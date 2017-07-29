J.K. Rowling Called Out For Lying About U.S. President Donald Trump Ignoring Disabled Child…

Yesterday a notorious political personality and author, J.K. Rowling, made the ridiculous claim that President Trump ignored a disabled boy during a speech to advocate for the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare.

Rowling’s claim is a demonstrable lie, yet she refuses to retract. She is being called out by many in the U.K. and U.S. (Salty Language Video):

Rowling love. You OK Hun? I know you're into fiction, but this is off the chart. Outright lies about @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Q38i7SKaz5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 29, 2017

JK Rowling posted 8 tweets furiously abusing Trump for snubbing a disabled boy.

It was a lie.

Here's the truth:https://t.co/qZYdI6rzuD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 29, 2017

Nearly 24hrs since @jk_rowling tweeted 8 #FakeNews posts to falsely smear @realDonaldTrump.

Still hasn't deleted. Why not? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 29, 2017

