congress to receive subsidies like DC small businesses. That rule was a work-around to avoid legislation that required congress to join ObamaCare.

Members of congress, and their entire staff, exclusively get massive subsidies so they don’t have to feel the financial impacts of purchasing health insurance. Losing those subsides just might get their attention – when their bloated staff start shouting in their ears.

Advertisements