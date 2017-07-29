J.K. Rowling Called Out For Lying About U.S. President Donald Trump Ignoring Disabled Child…

Yesterday a notorious political personality and author, J.K. Rowling, made the ridiculous claim that President Trump ignored a disabled boy during a speech to advocate for the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare.

Rowling’s claim is a demonstrable lie, yet she refuses to retract.  She is being called out by many in the U.K. and U.S.  (Salty Language Video):

148 Responses to J.K. Rowling Called Out For Lying About U.S. President Donald Trump Ignoring Disabled Child…

  1. Doug says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Um can you say Libel… he needs to sue her

    Reply
  2. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I’m pretty sure JK Rowling only came up with the ideas for her books from keeping children locked up in a tiny closet under the stairs. And doing drugs. I have video to prove it.

    Reply
  3. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    {Still hasn’t deleted. Why not?}

    Because, according to Paul Joseph Watson, she’s a “Vile piece of sh*t”.

    Reply
  4. ivanthenuc says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    She’s a lib. Libs always lie. Ergo, she will lie even when the truth will server her better.

    Reply
  5. codasouthtexas says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I replied her to prove it! No reponse!

    Reply
  7. Bree says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Disgusting. She’s an idiot.

    Reply
    • nuthinmuffin says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      just shows these vile excuses for a human being don’t pay attention to anything but their hatred. their narrow minded, myopic view of anything they don’t agree with is to pilloried, of course with no pushback from their sycophantic minions

      Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      One of the richest women in the world peddling the occult to children.

      Reply
  9. cheryl says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    She should concentrate on fixing her own country.

    Reply
  10. Bull Durham says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    She has earned a billion dollars with her books and films. She is a brilliant business woman and creative talent. And she’s a dumb blonde Elite with zero credibility for anything other than writing and making money off her output. We can thank her for outing herself as a useless big mouth in 140 characters or less.

    Her market is young kids and teens, mostly. And she’s a witch.

    Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      July 29, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Brilliant? For being a bad, watered-down version of Tolkien? She’s just riding the coattails of those far more talented than she will ever be. She is just is a social justice whore with expensive lipstick.

      Reply
      • Wend says:
        July 29, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        That is nice lipstick. I was just wondering what make that is. I’m in a makeup update/replacement mode right now.

        Reply
        • Wend says:
          July 29, 2017 at 4:54 pm

          So she looks better with her mouth shut-just sayin…

          Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          July 29, 2017 at 5:31 pm

          Urban Decay is really good, but expensive. However, it is higher quality by lasting a great deal longer.

          They have an app where you can take a picture of yourself and then try on every dang lipstick they have to see how it looks on you. I so love that app, but it’s going to make me broke if I’m not careful.

          I like the fact you can try on hundreds of their lipsticks and never have to take foot in an Ulta or Sephora. They only have five stores on their own. One is Denver airport concord C on the right side of escalator going up. I know, I’m terrible, but it was so cool!

          I also love their primer.

          Check out their app ladies, it rocks! Someone told me they have an app for one of their other products, but I can’t remember which one. Hopefully, it’s their eyeshadows.
          Let me know if you try it Wend, and what you think, have a lot of fun too,
          Ma’iingankwe

          Reply
          • Wend says:
            July 29, 2017 at 5:37 pm

            Wow, thanks Ma’-I have read good things about Urban Decay from Cassandra Fairbanks, of course she’s so gorgeous she doesn’t need makeup!

            I do go to Sephora – they have two near us. Will definitely do some Urban Decay!

            Reply
            • maiingankwe says:
              July 29, 2017 at 6:25 pm

              Their app is called, Urban Vice Lipstick. Once it is downloaded click on, Experiment with Vice, it’s where you take your picture. Oh, and it’s only a 100 lipsticks, I thought it was much more than that. You can save all of your favorites for when you go shopping too.

              You’re so lucky to have Sephora, we only have Ulta, but, it is a great store with so many great people working there. The people make it so much fun to shop.

              Me and one of the ladies ended up trying the Ulta brand, which is cheaper for at least 30 minutes or so. We both ended up with shopping baskets. Probably a good thing she had just clocked out. It was a lot of fun, especially when I the shopper was able to help her. We found the prettiest brown eyeliners with a hint of red sparkle in them for her. She so loved them. I grabbed the purple sparkly one. (Urban Decay has two great purple eyeliners that last all day, Vice and Psychedelic Sisters.)

              It was after six pm, so there weren’t a lot of people in the store and the store manager was gone for the day. It was a real kick in the pants experience.

              Sephora has a smaller quantity of Urban Decay products I believe, so feel free to look them online as well or find an Ulta in a town near you.

              Have a fabulous time!

              Sorry guys for talking about makeup. 🙃

              Reply
          • uvaldegirl says:
            July 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm

            I like urban decay eye shadows so good information on this addicting app. Thanks.

            Reply
      • varsityward says:
        July 29, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        Thank you, ZM. I’ve told that same thing, nearly verbatim, to countless people since her schlock books became all the craze.

        Reply
      • 17CatsInTN says:
        July 29, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        She is NOWHERE close to Tolkien. Nowhere.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Geoffrey limes says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      So basically she preys on the young & defenseless.

      Reply
    • nuthinmuffin says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      just because you can write fiction doesn’t mean you have a grip on reality

      Reply
  11. LafnH2O says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Paraphrase, sorta, from The Blaze comments…
    So what have YOU done, with your gazillions, to help the less fortunate among us????
    Obviously… she’s not very good at paying attention to recent events…
    Harry Pzz future sales..

    Buh bye!!

    Reply
  12. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Gateway Pundit is reporting the original tweet was from this guy who works for Pramila Jayapal(D-WA)……so who edited the video in the first place?

    Despicable

    Reply
  13. reenahovermale says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Question – is she buddies with the Rothschilds?

    Reply
  14. boogywstew says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    “A lie gets halfway around the world before truth gets it’s pants on.”

    Reply
  15. peace says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    And then there are big ugly people over at the WrongScoop (sometimes known as the RightScoop) defending this J.K. Rowling pos.

    Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      Those people are completely insane. They went nuts on Scaramucci being hired, and anyone who tries to say anything in his defense is attacked immediately.

      All I can say is they despise me. I was shocked their moderators didn’t ban me though.

      They claim crazy Beck has nothing to do with them. Doesn’t he own and run that web site? And when I mentioned cruz, beck, and Dana handing out teddy bears they went unhinged with accusations of being a liar to cruz wasn’t really down there, he was on the truck handing them out. Uh, which one?

      They despise our President and are full of hatred and vile words to anyone who stands in his defense. I’ve never met so many rabid dogs in one place, except on a lefty site. I would say they are equal in their hatred,

      I’m surprised they haven’t been eaten up by all that hate yet. Some of them have got have got to be getting sick with all of that eating them up inside. It certainly can’t be good for their health.

      I must’ve been attacked by ten if not more. It was funny watching them all melt though, but after awhile it seemed as if you were conversing with the soulless. Nasty bunch of people living in a bubble.

      Reply
  16. MrE says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Reply
  17. Bendix says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Rowling wrote her first book on the taxpayer’s dime.
    I notice a lot of Brits, apparently shamed by the way their NHS abused the parents of sweet Charlie Gard, have doubled down on their buttinski-ism and criticism of the United States.
    Probably because under globalism already wealthier Brits are doing even better over here.
    Donald didn’t take away anyone’s health care, nor did he ever even attempt to.
    That was one of the things some “Republicans” didn’t like about him, his insistence that, in America, “we can’t have people dying in the streets”.
    I repeat, they are ashamed of what medicine has become in their own countries. Their National Health was once a source of pride to them.
    Those days are long gone, they did it to themselves.

    Reply
  18. moe2004 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    I have lovely story about her. My dear friend’s daughter Catie was dying from cancer, she was nine years old. Somehow Rowling found out about Catie and called her four nights in a row and read to her second book months before it was released. Sadly Catie passed before Rowling could finish reading to her. Rowling has given Catie’s foundation hundreds of thousands of dollars. She may be stupid, but she has a good heart, it was tough to make Catie happy in those sad final days, but Rowling did. Please don’t shoot me, ducking and all…

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 29, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      Truth is – Rowling may be out of the country away from the internet, holed up incommunicado trying to meet a deadline or sick and not checking email or twitter.

      Hopefully, she will respond and apologize for her error and venom.

      Reply
      • LafnH2O says:
        July 29, 2017 at 4:59 pm

        georgiafl,
        I appreciate what you’re sayin… I do. But..
        How did she send this??
        Private jet, I presume.
        Assistants out the wazzu!!
        Wi-Fi hotspot, anybody?!
        Sat phone… puuuuleeeezzz
        Imo, she’s waiting to get her marchin’ orders…
        Lotsa CYA goin on.
        Busy, busy…

        Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          July 29, 2017 at 5:11 pm

          I meant perhaps she has been out of touch after and since she posted her tirade and the full video was revealed.

          Or she could be embarrassed or too proud to retract
          Or on a drunk
          On Epstein’s island
          Or holed up with Obama and Jarrett working out a new hate Trump plot for her next Harry Potter story.
          Or kidnapped by some of UK’s lovely new immigrants.

          Reply
          • LafnH2O says:
            July 29, 2017 at 5:23 pm

            georgiafl,
            Sometimes the obvious escapes me. 😁😎

            Reply
          • uvaldegirl says:
            July 29, 2017 at 7:20 pm

            I think it is more like billionaires who are “yes, ma’am-ed” all day never say please, thank you or admit they were wrong. I’m imagining an Oprah-sized ego although her calling a sick child (above) shows she has a heart on her own terms.

            Like

            • georgiafl says:
              July 29, 2017 at 7:29 pm

              Maybe her Publisher has silenced her? Something in her contract?

              Probably they are putting together a legally approved official statement that limits liability.

              Like

              Reply
        • kinthenorthwest says:
          July 29, 2017 at 6:31 pm

          Rowling is reportedly richer than the English Royal family…

          Reply
      • MM says:
        July 29, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        She will hold her breath and drown first before she apologizes!

        Reply
    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      July 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      This is not the first time she has attacked Pres. Trump.
      http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2016/06/21/j-k-rowling-rips-fascist-donald-trump-god-help-us/

      I am glad she loves her friends, but she has a habit of slandering others.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • LafnH2O says:
      July 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Phoned it in…

      Pffft

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      July 29, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      You’re cool.

      Reply
    • 7delta says:
      July 29, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      I’m glad you told us about Catie and Rowlings. Had Catie been my child, no matter what else Rowlings did in her life, I would remain eternally grateful for what she did for my child.

      I’m also a firm believer in freedom of belief and speech, and I will defend her right to both, even if I disagree with her, or find her beliefs or speech reprehensible.

      However, there is nothing in my vehement support of her right that prohibits my right to tell her she’s proof that only slithering Voldemortian dupes parrot narratives without bothering to verify whether they’re true. She should be congratulated. She’s claimed the role as poster girl for the Silly Supporters of the Forked Tongue Society. Her prize is…”Surprise! You got duped…again.”

      Reply
  19. georgiafl says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    The truth is – the left are always posting the most disgusting, negative vile things about Donald Trump and his entire family.

    Ivanka will post a cute photo of her baby and off they go with the hateful comments.

    Trump can shake hands with a disabled veteran or police officer and off they go with the most biased ugly comments.

    No matter what – they post extremely ugly comments.

    It’s just the content of their minds. Leftist sites are really brutal, creepy and vulgar.

    The actual safe places they need are from each other.

    Reply
  20. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Delete the tweets you Hairy Pothead !

    Reply
  21. Ausonius says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Rowling is another mediocrity who became rich due to the public’s own mediocrity: she was lucky in finding a market at just the right time for her mediocre skills to be lionized as something original. (C.S. Lewis vs. Rowling should be no contest in a literary showdown, but…)

    As a member of the elite now, she undoubtedly feels compelled to stay relevant with the elite and her public, and to be relevant with the elite you MUST trash President Trump of course!

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      Anyone ever see “Epic Rap Battles of History”? Really funny and creative. The first one I saw was J.R. Tolkien v. HP Lovecraft (gotta go with HP but have much respect for Tolkien). Rowling doesn’t belong with these giants, including CS lLewis.

      Reply
  22. Harry Pooper says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    We can thank God that Joe Biden wasn’t there trying to molest thosenlittle children. Has Rowling even mention Biden’s grabbing little girls breasts?

    Reply
  23. MIKE says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Some folks just don’t know when to quit while they’re ahead.
    Glad this blew up in her face, sad because this lie will be forgotten in three or four days.

    Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Trump’s favorability poll is higher than the MSM or Congress, yet they keep dumping on him! Both groups are terminally corrupt and stupid! LOL

      Reply
  25. Emily Summer says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Her soul is as dark as her books. The bible warns us against witchcraft and wizardry.

    Reply
  26. georgiafl says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    “They need to add “Trump Derangement Syndrome” to the Diagnostic Handbook for Psychiatrists”

    (comment at Gateway Pundit)

    Reply
  27. codasouthtexas says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    PJW video!

    Reply
    • NJF says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      Didn’t watch yet, but did he also mention her “refuge hypocrisy?

      She’s constantly tweeting about how bigoted everyone else is, yet does nothing herself for refugees

      Off to watch.

      Reply
  28. MAGA! says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Wow…even Piers Morgan jumped in. Great!!!

    Reply
  29. FL_GUY says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    I never read the books. I did see the first movie and it was so poorly done, I came to the conclusion that you either had to have the maturity level of a 7 year old or be on drugs to enjoy it. At that point, the series became known as Harry Pothead in the household. It’s really ironic to me that some of the vilest, and in many cases, talentless people get showered with wealth. Then after they get some money in the bank, they proceed to tell the little people, the ones that made them rich, how to think because they are so much better than them. IMO, this woman fits in this category.

    Reply
  30. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Time to have a Book & DVD burning of all Harry Potter Books and DVDs that You own.

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Upvoted despite never burning any book ever! 😉

      Reply
      • MM says:
        July 29, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        I was tempted to burn a few in the last year but I decided leaving outside on my Patio table to let them get rained on dry out and then get rained on again. It works!

        Reply
    • Laura Snuggs Golasz says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      well, sure…if it makes you feel better. but the books have already been bought and the money is in her pocket. burning her books does not cause any pain for her. you have a better chance at making your displeasure known by tweeting her or commenting on her fb (with a polite, factual rebuttal of her comments) and not buying future books or watching future movies. book burnings always put me in mind of nazi germany. i really hate making that comparison (bc the left has worn it out until it means almost nothing), but that’s the imagery in my head.

      Reply
  31. fedback says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Total silence from the entire British media
    Unbelievable ! (it’s not)

    Only media person to call out Rowling is Piers Morgan on Twitter.
    Normally he is the presenter of ITV’s morning show, writes columns in Daily Mail and would cover the Rowling fake news story but I believe he is on holiday

    Reply
  32. chojun says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Not sure why people are so surprised and outraged – J.K. Rowling makes her living writing fiction.

    Reply
  33. Greg says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    JK is one of the precious UK elites who feel superior to the great unwashed public and spend their time sneering at Brexiteers and Trump voters many of whom bought her books and saw the films. Her mother had MS for 10 years before she died and JK has been involved raising funds for disabled kids hence the massive mistaken overreaction. Unfortunately she sees Trump as Voldemort and like many celebrities has severe Trump Derangement Syndrome. Her failure to delete the tweets and apologize shows immaturity. She has the emotional development of a 12 year old Hermione.

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      12 year old Hermoine is MUCH more emotionally mature IMHO.

      I read that Rowling and Emma Watson, the exquisite but very SJW young woman who played Hermoine, are BFFs.

      Reply
  34. Stringy theory says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The lying SoS called jk rowling is pleading the dan rather defense, fake but true anyway.

    Reply
  35. Mike diamond says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    jk ?who? She is just a vile lib, who has not a clue!!!!!!?

    Reply
  36. Question Everything says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Well I have to give her credit she really nailed McCain.

    Reply
  38. colmdebhailis says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Rowling is a liar and a dangerous demagogue on so many levels. She’s singlehandedly laid waste the moral imagination of several generations. Don’t kid yourself, she has greatly contributed to the destruction of the West’s moral equilibrium. I’d argue she’s a much greater destroyer than Obama.
    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/michael-obrien-responds-to-his-critics-re-harry-potter-intro

    Reply
  39. Tonawanda says:
    July 29, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    What I am about to say is the worst sort of disgraceful armchair psycho-analyzing, but so what: Rowling really wants Trump to lay the old pipe on her, and teach her a lesson for being a bad girl.

    Reply
    • indiana08 says:
      July 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

      I’m starting to think that a good portion of the marxist’s useful idiots hate for Pres. Trump is either because of daddy issues or they secretly want the “old pipe”. Just too bizarre not to be one of the two.

      Reply
  40. johnhd1 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Glad I’ve never bought one of her books or seen one of her movies. Leftist scum.

    Reply
  41. Harry Lime says:
    July 29, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    And let the Harry Potter memes begin…

    Reply
  42. MK says:
    July 29, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Why tell the truth when lying makes coin.

    Reply
  43. wyntre says:
    July 29, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Poetic Justice:

    The Trump-Russia Probe grinds to a halt as the role of Fusion-GPS working with Russia, the RINOS, the DIMS, McCain and Comey to SMEAR Trump become glaringly obvious.

    Demonrats, Mueller and Rosenstein say the “matter” has been concluded.

    President Trump says, “Wait a minute. You have found evidence of Russia tampering with the 2016 election and the suspects are: Jeb, Clinton, Comey, McCain, Media.

    I INSIST the “matter” remain open until the perpetrators are all brought to justice.”

    Comey, McCain, Clinton. Shiff, Burr, Mad Max, the Gang of Eight, the Dems on the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, Obama, Rice, ValJar are ALL indicted and sentenced to life in prison.

    The End.

    Reply
  44. Texanfree says:
    July 29, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Heads up Rowling: When you show us how dumb you are, we believe you.

    Reply
  45. Mike diamond says:
    July 29, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Her books were a bad example to kids, all the liberals read harry potter, they try to live in a harry potter world !

    Reply
  46. kate says:
    July 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Well Rowling is a fiction writer after all, nothing she writes is the truth.

    Reply
  47. indiana08 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Rowlings is just like George Clooney and the rest of the wannabe elitist. She’ll virtue signal and show her stupidity while she has several empty homes that could house a small third world country. She wants the little people to bare the burden of muslim migration while she quietly enjoys her property and her money. She wants to chastise Pres. Trump falsely while she completely ignored that sweet baby Charlie Guard’s situation. She really is a vile piece of excrement. She, like all liberals, live in a bubble of their own stupidity. She probably thinks Hogwarts is real and that she has a lunch date with Harry Potter this Wednesday.

    Reply
  48. carrierh says:
    July 29, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Hey, she needs notoriety for her forthcoming book. She was a nothing with no money until she hit the jackpot with Harry Potter and once with big bucks she now thinks she is smarter than anyone else. Just stay in England with the muslims and possible death on any day of the week, and keep out of OUR affairs, thank you, and do something for the conditions and affairs of your country. When we need your input, we will ask for it but until then best keep your mouth shut and no show you ignorance. Oh, and no need to come visit America, because I hope you won’t get permission to and come with your filth on our soil.

    Reply
  49. jefcool64 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    J.K Rowling is like the Ministry of Magic in her books. They distort the facts and attack the character of a person.

    Reply

