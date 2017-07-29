J.K. Rowling Called Out For Lying About U.S. President Donald Trump Ignoring Disabled Child…

Yesterday a notorious political personality and author, J.K. Rowling, made the ridiculous claim that President Trump ignored a disabled boy during a speech to advocate for the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare.
Rowling’s claim is a demonstrable lie, yet she refuses to retract. She is being called out by many in the U.K. and U.S. (Salty Language Video):
Um can you say Libel… he needs to sue her
btw arent UK laws much stricter on this too?
Much stricter in the sense that it’s easier to be convicted for libel or slander, yes.
It also is a criminal offense-the author Jeffrey Archer did prison time I think maybe Conrad Black did too.
I never read her crappy books anyway.
Rowling has a net worth of over one BILLION dollars. POTUS should sue her for libel and donate the reward to several charities.
I’m pretty sure JK Rowling only came up with the ideas for her books from keeping children locked up in a tiny closet under the stairs. And doing drugs. I have video to prove it.
{Still hasn’t deleted. Why not?}
Because, according to Paul Joseph Watson, she’s a “Vile piece of sh*t”.
I’m guessing it’s not deleted because she doesn’t want to delete it.
Everyone just needs to believe their lying eyes.
Accept that she is what she presents herself to be.
Saves a lot of time if we believe what people show us about themselves.
slimy limey
She’s a lib. Libs always lie. Ergo, she will lie even when the truth will server her better.
Ditto. What you said.
I replied her to prove it! No reponse!
Huddling with the lawyers and publicists, no doubt. They probably said do nothing until we’ve focus-grouped people.
Yes, J.K. Has a problem! Look at FLOTUS: https://www.facebook.com/FLOTUS/photos/pcb.286086425193958/286086395193961/?type=3&theater
https://mobile.twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/879506255852777472/photo/1
Sometimes the pic posts.
Let’s try removing “mobile.” – that makes tweets show up.
Very nice wolfmoon.
Where are the many pictures of JK Rowling with disabled or refugee children.
Where are the pictures of Rowling with any children.
I don’t follow celebrities but most of the pictures of Rowing are of her alone somewhere.
When will the Lefties learn that their dishonesty always comes back to bite them in the ___.
Unfortunately, it really doesn’t. The truth is that there’s no shame in their game – shame is a weapon that they use against us, but they have none. The only real impact would be a financial one, where their pocketbooks get ventilated. Not likely…
It appears that the lefties are trying the “death by 1000 cuts” routine, where they entice the President to address all of the lies and deceit, thereby making the accusor relevant, and the President comes off as looking petty. This only serves to make their next allegations seem more potent.
Found your comment in the bin…. 😦
Disgusting. She’s an idiot.
just shows these vile excuses for a human being don’t pay attention to anything but their hatred. their narrow minded, myopic view of anything they don’t agree with is to pilloried, of course with no pushback from their sycophantic minions
One of the richest women in the world peddling the occult to children.
President Trump too: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/boy-wheelchair-pres-trump-falsely-accused-snubbing-visited-white-house-last-month-met-vp-pence-fl-melania/
https://mobile.twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/879506255852777472/photo/1
She should concentrate on fixing her own country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She has earned a billion dollars with her books and films. She is a brilliant business woman and creative talent. And she’s a dumb blonde Elite with zero credibility for anything other than writing and making money off her output. We can thank her for outing herself as a useless big mouth in 140 characters or less.
Her market is young kids and teens, mostly. And she’s a witch.
Brilliant? For being a bad, watered-down version of Tolkien? She’s just riding the coattails of those far more talented than she will ever be. She is just is a social justice whore with expensive lipstick.
That is nice lipstick. I was just wondering what make that is. I’m in a makeup update/replacement mode right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So she looks better with her mouth shut-just sayin…
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL!!!
Urban Decay is really good, but expensive. However, it is higher quality by lasting a great deal longer.
They have an app where you can take a picture of yourself and then try on every dang lipstick they have to see how it looks on you. I so love that app, but it’s going to make me broke if I’m not careful.
I like the fact you can try on hundreds of their lipsticks and never have to take foot in an Ulta or Sephora. They only have five stores on their own. One is Denver airport concord C on the right side of escalator going up. I know, I’m terrible, but it was so cool!
I also love their primer.
Check out their app ladies, it rocks! Someone told me they have an app for one of their other products, but I can’t remember which one. Hopefully, it’s their eyeshadows.
Let me know if you try it Wend, and what you think, have a lot of fun too,
Ma’iingankwe
Wow, thanks Ma’-I have read good things about Urban Decay from Cassandra Fairbanks, of course she’s so gorgeous she doesn’t need makeup!
I do go to Sephora – they have two near us. Will definitely do some Urban Decay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their app is called, Urban Vice Lipstick. Once it is downloaded click on, Experiment with Vice, it’s where you take your picture. Oh, and it’s only a 100 lipsticks, I thought it was much more than that. You can save all of your favorites for when you go shopping too.
You’re so lucky to have Sephora, we only have Ulta, but, it is a great store with so many great people working there. The people make it so much fun to shop.
Me and one of the ladies ended up trying the Ulta brand, which is cheaper for at least 30 minutes or so. We both ended up with shopping baskets. Probably a good thing she had just clocked out. It was a lot of fun, especially when I the shopper was able to help her. We found the prettiest brown eyeliners with a hint of red sparkle in them for her. She so loved them. I grabbed the purple sparkly one. (Urban Decay has two great purple eyeliners that last all day, Vice and Psychedelic Sisters.)
It was after six pm, so there weren’t a lot of people in the store and the store manager was gone for the day. It was a real kick in the pants experience.
Sephora has a smaller quantity of Urban Decay products I believe, so feel free to look them online as well or find an Ulta in a town near you.
Have a fabulous time!
Sorry guys for talking about makeup. 🙃
I like urban decay eye shadows so good information on this addicting app. Thanks.
Thank you, ZM. I’ve told that same thing, nearly verbatim, to countless people since her schlock books became all the craze.
She is NOWHERE close to Tolkien. Nowhere.
So basically she preys on the young & defenseless.
just because you can write fiction doesn’t mean you have a grip on reality
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paraphrase, sorta, from The Blaze comments…
So what have YOU done, with your gazillions, to help the less fortunate among us????
Obviously… she’s not very good at paying attention to recent events…
Harry Pzz future sales..
Buh bye!!
Gateway Pundit is reporting the original tweet was from this guy who works for Pramila Jayapal(D-WA)……so who edited the video in the first place?
Despicable
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lies! It’s not context fool…it’s a lie!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That word is not in their vocabulary…it’s always misspoke or some other obfuscation.
Missing some context– you mean deceptively edited
LikeLiked by 5 people
OMG – she’s a “participant victim” of Democrat-created fake news! “Here – hold this gun.”
DIG, DIG, DIG.
The difference between this and Cernovich on HillaryHealth, is that somebody is hiding the creation of a fake story here, whereas on HillaryHealth, they’re hiding a real story. They look the same at the MSM Fake News level, but dig down, and one doesn’t want you to dig all the way.
I’ll bet the edited video came from (1) Brock world, (2) Deep State, or (3) Dem political operatives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Failed male model.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO!!!
Love me some Stooges! Moe was the man!
LOL! Yup – he was my fave, too!
I bet he wears skinny jeans
We have a winner
Let me guess. The retraction has about 1/100th the views of the original. Like page 25 behind the obits in the newspaper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO
Question – is she buddies with the Rothschilds?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let mega rich Rowland ride her own beef. This is not on the Rothschild family.
“A lie gets halfway around the world before truth gets it’s pants on.”
And then there are big ugly people over at the WrongScoop (sometimes known as the RightScoop) defending this J.K. Rowling pos.
Those people are completely insane. They went nuts on Scaramucci being hired, and anyone who tries to say anything in his defense is attacked immediately.
All I can say is they despise me. I was shocked their moderators didn’t ban me though.
They claim crazy Beck has nothing to do with them. Doesn’t he own and run that web site? And when I mentioned cruz, beck, and Dana handing out teddy bears they went unhinged with accusations of being a liar to cruz wasn’t really down there, he was on the truck handing them out. Uh, which one?
They despise our President and are full of hatred and vile words to anyone who stands in his defense. I’ve never met so many rabid dogs in one place, except on a lefty site. I would say they are equal in their hatred,
I’m surprised they haven’t been eaten up by all that hate yet. Some of them have got have got to be getting sick with all of that eating them up inside. It certainly can’t be good for their health.
I must’ve been attacked by ten if not more. It was funny watching them all melt though, but after awhile it seemed as if you were conversing with the soulless. Nasty bunch of people living in a bubble.
Extremes meet in the middle, huh.
Rowling wrote her first book on the taxpayer’s dime.
I notice a lot of Brits, apparently shamed by the way their NHS abused the parents of sweet Charlie Gard, have doubled down on their buttinski-ism and criticism of the United States.
Probably because under globalism already wealthier Brits are doing even better over here.
Donald didn’t take away anyone’s health care, nor did he ever even attempt to.
That was one of the things some “Republicans” didn’t like about him, his insistence that, in America, “we can’t have people dying in the streets”.
I repeat, they are ashamed of what medicine has become in their own countries. Their National Health was once a source of pride to them.
Those days are long gone, they did it to themselves.
I had a great experience with NHS when I lived in Scotland. But that was in the early ’70s.
You mean before they ran out of other people’s money.
My wife had a terrible experience with the NHS in Scotland in 1980. We, fortunately, we’re
able to find competent medical help from a private physician in Edinburgh. I am sure things are worse today in much of the NHS.
That’s where I lived. Thank heavens you were there and for the “Harley Street” private doctors.
I have lovely story about her. My dear friend’s daughter Catie was dying from cancer, she was nine years old. Somehow Rowling found out about Catie and called her four nights in a row and read to her second book months before it was released. Sadly Catie passed before Rowling could finish reading to her. Rowling has given Catie’s foundation hundreds of thousands of dollars. She may be stupid, but she has a good heart, it was tough to make Catie happy in those sad final days, but Rowling did. Please don’t shoot me, ducking and all…
Truth is – Rowling may be out of the country away from the internet, holed up incommunicado trying to meet a deadline or sick and not checking email or twitter.
Hopefully, she will respond and apologize for her error and venom.
georgiafl,
I appreciate what you’re sayin… I do. But..
How did she send this??
Private jet, I presume.
Assistants out the wazzu!!
Wi-Fi hotspot, anybody?!
Sat phone… puuuuleeeezzz
Imo, she’s waiting to get her marchin’ orders…
Lotsa CYA goin on.
Busy, busy…
I meant perhaps she has been out of touch after and since she posted her tirade and the full video was revealed.
Or she could be embarrassed or too proud to retract
Or on a drunk
On Epstein’s island
Or holed up with Obama and Jarrett working out a new hate Trump plot for her next Harry Potter story.
Or kidnapped by some of UK’s lovely new immigrants.
georgiafl,
Sometimes the obvious escapes me. 😁😎
I think it is more like billionaires who are “yes, ma’am-ed” all day never say please, thank you or admit they were wrong. I’m imagining an Oprah-sized ego although her calling a sick child (above) shows she has a heart on her own terms.
Maybe her Publisher has silenced her? Something in her contract?
Probably they are putting together a legally approved official statement that limits liability.
Rowling is reportedly richer than the English Royal family…
LikeLike
She will hold her breath and drown first before she apologizes!
This is not the first time she has attacked Pres. Trump.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2016/06/21/j-k-rowling-rips-fascist-donald-trump-god-help-us/
I am glad she loves her friends, but she has a habit of slandering others.
Phoned it in…
Pffft
You’re cool.
I’m glad you told us about Catie and Rowlings. Had Catie been my child, no matter what else Rowlings did in her life, I would remain eternally grateful for what she did for my child.
I’m also a firm believer in freedom of belief and speech, and I will defend her right to both, even if I disagree with her, or find her beliefs or speech reprehensible.
However, there is nothing in my vehement support of her right that prohibits my right to tell her she’s proof that only slithering Voldemortian dupes parrot narratives without bothering to verify whether they’re true. She should be congratulated. She’s claimed the role as poster girl for the Silly Supporters of the Forked Tongue Society. Her prize is…”Surprise! You got duped…again.”
Could not agree more.
The truth is – the left are always posting the most disgusting, negative vile things about Donald Trump and his entire family.
Ivanka will post a cute photo of her baby and off they go with the hateful comments.
Trump can shake hands with a disabled veteran or police officer and off they go with the most biased ugly comments.
No matter what – they post extremely ugly comments.
It’s just the content of their minds. Leftist sites are really brutal, creepy and vulgar.
The actual safe places they need are from each other.
^^^ THIS ^^^
Great post. Best thing to do is go about our business and not worry about them unless you have to.
H8rs gonna h8
H8ERS GONNA H8!!!!!!!!!
Let’s include the never trumpers from the right scoop and elsewhere, I believe you described them perfectly as well.
Delete the tweets you Hairy Pothead !
Now now, PH, remember your manners…
It’s MRS. Hairy Pothead.
You assumed it’s gender, MrE!
Unacceptable, I tell ya!! 😁
😱😱😱😱
Lol 😎
You know, I am quite the novice at this emoticon/emoji stuff. Butt, (see what I did there) at first glance, that emoji looks likes like someone in faded Daisy Dukes throwing a bent over moon…keep looking, you’ll see it 🙂
LMAO – you’re right 😂😂😂
Rowling is another mediocrity who became rich due to the public’s own mediocrity: she was lucky in finding a market at just the right time for her mediocre skills to be lionized as something original. (C.S. Lewis vs. Rowling should be no contest in a literary showdown, but…)
As a member of the elite now, she undoubtedly feels compelled to stay relevant with the elite and her public, and to be relevant with the elite you MUST trash President Trump of course!
Anyone ever see “Epic Rap Battles of History”? Really funny and creative. The first one I saw was J.R. Tolkien v. HP Lovecraft (gotta go with HP but have much respect for Tolkien). Rowling doesn’t belong with these giants, including CS lLewis.
I saw Trump v. Hillary right before the election, will have to check out Tolkien v. Lewis.
Oh wow gotta check that one out!
My favorite was the Stalin v Rasputin one followed by Beethoven v Bieber.
We can thank God that Joe Biden wasn’t there trying to molest thosenlittle children. Has Rowling even mention Biden’s grabbing little girls breasts?
Some folks just don’t know when to quit while they’re ahead.
Glad this blew up in her face, sad because this lie will be forgotten in three or four days.
Trump’s favorability poll is higher than the MSM or Congress, yet they keep dumping on him! Both groups are terminally corrupt and stupid! LOL
Her soul is as dark as her books. The bible warns us against witchcraft and wizardry.
“They need to add “Trump Derangement Syndrome” to the Diagnostic Handbook for Psychiatrists”
(comment at Gateway Pundit)
PJW video!
Didn’t watch yet, but did he also mention her “refuge hypocrisy?
She’s constantly tweeting about how bigoted everyone else is, yet does nothing herself for refugees
Off to watch.
PJW constantly reminds the audience about her homes and still no refugees. This video was no exception.
Wow…even Piers Morgan jumped in. Great!!!
I never read the books. I did see the first movie and it was so poorly done, I came to the conclusion that you either had to have the maturity level of a 7 year old or be on drugs to enjoy it. At that point, the series became known as Harry Pothead in the household. It’s really ironic to me that some of the vilest, and in many cases, talentless people get showered with wealth. Then after they get some money in the bank, they proceed to tell the little people, the ones that made them rich, how to think because they are so much better than them. IMO, this woman fits in this category.
Tried to read the first Potter book. Got bored after the first 20 pages. I am from a generation when witches are bad people. Good witches were called fairies (Oz Books)
I gave up after a handful of pages. Everyone was saying how great the books were.
They were unoriginal. The bad guys have names like “Baddy McBadBad.” That is kids’ level.
I might have made it through the first chapter, boring stuff. No substance, mental cotton candy.
I read ALL of them :(. The only one that had any real literary quality IMHO was the second to last one.
Time to have a Book & DVD burning of all Harry Potter Books and DVDs that You own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I was tempted to burn a few in the last year but I decided leaving outside on my Patio table to let them get rained on dry out and then get rained on again. It works!
well, sure…if it makes you feel better. but the books have already been bought and the money is in her pocket. burning her books does not cause any pain for her. you have a better chance at making your displeasure known by tweeting her or commenting on her fb (with a polite, factual rebuttal of her comments) and not buying future books or watching future movies. book burnings always put me in mind of nazi germany. i really hate making that comparison (bc the left has worn it out until it means almost nothing), but that’s the imagery in my head.
Total silence from the entire British media
Unbelievable ! (it’s not)
Only media person to call out Rowling is Piers Morgan on Twitter.
Normally he is the presenter of ITV’s morning show, writes columns in Daily Mail and would cover the Rowling fake news story but I believe he is on holiday
Katie Hopkins, PJW and I’m sure some others.
Not sure why people are so surprised and outraged – J.K. Rowling makes her living writing fiction.
JK is one of the precious UK elites who feel superior to the great unwashed public and spend their time sneering at Brexiteers and Trump voters many of whom bought her books and saw the films. Her mother had MS for 10 years before she died and JK has been involved raising funds for disabled kids hence the massive mistaken overreaction. Unfortunately she sees Trump as Voldemort and like many celebrities has severe Trump Derangement Syndrome. Her failure to delete the tweets and apologize shows immaturity. She has the emotional development of a 12 year old Hermione.
12 year old Hermoine is MUCH more emotionally mature IMHO.
I read that Rowling and Emma Watson, the exquisite but very SJW young woman who played Hermoine, are BFFs.
The lying SoS called jk rowling is pleading the dan rather defense, fake but true anyway.
jk ?who? She is just a vile lib, who has not a clue!!!!!!?
Well I have to give her credit she really nailed McCain.
She twitter-lied once before in a similar situation:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jk-rowling-tiny-little-man-tweet-trump-shoves-montenegro-pm_us_59271d66e4b062f96a34f423
She has been made delusional with hate.
GR8 Hashtag #twitter lied
We need to start using that against those who lie often
Check out Henry Davis and Thug Life New S*** videos on the “shove”, they are HILARIOUS! Interesting that an attractive and masculine black guy gets it and this “ethereal” while woman doesn’t.
LIKE
TY for the tip! I subscribed to his channel. Below is not his funny commentary on The Shove, but a summary of what Davis said:
That one and the Mattis one are my faves! “Woah b***** get out’ the way”. Love Mattis doing “Straight Outta Compton”!
Rowling is a liar and a dangerous demagogue on so many levels. She’s singlehandedly laid waste the moral imagination of several generations. Don’t kid yourself, she has greatly contributed to the destruction of the West’s moral equilibrium. I’d argue she’s a much greater destroyer than Obama.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/michael-obrien-responds-to-his-critics-re-harry-potter-intro
Personally I think Jackie Susann was a much better writer.
What I am about to say is the worst sort of disgraceful armchair psycho-analyzing, but so what: Rowling really wants Trump to lay the old pipe on her, and teach her a lesson for being a bad girl.
I’m starting to think that a good portion of the marxist’s useful idiots hate for Pres. Trump is either because of daddy issues or they secretly want the “old pipe”. Just too bizarre not to be one of the two.
Glad I’ve never bought one of her books or seen one of her movies. Leftist scum.
And let the Harry Potter memes begin…
Meme Wars 2 – The Harry Trumper Edition!
Why tell the truth when lying makes coin.
Poetic Justice:
The Trump-Russia Probe grinds to a halt as the role of Fusion-GPS working with Russia, the RINOS, the DIMS, McCain and Comey to SMEAR Trump become glaringly obvious.
Demonrats, Mueller and Rosenstein say the “matter” has been concluded.
President Trump says, “Wait a minute. You have found evidence of Russia tampering with the 2016 election and the suspects are: Jeb, Clinton, Comey, McCain, Media.
I INSIST the “matter” remain open until the perpetrators are all brought to justice.”
Comey, McCain, Clinton. Shiff, Burr, Mad Max, the Gang of Eight, the Dems on the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, Obama, Rice, ValJar are ALL indicted and sentenced to life in prison.
The End.
Heads up Rowling: When you show us how dumb you are, we believe you.
Her books were a bad example to kids, all the liberals read harry potter, they try to live in a harry potter world !
Well Rowling is a fiction writer after all, nothing she writes is the truth.
Rowlings is just like George Clooney and the rest of the wannabe elitist. She’ll virtue signal and show her stupidity while she has several empty homes that could house a small third world country. She wants the little people to bare the burden of muslim migration while she quietly enjoys her property and her money. She wants to chastise Pres. Trump falsely while she completely ignored that sweet baby Charlie Guard’s situation. She really is a vile piece of excrement. She, like all liberals, live in a bubble of their own stupidity. She probably thinks Hogwarts is real and that she has a lunch date with Harry Potter this Wednesday.
Hey, she needs notoriety for her forthcoming book. She was a nothing with no money until she hit the jackpot with Harry Potter and once with big bucks she now thinks she is smarter than anyone else. Just stay in England with the muslims and possible death on any day of the week, and keep out of OUR affairs, thank you, and do something for the conditions and affairs of your country. When we need your input, we will ask for it but until then best keep your mouth shut and no show you ignorance. Oh, and no need to come visit America, because I hope you won’t get permission to and come with your filth on our soil.
J.K Rowling is like the Ministry of Magic in her books. They distort the facts and attack the character of a person.
